Meeusen wins first Superprestige of season in Gavere

Baestaens and Aernouts complete Belgian 1-2-3

Belgian champion Vincent Baestaens (Telenet Fidea) happy for his teammate's win.

(Image credit: ISPA)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) wins his first Superprestige of the season.

(Image credit: ISPA)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) wins the Superprestige in Gavere

(Image credit: ISPA)
Kenneth Van Compernolle tries to keep his balance in the slick mud.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Some riders bore evidence of muddy crashes.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) cleans the descent.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tijmen Eising (Sunweb Projob)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Tom Meeusen jubliant on the podium after winning in Gavere.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
The U23 podium: Vincent Baestaens, Tom Meeusen and Jim Aernouts.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jan Denuwelaere (Rendement Hypo)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Stef Boden (AA Drink)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jan Denuwelaere (Rendement Hypo)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Belgian champion Vincent Baestaens (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Jim Aernouts (BKCP Powerplus)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:52:27
2Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:42
3Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:00
4Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Projob0:01:45
5Stef Boden (Bel) AA Drinks Cycling Team0:01:56
6Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank0:02:12
7Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
8Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Senges0:02:40
9Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb ProJob
10Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)0:02:54
11Robert Gavenda (Slo) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:03
12Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb ProJob0:03:22
13Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:03:45
14Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:50
15Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) AA Drinks Cycling Team
16Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team0:04:28
17Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Drinks Cycling Team0:04:52
18Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb ProJob0:05:06
19Kristof Cop (Bel) AVB Cycling Team0:05:15
20Jelle Brackman (Bel) Granville-Morgan Blue Cycling Team0:05:34
21Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.NL0:06:26
22Dave De Cleyn (Bel) AVB Cycling Team0:06:47
23Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:07:35
24Sascha Weber (Ger)0:08:15
25Michael Winterberg (Swi)0:08:20
-1lapRitchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingteam Oost-West VZW
-1lapFlavien Dassonville (Fra) Nogent Sur Oise
-1lapKobus Hereygers (Ned) ZZPR.NL
-1lapDario Stauble (Swi)
-1lapBart Barkhuis (Ned)
-1lapJeffrey Depuydt (Bel) Jonge Renners Roeselare
-1lapWim Thijs (Bel) Edegem Bicycle Club V.Z.W.
-1lapGeert Van Der Horst (Ned) WTC Woerden

Under 23 men Superprestige Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel)42pts
2Jim Aernouts (Bel)36
3Robert Gavenda (Svk)29
4Jan Denuwelaere (Bel)27
5Stef Boden (Bel)25
6Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)20
7Vincent Baestaens (Bel)19
8Michi van Empel (Ned)15
9Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)15
10Mitchell Huenders (Bel)14
11Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol)14
12Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol)12
13Elia Silvestri (Ita)11
14Joeri Adams (Bel)10
15Sven Beelen (Ned)8
16Twan van den Brand (Ned)8
17Marcel Meisen (Ger)8
18Sascha Weber (Ger)7
19Mathieu Boulo (Fra)7
20Tijmen Eising (Ned)7
21Lars van der Haar (Ned)6
22Kevin Cant (Bel)5
23Wietse Bosmans (Bel)5
24Jiri Polnicki (Cze)4
25Lubomir Petrus (Cze)3
26Corné van Kessel (Ned)2
27Vinnie Braet (Bel)1

