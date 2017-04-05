Trending

Kittel wins Scheldeprijs for 5th time

German takes sprint finish ahead of Viviani and Bouhanni

Image 1 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 35

Elia Viviani, Marcel Kittel and Nacer Bouhanni on the Scheldeprijs podium

Elia Viviani, Marcel Kittel and Nacer Bouhanni on the Scheldeprijs podium
Image 4 of 35

Marcel Kittel celebrates on the Scheldeprijs podium

Marcel Kittel celebrates on the Scheldeprijs podium
Image 5 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
Image 6 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

The Scheldeprijs peloton in action

The Scheldeprijs peloton in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

The Scheldeprijs peloton in action

The Scheldeprijs peloton in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

A giant image of Marcel Kittel greeted riders as they started the race

A giant image of Marcel Kittel greeted riders as they started the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

Quick-Step Floors drills the pace near the end of Scheldeprijs

Quick-Step Floors drills the pace near the end of Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Tom Boonen finishes his final Scheldeprijs

Tom Boonen finishes his final Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Tom Boonen finishes his final Scheldeprijs

Tom Boonen finishes his final Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Tom Boonen finishes his final Scheldeprijs

Tom Boonen finishes his final Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Marcel Kittel sprints to the win at the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel sprints to the win at the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 35

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel wins the 2017 Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 35

Matti Breschel (Astana)

Matti Breschel (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Matti Breschel (Astana) chases back on after a mechanical

Matti Breschel (Astana) chases back on after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Scenery along the route of Scheldeprijs

Scenery along the route of Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 35

Tom Boonen is honored at the start of Scheldeprijs

Tom Boonen is honored at the start of Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 35

Tom Boonen is honored at the start of Scheldeprijs

Tom Boonen is honored at the start of Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 35

Peter Sagan signs in before Scheldeprijs

Peter Sagan signs in before Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 35

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

The peloton lined out at Scheldeprijs

The peloton lined out at Scheldeprijs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Frederik Veuchelen

Frederik Veuchelen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Marco mathis, Julien Stassen and Pim Ligthart

Marco mathis, Julien Stassen and Pim Ligthart
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

The early breakaway set the tone for the race

The early breakaway set the tone for the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Oliver Naesen (AG2R)

Oliver Naesen (AG2R)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

The Scheldeprijs peloton

The Scheldeprijs peloton
Image 34 of 35

Tom Boonen and Maarten Wynants

Tom Boonen and Maarten Wynants
Image 35 of 35

Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan chat before the start of Scheldeprijs

Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan chat before the start of Scheldeprijs

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) made his fifth career win in the Scheldeprijs look easy, taking out the sprint in Schoten from the front in a dominant fashion over Elia Viviani (Team Sky). Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was third.

The victory came after a late crash disrupted the peloton, but Kittel avoided the carnage, and had a perfect lead-out from teammate Matteo Trentin.

"It was fantastic work from the team, Tom Boonen was strong in the finale. I was happy he could help me so much. Fabio Sabatini was caught up in the crash, but Matteo Trentin was very good and very smart in the lead-out," Kittel said.

"I think it's now a pretty good record so far. Schoten feels a little bit like my living room. I'm always happy to win here again and to see the fantastic spectators. It's one of my favourite races," he said, confirming that he will forgo the Giro d'Italia. "I won't be in the Giro. Fernando [Gaviria] will be our sprinter there in the team. I will take some rest now and restart my training, and then ride the Tour of California as I build up to the Tour de France."

How it unfolded

Kittel's victory in the 105th edition of Scheldeprijs was somewhat overshadowed as Belgium celebrated the career of Tom Boonen, who toed the line on home soil for the final time before his impending retirement after Paris-Roubaix.

The race kicked off from his home town of Mol and all eyes were on 'Tommeke' as the peloton wound through his stomping grounds before his grandfather dropped the flag for kilometer 0.

Kittel was the top favourite for the race, but thanks to the attention on his teammate he was not stormed by the media when signing on. "It's a nice experience to be here with Tom Boonen. It's a great motivation too. It's also my last race for me with him. The pressure is on," Kittel said.

It wasn't long before a breakaway was established, with Roompot the most assertive in ensuring they were represented. Pim Ligthart (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij) led the way with Marco Mathis (Katusha-Alpecin), Christophe Premont (Verandas Willems-Crelan), Stijn Steels (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Stassen (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect) and Eugert Zhupa (Wilier-Triestina).

They were allowed a five minute lead after 52km, as Boonen soaked up the adoration of his fans. Quick-Step Floors came moved forward to keep the gap under control. After two hours of racing the gap was down to three minutes and it kept dropping until the race reached the halfway point and the feed zone.

The gap went down to 2:15 at 80 kilometres from the finish but then the chase calmed down. Riders from Cofidis, Lotto-Soudal, LottoNL-Jumbo and Team Sky joined Quick-Step in front of the peloton, all having fast men in their ranks.
Nevertheless, the gap increased again up to nearly three minutes at 70 kilometres from the finish.

At the first of three passages of the finish in Schoten, the advantage for the leaders was down to 1:40. For the usual suspects in the northern classics, there was no pressure. Luke Rowe (Team Sky) was working in front of the peloton while world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was picking up bottles for his teammates at the team car. André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) flatted when the peloton was racing at high speed but the experienced German rider never panicked.

The pace in the peloton never eased off completely and at 38 kilometres from the finish the gap dropped under the minute.

Ligthart accelerated to try and breathe some new life into the fading escape, but only served to shake Premont loose, and soon Mathis was distanced, too.

Zhupa took the lead on the penultimate traverse of the cobbled Broekstraat, and distanced everyone but Ligthart - but two against an increasingly energized peloton was not enough. They were reeled in with 19km to go, and the sprinters' teams kept the pace high to discourage any further attacks.

Boonen himself came to the fore of the Quick-Step train with 7km to go to keep the pace high for Kittel, but FDJ, Bora-Hansgrohe and Sunweb challenged for control of the front.

A crash with 4km to go near the front of the group took down a huge number of riders and delaying Greipel, but Sagan was fortunate to have avoided the mayhem. But he pulled off the front soon after, happy to finish the race risk-free.

Sky led into the final turn for Viviani, but Quick-Step was on the wheel with Kittel tucked into a perfect position. He took the sprint from the front and easily cruised to his fifth career win in the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors4:35:25
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
12Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
13Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:02
15Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
17Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
18Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
19Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:05
21Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
22Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
23Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:07
25Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
26Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
29Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
32Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
34Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
35Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:00:12
36Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
37Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
39Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
40Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
41Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
42Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
44Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
45Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
46Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
51Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:34
52Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:48
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
54Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
55Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:06
56Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:01:24
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
58Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
60Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:28
61Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
62Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
63Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
64Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:01:37
65Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:43
67Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:01:56
68Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
69Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
70Borut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
71Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
72Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
74Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
75Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
76Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
77Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
78Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
79Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
80Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
81Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
82Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
83Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
85Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
86Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
89Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
91Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
92Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
94Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
95Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:04
97Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:45
98Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:10
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
100Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
101Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:03:25
102Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
103Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
104Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
105Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
108Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:36
110Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
111Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:49
112Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data0:04:24
118Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:55
119Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
120Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
121Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
122Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:05:25
123Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:26
124Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
125Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
126Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
128Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
129Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
130Matteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
131Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
132Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
133Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
134Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
136Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
137Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
138Thomas Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
139Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
140Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data0:06:11
141Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:06:22
142Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:24
143Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:26
144Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
145Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
146Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
148Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
149Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
150William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
151Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
152Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:51
153Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:11:05
154Christophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:13:26
155Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFTruls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan

