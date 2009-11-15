Compton rules in Gavere
USA 'cross wins ahead of Vos
American Katie Compton (Planet Bike) took her 11th win of the season on Sunday at the Superprestige race, winning in Gavere for the third year in a row.
World Champion Marianne Vos was second at just 56 seconds while another favorite, Daphny Van Den Brand (ZZPR.nl) was third at 1:43.
The opening round of the women's Superprestige series tested the riders with thick mud all along the undulating course. Van Den Brand took the lead on the first lap as Compton, Vos and Belgian Sanne Cant formed the chasing group.
The American waited until the second lap to make her move, then powered up to the Dutch champion's wheel, leaving Vos chasing behind.
Compton surged on the steep, muddy run-up and left Van Den Brand behind and soloed for the remainder of the race to victory.
Van Den Brand and Vos chased together until the World Champion dislodged Van Den Brand to claim second.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:41:13
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:00:56
|3
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|0:01:43
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:59
|5
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|0:03:50
|6
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned)
|0:04:44
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|8
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:06:27
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:07:08
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:07:35
|11
|Veerle Ingels (Bel) Zannata-Champion System
|0:07:41
|12
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|0:09:47
|14
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Zannata-Champion System
|0:10:25
|-1lap
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|-1lap
|Ilona Meter (Ned) WV Eemland
|-1lap
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) Emversport International C. T. VZW
|-1lap
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|-1lap
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|-1lap
|Rebecca Talen (Ned)
|-1lap
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|-2laps
|Sophie Borra (Ned)
|-2laps
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|-2laps
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Avia Cycling Team
|-2laps
|Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|-2laps
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|-3laps
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel) WT Morel Vandeputte VZW De Pinte-Zingem
|-3laps
|Sharon Defoor (Bel)
|-3laps
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
