Trending

Impey time trials to national championship victory in South Africa

Taylor earns women's title

Daryl Impey (MTN/Qhubeka) won the 40km individual time trial at the South African Road Championship in Port Elizabeth in 52 minutes and one second. Jay Thomson (Bissell) was second and Darren Lill (DCM) third.

There is a certain amount of irony in the South African time trial result: All three riders had contracts to ride for Pegasus Sport in 2011, before it failed to secure a ProTeam licence.

Impey makes no secret that this setback is definitely one of his main driving forces at the moment. "The only goal I set myself for this year is to prove that I am good enough to compete in international races in Europe. Therefore winning the time trial was really important to me.

"I am certain that Jay (Thomson) and Darren (Lill) are driven by the same thing."

"I think we proved today that there is no substitute for international racing experience. When you race in Europe you quickly realize that there is no place to hide during a race. You have to race flat out."

"Winning the time trial is also my way of thanking MTN Qhubeka for helping me out on such short notice. I owe it to them to get the results."

"I also want to thank my family, fiancée and friends who have encouraged me not to let go of my cycling dream. This gold medal is just as much theirs."

According to Impey, he started his time trial quite conservatively as the last time he competed in a "race of truth" was quite a few years back.

"I almost forgot what it takes to race a time trial therefore I reckoned it would be better to have something left in my tank for the second half of the race."

By winning the gold Impey proved that he is definitely one of South Africa's top time trial riders.

In 2003 and 2004, he was the under 23 South African time trial champion. In 2003, he was also the under 23 road champion. Two years ago, he finished as runner-up in the elite road race.

Women

Cherise Taylor won the elite women's national time trial in a time of 45:50.  Ashleigh Moolman finished second 1 minute and 10 seconds back.  Cashandra Slingerland was third, just over two minutes behind Taylor.

Full Results

Elite and under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daryl Impey0:52:01
2Jay Thomson0:01:02
3Darren Lill0:01:03
4Conrad Stoltz0:01:05
5Burry Stander0:01:24
6Johann van Zyl*0:01:43
7James Perry0:02:07
8Louis Meintjes*0:02:11
9Carl Pasio0:02:22
10Pieter Seyffert0:02:26
11Reinardt Janse van Rensburg*0:02:50
12David Brown0:03:06
13Martin Wesemann0:03:21
14Paul Alexander van Zweel*0:03:53
15JC Nel*0:04:50
16Edward Greene*0:04:57
17Myles Van Musschenbroek*0:05:29
18Willie Smit*0:06:10
19Brad Mitchell*0:06:22
20Barend Jansen0:06:28
21Stefano Maiorana*0:06:31
22Viehann du Plessis*0:08:51
23Heinrich Stroebel*0:09:21
24Jadri Pieters*0:09:32
25Hanno Fourie0:10:06
26Kyle Donachie*0:10:54

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cherise Taylor0:45:50
2Ashleigh Moolman0:01:10
3Cashandra Slingerland0:02:09
4Lynette Burger0:02:20
5Lylanie Lauwrens0:03:01
6Caitlin De Wet0:03:27
7Sarah Chemaly0:03:51
8Engela Conradie0:08:56

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Fourie0:41:29
2Belnardo Ayuso0:01:45
2Rohan du Plooy0:00:03
3Devlin White0:00:31
4Nico Thiart0:00:34
5Brendon Davids0:00:53
6de Wet Swanepoel0:01:12
7Steven van Heerden0:01:24
8Kellan Gouveris0:01:50
9Wesley Eslick0:02:01
10Jac -Johann Steyn0:02:16
11Hannes Basson0:02:20
12Kevin Patte0:02:32
13Rhyno Beukes0:02:54
14Ryan Gibbons0:03:02
15Alex Berndt0:03:04
16Jean van Vuuren
17Oliver Stapleton-Cotton0:03:36
18Daniël Stroebel0:03:56
19FJ Reynecke0:04:06
20Jacques Horn0:04:06
21Willie du Randt0:04:16
22Jordan Toy0:04:43
23Henrico van Niekerk0:04:58
24Cuen Holland0:07:51
25Stefan jnr van Eck0:08:01
26Thulasizwe Mxenge0:08:26
27Reichen Kruger0:09:04
28Johann De Bod0:09:33
29Andre van Vuuren0:09:35
30Ludwig Dohne0:10:07
31Kyle Bradford0:10:11
32Theo Moller0:12:12
33Siphiwe Msibi0:13:14
34Nhlanhla Ngcongo0:19:46

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eugenie Gouws0:16:19
2Tannah-Grace Robinson0:00:02
3Savanna Vosloo0:01:13
4Claudia Bold0:01:40
5Colette Mare0:01:57
6Siobhan Walker0:03:47

Under 16 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Estephan Kotze0:14:46
2Joshua Buchel0:00:07
3Ivan Venter0:00:12
4Nico-Paul Bester0:00:26
5Dawid Meyer0:00:38
6Kevin Swanepoel0:00:39
7Hannes Visser0:00:42
8Ian Terblanche0:00:52
9Chris Jnr Jooste0:00:53
10Jandrich Kotze0:00:53
11Ryan Felgate0:00:55
12Pieter Luus0:01:07
13JC Jantjes0:01:12
14Jevandre Pauls0:01:13
15Wilmar Janse van Rensburg0:01:22
16Devon Rocha0:01:33
17Stephan Barkhuizen0:01:50
18Stefan De Bod0:02:00
19Eugene Soule0:02:14
20Charlse-peter Mathewson0:02:17
21Kyle Walker0:02:20
22Graham Ockhuis0:02:23
23Angelo Diedericks0:02:36
24Brent Van Rooyen0:02:44
25Franklin Stoffels0:03:06
26MC Stoman0:03:15
27Christiaan Viljoen0:03:21
28Jan Daniel Mans0:03:21
29Daniel Cesler0:03:30
30Janus Van Wyk0:03:45
31Kempen Jnr Higgo0:03:54
32Michael Blignaut0:05:01

Under 16 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Gerber0:15:25
2Heidi Dalton0:01:00
3Michelle De Jager0:01:45
4Rochelle Van Eck0:02:50
5Elzaan Mathewson0:03:34
6Terri Jo Leyland0:03:42

 

Latest on Cyclingnews