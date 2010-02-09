Image 1 of 12 Plan B (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 12 The pace was high leaving the pack strung out. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 12 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 12 Graeme Brown following Travis Meyer. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 12 Travis Meyer on the attack. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 12 Graeme Brown and Cameron Meyer following each other closely. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 12 Cameron Meyer working hard to break Graeme Brown. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 12 Graeme Brown working solo. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 12 Anthony Giacoppo, Hilton Mcmurdo and Andrew Sime break away late in the race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 12 Anthony Giacoppo celebrates the win. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 12 Anthony Giacoppo, Hilton Mcmurdo and Andrew Sime rewarded for there late breakaway with a podium finish. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 12 Overall podium Cameron Meyer, Graeme Brown and Anthony Giacoppo. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

A late race breakaway saw the professional riders miss out on the final stage positions, but Rabobank’s Graeme Brown’s fifth place was enough to assure him the overall win. Anthony Giacoppo won the stage ahead of Hilton McMurdo and Andrew Sime after a small bunch sprint.

Giacoppo’s final stage win jumped him up to second overall behind Brown. That dropped Meyer brothers – Cameron and Travis – down to third and fourth overall.

Results

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anthony Giacoppo 2 Hilton McMurdo 3 Andrew Sime 4 Eddy Hollands 5 Graeme Brown

Support 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ryan Fynn 2 Aaron Slavick 3 Matthew Blackwell

Support 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matt Storer 2 Mike Kent 3 Peter Griffin

Open men's final classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Graeme Brown 2 Anthony Giacoppo 3 Cameron Meyer 4 Travis Meyer