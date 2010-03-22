Trending

Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali past winners

From 2001 to present

Past winners
2009Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - N.G.C.
2008Cadel Evans (Aus) Silence - Lotto
2007Michele Scarponi (Ita) Acqua & Sapone-Caffè Mokambo
2006Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2005Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Bianchi
2004Giuliano Figueras (Ita) Ceramiche Panaria-Margres
2003Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Saeco
2002Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2001Ruslan Ivanov (Mda) Alessio

