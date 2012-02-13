Trending

Potgieter beats Neethling for win in South African series opener

Olivier speeds to women's win

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Potgieter0:02:07.46
2Andrew Neethling0:00:01.16
3Stefan Garlicki0:00:04.44
4Jonty Neethling0:00:04.75
5Travis Browning0:00:08.10
6Darryn Stow0:00:08.60
7Dane Olsen0:00:09.15
8Luke Davis0:00:10.82
9Duran Van Eeden0:00:11.82
10Kelvin Purchase0:00:12.04
11Brad Purchase0:00:12.60
12Robert Starke0:00:15.19
13Alasdair Fey0:00:16.32
14Andries Van Schalkwyk0:00:17.28
15Andrew Guess0:00:18.27
16David Hogan0:00:19.80
17Chris Nixon0:00:20.45
18Jean-Pierre Du Plessis0:00:20.54
19Wesley Auths0:00:24.89
20Jason Gorman0:00:25.97
21Dustin Rudman0:00:26.60
22Andre Pretorius0:00:26.63
23Jason Delport0:00:27.85
24Adriaan Smit0:00:32.44
25David Dinkelman0:00:37.35
26Joshua Liebenberg0:00:40.09
27Christopher Moriarty0:00:44.09
28Shane Botha0:00:49.50
29Thomas Gilfoy0:01:38.21
DNSDaniel Human
DNSRyan Frericks
DNSMarnus Swanepoel
DNSJames Kennedy

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rika Olivier0:02:51.27
2Gina Nixon0:00:06.70
3Nadia Botha0:00:18.09

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiaan Odendaal0:02:12.17
2Adi Van der Merwe0:00:03.05
3Theo Erlangsen0:00:07.29
4Samuel Bull0:00:11.69
5Daniel Saunders0:00:12.92
6Michael Reid0:00:18.33
7Kyle Fletcher0:00:22.70
8Julien De Marigny0:00:25.83
9Kyle Davids0:00:25.94
10Angus Thompson0:00:33.42
11Theo Ngubane0:01:40.76
DNSAdrian Schwellnus

