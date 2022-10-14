Froidevaux surprises big name-rivals to win Serenissima Gravel

By Barry Ryan
published

Tudor Pro Cycling riders beats Liepins and Gravel World Champion Vermeersch

Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling) wins the 2022 Serenissima Gravel pro race
(Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

Robin Froidevaux pulled off a surprise but deserved solo victory at the Serenissima Gravel pro race in Italy, beating Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and new Gravel World Champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck). 

Froidevaux, who rides for Fabian Cancellara’s Tudor Pro Cycling Continental team, won alone after making a strong solo attack in the final kilometres. 

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) crashed in the final 25km but fought back to rejoin the front group. 

More to follow.

Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.

