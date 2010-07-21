Huber wins in Swizterland
Dicht victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urs Huber (Swi)
|5:14:45
|2
|Silvio Bundi (Swi)
|0:14:52
|3
|Philipp Gerber (Swi)
|0:15:21
|4
|Marcel Bartholet (Swi)
|0:16:36
|5
|Stefan Roffler (Swi)
|0:18:47
|6
|Christof Bischof (Swi)
|0:20:43
|7
|Fabrice Clement (Swi)
|0:24:36
|8
|Vincent Bader (Swi)
|0:26:51
|9
|Cyril Calame (Swi)
|0:26:52
|10
|Jakob Oswald (Swi)
|0:29:13
|11
|Claus Crone (Den)
|0:29:37
|12
|Daniel Zucconi (Swi)
|0:39:58
|13
|Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)
|0:45:25
|14
|Florian Peiry (Swi)
|0:48:37
|15
|Lucien Peterhans (Swi)
|0:49:33
|16
|Adam Ferrari (Swi)
|0:51:07
|17
|Markus Bless (Swi)
|0:57:12
|18
|Thomas Heitland (Ger)
|0:57:20
|19
|Gratien Mayor (Swi)
|0:57:46
|20
|Martin Krieg (Ger)
|1:26:48
|21
|Immanuel Leifer (Ger)
|1:30:46
|22
|Sascha Burghardt (Ger)
|1:31:18
|23
|Hans Raven (Ned)
|1:32:30
|24
|Kris Willemsens (Bel)
|1:32:52
|25
|Ward Peeters (Bel)
|1:50:52
|26
|Peter Hougardy (Ger)
|1:58:14
|27
|Alfred De Bruin (Ned)
|2:06:38
|28
|Bert Van Buren (Ned)
|2:33:28
|29
|Jerry Van Herk (Ned)
|2:47:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erika Dicht (Swi)
|5:55:31
|2
|Petra Henzi (Swi)
|0:50:35
|3
|Anita Steiner (Swi)
|0:57:36
|4
|Nicole Valterio (Swi)
|1:16:23
