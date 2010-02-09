Giacoppo gets surprise stage win
McMurdo, Sime keep professionals off the podium
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
A late race breakaway saw the professional riders miss out on the final stage positions, but Rabobank’s Graeme Brown’s fifth place was enough to assure him the overall win. Anthony Giacoppo won the stage ahead of Hilton McMurdo and Andrew Sime after a small bunch sprint.
Giacoppo’s final stage win jumped him up to second overall behind Brown. That dropped Meyer brothers – Cameron and Travis – down to third and fourth overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo
|2
|Hilton McMurdo
|3
|Andrew Sime
|4
|Eddy Hollands
|5
|Graeme Brown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ryan Fynn
|2
|Aaron Slavick
|3
|Matthew Blackwell
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Storer
|2
|Mike Kent
|3
|Peter Griffin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Brown
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo
|3
|Cameron Meyer
|4
|Travis Meyer
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julian Lowes
|2
|Fenton Moran
|3
|Jon Grieg
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy