Potgieter wins downhill by 10-second margin
Freysen victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Potgieter (RSA)
|0:02:27.53
|2
|Luke Davis (RSA)
|0:00:10.68
|3
|Travis Browning (RSA)
|0:00:10.66
|4
|Bradly Illingworth (RSA)
|0:00:12.86
|5
|Hayden Brown (RSA)
|0:00:12.76
|6
|Justin Cope (RSA)
|0:00:15.47
|7
|Kelvin Purchase (RSA)
|0:00:18.98
|8
|Ryno Fourie (RSA)
|0:00:21.87
|9
|Dricus Pretorius (RSA)
|0:00:22.56
|10
|Doug Du Plessis (RSA)
|0:00:27.06
|11
|Gian-Pierre Orselli (RSA)
|0:00:29.78
|12
|Andries Nortier (RSA)
|0:00:32.65
|13
|Neil Fourie (RSA)
|0:00:34.56
|14
|Andre Pretorius (RSA)
|0:00:36.59
|15
|Joshua Liebenberg (RSA)
|0:00:38.76
|16
|Marnus Swanepoel (RSA)
|0:00:38.96
|17
|Christopher Pearton (RSA)
|0:00:40.88
|18
|Fabien Lemasson (Fra)
|0:00:42.66
|19
|Dustin Rudman (RSA)
|0:00:42.69
|20
|Andries Van Wyk (RSA)
|0:00:46.70
|21
|David Dinkelman (RSA)
|0:00:49.78
|22
|Marius Snyman (RSA)
|0:00:50.60
|23
|Louis Van Sandwyk (RSA)
|0:00:59.68
|24
|Ian Duxbury (RSA)
|0:06:07.49
|DNS
|Emile Raubenheimer (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carla Freysen (RSA)
|0:03:38.23
|2
|Tayla Brown (RSA)
|0:00:18.35
