Cavendish wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro 2021

By

Renard, Hulgaard round out podium

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:11:53
2Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation 0:00:01
3Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:06
5Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 0:00:09
6Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:12
7Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
8Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:58
9Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:21
10André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation 0:01:33
11Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:39
12Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:45
13Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:46
14Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:01:47
15Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:01:48
16Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:50
17Alexander Tarlton (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:01:58
18Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:06
19Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:10
20Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:11
21Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:13
22Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team 0:04:49
23Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:50
24Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
25Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
26Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
27Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
28Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
29Timo de Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
30Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
31Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
32Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
33Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:51
34Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
35Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:38
36Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
37Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
38Nick van der Meer (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
39Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
40Kim Heiduk Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
41Linus Rosner (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team 0:10:42
42Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
44Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
45Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
46Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
47Nils Wolfenbuttel (Ger) VolkerWessels Cyclingteam
48Lars Loohuis (Ned) Abloc CT
49Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
50Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW 0:10:43
51Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Jakob Geßner (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
53Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
54Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
55Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
56Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
57Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
58Pirmin Benz (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team 0:10:44
59Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
60Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
61Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT 0:10:45
62Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
63Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
64Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
65Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
66Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:46
67Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:47
68Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

