Pauwels solos to Jaarmarktcross Niel win
Meeusen and Nys on the podium
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) continued his successful streak, taking his second consecutive victory of the season at the Jaarmarktcross in Niel. On Sunday, Pauwels dominated the third round of the Superprestige cyclo-cross series in Ruddervoorde and he again used his superior speed and bike skills to win alone. Both Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice Golden Palace) and Lars Van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) did not take part in the mid-week race but Pauwels won comfortably, distancing his rivals in the second half of the race.
Pauwels finished 27 seconds ahead of a resurgent Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea), with Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) third after taking a tumble and making several errors on the technical parts of the course.
It initially did not look as though Pauwels was going to win. He was in tenth position and 20 seconds behind an aggressive Nys with Meeusen and Laurens Sweeck (Corendon-Kwadro) in pursuit. However, Nys crashed at speed on a grassy slope, with Sweeck also flying over his bars. Meeusen stayed up right but his gap was down to 11 seconds at the end of the lap.
As Nys tried to close the gap, Pauwels made his move and quickly opened a decisive lead in the final 30 minutes of the race. Nys lost any chance of success with further problems and the race was virtually over.
“I saw Sven make a mistake and that’s when I got through to the front,” Pauwels explained. "It was a long start on the road and I messed up a little bit. Then I lost a number of places on the technical sections and I was forced to chase. At the beginning of the race it didn’t work out so good. Then suddenly I saw that Sven had made a mistake in the sand. I pulled through, got a gap and from then it was about keeping going.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:59:57
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|4
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:01:22
|5
|Tim Merlier (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|6
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|7
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|9
|Michael Boros (Bel) BKCP - Corendon
|0:02:24
|10
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|13
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|14
|David Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Corendon
|0:03:35
|15
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Era - Murprotec
|0:03:58
|16
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Era - Murprotec
|18
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|19
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|-3 Laps
|20
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|-3 Laps
|21
|Edwin De Wit (Bel) Rupelspurters Boom
|-4 Laps
|22
|Wouter Goosen (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|-4 Laps
|23
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|-5 Laps
|24
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|-5 Laps
|25
|Loïc Hennaux (Bel)
|-6 Laps
|26
|Jorge Rodriguez Garcia (Spa)
|-7 Laps
|27
|Felix Fuentes Sanchez (Spa)
|-8 Laps
|28
|Kipurs Kristaps (Lat)
|-8 Laps
|29
|Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez (Spa)
|-8 Laps
|30
|Bennati Riccardo (Ita)
|-8 Laps
|31
|Manuel Martin Jimenez (Spa)
|-8 Laps
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
|DNF
|Gianni Vermeiren (Ita) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
