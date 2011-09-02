Image 1 of 9 The stage 3 podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda) Image 3 of 9 Thibault Pinot (FDJ) held onto the leader's jersey (Image credit: Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda) Image 4 of 9 Modolo tops the podium after stage 3 (Image credit: Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda) Image 5 of 9 The podium after stage 3, Brambilla, Modolo and Mazzanti. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 The VIP section. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 National coach Paolo Bettini survived an ultralight plane accident to arrive at the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 Sacha Modolo gets the win over Colnago-CSF Inox teammate Gianluca Brambilla. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) took his second consecutive victory at the Settimana Ciclistica Lombarda when he out-sprinted his teammate Gianluca Brambilla in Alzano Lombardo, while France’s Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) retained the overall lead with one stage to go.

The young Italian was dropped on the climb of the Colle Gallo but managed to claw his way back to the peloton on the descent. In a technical finale, it was Brambilla who led into the final bend, but he was overhauled by the in-form Modolo inside the final 100 metres.

“It was a difficult sprint with a dangerous bend before the finish,” Modolo said. “Brambilla was ahead and I came out on the right and passed him in the final metres.”

The Colnago-CSF duo were dominant in the finishing straight, with Luca Mazzanti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) and his teammate Pierpaolo De Negri distanced in third and fourth respectively. After the finish, Brambilla struggled to hide his own disappointment at missing out on his first win of the season.

“My teammate won and that’s OK, but all year I’ve been looking for a win, and this was the right opportunity. But I’m not giving up and I’m ready to try again,” Brambilla said afterwards.

Modolo’s victory was his eighth in the past two months, and the 24-year-old is hopeful that his sparkling run of summer form can land him a place in the Italian team for the world championships in Copenhagen.

“Don’t ask me what’s happening, not even I would know how to give you an answer,” Modolo said of his current spell. “If I’m picked for the Worlds, I’ll be ready to do whatever Bettini asks me to do, any kind of role would suit me.”

Overall, French talent Thibaut Pinot holds a 23 second lead over Simone Stortoni (Colnago-CSF Inox), with the veteran Davide Rebellin (Miche-Guerciotti) looming a further ten seconds back in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:40:31 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:02 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 14 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 15 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 16 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 17 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 21 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 22 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 23 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 27 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 28 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 30 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 33 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 35 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 36 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 37 Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 38 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 41 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 42 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 43 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 44 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 45 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 46 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 47 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 49 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 50 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 51 Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT 52 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 54 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 55 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 57 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 58 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 59 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:14 60 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:01:40 61 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 62 Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 63 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 64 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 66 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 67 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 68 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 69 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 70 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 71 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 72 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:45 73 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:37 74 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:04:00 76 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:04:51 77 Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 78 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita 79 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 80 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 81 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 82 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 83 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 84 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 85 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 86 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 87 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 88 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:06 89 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 90 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 91 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:06:36 92 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 93 Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera 94 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 95 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 96 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 97 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:11 99 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 100 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 101 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 102 Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 103 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:08:59 105 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 106 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:10:55 107 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:12:37 108 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 110 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 111 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 112 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 113 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 116 Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 117 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 118 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 119 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 120 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 121 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 122 Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 123 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 124 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 125 Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT 126 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 127 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 128 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 129 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 130 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 131 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 132 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 133 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 134 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 135 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC DNF Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling DNS Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 3 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 4 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 5 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 6 6 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 5 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 4 8 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 9 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 10 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1

Mountain 1 - Colle Gallo (Cat 2), km 148,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 pts 2 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 11:01:33 2 Geox-TMC 3 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:02 4 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:00:04 5 Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:06 6 Acqua & Sapone 7 Androni Giocattoli 8 Itera - Katusha 9 FDJ 10 d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 11 CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 WIT 13 Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:01:44 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Amore & Vita 0:03:22 16 Caja Rural 0:04:55 17 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:05:40 18 Team Vorarlberg 0:06:48 19 Ora Hotels Carrera 0:13:07 20 Meridiana Kamen Team 0:18:03 21 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:19:23 22 Price Your Bike 0:19:50

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12:46:50 2 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:23 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:33 4 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:37 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:38 7 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:53 8 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:58 9 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 10 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:00 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:06 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:08 13 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:17 14 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:19 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:22 16 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 Patxi Javier Vila Errandonea (Spa) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:01:28 18 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 19 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:50 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg 21 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 22 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 23 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:00 24 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:03 25 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 0:02:10 26 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:17 27 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:23 28 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita 29 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 30 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:43 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:55 32 Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:03:09 33 Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:03:16 34 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:28 35 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:43 36 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:59 37 Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT 0:04:10 38 Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:04:32 39 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:05:12 40 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:16 41 Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:05:26 42 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 0:05:43 43 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:05:58 44 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 45 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:06:05 46 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:06:19 47 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:23 48 Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:06:48 49 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:08 50 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita 0:07:19 52 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:07:42 53 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:08:11 54 Luca Zanasca (Ita) WIT 55 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:17 56 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:09:16 57 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:09:25 58 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita 0:09:29 59 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg 0:09:52 60 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:10:43 61 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:10:47 62 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 63 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:00 64 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:06 65 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:20 66 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:11:53 67 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:01 68 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:12:02 69 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:12:17 70 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:12:48 72 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:13:40 73 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:43 74 Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:13:47 75 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:28 76 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:44 77 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:48 78 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:09 79 Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:16:11 80 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:16:26 81 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:16:36 82 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita 0:16:38 83 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:16:57 84 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:16:58 85 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:25 86 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:42 87 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:17:45 88 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:03 89 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:18:36 90 Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT 91 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:18:53 92 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:19:22 93 Michele Gaia (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:19:39 94 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:49 95 Istvan Cziraki (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:19:51 96 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:20:52 97 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 98 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:53 99 Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:20:55 100 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:20:56 101 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:19 102 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:21:25 103 Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera 0:21:36 104 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:42 105 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:22:30 106 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:22:33 107 Manuel Fedele (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:22:37 108 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:54 109 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:36 110 Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 0:23:37 111 Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:26:22 112 Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 113 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 0:27:24 114 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:27:25 115 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 116 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:27:46 117 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:15 118 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:28 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:28:37 120 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:29:13 121 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:29:50 122 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 123 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:57 124 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:30:16 125 Gianluca Randazzo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:30:28 126 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:30:40 127 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:32:10 128 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:33:34 129 Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 0:35:26 130 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 131 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 132 Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT 133 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:35:51 134 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:36:05 135 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:36:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 pts 2 Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC 13 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 6 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 7 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 8 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 8 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 10 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 11 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 7 12 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 6 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 6 14 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 15 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 5 16 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 5 17 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 5 18 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 4 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 21 Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 3 22 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 3 23 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 25 Federico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1 26 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 4 3 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 4 4 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 5 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 7 Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 1 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12:46:50 2 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:53 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:08 4 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:50 5 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT 0:02:10 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:43 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:55 8 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:06:05 9 Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita 0:10:47 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:11:00 11 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:12:48 12 Fredrik S. Galta (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 0:13:47 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:28 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:14:48 15 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 0:16:57 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:17:45 17 Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:18:36 18 Loic Aubert (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:18:53 19 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:19:49 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:21:42 21 Alberto Contoli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:36 22 Tyler Magner (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:27:25 23 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 0:27:46 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:28:28 25 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:29:57 26 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:30:40 27 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:32:10 28 Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike 0:33:34 29 Ryohei Komori (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:35:51