Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali past winners
Champions from 2001 to 2013
|2013
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2012
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2011
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2010
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2009
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - N.G.C.
|2008
|Cadel Evans (Aus) Silence - Lotto
|2007
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
|2006
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2005
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
|2004
|Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Ceramiche Panaria-Margres
|2003
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Saeco
|2002
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy