Kwiatkowski wins Strade Bianche

Polish champion drops Sagan on final climb

A strung out peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The white roads of Tuscany

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Watch for shooting stones

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC sign on for the 2014 edition of Strade Bianchi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step had a good day at the office

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tuscany...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step rode an impressive race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton on one of the sections of bianche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Stefano Garzelli gets ready to hand out some bidons

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The white roads

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) celebrates his solo victory at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish in his white national champion jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Oss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The dust off the roads gets blown away

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski makes his way to the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels was ninth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha before the start of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Omega Pharma-Quick Step riders enjoy a joke

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Piazza del Campo in all its glory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) race at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the kisses

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trentin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cannondale patrol the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The early stages of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the 2014 edition of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan leads Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) talk as they approach the finish of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan leads Michal Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giant-Shimano lead the chase of Sagan and Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giant Shimano couldn't bring back Kwiatkowski and Sagan

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sergio Pardilla (MTN - Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cannondale set the pace at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo) and Fabian Canellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabian Canellara (Trek Factory Racing) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Saxo chase down a break with Sagan waiting to attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The early break rolls along on the gravel roads at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in hot pursuit of the early break over a sector of gravel roads

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sammy Sanchez (BMC) rolls along in the Strade Bianche peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cannondale sets the pace on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) bides his time in the peloton

(Image credit: Sirotti)
British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the gravel roads at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Strade Bianche winner Michal Kwiatkowski makes his way to the podium in Siena

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) in action during the 2014 edition of Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan leads Michal Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) would finish the day on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli) and Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) ride side-by-side in the early break

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The Strade Bianche peloton stretched out on a gravel sector

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton in action on the signature white gravel roads at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
2014 Strade Bianche champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
2014 Strade Bianche champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
It's champagne time for the Strade Bianche podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
2014 Strade Bianche podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The chasers could do nothing to catch Sagan and Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Strade Bianche 2014

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cunego leads Valverde in Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannonale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannonale) and Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The podium at the 2014 Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego comes home in fourth

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sagan marks Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
For the second straight year Peter Sagan (Cannondale) placed second at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valvede (Movistar) on the podium for his 3rd place finish in Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Cadel Evans (BMC) placed 7th at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) can't believe he's won

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Two thumbs up for 2014 Strade Bianche champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finishes Strade Bianche in second place, 19 seconds down on Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) crosses the finish line in Siena for 3rd place at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) finished fourth at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) crossed the line for 5th place at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Two-time Strade Bianche champion Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) finishes 6th in the 2014 edition

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) finishes second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) takes the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Saxo Bank finished off the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre) was pleased with his performance

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claimed the biggest one-day race victory of his career in Strade Bianche, distancing breakaway companion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the final climb to the finish with a blistering attack.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounded out the podium to take third place.

"I didn't expect to drop him," Kwiatkowski said after he crossed the line.

"I knew the final pretty well. As a team we were so good today, we had five riders in the front with 50km to go and we controlled the race. I can't describe how I feel. Winning in Siena is an amazing feeling.

"I didn't have any problems in the winter and was focused on my work. I started late compared to last year but I'm really happy with my condition."

Kwiatkowski and Sagan, clearly the two strongest riders in the race, broke clear with 21km remaining after a dangerous move including Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was caught inside the final 30 kilometres.

Sagan, who was riding with little team support in the final 50 kilometres, was the first to attack, with Kwiatkowski the only one capable of bridging across to the Cannondale rider.

From there the pair set about building on an advantage that peaked at over one minute over the final three sections of gravel roads ahead of the finish in Siena.

Alejandro Valverde, Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), Damiano Cunego (Lampre-Merida) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), who all had no answer when the leading pair broke clear, formed a late chasing move but they were unable to reel back the two leaders.

Approaching the final climb, and with Sagan and Kwiatkowski working well together throughout their break, it was the Slovak champion who lead onto the final ascent with the gradient rising to over 16 percent. However, Sagan, who has been subject to numerous transfer stories in recent weeks, had no answer when the Polish champion unleashed a ferocious attack.

Four-man early escape

Earlier in the race Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) and Andrea Fedi (Yellow Fluo) formed the early break, with the foursome quickly establishing a lead close to 11 minutes.

At the half-way point the lead dropped to just under eight minutes, with the majority of the difficult gravel sections still to come. Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) was a high-profile retiree, pulling out at the feed zone, but Sagan, Evans, Kwiatkowski and last year's winner Moreno Moser (Cannondale) were still in contention with 70 kilometres remaining.

Kwiatkowski punctured on the sixth section of dirt roads but the Pole was quickly paced back to the peloton just as the favourites began to play their hands.

Team Sky, without Bradley Wiggins, who pulled out on the eve of the event, along with BMC set to work on the front of the peloton but it was on the longest section of gravel - 11.5km in total - where the race began to fracture.

The leaders had an advantage of a little over two minutes, but the break began to splinter as the road ramped up with sections close to 20 percent and would soon be neutralised.

Evans and Valverde went out on the attack, joined by Stannard, Kreuziger and two riders from QuickStep. While the moved spelled danger for an isolated Cancellara and Sagan, the pair were soon back with the leaders at the conclusion of the sector. However, it was now a vastly reduced bunch with less than 40 riders still in contention.

Only Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Damiano Cunego and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Michal Golas, Michal Kwiatkowski, Wout Poels, Matteo Trentin and Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin, Simon Geschke and Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano), Angel Vicioso (Katusha), Salvatore Puccio and Ian Stannard (Sky), Daniele Bennati, Christopher Juul Jensen, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing), Angelo Pagani (Bardiani-CSF), Alejandro Valverde and Andrei Amador (Movistar) had made the split but with five riders in the front group, QuickStep quickly took control.

After setting the initial pace the Belgian team sent Trentin clear with Stannard, Amador, Evans, Geschke and Vicioso bidding to chase.

As the move peaked at an 18-second advantage, Kreuziger took off. However, the Czech only succeeded in bringing the race back together and providing Sagan and Kwiatkowski with their launch pad to attack.

Full Results
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5:20:33
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:19
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:36
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:40
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:44
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:02
9Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:11
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:51
11Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:54
14Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:02
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:16
17Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:40
18Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:56
19Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:12
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:15
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
25Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
27Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
33Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
35Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Dmitriy Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
37Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
38Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
39Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
40Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
42Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
43Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
44Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
45Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
47Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:12:05
49Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:12:15
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
51Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
54Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
56Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:18
57Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:08
59Paolo Colonna (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Martijn Maaskant (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:16:41
63Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Yellow Fluo
64Marc de Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
68Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
69Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
70Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
73Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
74Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
75Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
76Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
77Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
78Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
79Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
81Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
83Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
84Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
85Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
86Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
87Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
88Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:17:37
91Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:20:07
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:17
93Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Andrea Fedi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
95Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
96Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:33
97Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale0:20:47
98Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
99Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:22:17
100Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
101Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
OTLMarco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani CSF
OTLDonato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSVladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
DNFAlan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMatteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFFredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFDarwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLuca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJani Tewelde (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMeron Russom (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDennis van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFSergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
DNFRiccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
DNFBenjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFLucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFFrancesco Failli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Yellow Fluo

