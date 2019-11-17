Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1
McFadden, Williams complete podium
Elite Women: Stony Point - Stony Point
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:44:22
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot-Maxxis Pb Stans Notubes
|0:00:05
|3
|Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Te
|0:01:49
|4
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Philly Bike Expo
|0:01:59
|5
|Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:02:07
|6
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:02:18
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:02:30
|8
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:42
|9
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita-Whole Foods Market Rac
|0:02:55
|10
|Meghan Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling
|0:03:04
|11
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:03:12
|12
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
|0:04:04
|13
|Ruby West (Can) Pivot Maxxis P/B Stans Notubes
|0:04:09
|14
|Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|15
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Velocio Necx
|0:04:21
|16
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Bike Law Network P/B Piscitello
|0:04:49
|17
|Britt Mason (USA) Shadow Elite
|0:05:01
|18
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:05:08
|19
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:05:47
|20
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes
|0:06:01
|21
|Christina Hosenfeld (USA) Bluemont Connection
|22
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Bmb Racing
|0:06:38
|23
|Clementine Nixon (USA) King Kog/ Sun And Air
|24
|Elizabeth Huuki (USA) Army West Point Cycling
|0:06:48
|25
|Annabel Buckley Mcmahon (Irl) New England Devo P/B Cadence We
|0:06:50
|26
|Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1/Airline Cycles
|27
|Grace Mattern (USA) Park Ave Bike P/B Borah Teamwea
|0:07:15
|28
|Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing
|0:07:16
|29
|Heidi Wood (USA) Hifi Sound Cycling Components
|0:07:24
|30
|Tiffany Thomas (USA) Philly Bike Expo
|0:08:23
|31
|Laura Abbey (USA) Colavita-Whole Foods Market Rac
|32
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Team Laser Cats
|33
|Jen Tillman (USA) Joe'S Bike Shop Racing
|34
|Jenna Latour-Nichols (USA) Philly Bike Expo
|35
|Caitrin Huysman (USA) Ladies First
|36
|Erin Gordon (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|37
|Ryley Mosher (USA) Wheelworks
|38
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
|DNS
|Erin Faccone (USA) Velocio Necx
|DNS
|Sara Melikian (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
