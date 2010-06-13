Trending

Potgieter wins downhill by 10-second margin

Freysen victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 4

Tim Bentley

Tim Bentley
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 2 of 4

A rider gets some air

A rider gets some air
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 3 of 4

A rider negotiates a rock garden racing downhill in South Africa

A rider negotiates a rock garden racing downhill in South Africa
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)
Image 4 of 4

Johann Potgieter on his way to a win.

Johann Potgieter on his way to a win.
(Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Potgieter (RSA)0:02:27.53
2Luke Davis (RSA)0:00:10.68
3Travis Browning (RSA)0:00:10.66
4Bradly Illingworth (RSA)0:00:12.86
5Hayden Brown (RSA)0:00:12.76
6Justin Cope (RSA)0:00:15.47
7Kelvin Purchase (RSA)0:00:18.98
8Ryno Fourie (RSA)0:00:21.87
9Dricus Pretorius (RSA)0:00:22.56
10Doug Du Plessis (RSA)0:00:27.06
11Gian-Pierre Orselli (RSA)0:00:29.78
12Andries Nortier (RSA)0:00:32.65
13Neil Fourie (RSA)0:00:34.56
14Andre Pretorius (RSA)0:00:36.59
15Joshua Liebenberg (RSA)0:00:38.76
16Marnus Swanepoel (RSA)0:00:38.96
17Christopher Pearton (RSA)0:00:40.88
18Fabien Lemasson (Fra)0:00:42.66
19Dustin Rudman (RSA)0:00:42.69
20Andries Van Wyk (RSA)0:00:46.70
21David Dinkelman (RSA)0:00:49.78
22Marius Snyman (RSA)0:00:50.60
23Louis Van Sandwyk (RSA)0:00:59.68
24Ian Duxbury (RSA)0:06:07.49
DNSEmile Raubenheimer (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carla Freysen (RSA)0:03:38.23
2Tayla Brown (RSA)0:00:18.35

Latest on Cyclingnews