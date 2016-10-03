Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
German takes second win of the season
John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took his second win of the season Monday at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, a 208km one-day race in Germany from Gronau to Münster. Degenkolb out kicked Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pascal Ackermann (Rad-net Rose Team) in a rain-slicked finale.
"There was perfect team spirit today and I am delighted with the victory," said Degenkolb, who took his first win of the season in August during stage 4 of the Acrtic Race of Norway. "It is really great to win in my home country. The team worked very hard throughout the whole race and gave me a great lead-out."
A group of six riders went clear of the peloton after 50km of racing, but a chase from Giant-Alpecin, Etixx-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal brought the race back together with 25km to go.
"We reacted well on the late attacks in the finale," Degenkolb said. "For the sprint I had the right position and could come through at the right moment, so that was fantastic."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:50:52
|2
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) One Pro Cycling
|6
|Alan Banszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:02
|8
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|9
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:03
|10
|Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|13
|Max Kanter (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:04
|14
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|0:00:05
|15
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:06
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:08
|17
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:11
|18
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:00:13
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|20
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:17
|21
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:36
|22
|Zakkari John Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:54
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:07
|26
|Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners
|27
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|29
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|30
|Patrick Haller (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|31
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|32
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|33
|Robert Müller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|34
|Pascal Treubel (Ger) Team Heizomat
|35
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|36
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|37
|Luca Henn (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|38
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Alexander Weifenbach (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|40
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|41
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|42
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|43
|Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Heizomat
|44
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Nathan Müller (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:01:09
|46
|Dries van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|47
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|48
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|49
|Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|50
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|51
|Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|52
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|55
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|57
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|58
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:15
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|60
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|61
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:23
|62
|James Callum Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:46
|65
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|0:02:06
|66
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|67
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BIKE AID
|0:02:10
|68
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:18
|69
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|70
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|71
|Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
|72
|David Boucher (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|73
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:19
|75
|Samuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|76
|Kevin de Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|78
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|79
|Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Heizomat
|80
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|0:02:21
|81
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:02:22
|83
|Fabian Schormair (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:02:23
|84
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|85
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|86
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|87
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|88
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|89
|Georg Loef (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
|90
|Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:24
|91
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|92
|Bertlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:36
|93
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|95
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|97
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:02:37
|98
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|100
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|101
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|102
|Marvin Kötting (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners
|0:03:27
|103
|Simon Redmers (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:03:28
|104
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:04:15
|105
|Robert William Kessler (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:04:49
|106
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:05:07
|107
|Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:05:08
|108
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|109
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners
|0:05:09
|110
|Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners
|0:05:41
|111
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:51
|112
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:06:52
|114
|Aimé de Gent (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|115
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|0:06:53
|116
|Jordi van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
