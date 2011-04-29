Image 1 of 21 Frank Pipp (Bissell) took his first NRC victory of the season with his win at the Inner Loop Road Race. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 21 A team car making a pass on the bunch. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 The men's field crosses over the Continental Divide. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 The SRAM neutral support moto heads up and into position just in case. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Riders roll out of the historic Fort Bayard for stage 2. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno D'Asolo) on the way to her solo win on stage 2. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 The men's peloton gets strung out on one of the few flat sections today. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 The pack climbs out of the Mimbres Valley (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 9 of 21 Pipp was devastating in the sprint. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 10 of 21 The sprint begins.. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 11 of 21 Livestrong rider Joseph Lewis leads the break into the corner as the bunch chases them down. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 12 of 21 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) takes the final sprint prime of the stage (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 13 of 21 The pack climbs toward the continental divide. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 14 of 21 Mancebo's Realcyclist.com teammates were everpresent at the front. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 15 of 21 The bunch gets some respite in the shade on a hot day in the Gila. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 16 of 21 Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 17 of 21 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team). (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 18 of 21 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) enjoys the descent. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 19 of 21 The women's bunch ride through the valley. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 20 of 21 Heather-Logan Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) calls Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) through for a pull as they head down the Mimbres Valley (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 21 of 21 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) soloed to victory. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Frank Pipp (Bissell) secured his first National Racing Calendar (NRC) win of the season at the stage two Inner Loop Road Race at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. He won a bunch sprint ahead of Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and stage race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) in third.

"We never planned to ride the front, regardless if we had a rider in the move," Pipp said. "We just wanted to sit back and wait because we figured it would be a sprint today. There was no wind so we wanted to go for the sprint. It was a good sprint for Jay [Thomson] or I. We had a full team effort and everyone did their job."

Mancebo increased his lead in the overall classification by winning a third place time bonus. He is leading the race ahead of Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) in third, heading into the stage three time trial on Friday.

"V Australia helped out today and so did Jamis-Sutter Home at the end to set up its sprinter," said Mancebo's teammate and the designated sprinter Cole House. "I'd say that we had a fairly easy day because we had our rider in the breakaway and had some help. The plan was to keep the GC lead, control the race and if possible double-dip a little bit. I was planning on going for the sprint but I lost some positions coming into the park and then got bumped out in the end."

Pipp is also leading the event's best sprinter's green jersey, while Mancebo is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition.

Stage two's Inner Loop Road Race presented the peloton with a 125km trek that began in Old Fort Bayard, headed out on a large circuit to the top of Pinos Altos, around Lake Roberts, and back down into Old Fort Bayard.

An early breakaway set sail that included Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong), Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grand), Jay Thomson (Bissell) and Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com) as the race headed along Hwy. 180. Joseph won the first bonus sprint of the day, just past the exit of Hwy. 180.

The breakaway gained a one minute lead heading into Pinos Altos as they reached the first KOM of the day. Two more riders, Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), bridged across to the breakaway to make a lead group of seven riders. Thomson took full points in the KOM competition, and the seven gained extended their lead to 1:30.

Mancebo's RealCyclist.com teammates worked to keep the time gap at a manageable amount as the highest placed rider in the breakaway was Holt at 2:34 back. The team received some help from V Australia in the early parts of the road race.

The breakaway descended the narrow roads through the Gila National Forest, 3.3 million acres of protected land. Once at the bottom of the descent the riders turned right onto NM 35, went through the town of Sapillo Crossing and headed around Lake Roberts. The margin from the breakaway to the field had extended out to 2:20 for what would be their largest lead.

The second bonus sprint was located roughly 65km into the stage on the flat to rolling NM 35. Lewis took full points at the sprint but it was not enough to move into the lead of event's best sprinter jersey.

The breakaway continued along NM 35 through the town of Mimbres and San Lorenzo before making a right turn onto NM 152 for the final climb of the day.

On the climb, Thomson rode solo across the second KOM at the top of the 10km ascent, but it was not enough to surpass Mancebo for the climber's jersey. He was rejoined by several of his original breakaway companions before all were reabsorbed into the field on the descent with roughly six kilometres remaining to the finish.

"Coming over the climb I thought I would give it a go," Thomson said. "But it was a bit far. It worked out perfect for us with Frank [Pipp] winning the sprint so I am ecstatic.

"I thought of going for a few points today, get close to the jersey. I'm here to help Chris [Baldwin] because he is our GC guy and I will sell out everything for him on Sunday. Everything else we get along the way is a bonus."

Jamis-Sutter Home wound up its lead-out train heading down the hill into Old Fort Bayard for Borrajo. Bissell also contested the final kilometres of the race with a strong lead-out train for Pipp along with RealCyclist.com, trying to set up sprinter House and Mancebo.

"It was a long sprint but it was hard enough, I guess people's legs start to fade," Pipp said. "I went earlier then I wanted to but I could see riders coming up on my right and if I waited I would have been pinned."

Logan Sprenger wins solo, as Abbott maintains hold on overall

Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took a solo victory at the in stage two of the SRAM Tour of the Gila on Thursday. The former Canadian hockey player, won the stage ahead of chasing duo Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12, who rounded out the podium.





Results

Elite Men - Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 3:11:26 2 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 3 Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 4 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 5 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 6 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 7 John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling) 8 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 9 Roman Vanuden (Pure Black Racing) 10 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 12 Dan Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 13 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 14 Alejandr Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 15 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 16 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 17 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 18 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 19 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 20 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 21 Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling) 22 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 23 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 24 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 25 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 26 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 27 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 28 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 29 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 30 Ben Jacques-Mayne (Pro Cycling) 31 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 32 Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 33 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:00:08 34 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 35 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:00:10 36 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 37 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 38 Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 39 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 40 Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling) 41 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 42 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 43 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 44 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 45 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 46 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 47 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 48 An Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 49 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 50 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 51 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 52 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 53 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 54 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 0:00:16 55 Coulto Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 56 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 57 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 58 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 59 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 60 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 61 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 62 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 63 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 64 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 65 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 66 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 67 Aliak Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 68 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 69 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 70 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 71 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 72 Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling) 73 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 74 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 75 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 76 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 77 Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling) 78 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 79 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 80 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 81 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 82 Philip Zajicek 83 Mich Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 84 Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling) 85 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 86 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 87 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 88 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 89 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 90 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:00:27 91 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 92 Roland Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 0:00:32 93 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 94 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 95 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 96 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 97 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 98 Benj Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 99 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 100 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 101 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycl) 102 Dr Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 103 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 104 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 105 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 106 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 107 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 108 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 109 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite) 110 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 111 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 112 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 113 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 114 Karl Evans 115 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:00:42 116 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 117 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:00:47 118 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:50 119 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:01:03 120 Luca Ortolani 0:01:10 121 Fernand Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:25 122 Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:01:46 123 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) 124 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:01:54 125 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:34 126 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 127 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:05:04 128 Nichol Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 129 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:05:13 130 Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:05:27 131 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 132 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:10:33 133 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 134 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:10:43 135 Tom Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:12:45 136 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 137 Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:12:57 138 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wi) 0:21:11 139 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:23:59 140 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 141 Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:30:00 142 Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP) 143 Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Plattevi) 0:39:28 144 Wonderful Bertrand-Tayl (Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:40:51 145 David Reid (Landis - Trek) 0:41:30

Elite Women - Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3:47:22 2 Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide) 0:00:19 3 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 4 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:01:16 5 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:01:26 6 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:27 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 8 Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 9 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 10 Nicole Evans (MapMyRide) 11 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (d'Asolo) 12 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:32 13 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 14 Veroniq Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 15 Kasey Clark (MapMyRide) 16 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 17 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 18 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 19 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:01:38 20 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 21 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 22 Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide) 23 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 24 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 25 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:01:43 26 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 27 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:01:55 28 Kathry Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 29 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 30 Melani Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 31 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 32 Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide) 33 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 34 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:01 35 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 36 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:04 37 Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide) 0:02:06 38 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:02:13 39 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:15 40 Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:02:31 41 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:37 42 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:03:07 43 Mor Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:03:57 44 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 0:06:40 45 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 46 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:10:23 47 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 48 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems) 0:23:09 49 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syst) 50 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 51 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 52 Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)

General Classification Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 7:10:44 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:18 3 Joes Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:00:39 4 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:44 5 George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 6 Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:46 7 Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 0:00:47 8 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:54 9 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:58 10 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:01:03 11 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:09 12 Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:11 13 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:13 14 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:01:30 15 Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:32 16 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:35 17 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 0:01:40 18 John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:45 19 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling) 0:01:48 20 Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:02:00 21 Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:02:09 22 Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi) 23 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:10 24 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:02:17 25 Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:02:21 26 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:02:33 27 Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling) 28 Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:02:36 29 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:39 30 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:02:48 31 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:49 32 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:02:50 33 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:54 34 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:56 35 Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:06 36 Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:10 37 Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:03:12 38 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:14 39 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:03:20 40 Drew Miller (Landis - Trek) 41 Jacob Rytlewski ((j Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 0:03:22 42 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:03:28 43 Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth) 44 James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing) 0:03:34 45 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 0:03:40 46 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 47 Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange) 48 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:03:51 49 Chris Hong (Team Exergy) 0:03:52 50 Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar) 0:03:56 51 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 52 Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:03:58 53 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized) 54 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:06 55 Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:13 56 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:04:16 57 James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 58 Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:04:19 59 Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling) 60 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:04:20 61 Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:04:22 62 Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:04:29 63 Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling) 64 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:35 65 Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:04:38 66 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:04:48 67 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling) 0:05:07 68 Karl Evans 0:05:17 69 Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX) 0:05:24 70 Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:05:29 71 Roman Vanuden (Pure Black Racing) 0:05:32 72 Andr Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:42 73 Aliaks Sinelnikau (Third Pillar) 0:06:03 74 Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.) 0:06:19 75 Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:06:35 76 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:06:43 77 Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla) 0:06:49 78 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:09 79 Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:07:19 80 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:07:26 81 Philip Zajicek 0:07:42 82 Michae Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 83 Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:08:21 84 Sean Passage (Byrne Invent) 0:08:23 85 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 86 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 87 Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing) 88 Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava) 0:08:29 89 Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:08:37 90 Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:08:39 91 Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 92 Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society) 0:08:50 93 Chris Aten (Landis - Trek) 0:08:57 94 Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek) 0:09:11 95 Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:48 96 Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team) 0:09:50 97 Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek) 0:09:54 98 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:10:00 99 Dani Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:10:06 100 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:10:34 101 John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:10:40 102 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP) 0:10:56 103 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 104 Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:11:00 105 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:11:27 106 Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:11:32 107 Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:12:02 108 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:12:05 109 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling) 0:12:14 110 Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth) 0:13:03 111 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:13:05 112 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:13:07 113 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 0:13:29 114 Luca Ortolani 0:14:00 115 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/) 0:14:40 116 Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:15:08 117 Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:15:50 118 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 119 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:15:58 120 Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:17:31 121 James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:19:49 122 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:20:21 123 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:21:26 124 Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar) 0:22:02 125 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:24:42 126 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:25:41 127 Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME) 0:26:00 128 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:26:18 129 Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG) 0:26:57 130 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:27:00 131 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 0:27:59 132 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:28:00 133 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:32:31 134 Dre Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:35:53 135 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:37:43 136 Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling) 0:38:00 137 Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling) 0:38:15 138 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 0:45:29 139 Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines) 0:45:41 140 Nichola Schreiber (Landis - Trek) 1:04:15

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 15 pts 2 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 12 3 Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 11

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team) 15 pts 2 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 12 3 Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 10

Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek-LIVESTRONG 21:35:25 2 Realcyclist.com Cycling Team 0:00:32 3 BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:45 4 Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:38 5 Chipotle Development Team 0:02:31 6 Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycli 0:02:36 7 Pure Black Racing 0:02:59 8 Team Exergy 0:03:54 9 California Giant/Specialized 0:04:34 10 Team Rio Grande 0:05:09 11 KBS-OptumHealth 0:05:32 12 V australia Pro Cycling 0:05:59 13 Hagens Berman LLP 0:06:36 14 Chemstar p/b United Healthcare 0:08:41 15 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:11:39 16 Landis - Trek 0:14:36 17 Team juwi solar/First Solar 0:27:33 18 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:30:38 19 Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin 0:47:25

General Classification (Women) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team) 8:00:34 2 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:00:14 3 Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:00:44 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:16 5 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:25 6 Nicole Evans (MapMyRide) 0:01:32 7 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:34 8 Rhae Shaw (CycleU) 0:01:52 9 Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide) 0:02:04 10 Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:02:15 11 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:02:19 12 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:27 13 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 14 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 0:02:44 15 Kasey Clark (MapMyRide) 0:02:45 16 Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide) 0:03:05 17 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:03:10 18 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 0:03:21 19 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 20 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:03:34 21 Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:03:49 22 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:04:25 23 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 24 Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:05:05 25 Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 0:05:10 26 Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:05:34 27 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 0:05:55 28 Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide) 0:06:21 29 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:07:07 30 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (d'Asolo) 0:07:10 31 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 0:08:05 32 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:08:30 33 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:56 34 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:08:59 35 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:10:16 36 Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern) 37 Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:10:36 38 Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:12:01 39 Angela Descognets (MapMyRide) 0:12:23 40 Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:12:44 41 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:13:45 42 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:13:47 43 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing) 0:13:54 44 Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design) 0:15:40 45 Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 0:17:59 46 Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor) 0:18:36 47 Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team) 0:20:16 48 Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Systems) 0:27:42 49 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe) 0:31:46 50 Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton) 0:37:23 51 Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles) 0:37:42 52 Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike) 0:38:22

Sprints Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 23 pts 2 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 18 3 Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide) 12

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team) 16 pts 2 Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team) 16 3 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 14