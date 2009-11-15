Meeusen wins first Superprestige of season in Gavere
Baestaens and Aernouts complete Belgian 1-2-3
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:52:27
|2
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|3
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:00
|4
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Projob
|0:01:45
|5
|Stef Boden (Bel) AA Drinks Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|6
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank
|0:02:12
|7
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|8
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Senges
|0:02:40
|9
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb ProJob
|10
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|0:02:54
|11
|Robert Gavenda (Slo) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|12
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb ProJob
|0:03:22
|13
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:03:45
|14
|Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|15
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) AA Drinks Cycling Team
|16
|Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|17
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Drinks Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|18
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb ProJob
|0:05:06
|19
|Kristof Cop (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|20
|Jelle Brackman (Bel) Granville-Morgan Blue Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|21
|Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|0:06:26
|22
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|23
|Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:07:35
|24
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|0:08:15
|25
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|0:08:20
|-1lap
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West VZW
|-1lap
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise
|-1lap
|Kobus Hereygers (Ned) ZZPR.NL
|-1lap
|Dario Stauble (Swi)
|-1lap
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|-1lap
|Jeffrey Depuydt (Bel) Jonge Renners Roeselare
|-1lap
|Wim Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
|-1lap
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) WTC Woerden
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|42
|pts
|2
|Jim Aernouts (Bel)
|36
|3
|Robert Gavenda (Svk)
|29
|4
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)
|27
|5
|Stef Boden (Bel)
|25
|6
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|20
|7
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|19
|8
|Michi van Empel (Ned)
|15
|9
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
|15
|10
|Mitchell Huenders (Bel)
|14
|11
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)
|14
|12
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)
|12
|13
|Elia Silvestri (Ita)
|11
|14
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|10
|15
|Sven Beelen (Ned)
|8
|16
|Twan van den Brand (Ned)
|8
|17
|Marcel Meisen (Ger)
|8
|18
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|7
|19
|Mathieu Boulo (Fra)
|7
|20
|Tijmen Eising (Ned)
|7
|21
|Lars van der Haar (Ned)
|6
|22
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|5
|23
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel)
|5
|24
|Jiri Polnicki (Cze)
|4
|25
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|3
|26
|Corné van Kessel (Ned)
|2
|27
|Vinnie Braet (Bel)
|1
