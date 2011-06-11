Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) celebrates his victory. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

The Ster ZLM Toer is the fifth name in the race's history (previously known as the Ster Elekrotoer, Ster der Beloften, Teleflex Tour and Rondom Schijndel) however this 2011 may just be the best yet, with a classy line up being dubbed as the stage race's best ever.

A record nine ProTour teams competing for the yellow jersey where a fierce battle is set to ensue over the notorious hills in Limburg and Wallonia where classification favourites Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Sebastiaan Langeveld (Rabobank) and Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) are set to excel. Meantime, last year's winner Australia's Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) will not defend his title, instead racing at the Tour de Suisse.

The battle in the Ster ZLM Toer will again be fought on all fronts with something for time triallists, sprinters, climbers and classic-style riders.

