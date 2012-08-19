Zandstra wins Subaru Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Wells clinches US Pro XCT overall title
Derek Zandstra (3Rox-Scott Racing) won the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) Subaru Cup race in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Zandstra beat two Specialized teammates: Todd Wells, who was fresh off racing the Olympic Games last weekend, and U23 racer Howard Grotts. It was Zandstra's first US Pro XCT victory.
"I am pretty fired up. I have been doing the US races for the last four years trying to figure it out. It's great to finally win one and go into Worlds with that confidence," said Zandstra to Cyclingnews.
"My team Scott / 3 Rox Racing has been awesome. I had a bit of a lull in the middle of the summer and the team was there with the support I needed to get through it. It paid off this weekend."
Wells' second place finish gave him the points needed to move up to the number one spot and clinch the US Pro XCT overall title since previous leader Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) had a slim lead prior to the final, but did not finish in the top five. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) took the second spot in the series classification.
"I was hurting out there for quite a bit of that race," said Wells. "I have some fatigue going and I was happy to get second and clinch the Pro XCT overall."
Jeremy Horgan Kobelski (Subaru Trek) finished in fourth place ahead of his teammate Russell Finsterwald, who stepped onto the US Pro XCT podium for his first time.
Clad in his distinctive stars and stripes national champion's jersey, Schultz started with a bang and got the holeshot as Wells followed. Both riders had competed in the Olympic Games last weekend and were feeling the effects of the race and subsequent celebrations and travel.
Schultz, who was a bit under the weather going into the race, faded after a strong first lap and dropped back to eventually finish 10th.
Wells took over the lead on his own, attacked and established a gap of more than 10 seconds by lap two. He was chased next by Zandstra and Grotts for the next four laps. JHK and U23 national champion Finsterwald were not far behind.
"Todd attacked at the start of the second lap and that strung things out. He only had about 20 seconds on me. The pace was pretty high and there was still a big group chasing," said Zandstra to Cyclingnews. "I felt really good right from the start. Each lap, I was gaining a couple of seconds and by the end of the fifth I was on his wheel."
Grotts could not quite match the pace of Zandstra and dropped back slightly.
As Wells was tiring, the fresher Zandstra reeled him in on the penultimate lap, then passed him on the final of six laps, on a steep section of the course that was new for this year.
"When I caught Wells at the end of the fifth lap, I followed him through the start finish line to the start of the feed zone where it climbed from there," said Zandstra. "We both grabbed our bottle, and then I gave it a push to see where he was at. When I noticed that I got a little gap, I punched it from there. It was a super hard lap because Todd was right there pushing the pace. I just needed to stay focused and not make any big mistakes."
By the top of that climb, Zandstra had about five seconds on Wells, and he dived into the next singletrack section first.
In the end, Zandstra beat Wells by 15 seconds. Grotts followed alone at 1:08.
Racers enjoyed beautiful weather, with temperatures in the 70s, and drier than usual course conditions. The race is usually held earlier in the year and with the late summer timing, the course was quite dry and dusty, especially with the amateurs having raced part of it earlier in the day.
The best placed "locals" were WORS regulars Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) in 11th place and Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Giant) in 14th.
Editorial assistance provided by Claire Gehling.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott / 3 Rox Racing
|1:39:04
|2
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|0:00:15
|3
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|0:01:08
|4
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:01:37
|5
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:02:28
|6
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain
|0:03:39
|7
|Ryan Woodall (USA) MTFmx.com / Top Gear
|0:03:58
|8
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain
|0:04:16
|9
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles
|0:04:18
|10
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:04:18
|11
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|0:04:57
|12
|Jack Haig (USA) TORQ Nurtion
|0:05:38
|13
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:06:06
|14
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima / Giant
|0:06:34
|15
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci
|0:07:12
|16
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development
|0:08:46
|17
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:08:53
|18
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:09:25
|19
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|0:09:50
|20
|Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized
|0:09:50
|21
|Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision/Wheel & Sprocket
|0:10:53
|22
|Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure212/Specialized
|0:11:08
|23
|Isaac Neff (USA) Williamson Bicycle Works
|0:11:55
|24
|Corey Stelljes (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling
|0:12:09
|25
|Chris Peariso (USA) Adventure212/Specialized
|0:12:36
|26
|Darrin Braun (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized
|0:12:49
|27
|Mitch Bailey (Can) Trek Canada
|0:13:13
|28
|Jorden Wakeley (USA) Einstein Racing
|0:13:28
|29
|Seamus Powell (USA) Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team
|0:13:32
|30
|Tyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers p/b Meyer Family Vision
|0:13:54
|31
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Magog QC 23 (Can) CVM 2 Vals
|0:15:06
|32
|Ronald Stawicki (USA) Polska
|0:15:20
|33
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Tokyo Joe's
|0:16:35
|-1lap
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|-1lap
|Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air
|-1lap
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic
|-1lap
|Justin Piontek (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized
|-1lap
|Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy Racing
|-1lap
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Blue Ridge Cyclery
|-2laps
|Tyson Wagler (Can) Scott-3RoxRacing
|-2laps
|David Hanes (USA) Ride Away Cycling Club
|-2laps
|Ben Koenig (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized
|-2laps
|Devin Curran (USA) Hollywood Cycles, Team Twin Six
|-3laps
|Tim Drankus (USA) Unattached
|DNF
|Sam Chovan (USA) Pabst/Mafia Racing
|DNF
|Cole House (USA) Competitive cyclist / 616 fabr
|DNF
|Garet Steinmetz (USA) Ethos
|DNF
|Sid Taberlay (USA) Kenda / H2o Overdrive
|DNF
|Zach Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Landen Beckner (USA) Montana Velo
|1:25:10
|2
|Silas Blunk (USA) Whole Athlete - Specialized
|0:00:50
|3
|Daniel Henderson (USA) Cross Country Sports Racing
|0:06:22
|DNF
|Fletcher Arlen (USA) Safe Wheels MTB Racing
|DNF
|Pete Karinen (USA) Culver's Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Vialle (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure
|1:19:37
|2
|Gunner Dygert (USA) Bicycle Outfitters Indy
|0:00:44
|3
|Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized
|0:01:11
|4
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:01:39
|5
|Shane Skelton (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized
|0:02:00
|6
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) POLSKA / RMC / T6
|0:02:45
|7
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized
|0:03:22
|8
|Andrew Senderhauf (USA) Wheel and Sprocket
|0:06:41
|9
|Luke Allen (USA) Matrix/RBM
|0:09:43
|10
|Andris Delins (USA) Gopher Wheelmen
|0:10:47
|11
|Kevin Atkins (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling
|0:13:31
|12
|Parker McColl (USA)
|0:44:23
|DNS
|Alek Minkis (USA) BicycleOutfittersIwdy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael McBurney (USA) Peace Coffee
|1:25:09
|2
|Michael Michetti (USA) LAPT
|0:01:22
|3
|Ben Senkerik (USA) Vision / Wheel & Sprocket
|0:01:28
|4
|Kyle Warras (USA) EXPO Racing
|0:02:37
|5
|Myles Beach (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized
|0:04:40
|6
|Micheal Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman
|0:04:45
|7
|Kyle Sarasin (USA) penpharm.com
|0:05:47
|8
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|0:08:09
|DNF
|Sean Leader (USA) Kona Grassroots
|DNS
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paul Mumford (USA) Kinky Llama Racing
|1:21:59
|2
|Brian Heifner (USA) Magnus
|0:00:41
|3
|Carlos Haeckel (USA) Alterra Coffee/W85
|0:02:36
|4
|Tyler Jenema (USA) KUHL/Rocky Mountain
|0:03:15
|5
|Michael Hemme (USA) Half Acre
|0:03:33
|6
|Bill Street (USA) Kuhl/Rocky Mountain
|0:04:39
|7
|Ted Hanes (USA) Fond du Lac Cyclery
|0:05:28
|8
|Tim Racette (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin
|0:06:23
|9
|Nicholas Holzem (USA) Sprocketz
|0:06:28
|10
|Scott Neperud (USA) Magnus
|0:09:47
|11
|Brian Schwaller (USA) Velocause
|0:09:52
|12
|Jason Gosse (USA) Team WORS
|0:11:03
|13
|Eric Fossell (USA) JVC/Michaels Cycles
|0:12:00
|14
|Sam Weinberg (USA) 5Nines
|0:12:50
|15
|Jason Vayre (USA) Discover Chiropractic
|0:13:24
|16
|Nick Sabel (USA) Fond du Lac Cyclery
|0:14:32
|DNS
|Luke Batchelor-Clark (USA) Magnus
|DNS
|Matt Gehling (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy
|DNF
|Michael Humpal (USA) Specialized
|DNS
|John Reiker (USA) All Spoked Up
|DNS
|Chris Tries (USA) south shore cyclery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Kady (USA) Sho-Air
|1:21:42
|2
|Ryan Krayer (USA) Adventure212/Specialized
|0:00:23
|3
|Michael Naughton (USA) Wheel Werks/Gore
|0:00:27
|4
|Jon Barnes (Can) Trek Canada MTB
|0:00:39
|5
|Jacob Groethe (USA) Badger Velo Club
|0:02:04
|6
|Travis Donn (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:02:12
|7
|Ray Nelson (USA) Treadhead Cycling
|0:03:01
|8
|Rick Mezo (USA) Rbikes.com
|0:03:15
|9
|Bill Nigh (USA) Team Pedal Moraine
|0:05:24
|10
|Matt Silvia (USA) Carborocket
|0:05:31
|11
|Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:05:41
|12
|Vincent Steger (USA) Erik's Bikes and Boards
|0:06:13
|13
|Gabriel Ion (USA) Treadhead Cycling
|0:06:37
|14
|Josh Shively (USA) Team 360/La Crosse Velo
|0:07:03
|15
|Michael Hemelgarn (USA) DRT Racing
|0:07:55
|16
|Rich Weis (USA) Subaru Trek
|0:08:02
|17
|Sanjay Ganju (USA) Trek Midwest team
|0:08:43
|18
|Karl Tillman (USA) Team 360 / LAX Velo
|0:09:48
|19
|Tim Scanley (USA) Alterra Coffee
|0:10:49
|20
|Thomas Sulentic (USA)
|0:12:33
|21
|Mark Cole (USA) Adventure212/Specialized
|0:13:21
|22
|Bryan Frazier (USA) Baraboo Sharks
|0:13:27
|23
|Barry Winters (USA) Element Mobile / Brings
|0:15:05
|24
|Jerrod Collier (USA) Muddy Cup
|0:39:18
|25
|Dan Tavela (USA) Treadhead Cycling
|0:40:18
|DNS
|John Brown (USA)
|DNF
|Jay Click (USA)
|DNS
|David Dygert (USA)
|DNS
|Derek Hill (USA)
|DNF
|Steve Schafer (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mcfadden Todd (USA) Adventure 212 / Ski-Hut
|1:24:22
|2
|John Shull (USA) Expo
|0:02:19
|3
|Jw Miller (USA)
|0:02:21
|4
|John Wypiszinski (USA) Titletown Flyers
|0:04:11
|5
|John Lirette (USA) Unattached
|0:05:11
|6
|Tim Jennings (USA) Element Mobile/Brings
|0:07:44
|7
|Chris Renshaw (USA) HammerHeadBikes.com
|0:07:45
|8
|Greg Jones (USA)
|0:08:01
|9
|Mike Johnson (USA) DRT racing
|0:13:02
|10
|Jeff Sympson (USA) Big Ring Flyers
|0:35:38
|DNS
|Michael Belanger (USA)
|DNF
|Joe Kjeer (USA)
|DNF
|Jeff Melcher (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy