Potgieter beats Neethling for win in South African series opener
Olivier speeds to women's win
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Potgieter
|0:02:07.46
|2
|Andrew Neethling
|0:00:01.16
|3
|Stefan Garlicki
|0:00:04.44
|4
|Jonty Neethling
|0:00:04.75
|5
|Travis Browning
|0:00:08.10
|6
|Darryn Stow
|0:00:08.60
|7
|Dane Olsen
|0:00:09.15
|8
|Luke Davis
|0:00:10.82
|9
|Duran Van Eeden
|0:00:11.82
|10
|Kelvin Purchase
|0:00:12.04
|11
|Brad Purchase
|0:00:12.60
|12
|Robert Starke
|0:00:15.19
|13
|Alasdair Fey
|0:00:16.32
|14
|Andries Van Schalkwyk
|0:00:17.28
|15
|Andrew Guess
|0:00:18.27
|16
|David Hogan
|0:00:19.80
|17
|Chris Nixon
|0:00:20.45
|18
|Jean-Pierre Du Plessis
|0:00:20.54
|19
|Wesley Auths
|0:00:24.89
|20
|Jason Gorman
|0:00:25.97
|21
|Dustin Rudman
|0:00:26.60
|22
|Andre Pretorius
|0:00:26.63
|23
|Jason Delport
|0:00:27.85
|24
|Adriaan Smit
|0:00:32.44
|25
|David Dinkelman
|0:00:37.35
|26
|Joshua Liebenberg
|0:00:40.09
|27
|Christopher Moriarty
|0:00:44.09
|28
|Shane Botha
|0:00:49.50
|29
|Thomas Gilfoy
|0:01:38.21
|DNS
|Daniel Human
|DNS
|Ryan Frericks
|DNS
|Marnus Swanepoel
|DNS
|James Kennedy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rika Olivier
|0:02:51.27
|2
|Gina Nixon
|0:00:06.70
|3
|Nadia Botha
|0:00:18.09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiaan Odendaal
|0:02:12.17
|2
|Adi Van der Merwe
|0:00:03.05
|3
|Theo Erlangsen
|0:00:07.29
|4
|Samuel Bull
|0:00:11.69
|5
|Daniel Saunders
|0:00:12.92
|6
|Michael Reid
|0:00:18.33
|7
|Kyle Fletcher
|0:00:22.70
|8
|Julien De Marigny
|0:00:25.83
|9
|Kyle Davids
|0:00:25.94
|10
|Angus Thompson
|0:00:33.42
|11
|Theo Ngubane
|0:01:40.76
|DNS
|Adrian Schwellnus
