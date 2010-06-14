Ster Elektrotoer past winners
1987-2009
2009 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence - Lotto
2008 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Barloworld
2007 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Paul Martens (Ger)
2006 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor)
2005 Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
2004 Nick Nuyens (Bel)
2003 Gerben Löwik (Ned)
2002 Bart Voskamp (Ned)
2001 Xavier Jan (Fra)
2000 Andy de Smet (Bel)
1999 Ralf Grabsch (Ger)
1998 Karsten Kroon (Ned)
1997 Eddy Bouwmans (Ned)
1996 Tyler Hamilton (USA)
1995 Bennie Gosink (Ned)
1994 Jos Wolfkamp (Ned)
1993 Servais Knaven (Ned)
1992 Martin van Steen (Ned)
1991 Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
1990 John den Braber (Ned)
1989 Reem Kok (Ned)
1988 Arno Ottevanger (Ned)
1987 Theo Gevers (Ned)
