Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) has been knocking on victory’s door for most of the early season and his day on the top step of the podium finally came at stage two of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. Overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) initiated a late-race move but was passed by Amaran in the last kilometre.

“With one kilometre to go Levi made a really strong attack and I was watching him so I went too,” Amaran said. “This is a surprise but I’m in good form and so I am really happy with this win, my first win this year. Also this race is important because there are so many good riders here.”

By finishing ahead of the peloton Leipheimer added a few seconds to his overall lead ahead of Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) and Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation). Tomorrow’s stage three Dan Potts Memorial Tyrone 25-kilometre Individual Time Trial will no doubt reshuffle some of the riders amongst the top 10 in the overall classification.

“That attack was on the whim,” Leipheimer said. “We turned off the big road and it was a really strong wind from the left so when we turned right all of a sudden it was a tail wind. I was about 25 riders back and moving up. I saw that everyone hesitated and I just went for it. You get a gap and you can’t close it in a tail wind. The problem was that Amaran was fast and went right past me. He came passed me so fast that I couldn’t get on him.

“With all this wind guys were getting blown off the road and my main concern was to stay up front, though you don’t want to waste energy, but the main goal was to not crash and stay up front,” he added. “I saw guys get blown off into the dirt so it was dangerous.”

Leipheimer’s attack ruined the lead out Bissel had established for Kyle Wamsley, who ended up in third place. “I wasn’t surprised when Amaran went but when Levi went I was kind of shocked,” Wamsley said. “I figured he would just ride it in but he’s out here for blood as well as everyone else. Good on him for the effort and I’ll just try to get one in the crit.”

Current International Cycling Union (UCI) Individual Pursuit World Champion Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) kicked off the day by winning an early intermediate sprint zone. His efforts were quickly overtaken by powerhouse riders from DZ Nuts and Mellow Johnny’s, who used the stage’s opening climb to shatter the peloton.

Second overall Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) and seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny’s) were among the riders to set a fast enough pace to cause mass destruction in the peloton behind. The field separated into four large groups with the front group containing approximately 40 of the race’s strongest riders.

As the pace slowed Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) took advantage, launching an early attack near the small town of Pinos Altos. He was soon joined by fellow under 23 rider Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners), with the pair then displaying their technical ability on the dangerous sections of the day’s 25-kilometre descent through the rugged Gila National Forest.

The two riders had gained one minute but it decreased as they rode over the undulating terrain surrounding Lake Robert, when their respective directeurs allowed them to sit up and return to the field. Loaded down with water bottles, they were reabsorbed into the field at the 70-kilometre mark.

The peloton swelled back up to approximately 80 riders on its return to Fort Bayard. It was greeted with a block headwind up the lengthy and typically decisive 16-kilometre ascent toward the finishing city. The wind coupled with the efforts of Armstrong and Jason McCartney (Mellow Johnny’s) and DZ Nuts’ riders made it close to impossible to form a breakaway.

The field crested the top of the climb and traveled at speeds as slow as 30 kph on the descent due to the strong winds. Teams attempted to set up their sprinters for a bunch sprint but none were stronger than Bissell. The squad used its weight in numbers to drive the peloton into the town of Fort Bayard for Wamsley.

“The team tried to give me a nice lead-out for the finish and they protected me all the way until about one kilometre to go,” Wamsley said. “They gave me a super sweet ride and drilled it to put everyone else into the gutter so I was fresh for the finish. We came around the turn and a couple guys came over the top and I got boxed in a little. Levi took off over the front. When I finally got a clear run, I attacked over the cattle guard with about 600-metres to go but couldn’t close down the five or 10 seconds.”

1-2-3 for Colavita-Baci

Colavita-Baci team-mates Carmen Small and Andrea Dvorak placed first and second respectively after crossing the finish line side-by-side well ahead of the chasing peloton at the SRAM Tour of the Gila stage two road race. Their teammate and runner up in the overall classification Cath Cheatley won the bunch sprint to the line, rounding out the podium in third place.

“This is incredible,” Small said. “This is one of the hardest stage races on the NRC and it is just incredible that we could do that. It just shows our depth in the team. So we are very, very excited.”

Dvorak proved the strongest rider of the day after spending more than 100 kilometres off the front in the stage’s significant breakaway. As the field closed in on the six-rider move at the base of the final climb, Dvorak launched another attack that resulted in a one minute gap. Her teammate Small, who was also in the original breakaway, bridged across and the pair worked together to make it to the finish line ahead of a small chase group.

“Carmen helped me tremendously to move up in the general classification,” Dvorak said. “I don’t know what the final time was but I might have moved into the top three. Carmen did so much work so I was more than happy to give her the win. It was a great team effort either way.”

The winning duo had enough time to catch a breath before turning around to watch Cheatley win the bunch sprint for third place.

“It was an awesome team effort today and right from the go we rode really well together,” Cheatley said. “It just shows that we ride really well as a team and we can back each other. It’s a nice team to be a part of this. Today shows that we never give up. You get a sniff of the win and you just keep going for it.”

Mara Abbott maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into stage three’s Dan Potts Memorial Tyrone 25-kilometre Individual Time Trial. “When the break was away we really wanted to operate as a unit because we know how strong our riders are,” Abbott said. “My team-mates were rotating at the front and did a gorgeous job organising themselves, it was so beautiful and such an honour to be a part of it. They brought the gap down very close on the climb. As we were on the climb and it got windy, it became a survival game.”

“I hope I can stay on my bicycle tomorrow,” she added.

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) was the first to launch an attack, approximately 10 kilometres into the stage on the ascent toward the small town of Pinos Altos. She was quickly joined by Dvorakand the pair gained a sizable lead ahead of the peloton.

“I didn’t plan to go there but we knew we wanted to get Peanut Butter chasing and that we couldn’t just sit around,” Farina said. “The opportunity was there so I took it. Dvorak and I were working really well together. We kept it going all through the forest. All of a sudden Alison Powers was right there at the bottom of the descent.”

The pair made their way through the Gila National Forest and down the day’s technical descent onto a relatively flat section of road. However when they looked back they found three bridging riders, including Farina’s team-mates Alison Powers and Alexis Rhodes along with Dvorak’s team-mate Small.

“Carmen and Alexis came across a few seconds later,” Farina said. “Carmen was actually sitting on most of the time until we hit the headwind section. She said she was told not to work. We felt like it was in her best interest to work but I guess, it didn’t matter at the end of the day. I think Dvorak had really awesome legs today.”

The six riders worked reasonably well together, with the exception of Small who was given orders not to work until the base of the final climb. “I didn’t want Carmen to do too much work because I wanted her to go for the stage,” said Colavita-Baci’s directeur sportif Rachel Heal. ”Vera Bradley had a lot more to gain by that breakaway staying away. I think the wind and a really concerted effort from Peanut Butter brought the break back.”

Back in the field Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 set a tempo fast enough to keep the breakaway in check before the final 16-kilometre climb back to Fort Bayard. However as they rounded the corner onto HWY 152 strong winds shattered the peloton. The gusts of wind caused many riders to lose control of their steering and forced many other riders off their bikes.

“We didn’t foresee these headwinds being as strong as they were and props to Colavita for holding that off,” Farina said. “We would have liked to have been up there; that was the goal. We are just going to try again in the next couple of days.

“The gusts were excessive and the headwinds were brutal,” she added. “Especially coming back through the headwind section we were spread all across the road. We were being cautious but at the same time you never knew what the wind was going to do.”

A small group of chasers emerged behind the six lead riders that contained Abbott, whose team-mates set a fast paced tempo, along with riders from Webcor-Builders, Tibco and Vera Bradley Foundation. The break was in close proximity to the chasers when Dvorak made the decision to continue on alone.

She gained a one minute lead before her teammate Small bridged across. Farina, Powers and Rhodes all returned to the peloton.

“I saw large men walking with their bikes,” Dvorak said. “I was so happy to hear that it was just Carmen that had bridged across to me. From then on we knew. We rotated as hard as we could and pulled as hard as we could.”

To their surprise the pair gained a maximum of two and half minutes and continued to work together all the way in to the finish line. The chase group descended into Fort Bayard where an unfortunate crash, likely caused by the wind, took Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci) out of the final sprint as Cheatley went on to win the bunch sprint for third.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 3:25:02 2 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:00:02 3 Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:00:13 5 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 6 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 7 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 8 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 9 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 10 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 11 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 12 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 13 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 14 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 15 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 16 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 17 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 18 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 19 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 20 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 21 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 22 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM) 23 Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 24 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 25 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:00:24 26 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 0:00:26 27 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 28 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 29 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 30 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:34 31 Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 32 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:00:36 33 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 34 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 35 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 36 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 37 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 38 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 39 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by) 40 Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 41 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 42 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 43 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 44 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 45 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 46 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 47 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:00:47 48 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA) 49 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 50 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 51 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 52 Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 0:00:51 53 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 54 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 55 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:00:54 56 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 57 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 58 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 59 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 60 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 61 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 62 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 63 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 64 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 65 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 66 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 0:00:59 67 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling) 68 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 69 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 70 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 71 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 72 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 73 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 74 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM) 75 Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 76 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 77 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 78 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 79 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 80 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 81 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 0:01:20 82 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:24 83 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:01:27 84 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:01:33 85 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 86 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:01:44 87 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 88 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 89 Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-) 90 Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:49 91 Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 92 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:03 93 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:22 94 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:02:26 95 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 0:02:49 96 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:03:06 97 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:53 98 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:04:31 99 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 100 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 101 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:15:15 102 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 103 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 104 John Hunt (California Giant/Specialized) 105 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-) 106 Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 107 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA) 108 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 109 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 110 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 111 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA) 112 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 113 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 114 Diego Yepez (Bike religion) 115 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:15:32 116 Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek) 117 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA) 118 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by) 119 Lambert-Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by) 120 Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by) 121 Chris Stuart (team exergy) 122 Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.) 123 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 124 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 125 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 126 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 127 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 128 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 129 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano) 130 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:19:48 131 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 132 Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent) 133 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 134 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 135 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:19:58 136 Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 137 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 138 Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM) 139 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 140 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 141 Colby Elliot (Bike Religion) 0:20:09 142 Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling) 0:21:39 143 Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented) 144 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 145 Eddy Kwon 146 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 147 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:21:45 148 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:23:52 149 Chris Hong (team exergy) 0:27:45 150 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:36:50 151 Kai Applequist (team exergy) 152 Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI) 0:37:03 153 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 154 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:38:21 155 Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar) 0:41:33 156 Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds) 157 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled) 158 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:53:18 159 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:57:22 160 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 1:26:21 161 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 1:34:58 162 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 163 James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 164 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 165 Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 166 Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 167 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 168 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 169 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 170 John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling) 171 Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 3:53:22 2 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 3 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:01:52 4 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:01:56 5 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 0:01:59 6 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 7 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter &) 8 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter &) 9 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 10 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 11 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &) 0:02:01 12 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:05 13 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:02:07 14 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:02:09 15 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 16 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:02:12 17 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 18 Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:02:18 19 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:02:23 20 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 21 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:02:27 22 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:02:33 23 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 24 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter &) 0:12:43 25 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:13:46 26 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter &) 0:14:18 27 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:23:23 28 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:23:38 29 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter &) 30 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 31 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 32 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 0:23:42 33 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:23:45 34 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:23:47 35 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling) 36 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 37 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:23:50 38 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 39 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 40 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter &) 41 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 42 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 43 Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking) 44 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 45 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 46 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 47 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 48 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:24:32 49 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 0:34:10 50 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 0:34:20 51 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire) 0:39:32 52 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 53 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse) 54 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:39:43 55 Natalie Koch (GS Boulder) 0:40:00 56 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 0:40:06 57 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:45:47 58 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 0:58:35 59 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 1:01:27 60 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling) 1:21:04

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's) 7:13:16 2 Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) 0:00:27 3 Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:00:33 4 Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia) 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:35 6 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:55 7 David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts) 0:00:58 8 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:01:04 9 Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:01:21 10 Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:01:30 11 Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM) 0:01:33 12 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 13 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:41 14 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:01:45 15 Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by) 0:01:46 16 Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 17 Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:01:58 18 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 19 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:59 20 Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:02:08 21 Darren Lill (Fly V Australia) 0:02:09 22 Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing) 0:02:11 23 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:02:22 24 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:24 25 Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:02:26 26 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:32 27 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 28 Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:02:35 29 Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:02:39 30 Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:43 31 Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:57 32 Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com) 0:03:10 33 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:03:13 34 Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:03:18 35 Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:03:21 36 Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:03:29 37 Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 38 Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong) 0:03:38 39 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) 0:03:44 40 Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:03:51 41 Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:04:16 42 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:04:19 43 Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team) 0:04:35 44 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:04:39 45 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:04:49 46 Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:00 47 Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent) 0:05:02 48 Ben King (Trek Livestrong) 0:05:05 49 Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank) 0:05:09 50 Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:05:10 51 Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:11 52 Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:05:12 53 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:05:19 54 Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong) 55 Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1) 0:05:23 56 Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite) 0:05:42 57 Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:05:57 58 Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:01 59 Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:06:04 60 Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong) 0:06:45 61 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:06:47 62 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:06:49 63 Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:07:02 64 Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:07:03 65 David Tanner (Fly V Australia) 0:07:04 66 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:07:16 67 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:07:24 68 Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:07:28 69 Kevin Rowe (team exergy) 0:07:31 70 Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) 0:07:38 71 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:07:47 72 Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM) 0:07:48 73 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:07:58 74 Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:08:03 75 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:08:25 76 Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:08:26 77 Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts) 0:09:11 78 Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:09:38 79 Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team) 0:09:43 80 Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:09:47 81 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:09:48 82 Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing) 0:10:29 83 James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:10:35 84 Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:11:19 85 Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace) 0:11:42 86 Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:12:49 87 Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:13:39 88 Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:13:43 89 Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 0:14:02 90 Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:14:05 91 Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional) 0:14:25 92 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:15:55 93 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 0:15:59 94 Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:18:57 95 Pat Caro (Bike Religion) 0:19:14 96 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:19:17 97 Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's) 0:19:37 98 Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society) 0:20:25 99 Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma) 100 Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:21:14 101 Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:21:21 102 Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing) 0:21:27 103 Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion) 0:22:06 104 Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande) 0:22:23 105 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 106 Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1) 0:23:11 107 Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:24:24 108 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong) 0:24:59 109 David Harward (Canyon Bicycles) 0:25:09 110 Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace) 0:25:22 111 Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:25:35 112 Michael Stone (Hincapie Development) 0:25:42 113 Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:25:52 114 Lambert Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by) 115 Chris Stuart (team exergy) 116 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:26:00 117 Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM) 0:26:09 118 Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:26:38 119 Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:26:53 120 Diego Yepez (Bike religion) 0:28:11 121 Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:28:52 122 Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:29:28 123 Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek) 0:29:29 124 Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro) 0:31:24 125 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:32:16 126 Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles) 127 James Lanham (Moontoast Racing) 0:32:44 128 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by) 0:34:25 129 Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA) 0:34:26 130 Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici) 0:34:32 131 Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-Team) 0:35:58 132 Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace) 0:36:10 133 Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized) 0:36:11 134 Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 135 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 136 Eddy Kwon 0:36:35 137 Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by) 0:37:05 138 Aaron Heun (Bike Religion) 0:37:26 139 Chris Hong (team exergy) 0:38:54 140 Colby Elliot (Bike Religion) 0:39:04 141 Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society) 0:40:13 142 Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling) 0:40:14 143 Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.) 0:41:39 144 Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent) 0:42:39 145 Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:43:14 146 Brandon Lynch (team exergy) 0:43:30 147 Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling) 0:44:50 148 Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:48:56 149 Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 0:51:17 150 Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI) 0:52:29 151 David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles) 0:53:01 152 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur) 0:56:44 153 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By) 0:57:26 154 Kai Applequist (team exergy) 0:59:50 155 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 1:09:06 156 Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds) 1:12:09 157 Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.) 1:27:30 158 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 1:39:46 159 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 1:41:09 160 John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling) 1:47:16 161 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 1:48:17 162 Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1:49:20 163 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 1:50:04 164 Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team) 1:50:22 165 Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek) 1:50:48 166 Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING) 1:53:33 167 Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1:55:08 168 James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 1:57:38 169 Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 2:03:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro 21:43:05 2 Fly V Australia 0:00:32 3 Unitedhealthcare Professional 0:01:05 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:55 5 Holowesko Partners Cycling 0:03:09 6 Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita 0:03:52 7 Trek Livestrong 0:04:31 8 California Giant/Specialized 0:06:09 9 Kenda Pro Cycling Presented 0:09:35 10 Team Rio Grande 0:11:47 11 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:12:48 12 Team Mountain Khakis Fueled 0:30:49 13 Spidertech Powered By 0:43:30 14 Rubicon-Orbea 0:48:22 15 Team Exergy 0:53:40 16 Bike Religion 0:59:10

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 7:20:16 2 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:51 3 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:02:16 4 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:02:53 5 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders) 0:02:59 6 Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:22 7 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:03:44 8 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:03:48 9 Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders) 0:03:52 10 Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:04:32 11 Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:04:33 12 Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:05:06 13 Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:05:44 14 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:05:52 15 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:08 16 Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:06:11 17 Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:06:34 18 Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange) 0:07:12 19 Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:08:27 20 Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders) 0:09:01 21 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:09:58 22 Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:10:23 23 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:11:16 24 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:14:08 25 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:18:09 26 Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:19:39 27 Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:27:35 28 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) 0:27:38 29 Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT) 0:28:44 30 Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO) 0:28:57 31 Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing) 0:29:03 32 Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO) 0:29:16 33 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:29:26 34 Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:29:45 35 Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:29:52 36 Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:29:55 37 Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team) 0:30:04 38 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light) 0:30:27 39 Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing) 0:30:31 40 Julie Emmerman (Boulder) 0:30:56 41 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:31:13 42 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:31:40 43 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:32:12 44 Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:32:15 45 Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 0:32:19 46 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:32:55 47 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:35:24 48 Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:39:14 49 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:41:28 50 Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:41:45 51 Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing) 0:44:44 52 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders) 0:47:56 53 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:48:44 54 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire) 0:49:53 55 Natalie Koch (GS Boulder) 0:51:32 56 Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:55:15 57 Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team) 1:03:59 58 Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen) 1:10:44 59 Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast) 1:16:24 60 Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 1:40:50