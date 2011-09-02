Trending

Modolo doubles up

Pinot leads GC ahead of final stage

Image 1 of 9

The stage 3 podium.

The stage 3 podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 9

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) wins stage 3

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda)
Image 3 of 9

Thibault Pinot (FDJ) held onto the leader's jersey

Thibault Pinot (FDJ) held onto the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda)
Image 4 of 9

Modolo tops the podium after stage 3

Modolo tops the podium after stage 3
(Image credit: Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda)
Image 5 of 9

The podium after stage 3, Brambilla, Modolo and Mazzanti.

The podium after stage 3, Brambilla, Modolo and Mazzanti.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

The VIP section.

The VIP section.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 9

National coach Paolo Bettini survived an ultralight plane accident to arrive at the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

National coach Paolo Bettini survived an ultralight plane accident to arrive at the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 9

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) wins stage 3

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 9

Sacha Modolo gets the win over Colnago-CSF Inox teammate Gianluca Brambilla. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo gets the win over Colnago-CSF Inox teammate Gianluca Brambilla.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his second consecutive victory at the Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda when he out-sprinted his teammate Gianluca Brambilla in Alzano Lombardo, while France’s Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) retained the overall lead with one stage to go.

The young Italian was dropped on the climb of the Colle Gallo but managed to claw his way back to the peloton on the descent. In a technical finale, it was Brambilla who led into the final bend, but he was overhauled by the in-form Modolo inside the final 100 metres.

“It was a difficult sprint with a dangerous bend before the finish,” Modolo said. “Brambilla was ahead and I came out on the right and passed him in the final metres.”

The Colnago-CSF duo were dominant in the finishing straight, with Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and his teammate Pierpaolo De Negri distanced in third and fourth respectively. After the finish, Brambilla struggled to hide his own disappointment at missing out on his first win of the season.

“My teammate won and that’s OK, but all year I’ve been looking for a win, and this was the right opportunity. But I’m not giving up and I’m ready to try again,” Brambilla said afterwards.

Modolo’s victory was his eighth in the past two months, and the 24-year-old is hopeful that his sparkling run of summer form can land him a place in the Italian team for the world championships in Copenhagen.

“Don’t ask me what’s happening, not even I would know how to give you an answer,” Modolo said of his current spell. “If I’m picked for the Worlds, I’ll be ready to do whatever Bettini asks me to do, any kind of role would suit me.”

Overall, French talent Thibaut Pinot holds a 23 second lead over Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), with the veteran Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) looming a further ten seconds back in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:40:31
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
3Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
10Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:02
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
14Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
15Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
16Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
17Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
18Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
19Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
21Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
22Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
23Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
24Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
27Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
28Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
30Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
33Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
35Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
36Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
37Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
38José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
40Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
41Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
42Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
43Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
44Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
45Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike
46Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
47Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
49Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
50Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
51Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
52Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
54Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
55Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
56Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
57Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
58José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
59Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:14
60Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:01:40
61Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
62Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
63Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
64Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
66Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
67Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
69Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita
70Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
71Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
72Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:45
73Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:37
74Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:04:00
76Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:04:51
77Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita
78Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
79Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
80Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
81Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
82Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
84Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
85Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
86Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
87Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
88Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:06
89Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
90Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
91Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:06:36
92Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
93Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
94David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
95Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
96Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
97Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:11
99Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
100Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
101Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike
102Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
103Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:59
105Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
106Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:10:55
107Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:12:37
108Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
109Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
110Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
111Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
112Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
113Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
116Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
117Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
118Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
119Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
120Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
121Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
122Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
123Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
124Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
125Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
126Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
127Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
128Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
129Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
130Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
131Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
132Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
133Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
134Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
DNFStefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFCharles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNSJackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
3Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
4Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
5Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC6
6Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC5
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC4
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
10Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1

Mountain 1 - Colle Gallo (Cat 2), km 148,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4pts
2Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli11:01:33
2Geox-TMC
3Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:02
4De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:04
5Miche - Guerciotti0:00:06
6Acqua & Sapone
7Androni Giocattoli
8Itera - Katusha
9FDJ
10d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
11CCC Polsat Polkowice
12WIT
13Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:01:44
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Amore & Vita0:03:22
16Caja Rural0:04:55
17Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:05:40
18Team Vorarlberg0:06:48
19Ora Hotels Carrera0:13:07
20Meridiana Kamen Team0:18:03
21UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:19:23
22Price Your Bike0:19:50

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12:46:50
2Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:23
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:33
4Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:37
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:38
7Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
8Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:58
9Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
10Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:00
11Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:06
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:08
13Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:17
14Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:19
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:22
16Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:01:28
18Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
19Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:50
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
21Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
22Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
23Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:00
24Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:03
25Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT0:02:10
26Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:17
27Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:23
28Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
29Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:43
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:55
32Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC0:03:09
33Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:16
34Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:28
35Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:43
36Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:59
37Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT0:04:10
38Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:04:32
39Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:05:12
40Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:16
41Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera0:05:26
42Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti0:05:43
43Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:05:58
44Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
45Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:06:05
46Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:06:19
47Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:06:23
48Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:06:48
49Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:08
50Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita0:07:19
52Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:07:42
53Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike0:08:11
54Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT
55Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:08:17
56Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:09:16
57Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:09:25
58Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita0:09:29
59Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:09:52
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:43
61Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:10:47
62Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
63Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:00
64Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:06
65Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:20
66Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:11:53
67Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:01
68Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:12:02
69Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:12:17
70José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:12:48
72Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:13:40
73Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:43
74Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:13:47
75Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:28
76Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:44
77Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:48
78Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:09
79Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:16:11
80José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural0:16:26
81Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:16:36
82Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:16:38
83Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:16:57
84David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:16:58
85Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:25
86Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:42
87Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:45
88Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:03
89Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:18:36
90Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
91Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:18:53
92Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:19:22
93Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:19:39
94Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:49
95Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:19:51
96Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:20:52
97Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
98Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:20:53
99Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:20:55
100Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:20:56
101Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:19
102Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:21:25
103Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera0:21:36
104Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:42
105Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:22:30
106Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:22:33
107Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:22:37
108Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:54
109Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:36
110Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT0:23:37
111Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:26:22
112Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
113Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:27:24
114Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:27:25
115Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
116Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:27:46
117Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:15
118Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:28
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:28:37
120Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:29:13
121Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:29:50
122Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
123Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:57
124Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:30:16
125Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:30:28
126Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:30:40
127Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:32:10
128Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike0:33:34
129Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti0:35:26
130Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
131Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
132Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
133Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:35:51
134Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:36:05
135Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:36:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24pts
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC13
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
4Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
7Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
8Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti8
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
11Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo7
12Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli6
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC6
14Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
15Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha5
16Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi5
17Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti5
18Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC4
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
21Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia3
22Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural3
23Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
25Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1
26Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ4
3Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice4
4Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
5Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti1
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12:46:50
2Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:08
4Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:50
5Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT0:02:10
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:43
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:55
8Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:06:05
9Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:10:47
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:11:00
11Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:12:48
12Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:13:47
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:28
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC0:14:48
15Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural0:16:57
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:17:45
17Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:18:36
18Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike0:18:53
19Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:19:49
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:21:42
21Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:36
22Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:27:25
23Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:27:46
24Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:28:28
25Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:29:57
26Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:30:40
27Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:32:10
28Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike0:33:34
29Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:35:51

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Androni Giocattoli38:23:00
2Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:32
3Itera - Katusha0:01:15
4Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:35
5d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:03
6Geox-TMC0:03:33
7De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:04:14
8Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:22
9FDJ0:07:58
10CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:14
11Miche - Guerciotti0:08:45
12Acqua & Sapone0:10:45
13Amore & Vita0:11:37
14WIT0:12:01
15Caja Rural0:22:11
16Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:26:38
17Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:26:43
18Ora Hotels Carrera0:33:31
19Team Vorarlberg0:36:36
20UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:48:43
21Price Your Bike0:58:08
22Meridiana Kamen Team1:22:03

 

