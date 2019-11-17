Trending

Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1

McFadden, Williams complete podium

Image 1 of 11

Rebecca Fahringer atop the women's podium in New York

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 2 of 11

Rebecca Fahringer wins day 1

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 3 of 11

Stacey Barbossa (Colavita WholeFoods Market) flies over the barriers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 4 of 11

Courteny McFadden (Pivot/Maxxis) ripping through the single track.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 5 of 11

Lizzy Gunsalus (Cannondale p/b CYCLOCROSSWORLD) goes through a technical corner.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 6 of 11

Katherine Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling) negotiates a technical decent.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 7 of 11

Arley Kemmerer (Bike Law Network) clears the forest.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 8 of 11

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) attacks the climb.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 9 of 11

Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis/Shimano) attacks early in the race.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 10 of 11

Women become quickly strung out.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 11 of 11

The Pro Women's field take off.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 0:44:22
2Courtenay McFadden (USA) Pivot-Maxxis Pb Stans Notubes 0:00:05
3Carla Williams (USA) Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Te 0:01:49
4Rachel Rubino (USA) Philly Bike Expo 0:01:59
5Emily Curley (USA) Corner Cycle 0:02:07
6Lizzy Gunsalus (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld. 0:02:18
7Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling 0:02:30
8Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:02:42
9Stacey Barbossa (USA) Colavita-Whole Foods Market Rac 0:02:55
10Meghan Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling 0:03:04
11Dana Gilligan (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:03:12
12Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm 0:04:04
13Ruby West (Can) Pivot Maxxis P/B Stans Notubes 0:04:09
14Emily Werner (USA) Amy D. Foundation
15Leslie Lupien (USA) Velocio Necx 0:04:21
16Arley Kemmerer (USA) Bike Law Network P/B Piscitello 0:04:49
17Britt Mason (USA) Shadow Elite 0:05:01
18Jena Greaser (USA) 0:05:08
19Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom 0:05:47
20Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Cxhairs Devo : Trek Bikes 0:06:01
21Christina Hosenfeld (USA) Bluemont Connection
22Joanne Grogan (USA) Bmb Racing 0:06:38
23Clementine Nixon (USA) King Kog/ Sun And Air
24Elizabeth Huuki (USA) Army West Point Cycling 0:06:48
25Annabel Buckley Mcmahon (Irl) New England Devo P/B Cadence We 0:06:50
26Kelli Montgomery (USA) Stage 1/Airline Cycles
27Grace Mattern (USA) Park Ave Bike P/B Borah Teamwea 0:07:15
28Alix Norris (USA) Colavita-Cowbell Racing 0:07:16
29Heidi Wood (USA) Hifi Sound Cycling Components 0:07:24
30Tiffany Thomas (USA) Philly Bike Expo 0:08:23
31Laura Abbey (USA) Colavita-Whole Foods Market Rac
32Caitlin Thompson (USA) Team Laser Cats
33Jen Tillman (USA) Joe'S Bike Shop Racing
34Jenna Latour-Nichols (USA) Philly Bike Expo
35Caitrin Huysman (USA) Ladies First
36Erin Gordon (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
37Ryley Mosher (USA) Wheelworks
38Brittlee Bowman (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
DNSErin Faccone (USA) Velocio Necx
DNSSara Melikian (USA) Competitive Edge Racing

