Modolo doubles up
Pinot leads GC ahead of final stage
Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his second consecutive victory at the Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda when he out-sprinted his teammate Gianluca Brambilla in Alzano Lombardo, while France’s Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) retained the overall lead with one stage to go.
The young Italian was dropped on the climb of the Colle Gallo but managed to claw his way back to the peloton on the descent. In a technical finale, it was Brambilla who led into the final bend, but he was overhauled by the in-form Modolo inside the final 100 metres.
“It was a difficult sprint with a dangerous bend before the finish,” Modolo said. “Brambilla was ahead and I came out on the right and passed him in the final metres.”
The Colnago-CSF duo were dominant in the finishing straight, with Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and his teammate Pierpaolo De Negri distanced in third and fourth respectively. After the finish, Brambilla struggled to hide his own disappointment at missing out on his first win of the season.
“My teammate won and that’s OK, but all year I’ve been looking for a win, and this was the right opportunity. But I’m not giving up and I’m ready to try again,” Brambilla said afterwards.
Modolo’s victory was his eighth in the past two months, and the 24-year-old is hopeful that his sparkling run of summer form can land him a place in the Italian team for the world championships in Copenhagen.
“Don’t ask me what’s happening, not even I would know how to give you an answer,” Modolo said of his current spell. “If I’m picked for the Worlds, I’ll be ready to do whatever Bettini asks me to do, any kind of role would suit me.”
Overall, French talent Thibaut Pinot holds a 23 second lead over Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), with the veteran Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) looming a further ten seconds back in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:40:31
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:02
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|14
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|15
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|16
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|17
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|21
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|22
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|23
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|28
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|33
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|36
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|38
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|41
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|42
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|43
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|44
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|45
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|46
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|47
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|49
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|51
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
|52
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|54
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|55
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|58
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:14
|60
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:01:40
|61
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|62
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|63
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|64
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|66
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|69
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|70
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|71
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|72
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|73
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:37
|74
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|75
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:04:00
|76
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:04:51
|77
|Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|78
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|79
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|80
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|81
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|82
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|84
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|85
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|86
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|87
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|88
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|89
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|90
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|91
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:06:36
|92
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|93
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|94
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|95
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|96
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|97
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:11
|99
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|100
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|101
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|102
|Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|103
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:59
|105
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|106
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:10:55
|107
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:12:37
|108
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|109
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|110
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|111
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|112
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|113
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|116
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|117
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|118
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|119
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|120
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|121
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|122
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|123
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|124
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|125
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|126
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|127
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|128
|Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|129
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|131
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|133
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|134
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|DNF
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|3
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|4
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|5
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|6
|6
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|5
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|4
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|10
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|11:01:33
|2
|Geox-TMC
|3
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:02
|4
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:04
|5
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:06
|6
|Acqua & Sapone
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Itera - Katusha
|9
|FDJ
|10
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|WIT
|13
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:01:44
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Amore & Vita
|0:03:22
|16
|Caja Rural
|0:04:55
|17
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:05:40
|18
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:06:48
|19
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:13:07
|20
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:18:03
|21
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|22
|Price Your Bike
|0:19:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12:46:50
|2
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:23
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:33
|4
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:37
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:38
|7
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|8
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:58
|9
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|10
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:00
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:06
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:08
|13
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:17
|14
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:19
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:22
|16
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|17
|Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:01:28
|18
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|19
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:50
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|21
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|22
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:00
|24
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:03
|25
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|0:02:10
|26
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:17
|27
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:23
|28
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|29
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:43
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:55
|32
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:03:09
|33
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:03:16
|34
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|35
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:43
|36
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:59
|37
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|0:04:10
|38
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:04:32
|39
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:05:12
|40
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:16
|41
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:05:26
|42
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:05:43
|43
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:05:58
|44
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|45
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:06:05
|46
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:19
|47
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:23
|48
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:06:48
|49
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:08
|50
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:07:19
|52
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:07:42
|53
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:08:11
|54
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
|55
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:17
|56
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:09:16
|57
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:09:25
|58
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|0:09:29
|59
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|0:09:52
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:43
|61
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:10:47
|62
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|63
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:00
|64
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:06
|65
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:20
|66
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:11:53
|67
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:01
|68
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:12:02
|69
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:12:17
|70
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:12:48
|72
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:13:40
|73
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:43
|74
|Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:13:47
|75
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:28
|76
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:44
|77
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:48
|78
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:09
|79
|Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:16:11
|80
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:16:26
|81
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:16:36
|82
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:16:38
|83
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:16:57
|84
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:16:58
|85
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:25
|86
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:42
|87
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:17:45
|88
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:03
|89
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:18:36
|90
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|91
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:18:53
|92
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:19:22
|93
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:19:39
|94
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:49
|95
|Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:19:51
|96
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:20:52
|97
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:53
|99
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:20:55
|100
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:20:56
|101
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:19
|102
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:21:25
|103
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:21:36
|104
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:42
|105
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:22:30
|106
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:22:33
|107
|Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:22:37
|108
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:54
|109
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:36
|110
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|0:23:37
|111
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:26:22
|112
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|113
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:27:24
|114
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:25
|115
|Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|116
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:27:46
|117
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:15
|118
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:28
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:37
|120
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:29:13
|121
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:29:50
|122
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|123
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:57
|124
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:30:16
|125
|Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:30:28
|126
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:30:40
|127
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:32:10
|128
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:33:34
|129
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:35:26
|130
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|131
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|132
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|133
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:35:51
|134
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:36:05
|135
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:36:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|pts
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|13
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|4
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|10
|7
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|8
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|8
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|10
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|11
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|7
|12
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|6
|14
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|15
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|16
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|17
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|5
|18
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|4
|20
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|21
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|3
|22
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|23
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|25
|Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1
|26
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|3
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|4
|4
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|5
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|1
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12:46:50
|2
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:08
|4
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:50
|5
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|0:02:10
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:43
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:55
|8
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:06:05
|9
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:10:47
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:11:00
|11
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:12:48
|12
|Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:13:47
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:28
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:14:48
|15
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|0:16:57
|16
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:17:45
|17
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:18:36
|18
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:18:53
|19
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:19:49
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:21:42
|21
|Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:23:36
|22
|Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:27:25
|23
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:27:46
|24
|Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:28:28
|25
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:29:57
|26
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:30:40
|27
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:32:10
|28
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:33:34
|29
|Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:35:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Androni Giocattoli
|38:23:00
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:32
|3
|Itera - Katusha
|0:01:15
|4
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:35
|5
|d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:03:03
|6
|Geox-TMC
|0:03:33
|7
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:04:14
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:22
|9
|FDJ
|0:07:58
|10
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:14
|11
|Miche - Guerciotti
|0:08:45
|12
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:10:45
|13
|Amore & Vita
|0:11:37
|14
|WIT
|0:12:01
|15
|Caja Rural
|0:22:11
|16
|Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:26:38
|17
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:26:43
|18
|Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:33:31
|19
|Team Vorarlberg
|0:36:36
|20
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:48:43
|21
|Price Your Bike
|0:58:08
|22
|Meridiana Kamen Team
|1:22:03
