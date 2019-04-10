Trending

Jakobsen repeats in Scheldeprijs

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider takes bunch sprint over Walscheid, Lawless

Image 1 of 29

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Scheldeprijs for the second consecutive year

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 29

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) attacks at Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 29

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Scheldeprijs for the second consecutive year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Scheldeprijs for the second consecutive year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 29

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Scheldeprijs for the second consecutive year

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 29

Maximilian Walscheid (Team Sunweb), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Christopher Lawless (Team Sky) on the 2019 Scheldeprijs podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 29

Maximilian Walscheid (Team Sunweb), Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Christopher Lawless (Team Sky) on the 2019 Scheldeprijs podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 29

Fabio Jakobsen wins the 2019 Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 29

Obe of several crashes in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 29

Echelons formed in the winds of Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 29

Mark Renshaw back in action at Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 29

Mark Renshaw back in action at Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 29

Dries De Bondt and Brian Van Goethem in the breakaway at Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 29

Marcel Kittel in the Scheldeprijs peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

A crash slows the Scheldeprijs peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

The Scheldeprijs peloton at the toll booths

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

The Scheldeprijs peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

The Scheldeprijs peloton riding along the exposed coastline

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

The 2019 Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Echelons splinter the peloton in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

Echelons splinter the peloton in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Echelons splinter the peloton in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Echelons splinter the peloton in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

A breezy Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

The 2019 Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

The 2019 Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

The 2019 Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

The 2019 Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Echelons splinter the peloton in Scheldeprijs

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) punched his chest and then the air as he dashed across the finish line with the victory at the mid-week classic Scheldeprijs in Schoten. The 22-year-old Dutchman keyed off of a perfectly timed lead-out to take a repeat win ahead of Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) and Chris Lawless (Team Sky).

Deceunink-QuickStep hit the front and dragged the field under the kilometre banner and through the final corners of the race. While Jakobsen surfed the front of top sprinters, his teammate Michael Mørkøv offered one last surge as his final lead-out man.

Marco Haller (Katusha-Alpecin) jumped a little too early and was caught and passed by a faster Lawless, and then Walscheid. A patient Jakobsen bided his time and then accelerated off of Walscheid's wheel, with what was the fastest sprint, passing both the Sunweb rider and then Lawless to take a convincing victory.

How it unfolded

It was a sunny morning in Terneuzen [Netherlands] when the riders signed on at the market square for the 107th edition of the Scheldeprijs. Ever since starting in Terneuzen, the wind has often been a crucial factor in the first part of the race.

This year, the wind from the northeast would result in a headwind start, followed after about 30km by an endless cross-wind section, until reaching the two local laps of 17km. It made for a much harder race than in previous years.

After a 15km roll-out that passed through the 6.6km Western Scheldt Tunnel, the race kicked off straight away. Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Tom Wirtgen (Wallonie-Bruxelles) were the first attackers, anticipating the fight in the echelons. The duo was quickly caught back by a first echelon when the race reached the former North Beveland island.

By the time the riders completed the first hour of racing, 47 kilometres were covered. There were several groups up the road, with the first one including 35 riders. They battled against a second large group that trailed them by 30 seconds. While a third group was losing ground and they trailed by more than a minute.

The first groups came back together as the pace dropped toward the 60km mark of the race. The riders from EF Education First seemed motivated and upped the pace again when approaching Goes.

Bora-Hansgrohe was well represented in the first group with their sprinter Pascal Ackermann, but also among the front were Nils Politt (Katusha), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo), Taylor Phinney (EF Education First), Lawrence Naesen and Nikolas Maes (both Lotto-Soudal), and Chris Lawless and Gianni Moscon (both Team Sky).

A second group with many Deceuninck-QuickStep riders worked hard to bring back the leaders. But after 80km of racing, there were eight groups of riders spread out over the course, with the first group distancing the last group by nearly four minutes.

At the feed zone, 100km into the race, the pace dropped back again, and Dries De Bondt (Corendon-Circus) and Brian van Goethem (Lotto-Soudal) tried their luck. The duo collected an advantage of nearly a minute until the pace upped again and the leaders were caught back. Defending champion Jakobsen and last year's runner-up Achermann were victims of a crash. And only after 135km of racing, when approaching Belgium, the wind battles were over and the peloton was back together.

The main question was how much had those efforts taken their toll on the sprinters such as five-time winner Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin), who had been struggling all day.

Vanbilsen and De Bondt attacked to get some publicity in the final hours of racing. When reaching the two final laps, the duo was 1:15 ahead of the peloton, but by the time they hit the last lap their adventure was over.

Still too early to begin their lead-outs, the field spread wide across the road, riders jockeying for the front positions while still conserving some energy before crucial final kilometres.

A crash among the field took down some of the Katusha-Alpecin riders including Kittel, while simultaneously Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) jumped from the field. Lionel Taminiaux (Wallonie Bruxelles) bridged across but then struggled to stay on the Norwegian's wheel and eventually popped and drifted back to the main field.

Deceuninck-QuickStep were the first team to start the lead-out, drawing in Boasson Hagen and keeping the speeds fast enough to deter any late-race attacks. They provided the perfect set up for Jakobsen, who proved to be unrivalled in the final sprint as he claimed his second consecutive win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep4:26:45
2Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
8Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
9Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
10Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
12Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
13Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
14Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
15Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
17Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
19Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
20Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
21André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
22Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
25Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
27Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
28Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
30Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
31Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
34Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
36Rasmus Bøgh Wallin (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:11
37Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:00:12
38Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
39Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
40Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
41Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
42Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
43Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Direct Energie
44Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
45Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
47Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
48Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
49Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
50Brian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
51Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
52Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
53Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:20
54Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:00:22
55Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
56Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:24
57Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:00:27
58Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:30
59Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
60Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:31
61Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
62Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
63Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
64Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
65Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:00:40
66Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
67Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:42
68Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
69Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
70Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:01:03
71Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
72Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:01:06
73Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:09
74Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:01:16
75Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:31
79Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:01:39
81Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
82Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
83Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
84Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:01:46
85Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:50
87Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:02:12
88Adam Blythe (GBr) Lotto Soudal
89Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First0:02:23
91Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:40
92Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:44
93Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:05
94Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:36
95Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
96Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
98Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
99Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
100Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
101Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:05:46
102Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
103Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:06:01
104Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
106Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
109Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
110Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
111Florian Vachon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
112Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data0:11:05
DNFTom Wirtgen (Lux) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFThibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFMatti Breschel (Den) EF Education First
DNFAlfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFIvo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFRui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
DNFFilippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
DNFKristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
DNFSasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRiccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFKim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFMathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNiccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
DNSRyan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data

