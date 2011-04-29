Pipp wins bunch sprint in Fort Bayard
Heather Logan-Sprenger takes women's race
Frank Pipp (Bissell) secured his first National Racing Calendar (NRC) win of the season at the stage two Inner Loop Road Race at the SRAM Tour of the Gila. He won a bunch sprint ahead of Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and stage race leader Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) in third.
"We never planned to ride the front, regardless if we had a rider in the move," Pipp said. "We just wanted to sit back and wait because we figured it would be a sprint today. There was no wind so we wanted to go for the sprint. It was a good sprint for Jay [Thomson] or I. We had a full team effort and everyone did their job."
Mancebo increased his lead in the overall classification by winning a third place time bonus. He is leading the race ahead of Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) in third, heading into the stage three time trial on Friday.
"V Australia helped out today and so did Jamis-Sutter Home at the end to set up its sprinter," said Mancebo's teammate and the designated sprinter Cole House. "I'd say that we had a fairly easy day because we had our rider in the breakaway and had some help. The plan was to keep the GC lead, control the race and if possible double-dip a little bit. I was planning on going for the sprint but I lost some positions coming into the park and then got bumped out in the end."
Pipp is also leading the event's best sprinter's green jersey, while Mancebo is leading the King of the Mountain (KOM) competition.
Stage two's Inner Loop Road Race presented the peloton with a 125km trek that began in Old Fort Bayard, headed out on a large circuit to the top of Pinos Altos, around Lake Roberts, and back down into Old Fort Bayard.
An early breakaway set sail that included Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong), Mike Northey (Pure Black Racing), Ian Holt (Team Rio Grand), Jay Thomson (Bissell) and Evan Hyde (RealCyclist.com) as the race headed along Hwy. 180. Joseph won the first bonus sprint of the day, just past the exit of Hwy. 180.
The breakaway gained a one minute lead heading into Pinos Altos as they reached the first KOM of the day. Two more riders, Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) and Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), bridged across to the breakaway to make a lead group of seven riders. Thomson took full points in the KOM competition, and the seven gained extended their lead to 1:30.
Mancebo's RealCyclist.com teammates worked to keep the time gap at a manageable amount as the highest placed rider in the breakaway was Holt at 2:34 back. The team received some help from V Australia in the early parts of the road race.
The breakaway descended the narrow roads through the Gila National Forest, 3.3 million acres of protected land. Once at the bottom of the descent the riders turned right onto NM 35, went through the town of Sapillo Crossing and headed around Lake Roberts. The margin from the breakaway to the field had extended out to 2:20 for what would be their largest lead.
The second bonus sprint was located roughly 65km into the stage on the flat to rolling NM 35. Lewis took full points at the sprint but it was not enough to move into the lead of event's best sprinter jersey.
The breakaway continued along NM 35 through the town of Mimbres and San Lorenzo before making a right turn onto NM 152 for the final climb of the day.
On the climb, Thomson rode solo across the second KOM at the top of the 10km ascent, but it was not enough to surpass Mancebo for the climber's jersey. He was rejoined by several of his original breakaway companions before all were reabsorbed into the field on the descent with roughly six kilometres remaining to the finish.
"Coming over the climb I thought I would give it a go," Thomson said. "But it was a bit far. It worked out perfect for us with Frank [Pipp] winning the sprint so I am ecstatic.
"I thought of going for a few points today, get close to the jersey. I'm here to help Chris [Baldwin] because he is our GC guy and I will sell out everything for him on Sunday. Everything else we get along the way is a bonus."
Jamis-Sutter Home wound up its lead-out train heading down the hill into Old Fort Bayard for Borrajo. Bissell also contested the final kilometres of the race with a strong lead-out train for Pipp along with RealCyclist.com, trying to set up sprinter House and Mancebo.
"It was a long sprint but it was hard enough, I guess people's legs start to fade," Pipp said. "I went earlier then I wanted to but I could see riders coming up on my right and if I waited I would have been pinned."
Logan Sprenger wins solo, as Abbott maintains hold on overall
Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) took a solo victory at the in stage two of the SRAM Tour of the Gila on Thursday. The former Canadian hockey player, won the stage ahead of chasing duo Kristin LaSasso (Primal-MapMyRide), and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12, who rounded out the podium.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|3:11:26
|2
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|3
|Francis Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|4
|Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|5
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|6
|Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
|7
|John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
|8
|Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)
|9
|Roman Vanuden (Pure Black Racing)
|10
|Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|11
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|12
|Dan Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|13
|Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|14
|Alejandr Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|15
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|16
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|17
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|18
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|19
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|20
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|21
|Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)
|22
|Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|23
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|24
|Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)
|25
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|26
|George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|27
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|28
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|29
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|30
|Ben Jacques-Mayne (Pro Cycling)
|31
|Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|32
|Joe Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|33
|Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:00:08
|34
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|35
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:00:10
|36
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|37
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|38
|Jacob Rytlewski (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|39
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|40
|Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
|41
|Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)
|42
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|43
|Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|44
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)
|45
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|46
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|47
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|48
|An Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
|49
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|50
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|51
|Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|52
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|53
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|54
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:16
|55
|Coulto Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|56
|Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
|57
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|58
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|59
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|60
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|61
|Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
|62
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|63
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|64
|Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
|65
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
|66
|Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
|67
|Aliak Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|68
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|69
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|70
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|71
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|72
|Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
|73
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|74
|Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)
|75
|Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
|76
|Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|77
|Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)
|78
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|79
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|80
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|81
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|82
|Philip Zajicek
|83
|Mich Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|84
|Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)
|85
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|86
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|87
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|88
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|89
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|90
|Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:00:27
|91
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|92
|Roland Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)
|0:00:32
|93
|Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)
|94
|Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
|95
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|96
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|97
|Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|98
|Benj Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|99
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|100
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|101
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycl)
|102
|Dr Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|103
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|104
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|105
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|106
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|107
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|108
|Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|109
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite)
|110
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|111
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|112
|Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
|113
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|114
|Karl Evans
|115
|Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)
|0:00:42
|116
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|117
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:00:47
|118
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:50
|119
|Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:01:03
|120
|Luca Ortolani
|0:01:10
|121
|Fernand Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:01:25
|122
|Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:01:46
|123
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|124
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:01:54
|125
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:03:34
|126
|Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
|127
|Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)
|0:05:04
|128
|Nichol Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
|129
|Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:05:13
|130
|Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:05:27
|131
|Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|132
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:10:33
|133
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|134
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:10:43
|135
|Tom Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:12:45
|136
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|137
|Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)
|0:12:57
|138
|Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wi)
|0:21:11
|139
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|0:23:59
|140
|Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|141
|Shane Buysse (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:30:00
|142
|Alan Adams (Hagens Berman LLP)
|143
|Ben Damhoff (University of Wisconsin-Plattevi)
|0:39:28
|144
|Wonderful Bertrand-Tayl (Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:40:51
|145
|David Reid (Landis - Trek)
|0:41:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|3:47:22
|2
|Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)
|0:00:19
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|4
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:01:16
|5
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:01:26
|6
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:27
|7
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|8
|Patuzz Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|9
|Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|10
|Nicole Evans (MapMyRide)
|11
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (d'Asolo)
|12
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:01:32
|13
|Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|14
|Veroniq Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|15
|Kasey Clark (MapMyRide)
|16
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|18
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|19
|Rhae Shaw (CycleU)
|0:01:38
|20
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|21
|Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)
|22
|Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide)
|23
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|24
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|25
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)
|0:01:43
|26
|Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|27
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:01:55
|28
|Kathry Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|29
|Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)
|30
|Melani Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|31
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|32
|Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide)
|33
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|34
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:01
|35
|Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|36
|Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:02:04
|37
|Cognets Des (Angela MapMyRide)
|0:02:06
|38
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:02:13
|39
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:15
|40
|Ann Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:02:31
|41
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:37
|42
|Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|0:03:07
|43
|Mor Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:03:57
|44
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)
|0:06:40
|45
|Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|46
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:10:23
|47
|Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)
|48
|Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems)
|0:23:09
|49
|Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Syst)
|50
|Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)
|51
|Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)
|52
|Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|7:10:44
|2
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:18
|3
|Joes Dombrowski (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:00:39
|4
|Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:44
|5
|George Bennett (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|6
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:46
|7
|Ben Day (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|0:00:47
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:54
|9
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:58
|10
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|11
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:01:09
|12
|Nathaniel English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|13
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:13
|14
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:01:30
|15
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:01:32
|16
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:35
|17
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|0:01:40
|18
|John Bennett (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:45
|19
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Pro Cycling)
|0:01:48
|20
|Dale Parker (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:02:00
|21
|Michael Olheiser (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:02:09
|22
|Stefano Barberi (Team un-attached P/B Barberi)
|23
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:02:10
|24
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:02:17
|25
|Jason Donald (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:02:21
|26
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:02:33
|27
|Darren Rolfe (V australia Pro Cycling)
|28
|Hayden Brooks (V australia Pro Cycling)
|0:02:36
|29
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:39
|30
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:02:48
|31
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:49
|32
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:02:50
|33
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:54
|34
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:02:56
|35
|Jeremy Vennell (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:06
|36
|Evan Huffman (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:10
|37
|Andrew Bajadali (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:03:12
|38
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:03:14
|39
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:03:20
|40
|Drew Miller (Landis - Trek)
|41
|Jacob Rytlewski ((j Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|0:03:22
|42
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:03:28
|43
|Eric Wohlberg (KBS-OptumHealth)
|44
|James Mccoy (Pure Black Racing)
|0:03:34
|45
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|0:03:40
|46
|Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|47
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|48
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:03:51
|49
|Chris Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:03:52
|50
|Uriy Urchenka (Third Pillar)
|0:03:56
|51
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|52
|Fredd Matute (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:03:58
|53
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|54
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:04:06
|55
|Alfredo Cruz (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:04:13
|56
|Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:04:16
|57
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|58
|Joshua Atkins (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:04:19
|59
|Michael Freiberg (V australia Pro Cycling)
|60
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:04:20
|61
|Dan Bowman (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:04:22
|62
|Taylor Shelden (V australia Pro Cycling)
|0:04:29
|63
|Chris Winn (V australia Pro Cycling)
|64
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:04:35
|65
|Reid Mumford (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:04:38
|66
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:04:48
|67
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic/Panache Elite Cycling)
|0:05:07
|68
|Karl Evans
|0:05:17
|69
|Rolando Gonzalez (Colavita NM DEX)
|0:05:24
|70
|Daniel Bechtold (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:05:29
|71
|Roman Vanuden (Pure Black Racing)
|0:05:32
|72
|Andr Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:05:42
|73
|Aliaks Sinelnikau (Third Pillar)
|0:06:03
|74
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|0:06:19
|75
|Greg Krause (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:06:35
|76
|Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
|0:06:43
|77
|Josue Gonzalez (La Jolla)
|0:06:49
|78
|John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
|0:07:09
|79
|Julian Kyer (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:07:19
|80
|Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:07:26
|81
|Philip Zajicek
|0:07:42
|82
|Michae Grabinger (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|83
|Aaron Kemps (V australia Pro Cycling)
|0:08:21
|84
|Sean Passage (Byrne Invent)
|0:08:23
|85
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|86
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|87
|Taylor Gunman (Pure Black Racing)
|88
|Art Rand (Marc Pro - Strava)
|0:08:29
|89
|Logan Hutchings (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|0:08:37
|90
|Ryan Eastman (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:08:39
|91
|Bobby Sweeting (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|92
|Stephen Leece (NOW MS-Society)
|0:08:50
|93
|Chris Aten (Landis - Trek)
|0:08:57
|94
|Thomas Jondall (Landis - Trek)
|0:09:11
|95
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:09:48
|96
|Kirk Carlsen (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:09:50
|97
|Chris Uberti (Landis - Trek)
|0:09:54
|98
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:10:00
|99
|Dani Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:10:06
|100
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:10:34
|101
|John Walker (V australia Pro Cycling)
|0:10:40
|102
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:10:56
|103
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|104
|Marsh Cooper (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:11:00
|105
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:11:27
|106
|Carter Jones (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:11:32
|107
|Andy Baker (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:12:02
|108
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:12:05
|109
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|0:12:14
|110
|Michael Creed (KBS-OptumHealth)
|0:13:03
|111
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:13:05
|112
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:13:07
|113
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|0:13:29
|114
|Luca Ortolani
|0:14:00
|115
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling p/)
|0:14:40
|116
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:15:08
|117
|Joesph Lewis (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:15:50
|118
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|119
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:15:58
|120
|Eddy Kwon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:17:31
|121
|James Wingert (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:19:49
|122
|Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:20:21
|123
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:21:26
|124
|Benja Blaugrund (Team juwi solar/First Solar)
|0:22:02
|125
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:24:42
|126
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:25:41
|127
|Tom Zirbel (Hotel San Jose/ACME)
|0:26:00
|128
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:26:18
|129
|Michael Vink (Trek-LIVESTRONG)
|0:26:57
|130
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:27:00
|131
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|0:27:59
|132
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:28:00
|133
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:32:31
|134
|Dre Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:35:53
|135
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:37:43
|136
|Scott Law (V australia Pro Cycling)
|0:38:00
|137
|Thomas Faiers (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|0:38:15
|138
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|0:45:29
|139
|Matthew Carinio (ArtsCyclery.com/Wild Horse Wines)
|0:45:41
|140
|Nichola Schreiber (Landis - Trek)
|1:04:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|15
|pts
|2
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|12
|3
|Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com Cycling Team)
|15
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|12
|3
|Jay Thomson (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek-LIVESTRONG
|21:35:25
|2
|Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|3
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|4
|Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:38
|5
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:02:31
|6
|Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycli
|0:02:36
|7
|Pure Black Racing
|0:02:59
|8
|Team Exergy
|0:03:54
|9
|California Giant/Specialized
|0:04:34
|10
|Team Rio Grande
|0:05:09
|11
|KBS-OptumHealth
|0:05:32
|12
|V australia Pro Cycling
|0:05:59
|13
|Hagens Berman LLP
|0:06:36
|14
|Chemstar p/b United Healthcare
|0:08:41
|15
|RideClean p/b PatentIt.com
|0:11:39
|16
|Landis - Trek
|0:14:36
|17
|Team juwi solar/First Solar
|0:27:33
|18
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:30:38
|19
|Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin
|0:47:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (Diadora- Pasta Zara Team)
|8:00:34
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|3
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|4
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:16
|5
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:25
|6
|Nicole Evans (MapMyRide)
|0:01:32
|7
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:34
|8
|Rhae Shaw (CycleU)
|0:01:52
|9
|Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)
|0:02:04
|10
|Anna Sanders (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:15
|11
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:19
|12
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:02:27
|13
|Kathryn Donovan (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|14
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|0:02:44
|15
|Kasey Clark (MapMyRide)
|0:02:45
|16
|Emily Kachorek (MapMyRide)
|0:03:05
|17
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:03:10
|18
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|0:03:21
|19
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|20
|Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:03:34
|21
|Ashley Koch (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:03:49
|22
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:04:25
|23
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|24
|Rachel Neylan (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|0:05:05
|25
|Melanie Colovito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|0:05:10
|26
|Serena Sheridan (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:05:34
|27
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|0:05:55
|28
|Julie Emmerman (MapMyRide)
|0:06:21
|29
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:07:07
|30
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (d'Asolo)
|0:07:10
|31
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|0:08:05
|32
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:08:30
|33
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:08:56
|34
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:08:59
|35
|Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:10:16
|36
|Jessica Phillips (Team Ajax tavern)
|37
|Claudia Hausler (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|0:10:36
|38
|Moria Macgregor (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
|0:12:01
|39
|Angela Descognets (MapMyRide)
|0:12:23
|40
|Patuzzo Eleonora (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|0:12:44
|41
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:13:45
|42
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:13:47
|43
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:13:54
|44
|Stacy Appelwick (Athletes by Design)
|0:15:40
|45
|Amber Pierce (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|0:17:59
|46
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:18:36
|47
|Joy Duerksen (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:20:16
|48
|Tanya Bettis (MountainTop Cycling Sport Systems)
|0:27:42
|49
|Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Spe)
|0:31:46
|50
|Alexandra Graebe (Team Cycles Brixton)
|0:37:23
|51
|Andrea Koenig (Big Ring Cycles)
|0:37:42
|52
|Miriam Hill (Gila Hike & Bike)
|0:38:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|23
|pts
|2
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|18
|3
|Kristen Lasasso (MapMyRide)
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (Diadora-Pasta Zara Team)
|16
|pts
|2
|Flavia Oliveira (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|16
|3
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|24:05:01
|2
|MapMyRide
|0:02:44
|3
|Peanut Butter &
|0:03:06
|4
|Missing Link Coaching
|0:05:13
|5
|Team Juvederm-Specialized
|0:09:05
|6
|Diadora-Pasta Zara Team
|0:10:42
|7
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|0:14:58
|8
|Pactimo Cycling Team
|0:15:25
|9
|TriSports Cycling/Eclipse
|0:16:39
