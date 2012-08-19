Trending

Zandstra wins Subaru Cup

,

Wells clinches US Pro XCT overall title

Derek Zandstra (Team Scott/3 Rox Racing) was the top overall finisher in the 2012 US Pro XCT Subaru Cup.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) tries to catch the leaders during a parade lap off the start.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) leads Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) after the first climb

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Local Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) over the Trek Firelane

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) raced to a third place finish behind teammate Todd Wells.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Jack Haig (TORQ Nutrition) clears the Bontrager boulder.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) races through Fern Gully.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) maintains the lead over Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) heading into the final lap.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) congratulates Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) on his second place finish after the race.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) out sprints Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek).

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Subaru Trek teammates Sam Schultz, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Russell Finsterwald chat after the race. The team finished tenth, fourth and fifth, respectively.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)
Derek Zandstra (Team Scott/3 Rox Racing) on his way to a win at the Subaru Cup

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Derek Zandstra (3Rox-Scott Racing) won the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) Subaru Cup race in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Zandstra beat two Specialized teammates: Todd Wells, who was fresh off racing the Olympic Games last weekend, and U23 racer Howard Grotts. It was Zandstra's first US Pro XCT victory.

"I am pretty fired up. I have been doing the US races for the last four years trying to figure it out. It's great to finally win one and go into Worlds with that confidence," said Zandstra to Cyclingnews.

"My team Scott / 3 Rox Racing has been awesome. I had a bit of a lull in the middle of the summer and the team was there with the support I needed to get through it. It paid off this weekend."

Wells' second place finish gave him the points needed to move up to the number one spot and clinch the US Pro XCT overall title since previous leader Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) had a slim lead prior to the final, but did not finish in the top five. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) took the second spot in the series classification.

"I was hurting out there for quite a bit of that race," said Wells. "I have some fatigue going and I was happy to get second and clinch the Pro XCT overall."

Jeremy Horgan Kobelski (Subaru Trek) finished in fourth place ahead of his teammate Russell Finsterwald, who stepped onto the US Pro XCT podium for his first time.

Clad in his distinctive stars and stripes national champion's jersey, Schultz started with a bang and got the holeshot as Wells followed. Both riders had competed in the Olympic Games last weekend and were feeling the effects of the race and subsequent celebrations and travel.

Schultz, who was a bit under the weather going into the race, faded after a strong first lap and dropped back to eventually finish 10th.

Wells took over the lead on his own, attacked and established a gap of more than 10 seconds by lap two.  He was chased next by Zandstra and Grotts for the next four laps. JHK and U23 national champion Finsterwald were not far behind.

"Todd attacked at the start of the second lap and that strung things out. He only had about 20 seconds on me. The pace was pretty high and there was still a big group chasing," said Zandstra to Cyclingnews. "I felt really good right from the start. Each lap, I was gaining a couple of seconds and by the end of the fifth I was on his wheel."

Grotts could not quite match the pace of Zandstra and dropped back slightly.

As Wells was tiring, the fresher Zandstra reeled him in on the penultimate lap, then passed him on the final of six laps, on a steep section of the course that was new for this year.

"When I caught Wells at the end of the fifth lap, I followed him through the start finish line to the start of the feed zone where it climbed from there," said Zandstra. "We both grabbed our bottle, and then I gave it a push to see where he was at. When I noticed that I got a little gap, I punched it from there. It was a super hard lap because Todd was right there pushing the pace. I just needed to stay focused and not make any big mistakes."

By the top of that climb, Zandstra had about five seconds on Wells, and he dived into the next singletrack section first.

In the end, Zandstra beat Wells by 15 seconds. Grotts followed alone at 1:08.

Racers enjoyed beautiful weather, with temperatures in the 70s, and drier than usual course conditions. The race is usually held earlier in the year and with the late summer timing, the course was quite dry and dusty, especially with the amateurs having raced part of it earlier in the day.

The best placed "locals" were WORS regulars Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) in 11th place and Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Giant) in 14th.

Editorial assistance provided by Claire Gehling.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott / 3 Rox Racing1:39:04
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing0:00:15
3Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized0:01:08
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek0:01:37
5Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek0:02:28
6Raphael Gagne (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain0:03:39
7Ryan Woodall (USA) MTFmx.com / Top Gear0:03:58
8Jeremy Martin (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain0:04:16
9Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles0:04:18
10Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek0:04:18
11Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder0:04:57
12Jack Haig (USA) TORQ Nurtion0:05:38
13Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:06:06
14Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima / Giant0:06:34
15Leandre Bouchard (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci0:07:12
16Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development0:08:46
17Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada0:08:53
18Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:09:25
19Travis Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance0:09:50
20Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized0:09:50
21Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision/Wheel & Sprocket0:10:53
22Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure212/Specialized0:11:08
23Isaac Neff (USA) Williamson Bicycle Works0:11:55
24Corey Stelljes (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling0:12:09
25Chris Peariso (USA) Adventure212/Specialized0:12:36
26Darrin Braun (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized0:12:49
27Mitch Bailey (Can) Trek Canada0:13:13
28Jorden Wakeley (USA) Einstein Racing0:13:28
29Seamus Powell (USA) Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team0:13:32
30Tyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers p/b Meyer Family Vision0:13:54
31Jean-Philippe Thibault-Magog QC 23 (Can) CVM 2 Vals0:15:06
32Ronald Stawicki (USA) Polska0:15:20
33Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Tokyo Joe's0:16:35
-1lapAdam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
-1lapBrendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air
-1lapJordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic
-1lapJustin Piontek (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized
-1lapMark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy Racing
-1lapRyan Fawley (USA) Blue Ridge Cyclery
-2lapsTyson Wagler (Can) Scott-3RoxRacing
-2lapsDavid Hanes (USA) Ride Away Cycling Club
-2lapsBen Koenig (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized
-2lapsDevin Curran (USA) Hollywood Cycles, Team Twin Six
-3lapsTim Drankus (USA) Unattached
DNFSam Chovan (USA) Pabst/Mafia Racing
DNFCole House (USA) Competitive cyclist / 616 fabr
DNFGaret Steinmetz (USA) Ethos
DNFSid Taberlay (USA) Kenda / H2o Overdrive
DNFZach Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized

Junior men 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Landen Beckner (USA) Montana Velo1:25:10
2Silas Blunk (USA) Whole Athlete - Specialized0:00:50
3Daniel Henderson (USA) Cross Country Sports Racing0:06:22
DNFFletcher Arlen (USA) Safe Wheels MTB Racing
DNFPete Karinen (USA) Culver's Racing

Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Vialle (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure1:19:37
2Gunner Dygert (USA) Bicycle Outfitters Indy0:00:44
3Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized0:01:11
4Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized0:01:39
5Shane Skelton (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized0:02:00
6Casey Hildebrandt (USA) POLSKA / RMC / T60:02:45
7Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized0:03:22
8Andrew Senderhauf (USA) Wheel and Sprocket0:06:41
9Luke Allen (USA) Matrix/RBM0:09:43
10Andris Delins (USA) Gopher Wheelmen0:10:47
11Kevin Atkins (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling0:13:31
12Parker McColl (USA)0:44:23
DNSAlek Minkis (USA) BicycleOutfittersIwdy

Cat. 1 men 19-23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael McBurney (USA) Peace Coffee1:25:09
2Michael Michetti (USA) LAPT0:01:22
3Ben Senkerik (USA) Vision / Wheel & Sprocket0:01:28
4Kyle Warras (USA) EXPO Racing0:02:37
5Myles Beach (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized0:04:40
6Micheal Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman0:04:45
7Kyle Sarasin (USA) penpharm.com0:05:47
8Josh Bauer (USA)0:08:09
DNFSean Leader (USA) Kona Grassroots
DNSJoseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin

Cat. 1 Men 24-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Mumford (USA) Kinky Llama Racing1:21:59
2Brian Heifner (USA) Magnus0:00:41
3Carlos Haeckel (USA) Alterra Coffee/W850:02:36
4Tyler Jenema (USA) KUHL/Rocky Mountain0:03:15
5Michael Hemme (USA) Half Acre0:03:33
6Bill Street (USA) Kuhl/Rocky Mountain0:04:39
7Ted Hanes (USA) Fond du Lac Cyclery0:05:28
8Tim Racette (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin0:06:23
9Nicholas Holzem (USA) Sprocketz0:06:28
10Scott Neperud (USA) Magnus0:09:47
11Brian Schwaller (USA) Velocause0:09:52
12Jason Gosse (USA) Team WORS0:11:03
13Eric Fossell (USA) JVC/Michaels Cycles0:12:00
14Sam Weinberg (USA) 5Nines0:12:50
15Jason Vayre (USA) Discover Chiropractic0:13:24
16Nick Sabel (USA) Fond du Lac Cyclery0:14:32
DNSLuke Batchelor-Clark (USA) Magnus
DNSMatt Gehling (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy
DNFMichael Humpal (USA) Specialized
DNSJohn Reiker (USA) All Spoked Up
DNSChris Tries (USA) south shore cyclery

Cat. 1 Men 35-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady (USA) Sho-Air1:21:42
2Ryan Krayer (USA) Adventure212/Specialized0:00:23
3Michael Naughton (USA) Wheel Werks/Gore0:00:27
4Jon Barnes (Can) Trek Canada MTB0:00:39
5Jacob Groethe (USA) Badger Velo Club0:02:04
6Travis Donn (USA) Ethos Racing0:02:12
7Ray Nelson (USA) Treadhead Cycling0:03:01
8Rick Mezo (USA) Rbikes.com0:03:15
9Bill Nigh (USA) Team Pedal Moraine0:05:24
10Matt Silvia (USA) Carborocket0:05:31
11Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing0:05:41
12Vincent Steger (USA) Erik's Bikes and Boards0:06:13
13Gabriel Ion (USA) Treadhead Cycling0:06:37
14Josh Shively (USA) Team 360/La Crosse Velo0:07:03
15Michael Hemelgarn (USA) DRT Racing0:07:55
16Rich Weis (USA) Subaru Trek0:08:02
17Sanjay Ganju (USA) Trek Midwest team0:08:43
18Karl Tillman (USA) Team 360 / LAX Velo0:09:48
19Tim Scanley (USA) Alterra Coffee0:10:49
20Thomas Sulentic (USA)0:12:33
21Mark Cole (USA) Adventure212/Specialized0:13:21
22Bryan Frazier (USA) Baraboo Sharks0:13:27
23Barry Winters (USA) Element Mobile / Brings0:15:05
24Jerrod Collier (USA) Muddy Cup0:39:18
25Dan Tavela (USA) Treadhead Cycling0:40:18
DNSJohn Brown (USA)
DNFJay Click (USA)
DNSDavid Dygert (USA)
DNSDerek Hill (USA)
DNFSteve Schafer (USA)

Cat. 1 Men 45-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mcfadden Todd (USA) Adventure 212 / Ski-Hut1:24:22
2John Shull (USA) Expo0:02:19
3Jw Miller (USA)0:02:21
4John Wypiszinski (USA) Titletown Flyers0:04:11
5John Lirette (USA) Unattached0:05:11
6Tim Jennings (USA) Element Mobile/Brings0:07:44
7Chris Renshaw (USA) HammerHeadBikes.com0:07:45
8Greg Jones (USA)0:08:01
9Mike Johnson (USA) DRT racing0:13:02
10Jeff Sympson (USA) Big Ring Flyers0:35:38
DNSMichael Belanger (USA)
DNFJoe Kjeer (USA)
DNFJeff Melcher (USA)

 

