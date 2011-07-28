Sauser wins Stevens Swiss Bike Masters
Clement takes women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi)
|5:25:25
|2
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|0:01:46
|3
|Thomas Stoll (Swi)
|0:12:25
|4
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:25:12
|5
|Friedrich Dahler (Swi)
|0:26:51
|6
|Silvio Busser (Swi)
|0:34:54
|7
|Norbert Wyss (Swi)
|0:46:39
|8
|Rudy Vos (Ned)
|0:54:15
|9
|Oliver Schär (Swi)
|1:00:12
|10
|Lucien Peterhans (Swi)
|1:05:31
|11
|Guillaume Payot (Swi)
|1:18:20
|12
|Raphael Gremaud (Swi)
|13
|Sascha Burghardt (Ger)
|1:44:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandra Clement (Swi)
|7:57:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy