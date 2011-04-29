Trending

Pipp wins bunch sprint in Fort Bayard

Heather Logan-Sprenger takes women's race

Image 1 of 21

Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 21

A team car making a pass on the bunch.

A team car making a pass on the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

The men's field crosses over the Continental Divide.

The men's field crosses over the Continental Divide.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

The SRAM neutral support moto heads up and into position just in case.

The SRAM neutral support moto heads up and into position just in case.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Riders roll out of the historic Fort Bayard for stage 2.

Riders roll out of the historic Fort Bayard for stage 2.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo) on the way to her solo win on stage 2.

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo) on the way to her solo win on stage 2.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

The men's peloton gets strung out on one of the few flat sections today.

The men's peloton gets strung out on one of the few flat sections today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

The pack climbs out of the Mimbres Valley

The pack climbs out of the Mimbres Valley
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 9 of 21

Pipp was devastating in the sprint.

Pipp was devastating in the sprint.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 10 of 21

The sprint begins..

The sprint begins..
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 11 of 21

Livestrong rider Joseph Lewis leads the break into the corner as the bunch chases them down.

Livestrong rider Joseph Lewis leads the break into the corner as the bunch chases them down.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 12 of 21

Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) takes the final sprint prime of the stage

Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) takes the final sprint prime of the stage
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 13 of 21

The pack climbs toward the continental divide.

The pack climbs toward the continental divide.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 14 of 21

Mancebo's Realcyclist.com teammates were everpresent at the front.

Mancebo's Realcyclist.com teammates were everpresent at the front.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 15 of 21

The bunch gets some respite in the shade on a hot day in the Gila.

The bunch gets some respite in the shade on a hot day in the Gila.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 16 of 21

Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG).

Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 17 of 21

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team).

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team).
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 18 of 21

Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) enjoys the descent.

Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) enjoys the descent.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 19 of 21

The women's bunch ride through the valley.

The women's bunch ride through the valley.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 20 of 21

Heather-Logan Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) calls Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) through for a pull as they head down the Mimbres Valley

Heather-Logan Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) calls Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) through for a pull as they head down the Mimbres Valley
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 21 of 21

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) soloed to victory.

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) soloed to victory.
(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Frank Pipp (Bissell) secured his first National Racing Calendar (NRC) win of the season at the stage two Inner Loop Road Race at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. He won a bunch sprint ahead of Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and stage race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) in third.

"We never planned to ride the front, regardless if we had a rider in the move," Pipp said. "We just wanted to sit back and wait because we figured it would be a sprint today. There was no wind so we wanted to go for the sprint. It was a good sprint for Jay [Thomson] or I. We had a full team effort and everyone did their job."

Mancebo increased his lead in the overall classification by winning a third place time bonus. He is leading the race ahead of Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) in third, heading into the stage three time trial on Friday.

"V Australia helped out today and so did Jamis-Sutter Home at the end to set up its sprinter," said Mancebo's teammate and the designated sprinter Cole House. "I'd say that we had a fairly easy day because we had our rider in the breakaway and had some help. The plan was to keep the GC lead, control the race and if possible double-dip a little bit. I was planning on going for the sprint but I lost some positions coming into the park and then got bumped out in the end."

Pipp is also leading the event's best sprinter's green jersey, while Mancebo is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition.

Stage two's Inner Loop Road Race presented the peloton with a 125km trek that began in Old Fort Bayard, headed out on a large circuit to the top of Pinos Altos, around Lake Roberts, and back down into Old Fort Bayard.

An early breakaway set sail that included Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong), Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grand), Jay Thomson (Bissell) and Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com) as the race headed along Hwy. 180. Joseph won the first bonus sprint of the day, just past the exit of Hwy. 180.

The breakaway gained a one minute lead heading into Pinos Altos as they reached the first KOM of the day. Two more riders, Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), bridged across to the breakaway to make a lead group of seven riders. Thomson took full points in the KOM competition, and the seven gained extended their lead to 1:30.

Mancebo's RealCyclist.com teammates worked to keep the time gap at a manageable amount as the highest placed rider in the breakaway was Holt at 2:34 back. The team received some help from V Australia in the early parts of the road race.

The breakaway descended the narrow roads through the Gila National Forest, 3.3 million acres of protected land. Once at the bottom of the descent the riders turned right onto NM 35, went through the town of Sapillo Crossing and headed around Lake Roberts. The margin from the breakaway to the field had extended out to 2:20 for what would be their largest lead.

The second bonus sprint was located roughly 65km into the stage on the flat to rolling NM 35. Lewis took full points at the sprint but it was not enough to move into the lead of event's best sprinter jersey.

The breakaway continued along NM 35 through the town of Mimbres and San Lorenzo before making a right turn onto NM 152 for the final climb of the day.

On the climb, Thomson rode solo across the second KOM at the top of the 10km ascent, but it was not enough to surpass Mancebo for the climber's jersey. He was rejoined by several of his original breakaway companions before all were reabsorbed into the field on the descent with roughly six kilometres remaining to the finish.

"Coming over the climb I thought I would give it a go," Thomson said. "But it was a bit far. It worked out perfect for us with Frank [Pipp] winning the sprint so I am ecstatic.

"I thought of going for a few points today, get close to the jersey. I'm here to help Chris [Baldwin] because he is our GC guy and I will sell out everything for him on Sunday. Everything else we get along the way is a bonus."

Jamis-Sutter Home wound up its lead-out train heading down the hill into Old Fort Bayard for Borrajo. Bissell also contested the final kilometres of the race with a strong lead-out train for Pipp along with RealCyclist.com, trying to set up sprinter House and Mancebo.

"It was a long sprint but it was hard enough, I guess people's legs start to fade," Pipp said. "I went earlier then I wanted to but I could see riders coming up on my right and if I waited I would have been pinned."

Logan Sprenger wins solo, as Abbott maintains hold on overall

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took a solo victory at the in stage two of the SRAM Tour of the Gila on Thursday. The former Canadian hockey player, won the stage ahead of chasing duo Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12, who rounded out the podium.

Results

Elite Men - Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)3:11:26
2Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
3Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
4Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
5Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
6Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
7John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
8Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)
9Roman Vanuden (Pure Black Racing)
10Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
11Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
12Dan Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
13Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
14Alejandr Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
15Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
16Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
17Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
18Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
19Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
20Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
21Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)
22Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
23Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
24Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)
25Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
26George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
27John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
28Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
29Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
30Ben Jacques-Mayne (Pro Cycling)
31Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
32Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
33Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:00:08
34Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
35Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:00:10
36Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
37James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
38Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
39Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
40Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
41Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)
42Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
43Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
44Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)
45Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
46Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
47Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
48An Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
49Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
50Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
51Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
52Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
53James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
54Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:16
55Coulto Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
56Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
57Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
58Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
59Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
60James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
61Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
62Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
63Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
64Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
65Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
66Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
67Aliak Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
68Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
69James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
70Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
71Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
72Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
73Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
74Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)
75Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
76Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
77Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)
78Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
79Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
80Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
81Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
82Philip Zajicek
83Mich Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
84Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)
85Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
86Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
87Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
88Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
89Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
90Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:00:27
91David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
92Roland Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:00:32
93Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)
94Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
95Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
96Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
97Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
98Benj Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
99Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
100Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
101Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycl)
102Dr Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
103Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
104Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
105Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
106Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
107Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
108Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
109Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
110John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
111Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
112Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
113Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
114Karl Evans
115Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:00:42
116Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
117Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:00:47
118Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:00:50
119Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:01:03
120Luca Ortolani0:01:10
121Fernand Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:25
122Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)0:01:46
123Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
124Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:01:54
125Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:03:34
126Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
127Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:05:04
128Nichol Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
129Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:05:13
130Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:05:27
131Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
132Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:10:33
133Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
134Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:10:43
135Tom Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:12:45
136Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
137Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)0:12:57
138Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wi)0:21:11
139Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:23:59
140Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
141Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:30:00
142Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP)
143Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Plattevi)0:39:28
144Wonderful Bertrand-Tayl (Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:40:51
145David Reid (Landis - Trek)0:41:30

Elite Women - Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3:47:22
2Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)0:00:19
3Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
4Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:01:16
5Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:01:26
6Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:27
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
8Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
9Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)
10Nicole Evans (MapMyRide)
11Modesta Vzesniauskaite (d'Asolo)
12Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:32
13Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
14Veroniq Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
15Kasey Clark (MapMyRide)
16Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
17Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
18Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
19Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:01:38
20Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
21Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)
22Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide)
23Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
24Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
25Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:01:43
26Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
27Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:01:55
28Kathry Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
29Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)
30Melani Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
31Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
32Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide)
33Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
34Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:01
35Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
36Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:04
37Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide)0:02:06
38Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:02:13
39Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:15
40Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:02:31
41Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:37
42Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:03:07
43Mor Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:57
44Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:06:40
45Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
46Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:10:23
47Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)
48Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems)0:23:09
49Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syst)
50Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)
51Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)
52Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)

General Classification Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)7:10:44
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:18
3Joes Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:00:39
4Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:44
5George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
6Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:46
7Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)0:00:47
8Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:54
9Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:58
10Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:01:03
11Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:09
12Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:11
13Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:01:13
14Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)0:01:30
15Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:01:32
16Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)0:01:35
17Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)0:01:40
18John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:45
19Ben Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling)0:01:48
20Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:02:00
21Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:02:09
22Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
23Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:02:10
24Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:02:17
25Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)0:02:21
26David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:02:33
27Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
28Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)0:02:36
29Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:02:39
30Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:02:48
31Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:49
32Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:02:50
33Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:02:54
34Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:56
35Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:06
36Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:10
37Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)0:03:12
38Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:14
39James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:03:20
40Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
41Jacob Rytlewski ((j Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)0:03:22
42Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:03:28
43Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
44James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)0:03:34
45Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)0:03:40
46Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
47Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
48Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:03:51
49Chris Hong (Team Exergy)0:03:52
50Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)0:03:56
51Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
52Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:03:58
53Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
54Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:06
55Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:13
56Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:04:16
57James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
58Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:04:19
59Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
60Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:04:20
61Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:22
62Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)0:04:29
63Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
64Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:35
65Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)0:04:38
66Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:04:48
67Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)0:05:07
68Karl Evans0:05:17
69Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)0:05:24
70Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)0:05:29
71Roman Vanuden (Pure Black Racing)0:05:32
72Andr Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:42
73Aliaks Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)0:06:03
74Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)0:06:19
75Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:06:35
76Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:06:43
77Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)0:06:49
78John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:07:09
79Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)0:07:19
80Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:07:26
81Philip Zajicek0:07:42
82Michae Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
83Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)0:08:21
84Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)0:08:23
85Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
86Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
87Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
88Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)0:08:29
89Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:08:37
90Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:08:39
91Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
92Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)0:08:50
93Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)0:08:57
94Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)0:09:11
95Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:48
96Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)0:09:50
97Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)0:09:54
98Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:10:00
99Dani Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:10:06
100Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:10:34
101John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)0:10:40
102Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)0:10:56
103Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
104Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)0:11:00
105Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:11:27
106Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:11:32
107Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:12:02
108Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:12:05
109Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:12:14
110Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)0:13:03
111Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:13:05
112Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:13:07
113Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)0:13:29
114Luca Ortolani0:14:00
115Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)0:14:40
116Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:15:08
117Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:15:50
118Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
119Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:15:58
120Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:17:31
121James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:19:49
122Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:20:21
123Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:21:26
124Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)0:22:02
125Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:24:42
126Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:25:41
127Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)0:26:00
128Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:26:18
129Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)0:26:57
130Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:27:00
131Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)0:27:59
132Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:28:00
133Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:32:31
134Dre Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:35:53
135Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:37:43
136Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)0:38:00
137Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)0:38:15
138Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:45:29
139Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)0:45:41
140Nichola Schreiber (Landis - Trek)1:04:15

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)15pts
2Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)12
3Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)11

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)15pts
2Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)12
3Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)10

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek-LIVESTRONG21:35:25
2Realcyclist.com Cycling Team0:00:32
3BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:45
4Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:38
5Chipotle Development Team0:02:31
6Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycli0:02:36
7Pure Black Racing0:02:59
8Team Exergy0:03:54
9California Giant/Specialized0:04:34
10Team Rio Grande0:05:09
11KBS-OptumHealth0:05:32
12V australia Pro Cycling0:05:59
13Hagens Berman LLP0:06:36
14Chemstar p/b United Healthcare0:08:41
15RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:11:39
16Landis - Trek0:14:36
17Team juwi solar/First Solar0:27:33
18Yahoo! Cycling Team0:30:38
19Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin0:47:25

General Classification (Women)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team)8:00:34
2Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:00:14
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:00:44
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:16
5Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:25
6Nicole Evans (MapMyRide)0:01:32
7Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:34
8Rhae Shaw (CycleU)0:01:52
9Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)0:02:04
10Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:02:15
11Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:19
12Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:27
13Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
14Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)0:02:44
15Kasey Clark (MapMyRide)0:02:45
16Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide)0:03:05
17Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:03:10
18Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)0:03:21
19Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
20Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:03:34
21Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:03:49
22Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:04:25
23Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
24Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:05:05
25Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)0:05:10
26Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:05:34
27Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)0:05:55
28Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide)0:06:21
29Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:07:07
30Modesta Vzesniauskaite (d'Asolo)0:07:10
31Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)0:08:05
32Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:08:30
33Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:56
34Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:08:59
35Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:10:16
36Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)
37Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:10:36
38Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:12:01
39Angela Descognets (MapMyRide)0:12:23
40Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:12:44
41Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:13:45
42Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:13:47
43Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:13:54
44Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)0:15:40
45Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)0:17:59
46Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)0:18:36
47Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:20:16
48Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Systems)0:27:42
49Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)0:31:46
50Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)0:37:23
51Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)0:37:42
52Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)0:38:22

Sprints Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)23pts
2Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)18
3Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)12

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)16pts
2Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)16
3Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)14

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo24:05:01
2MapMyRide0:02:44
3Peanut Butter &0:03:06
4Missing Link Coaching0:05:13
5Team Juvederm-Specialized0:09:05
6Diadora-Pasta Zara Team0:10:42
7Team TIBCO/To the Top0:14:58
8Pactimo Cycling Team0:15:25
9TriSports Cycling/Eclipse0:16:39

