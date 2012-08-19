Image 1 of 12 Derek Zandstra (Team Scott/3 Rox Racing) was the top overall finisher in the 2012 US Pro XCT Subaru Cup. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 2 of 12 Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) tries to catch the leaders during a parade lap off the start. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 3 of 12 Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) leads Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) and Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) after the first climb (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 12 Local Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) leads Peter Glassford (Trek Canada) over the Trek Firelane (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 5 of 12 Howard Grotts (Specialized Racing) raced to a third place finish behind teammate Todd Wells. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 6 of 12 Jack Haig (TORQ Nutrition) clears the Bontrager boulder. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 7 of 12 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) races through Fern Gully. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 8 of 12 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) maintains the lead over Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) heading into the final lap. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 9 of 12 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) congratulates Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) on his second place finish after the race. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 10 of 12 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) out sprints Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek). (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 11 of 12 Subaru Trek teammates Sam Schultz, Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski and Russell Finsterwald chat after the race. The team finished tenth, fourth and fifth, respectively. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 12 of 12 Derek Zandstra (Team Scott/3 Rox Racing) on his way to a win at the Subaru Cup (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Derek Zandstra (3Rox-Scott Racing) won the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) Subaru Cup race in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Zandstra beat two Specialized teammates: Todd Wells, who was fresh off racing the Olympic Games last weekend, and U23 racer Howard Grotts. It was Zandstra's first US Pro XCT victory.

"I am pretty fired up. I have been doing the US races for the last four years trying to figure it out. It's great to finally win one and go into Worlds with that confidence," said Zandstra to Cyclingnews.

"My team Scott / 3 Rox Racing has been awesome. I had a bit of a lull in the middle of the summer and the team was there with the support I needed to get through it. It paid off this weekend."

Wells' second place finish gave him the points needed to move up to the number one spot and clinch the US Pro XCT overall title since previous leader Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) had a slim lead prior to the final, but did not finish in the top five. Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) took the second spot in the series classification.

"I was hurting out there for quite a bit of that race," said Wells. "I have some fatigue going and I was happy to get second and clinch the Pro XCT overall."

Jeremy Horgan Kobelski (Subaru Trek) finished in fourth place ahead of his teammate Russell Finsterwald, who stepped onto the US Pro XCT podium for his first time.

Clad in his distinctive stars and stripes national champion's jersey, Schultz started with a bang and got the holeshot as Wells followed. Both riders had competed in the Olympic Games last weekend and were feeling the effects of the race and subsequent celebrations and travel.

Schultz, who was a bit under the weather going into the race, faded after a strong first lap and dropped back to eventually finish 10th.

Wells took over the lead on his own, attacked and established a gap of more than 10 seconds by lap two. He was chased next by Zandstra and Grotts for the next four laps. JHK and U23 national champion Finsterwald were not far behind.

"Todd attacked at the start of the second lap and that strung things out. He only had about 20 seconds on me. The pace was pretty high and there was still a big group chasing," said Zandstra to Cyclingnews. "I felt really good right from the start. Each lap, I was gaining a couple of seconds and by the end of the fifth I was on his wheel."

Grotts could not quite match the pace of Zandstra and dropped back slightly.

As Wells was tiring, the fresher Zandstra reeled him in on the penultimate lap, then passed him on the final of six laps, on a steep section of the course that was new for this year.

"When I caught Wells at the end of the fifth lap, I followed him through the start finish line to the start of the feed zone where it climbed from there," said Zandstra. "We both grabbed our bottle, and then I gave it a push to see where he was at. When I noticed that I got a little gap, I punched it from there. It was a super hard lap because Todd was right there pushing the pace. I just needed to stay focused and not make any big mistakes."

By the top of that climb, Zandstra had about five seconds on Wells, and he dived into the next singletrack section first.

In the end, Zandstra beat Wells by 15 seconds. Grotts followed alone at 1:08.

Racers enjoyed beautiful weather, with temperatures in the 70s, and drier than usual course conditions. The race is usually held earlier in the year and with the late summer timing, the course was quite dry and dusty, especially with the amateurs having raced part of it earlier in the day.

The best placed "locals" were WORS regulars Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) in 11th place and Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Giant) in 14th.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott / 3 Rox Racing 1:39:04 2 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:00:15 3 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 0:01:08 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:01:37 5 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:02:28 6 Raphael Gagne (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain 0:03:39 7 Ryan Woodall (USA) MTFmx.com / Top Gear 0:03:58 8 Jeremy Martin (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Rocky Mountain 0:04:16 9 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles 0:04:18 10 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:04:18 11 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 0:04:57 12 Jack Haig (USA) TORQ Nurtion 0:05:38 13 Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada 0:06:06 14 Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima / Giant 0:06:34 15 Leandre Bouchard (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Devinci 0:07:12 16 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development 0:08:46 17 Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada 0:08:53 18 Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt 0:09:25 19 Travis Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance 0:09:50 20 Kevin McConnell (USA) Mercy-Specialized 0:09:50 21 Nathan Guerra (USA) Vision/Wheel & Sprocket 0:10:53 22 Mike Phillips (USA) Adventure212/Specialized 0:11:08 23 Isaac Neff (USA) Williamson Bicycle Works 0:11:55 24 Corey Stelljes (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling 0:12:09 25 Chris Peariso (USA) Adventure212/Specialized 0:12:36 26 Darrin Braun (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized 0:12:49 27 Mitch Bailey (Can) Trek Canada 0:13:13 28 Jorden Wakeley (USA) Einstein Racing 0:13:28 29 Seamus Powell (USA) Giant Mid Alantic Off Road Team 0:13:32 30 Tyler Gauthier (USA) Culvers p/b Meyer Family Vision 0:13:54 31 Jean-Philippe Thibault-Magog QC 23 (Can) CVM 2 Vals 0:15:06 32 Ronald Stawicki (USA) Polska 0:15:20 33 Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Tokyo Joe's 0:16:35 -1lap Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada -1lap Brendon Davids (RSA) Sho-Air -1lap Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic -1lap Justin Piontek (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized -1lap Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy Racing -1lap Ryan Fawley (USA) Blue Ridge Cyclery -2laps Tyson Wagler (Can) Scott-3RoxRacing -2laps David Hanes (USA) Ride Away Cycling Club -2laps Ben Koenig (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized -2laps Devin Curran (USA) Hollywood Cycles, Team Twin Six -3laps Tim Drankus (USA) Unattached DNF Sam Chovan (USA) Pabst/Mafia Racing DNF Cole House (USA) Competitive cyclist / 616 fabr DNF Garet Steinmetz (USA) Ethos DNF Sid Taberlay (USA) Kenda / H2o Overdrive DNF Zach Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized

Junior men 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Landen Beckner (USA) Montana Velo 1:25:10 2 Silas Blunk (USA) Whole Athlete - Specialized 0:00:50 3 Daniel Henderson (USA) Cross Country Sports Racing 0:06:22 DNF Fletcher Arlen (USA) Safe Wheels MTB Racing DNF Pete Karinen (USA) Culver's Racing

Junior men 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Vialle (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Scott Pure 1:19:37 2 Gunner Dygert (USA) Bicycle Outfitters Indy 0:00:44 3 Vincent Belhumeur (Can) Equipe du Quebec/ Specialized 0:01:11 4 Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized 0:01:39 5 Shane Skelton (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized 0:02:00 6 Casey Hildebrandt (USA) POLSKA / RMC / T6 0:02:45 7 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Whole Athlete Specialized 0:03:22 8 Andrew Senderhauf (USA) Wheel and Sprocket 0:06:41 9 Luke Allen (USA) Matrix/RBM 0:09:43 10 Andris Delins (USA) Gopher Wheelmen 0:10:47 11 Kevin Atkins (USA) The Bike Hub/Specialized Cycling 0:13:31 12 Parker McColl (USA) 0:44:23 DNS Alek Minkis (USA) BicycleOutfittersIwdy

Cat. 1 men 19-23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael McBurney (USA) Peace Coffee 1:25:09 2 Michael Michetti (USA) LAPT 0:01:22 3 Ben Senkerik (USA) Vision / Wheel & Sprocket 0:01:28 4 Kyle Warras (USA) EXPO Racing 0:02:37 5 Myles Beach (USA) Adventure 212/Specialized 0:04:40 6 Micheal Dutczak (USA) South Chicago Wheelman 0:04:45 7 Kyle Sarasin (USA) penpharm.com 0:05:47 8 Josh Bauer (USA) 0:08:09 DNF Sean Leader (USA) Kona Grassroots DNS Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin

Cat. 1 Men 24-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Mumford (USA) Kinky Llama Racing 1:21:59 2 Brian Heifner (USA) Magnus 0:00:41 3 Carlos Haeckel (USA) Alterra Coffee/W85 0:02:36 4 Tyler Jenema (USA) KUHL/Rocky Mountain 0:03:15 5 Michael Hemme (USA) Half Acre 0:03:33 6 Bill Street (USA) Kuhl/Rocky Mountain 0:04:39 7 Ted Hanes (USA) Fond du Lac Cyclery 0:05:28 8 Tim Racette (USA) KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin 0:06:23 9 Nicholas Holzem (USA) Sprocketz 0:06:28 10 Scott Neperud (USA) Magnus 0:09:47 11 Brian Schwaller (USA) Velocause 0:09:52 12 Jason Gosse (USA) Team WORS 0:11:03 13 Eric Fossell (USA) JVC/Michaels Cycles 0:12:00 14 Sam Weinberg (USA) 5Nines 0:12:50 15 Jason Vayre (USA) Discover Chiropractic 0:13:24 16 Nick Sabel (USA) Fond du Lac Cyclery 0:14:32 DNS Luke Batchelor-Clark (USA) Magnus DNS Matt Gehling (USA) Team Wisconsin/KS Energy DNF Michael Humpal (USA) Specialized DNS John Reiker (USA) All Spoked Up DNS Chris Tries (USA) south shore cyclery

Cat. 1 Men 35-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ty Kady (USA) Sho-Air 1:21:42 2 Ryan Krayer (USA) Adventure212/Specialized 0:00:23 3 Michael Naughton (USA) Wheel Werks/Gore 0:00:27 4 Jon Barnes (Can) Trek Canada MTB 0:00:39 5 Jacob Groethe (USA) Badger Velo Club 0:02:04 6 Travis Donn (USA) Ethos Racing 0:02:12 7 Ray Nelson (USA) Treadhead Cycling 0:03:01 8 Rick Mezo (USA) Rbikes.com 0:03:15 9 Bill Nigh (USA) Team Pedal Moraine 0:05:24 10 Matt Silvia (USA) Carborocket 0:05:31 11 Jp Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing 0:05:41 12 Vincent Steger (USA) Erik's Bikes and Boards 0:06:13 13 Gabriel Ion (USA) Treadhead Cycling 0:06:37 14 Josh Shively (USA) Team 360/La Crosse Velo 0:07:03 15 Michael Hemelgarn (USA) DRT Racing 0:07:55 16 Rich Weis (USA) Subaru Trek 0:08:02 17 Sanjay Ganju (USA) Trek Midwest team 0:08:43 18 Karl Tillman (USA) Team 360 / LAX Velo 0:09:48 19 Tim Scanley (USA) Alterra Coffee 0:10:49 20 Thomas Sulentic (USA) 0:12:33 21 Mark Cole (USA) Adventure212/Specialized 0:13:21 22 Bryan Frazier (USA) Baraboo Sharks 0:13:27 23 Barry Winters (USA) Element Mobile / Brings 0:15:05 24 Jerrod Collier (USA) Muddy Cup 0:39:18 25 Dan Tavela (USA) Treadhead Cycling 0:40:18 DNS John Brown (USA) DNF Jay Click (USA) DNS David Dygert (USA) DNS Derek Hill (USA) DNF Steve Schafer (USA)