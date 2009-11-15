Trending

Compton rules in Gavere

USA 'cross wins ahead of Vos

Image 1 of 8

Katie Compton powers through the turn.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 8

Elite women's podium: Marianne Vos (Ned), Katherine Compton (USA), Daphny van den Brandt

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 8

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) on her way to a win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 8

It's been a fantastic season for Katie Compton.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 8

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) celebrates her race win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 8

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 8

American Katie Compton stands atop the podium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 8

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

American Katie Compton (Planet Bike) took her 11th win of the season on Sunday at the Superprestige race, winning in Gavere for the third year in a row.

World Champion Marianne Vos was second at just 56 seconds while another favorite, Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl) was third at 1:43.

The opening round of the women's Superprestige series tested the riders with thick mud all along the undulating course. Van Den Brand took the lead on the first lap as Compton, Vos and Belgian Sanne Cant formed the chasing group.

The American waited until the second lap to make her move, then powered up to the Dutch champion's wheel, leaving Vos chasing behind.

Compton surged on the steep, muddy run-up and left Van Den Brand behind and soloed for the remainder of the race to victory.

Van Den Brand and Vos chased together until the World Champion dislodged Van Den Brand to claim second.

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA)0:41:13
2Marianne Vos (Ned)0:00:56
3Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.NL0:01:43
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:59
5Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.NL0:03:50
6Linda Van Rijen (Ned)0:04:44
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:06:19
8Gabriella Day (GBr)0:06:27
9Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:07:08
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:07:35
11Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata-Champion System0:07:41
12Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team0:08:58
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:09:47
14Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System0:10:25
-1lapLana Verberne (Ned)
-1lapIlona Meter (Ned) WV Eemland
-1lapKatrien Vermeiren (Bel) Emversport International C. T. VZW
-1lapIris Ockeloen (Ned)
-1lapEllen Van Loy (Bel)
-1lapRebecca Talen (Ned)
-1lapKatrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
-2lapsSophie Borra (Ned)
-2lapsVicki Thomas (Can)
-2lapsSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
-2lapsKim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
-2lapsIlse Vandekinderen (Bel)
-3lapsJo Blanchaert (Bel) WT Morel Vandeputte VZW De Pinte-Zingem
-3lapsSharon Defoor (Bel)
-3lapsMaaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke

