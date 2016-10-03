Trending

Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

German takes second win of the season

Image 1 of 18

John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 18

An Etixx-QuickStep mechanic works on a race machine.

An Etixx-QuickStep mechanic works on a race machine.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 18

Riders' names are listed on the Etixx-QuickStep bus

Riders' names are listed on the Etixx-QuickStep bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 18

Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) warms up before Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) warms up before Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 18

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 18

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 18

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 18

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 18

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 18

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

The peloton in action during Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 18

Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann celebrate on the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium

Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann celebrate on the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 18

John Degenkolb celebrates after winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

John Degenkolb celebrates after winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 18

John Degenkolb celebrates after winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

John Degenkolb celebrates after winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 18

John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 18

John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

John Degenkolb wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 18

Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium: Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann

Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium: Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 18

John Degenkolb celebrates winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

John Degenkolb celebrates winning Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 18

Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium: Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann

Sparkassen Münsterland Giro podium: Roy Jans, John Degenkolb and Pascal Ackermann
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) took his second win of the season Monday at the Sparkassen Münsterland Giro, a 208km one-day race in Germany from Gronau to Münster. Degenkolb out kicked Roy Jans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Pascal Ackermann (Rad-net Rose Team) in a rain-slicked finale.

"There was perfect team spirit today and I am delighted with the victory," said Degenkolb, who took his first win of the season in August during stage 4 of the Acrtic Race of Norway. "It is really great to win in my home country. The team worked very hard throughout the whole race and gave me a great lead-out."

A group of six riders went clear of the peloton after 50km of racing, but a chase from Giant-Alpecin, Etixx-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal brought the race back together with 25km to go.

"We reacted well on the late attacks in the finale," Degenkolb said. "For the sprint I had the right position and could come through at the right moment, so that was fantastic."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4:50:52
2Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
5Dion Smith (NZl) One Pro Cycling
6Alan Banszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
7Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:02
8Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
9Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:03
10Bert van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
12Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
13Max Kanter (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:04
14Marco Mathis (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team0:00:05
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:06
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:08
17Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:11
18Lennard Kämna (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:00:13
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
20Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:17
21Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data0:00:36
22Zakkari John Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:54
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:07
26Aaron Grosser (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners
27Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
29Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
30Patrick Haller (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
31Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
32Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
33Robert Müller (Ger) Team Heizomat
34Pascal Treubel (Ger) Team Heizomat
35Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
36Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
37Luca Henn (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
38Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
39Alexander Weifenbach (Ger) Stölting Service Group
40Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
41Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
42Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
43Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Heizomat
44Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
45Nathan Müller (Ger) Team Heizomat0:01:09
46Dries van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
47Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:11
48Steele von Hoff (Aus) One Pro Cycling0:01:12
49Kristian House (GBr) One Pro Cycling
50Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
51Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
52Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
55Bert de Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
57Jay Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth0:01:15
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
60André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
61Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:01:23
62James Callum Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
63Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:01:46
65Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stölting Service Group0:02:06
66Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
67Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BIKE AID0:02:10
68Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:18
69Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
70Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
71Mario Vogt (Ger) Rad-net Rose Team
72David Boucher (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
73David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
74Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:19
75Samuel Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
76Kevin de Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
77Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
78Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:20
79Dorian Lübbers (Ger) Team Heizomat
80Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Team Dimension Data0:02:21
81Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
82Christian Koch (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:22
83Fabian Schormair (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:02:23
84Jaco Venter (RSA) Team Dimension Data
85Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
86Songezo Jim (RSA) Team Dimension Data
87Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
88Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
89Georg Loef (Ger) Christina Jewelry Pro Cycling
90Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:24
91Raphael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
92Bertlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:36
93Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team
94Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
95Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
97Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:02:37
98Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
100Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
101Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
102Marvin Kötting (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners0:03:27
103Simon Redmers (Ger) Team Heizomat0:03:28
104Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:04:15
105Robert William Kessler (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:04:49
106Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:05:07
107Laurin Winter (Ger) Team Heizomat0:05:08
108Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
109Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners0:05:09
110Jonas Härtig (Ger) Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners0:05:41
111Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:51
112Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:06:52
114Aimé de Gent (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
115Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto0:06:53
116Jordi van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan - Vastgoedservice Continental Team

 

