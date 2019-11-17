Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1
Hyde, Maher round out podium
Elite Men: Stony Point - Stony Point
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:57:06
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:09
|3
|Lane Maher (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:35
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano
|0:00:36
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:07
|6
|Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:01:21
|7
|Sam Noel (USA) Comp Edge Racing/Uvm Cycling
|0:01:27
|8
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Bicycle Express Racing
|0:01:32
|9
|Grant Ellwood (USA) Pivot Maxxis Pb Stan'S Notubes
|0:01:43
|10
|Allan Schroeder (USA) High Desert Hustle
|0:01:50
|11
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:04
|12
|Christian Sundquist (USA) Twin Six Metal
|0:03:16
|13
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall (USA) Velocio Northeast
|14
|Andrew Borden (USA) Castleton University
|0:03:28
|15
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J Moneys Factory Elite Professi
|0:04:19
|16
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:43
|17
|Andrew Nicholas (USA) Bca Linen
|0:05:08
|18
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Comp Edge Racing/Uvm Cycling
|0:05:47
|19
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
|0:07:05
|20
|Coakley Jopling (USA)
|21
|Michael Marston (USA) Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somerv
|22
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
|23
|Matthew Timmerman (USA) Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld
|24
|Christian Norvold (USA) Jam / Ncc
|25
|Trevor Raab (USA) The 5Th Floor Nyc
|26
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike P/B Borah Teamwea
|27
|Scott Birdsey (USA) Gs Savile Road
|28
|Daniel Vaughn (USA) Jam / Ncc
|29
|Philip Maynard (USA) Cnyc/Nycm Insurance
|30
|Mark Steffen (USA) King Kog / Sun And Air
|31
|Jonathan Kloppenburg (USA) Spidermonkey Cycling
|32
|Keith Garrison (USA) King Kog / Sun And Air
|33
|Matthew Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Owens (USA) Rscx - House Ind - Dwr - Hm
|DNS
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNS
|John Dagostino (USA) Crca/Good Guys Racing P/B High
