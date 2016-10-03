Image 1 of 18 John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 18 An Etixx-QuickStep mechanic works on a race machine. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 18 Riders' names are listed on the Etixx-QuickStep bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 18 Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) warms up before Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 18 The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 18 The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 18 The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 18 The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 18 The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 18 The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 18 Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann celebrate on the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 18 John Degenkolb celebrates after winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 18 John Degenkolb celebrates after winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 18 John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 18 John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 18 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium: Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 18 John Degenkolb celebrates winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 18 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium: Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took his second win of the season Monday at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, a 208km one-day race in Germany from Gronau to Münster. Degenkolb out kicked Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pascal Ackermann (Rad-net Rose Team) in a rain-slicked finale.

"There was perfect team spirit today and I am delighted with the victory," said Degenkolb, who took his first win of the season in August during stage 4 of the Acrtic Race of Norway. "It is really great to win in my home country. The team worked very hard throughout the whole race and gave me a great lead-out."

A group of six riders went clear of the peloton after 50km of racing, but a chase from Giant-Alpecin, Etixx-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal brought the race back together with 25km to go.

"We reacted well on the late attacks in the finale," Degenkolb said. "For the sprint I had the right position and could come through at the right moment, so that was fantastic."

Full Results