Froidevaux surprises big name-rivals to win Serenissima Gravel
Tudor Pro Cycling riders beats Liepins and Gravel World Champion Vermeersch
Robin Froidevaux pulled off a surprise but deserved solo victory at the Serenissima Gravel pro race in Italy, beating Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and new Gravel World Champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Froidevaux, who rides for Fabian Cancellara’s Tudor Pro Cycling Continental team, won alone after making a strong solo attack in the final kilometres.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) crashed in the final 25km but fought back to rejoin the front group.
More to follow.
Barry Ryan
