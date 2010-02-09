Trending

Giacoppo gets surprise stage win

McMurdo, Sime keep professionals off the podium

Image 1 of 12

Plan B

Plan B
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 12

The pace was high leaving the pack strung out.

The pace was high leaving the pack strung out.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 12

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 12

Graeme Brown following Travis Meyer.

Graeme Brown following Travis Meyer.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 5 of 12

Travis Meyer on the attack.

Travis Meyer on the attack.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 6 of 12

Graeme Brown and Cameron Meyer following each other closely.

Graeme Brown and Cameron Meyer following each other closely.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 7 of 12

Cameron Meyer working hard to break Graeme Brown.

Cameron Meyer working hard to break Graeme Brown.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 8 of 12

Graeme Brown working solo.

Graeme Brown working solo.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 9 of 12

Anthony Giacoppo, Hilton Mcmurdo and Andrew Sime break away late in the race.

Anthony Giacoppo, Hilton Mcmurdo and Andrew Sime break away late in the race.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 10 of 12

Anthony Giacoppo celebrates the win.

Anthony Giacoppo celebrates the win.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 11 of 12

Anthony Giacoppo, Hilton Mcmurdo and Andrew Sime rewarded for there late breakaway with a podium finish.

Anthony Giacoppo, Hilton Mcmurdo and Andrew Sime rewarded for there late breakaway with a podium finish.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 12 of 12

Overall podium Cameron Meyer, Graeme Brown and Anthony Giacoppo.

Overall podium Cameron Meyer, Graeme Brown and Anthony Giacoppo.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

A late race breakaway saw the professional riders miss out on the final stage positions, but Rabobank’s Graeme Brown’s fifth place was enough to assure him the overall win. Anthony Giacoppo won the stage ahead of Hilton McMurdo and Andrew Sime after a small bunch sprint.

Giacoppo’s final stage win jumped him up to second overall behind Brown. That dropped Meyer brothers – Cameron and Travis – down to third and fourth overall.

Results

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Giacoppo
2Hilton McMurdo
3Andrew Sime
4Eddy Hollands
5Graeme Brown

Support 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ryan Fynn
2Aaron Slavick
3Matthew Blackwell

Support 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Storer
2Mike Kent
3Peter Griffin

Open men's final classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Brown
2Anthony Giacoppo
3Cameron Meyer
4Travis Meyer

Support final classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julian Lowes
2Fenton Moran
3Jon Grieg

 

