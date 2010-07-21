Trending

Huber wins in Swizterland

Dicht victorious in women's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)5:14:45
2Silvio Bundi (Swi)0:14:52
3Philipp Gerber (Swi)0:15:21
4Marcel Bartholet (Swi)0:16:36
5Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:18:47
6Christof Bischof (Swi)0:20:43
7Fabrice Clement (Swi)0:24:36
8Vincent Bader (Swi)0:26:51
9Cyril Calame (Swi)0:26:52
10Jakob Oswald (Swi)0:29:13
11Claus Crone (Den)0:29:37
12Daniel Zucconi (Swi)0:39:58
13Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)0:45:25
14Florian Peiry (Swi)0:48:37
15Lucien Peterhans (Swi)0:49:33
16Adam Ferrari (Swi)0:51:07
17Markus Bless (Swi)0:57:12
18Thomas Heitland (Ger)0:57:20
19Gratien Mayor (Swi)0:57:46
20Martin Krieg (Ger)1:26:48
21Immanuel Leifer (Ger)1:30:46
22Sascha Burghardt (Ger)1:31:18
23Hans Raven (Ned)1:32:30
24Kris Willemsens (Bel)1:32:52
25Ward Peeters (Bel)1:50:52
26Peter Hougardy (Ger)1:58:14
27Alfred De Bruin (Ned)2:06:38
28Bert Van Buren (Ned)2:33:28
29Jerry Van Herk (Ned)2:47:15

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Dicht (Swi)5:55:31
2Petra Henzi (Swi)0:50:35
3Anita Steiner (Swi)0:57:36
4Nicole Valterio (Swi)1:16:23

