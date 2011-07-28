Trending

Sauser wins Stevens Swiss Bike Masters

Clement takes women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi)5:25:25
2Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:01:46
3Thomas Stoll (Swi)0:12:25
4Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:25:12
5Friedrich Dahler (Swi)0:26:51
6Silvio Busser (Swi)0:34:54
7Norbert Wyss (Swi)0:46:39
8Rudy Vos (Ned)0:54:15
9Oliver Schär (Swi)1:00:12
10Lucien Peterhans (Swi)1:05:31
11Guillaume Payot (Swi)1:18:20
12Raphael Gremaud (Swi)
13Sascha Burghardt (Ger)1:44:16

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Clement (Swi)7:57:24

