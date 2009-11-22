Image 1 of 40 Derrick St. John (Garneau Club Chasseurs) crossing the infield. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 40 The men's start is led out by Ryan Trebon (Kona) at what seemed like a slow pace. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 40 Derrick St. John (Garneau Club Chasseurs) on the singletrack. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 40 A chase group in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) in a breakaway with Powers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 40 Chris Jones (Champion Systems) lost contact with the leaders due to a mishap in the pits. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) with team-mate Johnson on his wheel. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leading Johnson over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) may be the fastest runner in the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona) leading 19-year-old Valentin Scherz (Procycles-Scott-Newwork) through the tall grass. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona) descending through what looks like a wheat field. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 40 Riders tackle the long stairs section. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona) running the steps ahead of Johnson. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) right behind Trebon. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 40 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) running in fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 40 Carl Decker (Giant) got off to a brilliant start today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 40 Adam Craig (Giant) is more accustomed to riding over obstacles in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 40 Gavin Mannion (Hot Tubes) on the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 40 Michael Broderick (Kena-Seven-No Tubes) running the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 40 Christopher Hamlin (UVM Cycling) in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leading the race on the steepest hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) marking his team-mate. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona) had slipped back to third here. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 40 Joachim Parbo (Leopard Cycles) on the steep climb in fifth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) finally got a gap on Powers and made it stick. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 40 Shannon Skerritt (Vanilla Workshop/Speedvagen) beginning a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 40 Derrick St. John (Garneau Club Chasseurs) lifting his bike over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 40 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) on some rolling singletrak in his customary third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 40 Adam Craig (Giant) moved up dramatically to fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 40 Joachim Parbo (Leopard Cycles) climbing in the woods. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) leading Johnson mid-race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 33 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) took the early race lead (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 34 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) checks who's coming (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 35 of 40 Driscoll rounded out yet another Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com clean sweep (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 36 of 40 Jeremy Powers consolidates his second place position (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 37 of 40 A chuffed Tim Johnson is interviewed after he wrapped up the NACT series (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 38 of 40 The champion celebrates his win (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 39 of 40 More champagne action for Tim Johnson (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com) Image 40 of 40 Men's NACT final podium (Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com)

Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com captain Tim Johnson out-paced his teammate Jeremy Powers on the final lap to take his second consecutive victory of the weekend at the Whitmore's Landscaping Super Cross Cup. Jamey Driscoll rounded out the podium to make it a clean sweep for the green team.

"It's been nice to enjoy what's happening," said Johnson, who collected his 10th season victory. "I never expected to be doing this well. I've been racing for so long at this level - since 1998 - getting on the podiums but I've never been able to string together so many weekends of great racing."

The Whitmore's Landscaping Super Cross Cup marked the 10th and final round of the North American Cyclo-Cross Trophy series. Johnson was awarded the heavyweight belt as overall series champion ahead of teammates Jamey Driscoll and Jeremy Powers. Johnson admitted his win was surprising after crashing out of the first two rounds.

"I definitely didn't think this was how it would turn out," said Johnson. "Anytime I start a season like this I just look forward to a couple of good rides. Crashing early threw my season into a confusing situation and I had to figure out how to recover from that. I thought it would take me out of both series. Luckily the NACT had one more weekend and I could claw back some points."

Johnson attributed a large part of the Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com success to the expanded support of Cannondale, which offered the team title sponsorship this year along with a truck and trailer equipped with a full-time driver and equipment to suit all weather conditions.

"Last year they went to a couple of events and this year they've been at almost every race we've done," said Johnson. "We have everything at our fingertips and it makes for basically anything you could ever ask for. That was a big part of our success. We've been able to get to all these races easier and once we are at the races we dial everything in based on conditions. Everything falls into place."

Powers back on form

Powers proved to be back on form following a week-long illness that sidelined him from starting the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-Cross Mercer Cup last weekend. He blasted out of the starting gates in his trademark fashion, the full throttle effort causing the field to shatter behind him; more importantly it left the responsibility to chase on rival US national cyclo-cross champion Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA).

"I shot out and I saw Ryan was lagging a little so, I wanted to capitalise on that," said Powers. "It was windy today so I had to stay a certain pace. There wasn't a lot of time to make up and little rest with a lot of wind. When you are out there by yourself it was a different type of effort. I heard Johnson was coming across and that made sense to me. Tim is riding good enough to do that. He is the strongest guy right now and definitely has a bulls-eye on his back - no one can touch him."

Johnson counter attacked Trebon and bridged across to Powers in half a lap and the pair started the third lap together. Behind, Trebon was left to do most of the chasing followed by the young Swiss talent Valentin Sherz (Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork), Chris Jones (Champion System), Joachim Parbo (CCV Leopard Cycles) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).

Trebon put forth several surges that separated the chase group. Driscoll weaved his way through the commotion and passed Trebon in pursuit of his two leading teammates. He dangled in no man's land riding in third place for the remainder of the race.

Pro Mountain Biker, Adam Craig (Giant) started several rows behind the front runners and managed to muscle his way into a podium contention mid-race. The technically savvy rider manoeuvred his way through several groups that included Parbo and Jones, who clipped his pedal and crashed. Next in sight was Trebon and lastly Sherz.

"I wasn't sure if I would get Valentin but he crashed so I passed him again and maintained that to the finish line," said Adam Craig, who placed fourth. "My physiology is more tuned to charging up hills; a punch and recover works well for me. Being able to punch up climbs, go fast down hills were fun and then taking clever lines and keep things fast."

Up front, Johnson and Powers stayed glued to each other's wheel despite continued attacks against the other. The pair seemed evenly matched and although they are teammates they were clearly not helping each other out. Johnson attacked Powers over the pavement and got the final edge with a lap and half to go.

"We weren't giving an inch to each other," Johnson said. "I hit him a couple times and he surged when I bobbled. I took the opportunity to whack him shortly after that. It was a lot of fun and we didn't just roll around together. We were throwing a lot at each other. I hit him two or three more times in a lap and half and finally got away. I wanted to go to the line alone because Jeremy has a good kick."

Results