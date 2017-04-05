Scheldeprijs highlights - Video

Marcel Kittel sprints to the win at the 2017 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Defending champion Marcel Kittel claimed another Scheldeprijs victory Wednesday, bringing his career total to a record five titles in the Belgian one-day classic.

Related Articles Belgium planning big bash for Boonen's last Scheldeprijs

The Quick-Step Floors rider crossed the line ahead of Sky's Elia Viviani and Cofidis' Nacer Bouhanni, avoiding a late crash to sprint for the win in the Antwerp suburb of Schoten.

That gave Quick-Step another reason to celebrate on a day that started with a number of honours for team veteran Tom Boonen, whose grandfather dropped the flag to start the race.

200 kilometres later, Sky led the peloton round the final corner but the Quick-Step train was just behind to guide Kittel into the final sprint, where he powered into the lead to take a convincing victory.