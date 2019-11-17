Trending

Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1

Hyde, Maher round out podium

Image 1 of 12

Taking the win-Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CYCLOCROSSWORLD

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 2 of 12

Men's Podium: 2nd place, Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b CYCLOCROSS WORLD) 1st place, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) 3rd place, Lane Maher (Cannondale p/b CYCLOCROSSWORLD

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 3 of 12

Teammates Curtis White and Stephen Hyde celebrate

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 4 of 12

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 5 of 12

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 6 of 12

Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 7 of 12

Curtis White and Stephen Hyde over the barriers

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 8 of 12

The elite men's field

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 9 of 12

Fresh off his win at PanAmerican Championships, Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 10 of 12

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) takes the lead

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 11 of 12

Stephen Hyde cuts through traffic at the barriers

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)
Image 12 of 12

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/marcoquezada.com)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld. 0:57:06
2Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld. 0:00:09
3Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld 0:00:35
4Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano 0:00:36
5Travis Livermon (USA) 0:01:07
6Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:01:21
7Sam Noel (USA) Comp Edge Racing/Uvm Cycling 0:01:27
8Cooper Willsey (USA) Bicycle Express Racing 0:01:32
9Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis Pb Stan'S Notubes 0:01:43
10Allan Schroeder (USA) High Desert Hustle 0:01:50
11Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart 0:03:04
12Christian Sundquist (USA) Twin Six Metal 0:03:16
13Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Velocio Northeast
14Andrew Borden (USA) Castleton University 0:03:28
15Jonathan Anderson (USA) J Moneys Factory Elite Professi 0:04:19
16Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:43
17Andrew Nicholas (USA) Bca Linen 0:05:08
18Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing/Uvm Cycling 0:05:47
19Daniel Chabanov (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm 0:07:05
20Coakley Jopling (USA)
21Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somerv
22Samuel O'Keefe (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
23Matthew Timmerman (USA) Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld
24Christian Norvold (USA) Jam / Ncc
25Trevor Raab (USA) The 5Th Floor Nyc
26Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike P/B Borah Teamwea
27Scott Birdsey (USA) Gs Savile Road
28Daniel Vaughn (USA) Jam / Ncc
29Philip Maynard (USA) Cnyc/Nycm Insurance
30Mark Steffen (USA) King Kog / Sun And Air
31Jonathan Kloppenburg (USA) Spidermonkey Cycling
32Keith Garrison (USA) King Kog / Sun And Air
33Matthew Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling
DNFMichael Owens (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
DNSAdam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNSJohn Dagostino (USA) Crca/Good Guys Racing P/B High

