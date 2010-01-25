Trending

Jovanovic tops Serbian championships

Eric, Stojanovic take women's, junior's titles

Elite Men
1Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:48:43
2Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:00:18
3Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:00:22
4Boris Popovic (Srb)0:01:21
5Esad Hasanovic (Srb)0:01:56
6Zoran Zivkovic (Srb)0:02:15
7Jovan Zekavica (Srb)0:02:27
8Dejan Maric (Srb)0:04:45
9Marko Stankovic (Srb)0:05:26
10Igor Jemcov (Srb)
11Akos Brindza (Srb)0:06:29
12Mikoš Rnjakovic (Srb)0:07:44
13Marko Popovic (Srb)
14Aleksandar Miladinovic (Srb)0:17:18

Elite Women
1Jelena Eric (Srb)0:43:27
2Vanesa Durman (Srb)0:03:03
3Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)0:04:21
4Nevana Davosir (Srb)0:12:34

Juniors
1Miloš Stojanovic (Srb)0:46:31
2Lazar Eric (Srb)0:00:35
3Marko Danilovic (Srb)0:01:05
4Mirko Skadarski (Srb)0:01:54
5Aleksandar Cvetkovic (Srb)0:03:03
6Nadj Bata Lehel (Srb)0:03:22
7Nemanja Glišic (Srb)0:04:19
8Stefan Ivkovic (Srb)0:04:41
9Andrija Djordjevic (Srb)0:06:20
10Luka Nikolic (Srb)0:06:55
11Luka Zoric (Srb)0:12:27

Latest on Cyclingnews