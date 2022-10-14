Froidevaux surprises big name-rivals to win Serenissima Gravel

Robin Froidevaux pulled off a surprise but deserved solo victory at the Serenissima Gravel pro race in Italy, beating Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo) and new Gravel World Champion Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Froidevaux, who rides for Fabian Cancellara’s Tudor Pro Cycling Continental team, won alone after making a strong solo attack in the final kilometres.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) crashed in the final 25km but fought back to rejoin the front group.

More to follow.