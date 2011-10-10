Image 1 of 31 Kevin Evans savours his third successive victory. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 31 David George (left) secured the coveted MTN National Series winner's jersey for 2011, while Kevin Evans won the final event in the prestigious series, the MTN Crater Cruise, for the third time. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 31 Racers stirred up some dust early on (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 31 Crater Cruise men's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 31 The loot at the Crater Cruise (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 31 The early break came from Mannie Heymans, jock Green and Henry Uys. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 31 The chase group (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 8 of 31 The chase was for third place. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 31 The bunch shortly after the start. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 31 The peloton (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 31 At the Crater Cruise (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 12 of 31 Ischen Stopforth (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 13 of 31 David George secured the series and while teammate Kevin Evans won the race. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 14 of 31 Kevin Evans on his way to first place. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 15 of 31 Kevin Evans holds his trophy. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 16 of 31 The race was for third place (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 17 of 31 The riders get going in earnest (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 18 of 31 Kevin Evans and Jacques Rossouw on their way to the finish (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 19 of 31 Kevin Evans and Jacques Rossouw make the race-winning move (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 20 of 31 Dust and Rocks were the order of the day. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 21 of 31 Racers cross the Vaal River (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 22 of 31 Brandon Stewart (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 23 of 31 Women's winner Arianne Kleinhans (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 24 of 31 Tim Fair, lead motorbike rider, gets ready before the start (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 25 of 31 Crater Cruise women's podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 26 of 31 The two break away riders (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 27 of 31 The start of the MTN Crater Cruise (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 28 of 31 Crater Cruise rewards (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 29 of 31 Kevin Evans enters the arean alone. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 30 of 31 Jacques Rossouw (front) initiated the race-winning move and the experienced Kevin Evans was the only rider to respond. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 31 of 31 Kevin Evans (front) and Jacques Rossouw share the workload on their way to the finish. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Kevin Evans continued his reign as the king of the MTN Crater Cruise marathon mountain bike race in Parys, Free State on Saturday, when he became the first three-time winner of South Africa's richest one-day mountain bike race.

Jacques Rossouw (ITEC Connect-Kathea) finished second and Evans's Nedbank 360Life teammate, David George, was third, which was enough for him to secure the prestigious 2011 National Series overall title. Brandon Stewart (ITEC Connect-Kathea) and former winner, Melt Swanepoel (Specialized), rounded out the top five places respectively.

"It was hard as usual. This race is always hard. The last 30-odd kilometres is gradual uphill and I know that bit so well," said a relieved Evans, who has finished in the first two places at the Crater Cruise six times.

An early break comprising Mannie Heymans (Garmin adidas), Pieter Seyffert (Matlosana) and Jock Green (Ghost Do-It-Now) shaped the early part of the 107km race, but it came back together before the riders reached the technical section after 50km where the relentless pace set by the stronger riders blew the field apart and a group of 12 remained at the front.

At 60km, Stewart put in an attack to which nobody responded. The KwaZulu-Natalian held a lead on his own for close to 10km before the pack reeled him in with just over 35km to go. Stewart's ITEC Connect-Kathea teammate, Rossouw, immediately counter-attacked and only Evans responded.

"I saw we were getting a reasonable gap, and I told Jacques we need to go for it as this could be the winning move if we got a decent lead quickly. Jacques was strong and I felt good. What was actually a soft break turned out to be the winning break," said Evans.

With 12km remaining, Evans attacked Rossouw and got a gap, but then crashed, which allowed Rossouw to close him down again.

"As he caught me, Jacques stopped to inflate a slow puncture and that allowed me to get my gap back again, and I really just maintained focus until the finish. It's good to be the first to win three in a row here. And it was a double bonus that Dave won the Series," said Evans, winner of the National Series for the past six years.

"I finished strong today because with Kevin up the road, it was up to the others to chase which put less pressure on me. Winning this series is my first real mountain bike racing milestone," said George, a former road cycling professional.

"My only real threat for the series title was Adrien (Niyonshuti), but I could see he was scratching a bit early on. Then when Kevin and Jacques were up the road, I could relax a bit. I have to mention how important it is to have supportive sponsors and the best equipment. Those are two key elements that have made this Series win possible."

For Nedbank 360Life, it was a fitting end to the 2011 edition of Africa's largest bicycle racing series. George won the opening round of the eight-event series, the MTN Attakwas near Oudtshoorn, in January, giving the new, ambitious team a confidence-boosting early victory.

Evans was a spectator that day, still recovering from a near-death experience following infection caused by a leaking appendix. He then suffered a broken collarbone in a crash early on at the 2011 Cape Epic two months later, sinking any hope of becoming the first South African team to win the event.

"It's been a rollercoaster year for us, but there were more ups than downs. It's great to finish the Series on an up. But our season isn't over yet. Still some tough races to come and we're aiming for more ups!" said George.

The perfect birthday win for Kleinhans in women's race

In the women's 107km race, Ariane Kleinhans finished first in a time of 3:58:36. She was just five seconds in front of runner-up Yolande Speedy, whom she outsprinted, while Yolandi Du Toit took third at 7:11. Ischen Stopforth (Bizhub) was fourth.

Race day was actually Kleinhaus's birthday, and she decided to spend it the hard way - by winning a bike race. Her victory did not come easily. Moments after she crossed the line, she gave everybody a scare by collapsing, totally exhausted.

Kleinhans just lay still on the ground for some minutes while Erik, her husband, cradled her head in his lap, telling her how proud he was of her performance.

Speedy secured the overall victory of the MTN series for women with her second place.

Kleinhans and Speedy were involved in a titanic battle. Kleinhans managed to ride away from Speedy about halfway through the race, but Speedy refused to give up. She caught up with Kleinhans and passed her on the last rocky climb.

According to Kleinhans, it was of the utmost importance for her to regain the lead before they reached the final technical section.

"It would have been 'race over' for me if I had not done that. So I had to dig deep to pass Yolandé again."

Afterwards Speedy was full of praise for the way Kleinhans raced. "Ariane deserved to win today. I am happy to finish second."

Du Toit, who won the race the preceding two years, reiterated that the MTN Ride Crater Cruise was, in her opinion, one of the toughest races on the local calendar.

"It is a race that drains your energy right from the beginning until the end. Therefore I am happy just to be on the rostrum."

Stopforth, who raced the MTN Crater Cruise for the first time, described her racing experience as "shaken but not stirred".

Four years ago Du Toit was knocked off her mountain bike by a frightened blesbok. This time it was Stopforth's turn to befriend some antelopes.





"This meant that we had to play catch up for the rest of the race."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Evans 3:27:51 2 Jacques Rossouw 0:02:03 3 Dave George 0:02:14 4 Brandon Stewart 0:03:29 5 Ben Melt Swanepoel 0:03:32 6 Adrien Niyonshuti 0:03:34 7 Nico Bell 0:03:36 8 Neil Macdonald 0:05:13 9 Mannie Heymans 0:05:52 10 Philip Buys 0:06:17 11 Jock Green 0:06:49 12 Erik Kleinhans 0:07:26 13 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg 0:07:42 14 Max Knox 0:07:54 15 Waylon Woolcock 0:09:55 16 Paul Cordes 0:10:20 17 David Morison 0:11:00 18 Ruan Du Toit 0:12:35 19 Marc Bassingthwaighte 0:12:38 20 Slahde Seale 0:14:03 21 Charles Keey 0:14:45 22 Lourens Luus 0:14:52 23 Hendrik Kruger 0:17:46 24 Francois Theron 0:20:41 25 Guylin Van Den Berg 0:23:59 26 Ruan Louw 0:25:28 27 Paul Alexander Vanzweel 0:26:32 28 Bruce Diesel 0:27:37 29 Lloyd Priestman 0:29:01 30 Pieter Seyffert 0:29:34 31 Shaun-Nick Bester 0:29:36 32 Morne Styger 0:35:47 33 Henry Uys 0:37:22 34 Shaun Mackenzie 0:37:32 35 Koos Klopper 0:38:03 36 Jaco Du Toit 0:38:14 37 Francois Botha 0:42:22 38 Kallen Williams 0:44:48 39 Danie Steyn 0:51:09 40 Christiaan De Vries 0:56:31 41 Johan Wentzel 0:56:32 42 Mark Thijs 1:02:16 43 Willie Smit 1:05:01 44 Etienne Jansen Van Vuuren 1:15:05 45 Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren 1:22:16 46 Rynard Van Hoven 1:24:42 47 Johan Koekemoer 1:28:21 48 Johan Malan 1:28:23 49 Jannes Malan 1:29:46 50 Mathys Oosthuizen 1:33:00 51 Nicolaas Tjaart Van Der Merwe 1:34:34 52 Bradley Stroberg 1:37:22 53 Christiaan Kriek 1:37:25 54 Mark Pretorius 1:54:27 55 Izak Coetzer 2:00:29 56 Rico Van Der Merwe 2:14:53 57 Reinhardt Basson 2:32:05 58 Burt Gildenhuys 2:32:09 59 Leon Marais 3:09:22 DNF Andrew Westaway DNF Brett Dickson DNF Andrew Mclean DNF Taygan Robson DNF Christo Diedericks DNF Duncan Schulze DNF Henry Muller DNF Jan Frederick Van Der Merwe DNF Peter Joughin DNF Fritz Pienaar DNF Mark Bridges