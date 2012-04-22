Trending

Howe wins Sunny King crit

Alzate beats Wamsley for second place

Elite men's podium: 1. Issac Howe, 2. Carlos Alzate Escobar, 3. Kyle Wamsley

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy)

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Phil Gaimon was off the front solo for much of the race

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Isaac Howe (Kenda/5 Hour Energy) thanks his teammates for delivering him to the win at Sunny King

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)
Elite men's podium: 1. Issac Howe, 2. Carlos Alzate Escobar, 3. Kyle Wamsley

(Image credit: Philip Darden / www.philipdarden.com)

Kenda/5-Hour Energy put their stamp on the NCC's 2012 Sunny King Criterium men's pro race in downtown Anniston, Alabama, delivering Issac Howe to the sprint victory over Exergy's Carlos Alzate and Kyle Walmsley (Jamis/Sutter Home).

Phil Gaimon from Kenda leapt into an early break with Ben Chaddock of Team Exergy. The pair built a 30 second lead early in the 60-lap race. But eventually Gaimon’s pace proved too much for Chaddock and the Kenda rider rode solo for several more laps.

A chase by the remaining teams eventually whittled down Gaimon’s lead and the field swallowed him up after nabbing several primes. As soon as Gaimon was caught, the counter attacks began, adding to the excitement with virtually every team attempting to get separation.

As the attacks increased in frequency and intensity and the pace became unbearable, the field slowly began shedding riders. As the lap counter showed eight laps to go, the field calmed down a bit, allowing Team Mountain Khakis/Smart Stop along with Team Exergy and Kenda/5-Hour Energy to take control and begin setting up their leadouts. As each team tried to ramp up the pace and take control, no one team was able to maintain a lead. Coming into the last windy uphill finish straight it was Kenda/5- Hour Energy who was able to lead out sprinter Isaac Howe to the finish line for a win by a bike length.

Howe was first across the line, followed by Carlos Alzate of Team Exergy in second, with Kyle Wamsley of Jamis/Sutter Home in third.

"We had Phil( Gaimon) off the front. We wanted him to wrap it up solo and worst case every other team chases him down and we get to sit and just take it easy. He did a great job doing that and it came back. In the end fortunately I was able to come through for everyone. This is my fourth year doing this race and I love it. We had a great crowd and the live streaming was so great for our families and friends to be able to watch us race," said Howe.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
3Kyle Wamsley (Jamis/Sutter Home)
4Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
5Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
6Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
7Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Devo)
8Frank Travieso (Team Cocos)
9Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Devo)
10Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia)
11Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System)
12Brendan Cornett (Locos)
13Chris Brown (Litespeed-BMW)
14Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
15David Lozano (Team Type 1 Devo)
16Josh Thornton (ZMotion)
17Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
18Christian Parrett (Athletix benefitting Globalbike)
19Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
20Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
21Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
22Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
23Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
24Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
25Chad Hartley (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
26Brian Toone (Tria Cycling p/b DonohooAuto.com)
27David Cueli (Team Cocos)
28Nick Inabinet (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
29John Simes (Jamis Sutter Home)
30Chris Barton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
31Michael Olheiser (Competitive Cyclist racing Team)
32Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
33Thomas Rabou (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
34Dan Harm (Astellas Oncology p/b ABD)
35Serghei Tvetcov (Team Exergy)
36Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
37Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clnic Sports Health)
38Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
39John Murphy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder)
40Patrick Allison (Tria Cycling p/b Donohoo Auto)
41Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
42Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Cocos)

 

