Cavendish wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro 2021
By Cyclingnews
Renard, Hulgaard round out podium
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:11:53
|2
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:00:01
|3
|Morten Hulgaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:06
|5
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|0:00:09
|6
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:12
|7
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Abloc CT
|8
|Alvaro Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:58
|9
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:21
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:01:33
|11
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:39
|12
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:45
|13
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:46
|14
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:01:47
|15
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:50
|17
|Alexander Tarlton (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|0:01:58
|18
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:06
|19
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:10
|20
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:11
|21
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:13
|22
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|23
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:50
|24
|Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
|25
|Tim Torn Teutenberg (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|26
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|27
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|28
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|29
|Timo de Jong (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|30
|Petr Rikunov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|31
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:51
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation
|35
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:08:38
|36
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|37
|Jan Maas (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|38
|Nick van der Meer (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|39
|Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-up Nation
|40
|Kim Heiduk Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
|41
|Linus Rosner (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|0:10:42
|42
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Meindert Weulink (Ned) Abloc CT
|45
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|46
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|47
|Nils Wolfenbuttel (Ger) VolkerWessels Cyclingteam
|48
|Lars Loohuis (Ned) Abloc CT
|49
|Jon Knolle (Ger) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|50
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Team SKS Sauerland NRW
|0:10:43
|51
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|Jakob Geßner (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|53
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Leopard Pro Cycling
|54
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|55
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|56
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team DSM
|57
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
|58
|Pirmin Benz (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|0:10:44
|59
|Julian Lino (Fra) Bike Aid
|60
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|61
|Stijn Daemen (Ned) Abloc CT
|0:10:45
|62
|Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Colin Heiderscheid (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|64
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Cédric Pries (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|66
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:46
|67
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:47
|68
|Julius Johansen (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
