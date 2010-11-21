Trending

Nys fights off challenge from Pauwels to win in Gavere

Albert nets another podium place

Image 1 of 26

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) bombs a descent.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) bombs a descent.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) at the head of affairs in Gavere.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) at the head of affairs in Gavere.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) gets a clean bike from the pit.

Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) gets a clean bike from the pit.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) sprint for the finish line.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) and Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) sprint for the finish line.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

Men's podium (l-r): Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea), 2nd; Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 1st; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 3rd.

Men's podium (l-r): Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea), 2nd; Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), 1st; Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus), 3rd.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to a 5th place finish in Gavere.

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) en route to a 5th place finish in Gavere.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Sven Nys reclaimed his place atop the Superprestige standings

Sven Nys reclaimed his place atop the Superprestige standings
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 26

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) keeps an eye on Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) in the race finale.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) keeps an eye on Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) in the race finale.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) led out the sprint and held off the challenge of Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) for the victory.

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) led out the sprint and held off the challenge of Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) for the victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

American Jonathan Page gets ready for a bike change.

American Jonathan Page gets ready for a bike change.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 26

Jonathan Page rode well, taking 14th in Gavere.

Jonathan Page rode well, taking 14th in Gavere.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 26

Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept)

Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 26

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 26

World Champion Zdenek Stybar had an off day in Gavere.

World Champion Zdenek Stybar had an off day in Gavere.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 26

USA champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) rode to 12th in Gavere.

USA champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) rode to 12th in Gavere.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 26

Kenneth Van Compernolle (Sunweb-Revor)

Kenneth Van Compernolle (Sunweb-Revor)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 26

Ian Field in Gavere

Ian Field in Gavere
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 26

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) concentrates on the descent

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) concentrates on the descent
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 26

Huge crowds at the finish of the Superprestige Gavere

Huge crowds at the finish of the Superprestige Gavere
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 26

The bike wash pit is orderly and professional

The bike wash pit is orderly and professional
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 26

Nys leads the sprint to the line in Gavere.

Nys leads the sprint to the line in Gavere.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 26

Sven Nys beats Kevin Pauwels by inches in Gavere.

Sven Nys beats Kevin Pauwels by inches in Gavere.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 26

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 26

Sven Nys had to work hard for the win and was delighted afterward.

Sven Nys had to work hard for the win and was delighted afterward.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 26

Sven Nys was very happy to win in Gavere.

Sven Nys was very happy to win in Gavere.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 26

The podium in Gavere: Kevin Pauwels, Sven Nys and Niels Albert

The podium in Gavere: Kevin Pauwels, Sven Nys and Niels Albert
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Landbouwkrediet rider Sven Nys won the fourth round of the Superprestige Series in Gavere, holding off Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) in a two-man sprint for the line. Nys' seventh victory in Gavere bolsters his lead in the series over world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea), who finished fifth.

There were five riders who distanced the rest of the field: Nys, Pauwels, Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), Stybar and Klaas Vantornout  (Sunweb-Revor) gained half a minute on the first chasers after just two laps. Just before the halfway point Nys accelerated, which proved  too much for world champion Stybar and Vantornout.

Two laps later another surge from Nys put Albert into trouble, leaving just Pauwels to follow the Belgian champion. Albert remained a short distance from the two leaders but he was never able to close the six seconds on the leaders.

As expected Nys tried to shake off Pauwels on the final ascent of the climb towards the Grenier castle but Pauwels stayed on his wheel. The two headed for the sprint in the same position, with Pauwels regarded as the fastest sprinter. Pauwels tried to get past Nys on the left but the more experienced rider edged toward the barriers to reduce the space for Pauwels.

Nys had no time to throw his arms in the air but the shaking head from Pauwels said enough, Nys had just won in Gavere for the seventh time.

“This is great as I'm not often winning races this way. Kevin was riding very strong. In the finale I couldn't get rid of him on the climb so we had to sprint. I don't think I closed the door completely although it's true that I moved a bit from my line,” Nys said.

After claiming his first win of the season Pauwels almost captured two big wins in one weekend but in the sprint he made a couple of mistakes. “I thought the finishing straight was long enough to overtake Sven. He started the sprint right after the corner and I didn't get time to get my hands off the top bar. Sven was better in the mud and in the sprint; the strongest man won today,” Pauwels said.

About 20 seconds later Albert crossed the line in third place. Last year he ended Nys' series of victories in Gavere but this year Albert has yet to take a win. “That doesn't bother me too much. I'm happy with the way I rode today. When Nys attacked I dropped my chain. I was able to keep the gap within ten seconds but going a bit faster and coming back to them wasn't possible,” Albert said.

Behind the top three, Wellens worked hard to come back on Stybar and Vantornout. In the last laps he first caught Vantornout and in the last lap he even dropped the world champion and stormed to fourth place at just over one minute from Nys and Pauwels. Stybar missed out on a podium spot but holds on to his second place in the Superprestige Series. “I lacked the power today to stay with the leaders,” the young Czech explained.

The two US starters in Gavere rode a solid race. US champion Timothy Johnson (Cannondale) lined upon the front row but had a bad start. He showed persistence and eventually finished 12th while Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) had a great start and remained in the front group for almost two laps before fading back and finishing 14th.

British rider Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles) had a good start but eventually pulled out. For a week he has been struggling with a headache that couldn't be diagnosed by the doctors. The two Canadian riders at the start didn't finish in the same lap as winner Nys.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:58:48
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:22
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:05
5Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:24
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:44
7Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:49
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:02:12
9Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team0:02:26
10Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:02:45
11Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:02:48
12Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:51
13Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:03:11
14Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:03:18
15Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team0:03:39
16John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:41
17Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:19
18Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:05:00
19Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:05:07
20Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:05:21
21Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans0:05:40
22Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:05:49
23Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
24Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned)
25Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
26Bjorn Rondelez (Bel)
27Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
28Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv
29Kristof Zegers (Bel)
30Calero Candalicio (Spa)
31Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart

Superprestige standings after 4 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet56pts
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team51
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus46
4Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team45
5Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team45
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team40
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor31
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team24
9Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team23
10Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team20
11Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor15
12Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
13Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus12
14Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team12
15Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus11
16Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor9
17Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team8
18Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus5
19Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com4
20Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans3
21Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team3
22Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike3
23Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team1
24Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews