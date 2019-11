Image 1 of 3 Peter Sagan wins sixth Slovakian national title in 2018 (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 2 of 3 World champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 3 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan won his sixth title in the men's road race at the Slovakian Championships on Sunday. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider soloed to victory ahead of his brother and two-time defending champion Juraj Sagan. Michael Kolár finished third at six minutes back, making it a podium sweep for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Sagan won five road titles from 2011-2015, and his latest victory bumped him to the top of the record board, ahead of his Bora-Hansgrohe director Jan Valach, who won the nationals five times. "I am happy to win my sixth Slovak championships, it’s always a proud moment for any athlete," Sagan said in a team press release.

