Lemuel Lee wins Singapore nationals

Dinah Chan best of the women

Road Races: Fernvale Rd, Singapore -

Image 1 of 5

Womens' ELITE podium - Gabi CODE (CannAsia-Cannondale), Dinah CHAN (Team Fuji), Serene LEE (PICO-Bikelabz)

(Image credit: Singapore Road Championships)
Image 2 of 5

Dinah Chan (Team Fuji) closely marked by fellow compatriot Serene Lee (PICO-BikeLabz)

(Image credit: Singapore Road Championships)
Image 3 of 5

Lemuel Lee (OCBC Singapore) the national champion at the front.

(Image credit: Singapore Road Championships)
Image 4 of 5

The Men's Elite podium; Goh Choon Huat (OCBC Singapore), Tim Wilkins (Cannasia Cannondale), Lemuel Lee (OCBC Singapore)

(Image credit: Singapore Road Championships)
Image 5 of 5

Tim Wilkins leading the charge with a well supported Cammasia Cannondale team.

(Image credit: Singapore Road Championships)

Elite Men (Brief)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Goh Choon Huat (OCBC Singapore)
2Tim Wilkins (CannAsia-Cannondale)
3Lemuel LEE (OCBC Singapore)

Elite Women (Brief)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Serene LEE (PICO-Bikelabz)
2Dinah CHAN (Team Fuji)
3Gabi CODE (CannAsia-Cannondale)

