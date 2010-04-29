Trending

Image 1 of 23

Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) wins the stage and the pack sprint in front of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).

Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) wins the stage and the pack sprint in front of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 2 of 23

The front of the race accelerates under the wide open New Mexico skies.

The front of the race accelerates under the wide open New Mexico skies.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

The races passes by an old and well worn adobe house along the route.

The races passes by an old and well worn adobe house along the route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) leans over through one of today's tight switchbacks.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) leans over through one of today's tight switchbacks.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

Carmen Small and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) work together to leave the field behind.

Carmen Small and Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) work together to leave the field behind.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

Side-by-side: Carman Small and Andrea Dvorak cross the line to giva Colavita-Baci for first and second.

Side-by-side: Carman Small and Andrea Dvorak cross the line to giva Colavita-Baci for first and second.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 7 of 23

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) was very happy to be joined by her team-mate Carman Small.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) was very happy to be joined by her team-mate Carman Small.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 8 of 23

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) fights a vicious headwind.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) fights a vicious headwind.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 9 of 23

Carman Small (Colavita-Baci) and Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley) make the turn into the 50 mph wind.

Carman Small (Colavita-Baci) and Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley) make the turn into the 50 mph wind.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 10 of 23

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) leads the break out of San Lorenzo.

Alison Powers (Vera Bradley) leads the break out of San Lorenzo.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 11 of 23

The pack passes the Santa Rita Mine.

The pack passes the Santa Rita Mine.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 12 of 23

The leaders of the pack pass near Kneeling Nun.

The leaders of the pack pass near Kneeling Nun.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 13 of 23

Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Cesar Grajales (Ouch - Bahati) near the front of the pack after the feed zone.

Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts), Ben Day (Fly V Australia) and Cesar Grajales (Ouch - Bahati) near the front of the pack after the feed zone.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 14 of 23

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) looked very comfortable in his leader's jersey.

Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's) looked very comfortable in his leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 15 of 23

The men's field goes through the feed zone.

The men's field goes through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 16 of 23

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) at the front of the pack.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) at the front of the pack.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 17 of 23

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and Nathan Brown (Trek - Livestrong) know their time off the front will be ending soon when they can see the pack behind them.

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and Nathan Brown (Trek - Livestrong) know their time off the front will be ending soon when they can see the pack behind them.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 18 of 23

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) leads the pack in the chase.

Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny's) leads the pack in the chase.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 19 of 23

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and Nathan Brown (Trek - Livestrong).

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and Nathan Brown (Trek - Livestrong).
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 20 of 23

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and Nathan Brown (Trek - Livestrong) go off for an early break just past Pinos Altos.

Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners) and Nathan Brown (Trek - Livestrong) go off for an early break just past Pinos Altos.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 21 of 23

Side-by-side: Carman Small and Andrea Dvorak cross the line to giva Colavita-Baci for first and second.

Side-by-side: Carman Small and Andrea Dvorak cross the line to giva Colavita-Baci for first and second.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 22 of 23

Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter home) wins the stage and the pack sprint in front of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).

Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter home) wins the stage and the pack sprint in front of Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny's).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 23 of 23

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) and team-mate Carman Small pass the Santa Rita Mine.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Baci) and team-mate Carman Small pass the Santa Rita Mine.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) has been knocking on victory’s door for most of the early season and his day on the top step of the podium finally came at stage two of the SRAM Tour of the Gila. Overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (Mellow Johnny’s) initiated a late-race move but was passed by Amaran in the last kilometre.

“With one kilometre to go Levi made a really strong attack and I was watching him so I went too,” Amaran said. “This is a surprise but I’m in good form and so I am really happy with this win, my first win this year. Also this race is important because there are so many good riders here.”

By finishing ahead of the peloton Leipheimer added a few seconds to his overall lead ahead of Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) and Cesar Grajales (Ouch-Bahati Foundation). Tomorrow’s stage three Dan Potts Memorial Tyrone 25-kilometre Individual Time Trial will no doubt reshuffle some of the riders amongst the top 10 in the overall classification.

“That attack was on the whim,” Leipheimer said. “We turned off the big road and it was a really strong wind from the left so when we turned right all of a sudden it was a tail wind. I was about 25 riders back and moving up. I saw that everyone hesitated and I just went for it. You get a gap and you can’t close it in a tail wind. The problem was that Amaran was fast and went right past me. He came passed me so fast that I couldn’t get on him.

“With all this wind guys were getting blown off the road and my main concern was to stay up front, though you don’t want to waste energy, but the main goal was to not crash and stay up front,” he added. “I saw guys get blown off into the dirt so it was dangerous.”

Leipheimer’s attack ruined the lead out Bissel had established for Kyle Wamsley, who ended up in third place. “I wasn’t surprised when Amaran went but when Levi went I was kind of shocked,” Wamsley said. “I figured he would just ride it in but he’s out here for blood as well as everyone else. Good on him for the effort and I’ll just try to get one in the crit.”

Current International Cycling Union (UCI) Individual Pursuit World Champion Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) kicked off the day by winning an early intermediate sprint zone. His efforts were quickly overtaken by powerhouse riders from DZ Nuts and Mellow Johnny’s, who used the stage’s opening climb to shatter the peloton.

Second overall Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts) and seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong (Mellow Johnny’s) were among the riders to set a fast enough pace to cause mass destruction in the peloton behind. The field separated into four large groups with the front group containing approximately 40 of the race’s strongest riders.

As the pace slowed Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) took advantage, launching an early attack near the small town of Pinos Altos. He was soon joined by fellow under 23 rider Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners), with the pair then displaying their technical ability on the dangerous sections of the day’s 25-kilometre descent through the rugged Gila National Forest.

The two riders had gained one minute but it decreased as they rode over the undulating terrain surrounding Lake Robert, when their respective directeurs allowed them to sit up and return to the field. Loaded down with water bottles, they were reabsorbed into the field at the 70-kilometre mark.

The peloton swelled back up to approximately 80 riders on its return to Fort Bayard. It was greeted with a block headwind up the lengthy and typically decisive 16-kilometre ascent toward the finishing city. The wind coupled with the efforts of Armstrong and Jason McCartney (Mellow Johnny’s) and DZ Nuts’ riders made it close to impossible to form a breakaway.

The field crested the top of the climb and traveled at speeds as slow as 30 kph on the descent due to the strong winds. Teams attempted to set up their sprinters for a bunch sprint but none were stronger than Bissell. The squad used its weight in numbers to drive the peloton into the town of Fort Bayard for Wamsley.

“The team tried to give me a nice lead-out for the finish and they protected me all the way until about one kilometre to go,” Wamsley said. “They gave me a super sweet ride and drilled it to put everyone else into the gutter so I was fresh for the finish. We came around the turn and a couple guys came over the top and I got boxed in a little. Levi took off over the front. When I finally got a clear run, I attacked over the cattle guard with about 600-metres to go but couldn’t close down the five or 10 seconds.”

1-2-3 for Colavita-Baci

Colavita-Baci team-mates Carmen Small and Andrea Dvorak placed first and second respectively after crossing the finish line side-by-side well ahead of the chasing peloton at the SRAM Tour of the Gila stage two road race. Their teammate and runner up in the overall classification Cath Cheatley won the bunch sprint to the line, rounding out the podium in third place.

“This is incredible,” Small said. “This is one of the hardest stage races on the NRC and it is just incredible that we could do that. It just shows our depth in the team. So we are very, very excited.”

Dvorak proved the strongest rider of the day after spending more than 100 kilometres off the front in the stage’s significant breakaway. As the field closed in on the six-rider move at the base of the final climb, Dvorak launched another attack that resulted in a one minute gap. Her teammate Small, who was also in the original breakaway, bridged across and the pair worked together to make it to the finish line ahead of a small chase group.

“Carmen helped me tremendously to move up in the general classification,” Dvorak said. “I don’t know what the final time was but I might have moved into the top three. Carmen did so much work so I was more than happy to give her the win. It was a great team effort either way.”

The winning duo had enough time to catch a breath before turning around to watch Cheatley win the bunch sprint for third place.

“It was an awesome team effort today and right from the go we rode really well together,” Cheatley said. “It just shows that we ride really well as a team and we can back each other. It’s a nice team to be a part of this. Today shows that we never give up. You get a sniff of the win and you just keep going for it.”

Mara Abbott maintained her lead in the overall classification heading into stage three’s Dan Potts Memorial Tyrone 25-kilometre Individual Time Trial. “When the break was away we really wanted to operate as a unit because we know how strong our riders are,” Abbott said. “My team-mates were rotating at the front and did a gorgeous job organising themselves, it was so beautiful and such an honour to be a part of it. They brought the gap down very close on the climb. As we were on the climb and it got windy, it became a survival game.”

“I hope I can stay on my bicycle tomorrow,” she added.

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) was the first to launch an attack, approximately 10 kilometres into the stage on the ascent toward the small town of Pinos Altos. She was quickly joined by Dvorakand the pair gained a sizable lead ahead of the peloton.

“I didn’t plan to go there but we knew we wanted to get Peanut Butter chasing and that we couldn’t just sit around,” Farina said. “The opportunity was there so I took it. Dvorak and I were working really well together. We kept it going all through the forest. All of a sudden Alison Powers was right there at the bottom of the descent.”

The pair made their way through the Gila National Forest and down the day’s technical descent onto a relatively flat section of road. However when they looked back they found three bridging riders, including Farina’s team-mates Alison Powers and Alexis Rhodes along with Dvorak’s team-mate Small.

“Carmen and Alexis came across a few seconds later,” Farina said. “Carmen was actually sitting on most of the time until we hit the headwind section. She said she was told not to work. We felt like it was in her best interest to work but I guess, it didn’t matter at the end of the day. I think Dvorak had really awesome legs today.”

The six riders worked reasonably well together, with the exception of Small who was given orders not to work until the base of the final climb. “I didn’t want Carmen to do too much work because I wanted her to go for the stage,” said Colavita-Baci’s directeur sportif Rachel Heal. ”Vera Bradley had a lot more to gain by that breakaway staying away. I think the wind and a really concerted effort from Peanut Butter brought the break back.”

Back in the field Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 set a tempo fast enough to keep the breakaway in check before the final 16-kilometre climb back to Fort Bayard. However as they rounded the corner onto HWY 152 strong winds shattered the peloton. The gusts of wind caused many riders to lose control of their steering and forced many other riders off their bikes.

“We didn’t foresee these headwinds being as strong as they were and props to Colavita for holding that off,” Farina said. “We would have liked to have been up there; that was the goal. We are just going to try again in the next couple of days.

“The gusts were excessive and the headwinds were brutal,” she added. “Especially coming back through the headwind section we were spread all across the road. We were being cautious but at the same time you never knew what the wind was going to do.”

A small group of chasers emerged behind the six lead riders that contained Abbott, whose team-mates set a fast paced tempo, along with riders from Webcor-Builders, Tibco and Vera Bradley Foundation. The break was in close proximity to the chasers when Dvorak made the decision to continue on alone.

She gained a one minute lead before her teammate Small bridged across. Farina, Powers and Rhodes all returned to the peloton.

“I saw large men walking with their bikes,” Dvorak said. “I was so happy to hear that it was just Carmen that had bridged across to me. From then on we knew. We rotated as hard as we could and pulled as hard as we could.”

To their surprise the pair gained a maximum of two and half minutes and continued to work together all the way in to the finish line. The chase group descended into Fort Bayard where an unfortunate crash, likely caused by the wind, took Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci) out of the final sprint as Cheatley went on to win the bunch sprint for third.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)3:25:02
2Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:00:02
3Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:05
4Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:00:13
5David Tanner (Fly V Australia)
6Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)
7Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
8Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
9Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
10Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
11Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)
12Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
13Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
14Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)
15Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)
16Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
17Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
18Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
19David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)
20Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
21Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
22Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM)
23Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
24Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)
25Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)0:00:24
26Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)0:00:26
27Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
28Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
29Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
30Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:34
31Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
32Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)0:00:36
33Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
34Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
35Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
36Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
37Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)
38Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
39Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by)
40Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)
41Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
42Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
43Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
44Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
45Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)
46Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
47Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:00:47
48Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA)
49Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
50Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)
51Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)
52Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)0:00:51
53Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)
54Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)
55Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:00:54
56Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
57Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)
58Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
59Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)
60Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
61Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
62Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)
63David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
64Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)
65Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
66Ben King (Trek Livestrong)0:00:59
67Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling)
68Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
69Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)
70Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
71Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
72Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
73Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)
74Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM)
75Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
76Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)
77Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)
78Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
79James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)
80Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
81Kevin Rowe (team exergy)0:01:20
82James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:24
83Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:01:27
84Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)0:01:33
85Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
86Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:01:44
87Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
88Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
89Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-)
90Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:49
91Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
92Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:03
93Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:22
94Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:26
95Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)0:02:49
96Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:03:06
97Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:53
98Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:04:31
99Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)
100Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
101Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:15:15
102Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
103Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
104John Hunt (California Giant/Specialized)
105Keck Baker (Battley Harley-)
106Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)
107Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA)
108Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)
109Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
110Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
111Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA)
112Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
113Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
114Diego Yepez (Bike religion)
115Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:15:32
116Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek)
117Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA)
118Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by)
119Lambert-Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by)
120Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by)
121Chris Stuart (team exergy)
122Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.)
123Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)
124Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)
125Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)
126Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
127Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
128William Dugan (Team Type 1)
129Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano)
130David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:19:48
131Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
132Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent)
133David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)
134James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)
135Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:19:58
136Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
137Brandon Lynch (team exergy)
138Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM)
139Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
140Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)
141Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:20:09
142Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling)0:21:39
143Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented)
144Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
145Eddy Kwon
146Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)
147Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:21:45
148Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:23:52
149Chris Hong (team exergy)0:27:45
150Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:36:50
151Kai Applequist (team exergy)
152Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)0:37:03
153Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
154Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:38:21
155Travis Sherman (Moontoast/Tristar)0:41:33
156Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)
157Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled)
158Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:53:18
159Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:57:22
160Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)1:26:21
161Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)1:34:58
162Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
163James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
164Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
165Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
166Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
167Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
168Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
169Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
170John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)
171Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)3:53:22
2Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)
3Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:01:52
4Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:56
5Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)0:01:59
6Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
7Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter &)
8Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter &)
9Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
10Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)
11Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &)0:02:01
12Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:05
13Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:02:07
14Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:02:09
15Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
16Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:12
17Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
18Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:02:18
19Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:02:23
20Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
21Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:27
22Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:33
23Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
24Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter &)0:12:43
25Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:13:46
26Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter &)0:14:18
27Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:23:23
28Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:23:38
29Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter &)
30Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)
31Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
32Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)0:23:42
33Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:23:45
34Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:23:47
35Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling)
36Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)
37Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:23:50
38Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)
39Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
40Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter &)
41Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)
42Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)
43Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking)
44Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)
45Julie Emmerman (Boulder)
46Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)
47Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)
48Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:24:32
49Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)0:34:10
50Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)0:34:20
51Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)0:39:32
52Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
53Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse)
54Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:39:43
55Natalie Koch (GS Boulder)0:40:00
56Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)0:40:06
57Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:45:47
58Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)0:58:35
59Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)1:01:27
60Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling)1:21:04

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (Team Mellow Johnny's)7:13:16
2Tom Danielson (DZ Nuts)0:00:27
3Cesar Grajales (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:00:33
4Phillip Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:35
6Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:55
7David Zabriskie (DZ Nuts)0:00:58
8Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:01:04
9Alex Hagman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:01:21
10Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:01:30
11Patrick Mccarty (Matrix/RBM)0:01:33
12Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
13Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:41
14Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:01:45
15Burke Swindlehurst (teamgive Presented by)0:01:46
16Corey Collier (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)
17Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:01:58
18Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
19Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:01:59
20Floyd Landis (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:02:08
21Darren Lill (Fly V Australia)0:02:09
22Michael Olheiser (Moontoast Racing)0:02:11
23Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:02:22
24Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:24
25Lance Armstrong (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:02:26
26Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:32
27Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional)
28Jonathan Baker (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:02:35
29Jacob Rytlewski (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:02:39
30Ben Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:43
31Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:57
32Andres Diaz (RaceMenu.com)0:03:10
33David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:03:13
34Phil Gaimon (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:03:18
35Matt Cooke (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:03:21
36Jason Donald (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:03:29
37Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)
38Julian Kyer (Trek Livestrong)0:03:38
39Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:03:44
40Christian Helmig (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:03:51
41Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:04:16
42Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:04:19
43Aaron Pool (Fuji Test Team)0:04:35
44Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:04:39
45Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:04:49
46Chris Winn (Team Rio Grande)0:05:00
47Carson Miller (Veloforma P/B Byrne Invent)0:05:02
48Ben King (Trek Livestrong)0:05:05
49Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:05:09
50Scott Tietzel (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:05:10
51Ian Gray (Team Rio Grande)0:05:11
52Ignacio Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:05:12
53James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:05:19
54Jesse Sergent (Trek Livestrong)
55Thomas Rabou (Team Type 1)0:05:23
56Taylor Kneuven (Adageo Energy Elite)0:05:42
57Patrick Bevin (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:05:57
58Brad Bingham (Team Rio Grande)0:06:01
59Corey Carlson (Trek Bicycle Store)0:06:04
60Chase Pinkham (Trek Livestrong)0:06:45
61Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:06:47
62Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:06:49
63Marsh Cooper (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:07:02
64Nick Waite (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:07:03
65David Tanner (Fly V Australia)0:07:04
66Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:07:16
67Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:07:24
68Chris Monteleone (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:07:28
69Kevin Rowe (team exergy)0:07:31
70Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:07:38
71Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:07:47
72Nathaniel English (Echelon Gran Fondo/ZteaM)0:07:48
73Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:07:58
74Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:08:03
75Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:08:25
76Peter Latham (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:08:26
77Tom Peterson (DZ Nuts)0:09:11
78Wamsley Kyle (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:09:38
79Nick Walker (Holowesko Partners Cycling Team)0:09:43
80Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:09:47
81Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:09:48
82Kris Lunning (Above Category Racing)0:10:29
83James Stemper (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:10:35
84Cody O'reilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:11:19
85Justin Spinelli (Team Pista Palace)0:11:42
86Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:12:49
87Roman Kilun (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:13:39
88Andrew Randell (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:13:43
89Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:02
90Neil Coleman (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:14:05
91Morgan Schmitt (UnitedHealthcare Professional)0:14:25
92Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:15:55
93Ben Day (Fly V Australia)0:15:59
94Evan Hyde (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:18:57
95Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:19:14
96Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:19:17
97Jason Mccartney (Team Mellow Johnny's)0:19:37
98Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:20:25
99Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
100Mike Northey (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:21:14
101Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:21:21
102Travis Mccabe (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:21:27
103Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:22:06
104Allen Krughoff (Team Rio Grande)0:22:23
105Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
106Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:23:11
107Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:24:24
108Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong)0:24:59
109David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:25:09
110Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:25:22
111Joey Rossskopf (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:25:35
112Michael Stone (Hincapie Development)0:25:42
113Charly Vives (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:25:52
114Lambert Lemay (SPIDERTECH powered by)
115Chris Stuart (team exergy)
116Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:26:00
117Colt Trant (Matrix/RBM)0:26:09
118Andrew Dahlheim (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:26:38
119Nathan Wilson (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:26:53
120Diego Yepez (Bike religion)0:28:11
121Quinn Keogh (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:28:52
122Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:29:28
123Chirs Carr (GS Boulder/Trek)0:29:29
124Matty Rice (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro)0:31:24
125William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:32:16
126Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
127James Lanham (Moontoast Racing)0:32:44
128Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by)0:34:25
129Roman Van Uden (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:34:26
130Paul Ward (Atlantic Velo present by Sano Bici)0:34:32
131Anthony Lang (Cambiamento D'Andaturo-Team)0:35:58
132Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)0:36:10
133Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:36:11
134Stefano Barberi (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)
135Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)
136Eddy Kwon0:36:35
137Nick Keough (KENDA Pro Cycling presented by)0:37:05
138Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:37:26
139Chris Hong (team exergy)0:38:54
140Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:39:04
141Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:40:13
142Daniel Rooke (AZPhalt Cycling)0:40:14
143Scott Wenzel (Curve Inc.)0:41:39
144Tucker Olander (Veloforma p/b Bryne Invent)0:42:39
145Kolt Bates (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:43:14
146Brandon Lynch (team exergy)0:43:30
147Connor Spencer (Metromint Cycling)0:44:50
148Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:48:56
149Joe Lewis (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)0:51:17
150Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)0:52:29
151David Brockbank (Canyon Bicycles)0:53:01
152Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV Amateur)0:56:44
153Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis Fueled By)0:57:26
154Kai Applequist (team exergy)0:59:50
155Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)1:09:06
156Matt Anderson (Fitzgeralds)1:12:09
157Chris Hillier (Colavita Racing Inc.)1:27:30
158Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)1:39:46
159Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)1:41:09
160John David Coppin (Black & White Cycling)1:47:16
161Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)1:48:17
162Anthony Colby (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1:49:20
163Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)1:50:04
164Chuck Coyle (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)1:50:22
165Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)1:50:48
166Tiago Depaula (DEPAULA RACING)1:53:33
167Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1:55:08
168James Wingert (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)1:57:38
169Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)2:03:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ouch-Bahati Foundation Pro21:43:05
2Fly V Australia0:00:32
3Unitedhealthcare Professional0:01:05
4Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:55
5Holowesko Partners Cycling0:03:09
6Jamis Sutter Home P/B Colavita0:03:52
7Trek Livestrong0:04:31
8California Giant/Specialized0:06:09
9Kenda Pro Cycling Presented0:09:35
10Team Rio Grande0:11:47
11Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:12:48
12Team Mountain Khakis Fueled0:30:49
13Spidertech Powered By0:43:30
14Rubicon-Orbea0:48:22
15Team Exergy0:53:40
16Bike Religion0:59:10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)7:20:16
2Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:01:51
3Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:02:16
4Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:02:53
5Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:02:59
6Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:22
7Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:44
8Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:03:48
9Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:03:52
10Carla Swart (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:04:32
11Kathryn Donovan (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:33
12Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:05:06
13Heather Pryor (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:05:44
14Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:05:52
15Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:08
16Jessica Phillips (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:06:11
17Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:06:34
18Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:07:12
19Megan Hottman (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:08:27
20Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:09:01
21Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:09:58
22Anne Samplonius (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:10:23
23Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:11:16
24Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:14:08
25Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:18:09
26Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:19:39
27Marisa Asplund (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:27:35
28Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO)0:27:38
29Kasey Clark (TREADS.COM/DFT)0:28:44
30Kristen Lasasso (Team TIBCO)0:28:57
31Ashley Koch (Allsport GPS AZ Women Racing)0:29:03
32Janel Holcomb (Team TIBCO)0:29:16
33Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:29:26
34Gabriela Ferrat (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:29:45
35Lauren Robertson (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:29:52
36Whitney Schultz (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:29:55
37Leah Guloien (Total Restoration Cycling Team)0:30:04
38Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:30:27
39Robin Secrist (Riverstone Women's Racing)0:30:31
40Julie Emmerman (Boulder)0:30:56
41Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:31:13
42Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:31:40
43Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:32:12
44Daniela Garcia (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:32:15
45Teri Sheasby (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)0:32:19
46Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:32:55
47Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:35:24
48Rachel Warner (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)0:39:14
49Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:41:28
50Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:41:45
51Annie Malouin (TriSports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:44:44
52Amy Dombroski (Webcor Builders)0:47:56
53Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:48:44
54Amity Elliot (Team Kenda Tire)0:49:53
55Natalie Koch (GS Boulder)0:51:32
56Erica Zaveta (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:55:15
57Alice Pennington (VELOFORMA Cycling Team)1:03:59
58Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)1:10:44
59Nadia Sullivan (Team 3xFast)1:16:24
60Louise Smyth (FCS/Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)1:40:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Baci P/B Cooking Light22:08:09
2Peanut Butter &0:01:55
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:04:25
4Webcor Builders0:08:02
5Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:21:57
6Team Tibco0:52:10
7Trisports Cycling / Eclipse0:57:10
8Treads.Com/Dft0:57:22
9Fcs/Metro Volkswagen Cycling1:34:00
10Veloforma Cycling Team1:42:24

