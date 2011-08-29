Kruopis sprints to victory in Schaal Sels
Latvian is too quick for Fiedler and Van Staeyen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|4:53:12
|2
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
|7
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|8
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|11
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|13
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|14
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|15
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|16
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|17
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
|18
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|20
|Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|21
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|22
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Seven Stones
|24
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
|25
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|26
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|27
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|28
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|29
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|30
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|31
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
|32
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|33
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|34
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|37
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Seven Stones
|38
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|39
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post Sean Kelly
|40
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
|41
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
|42
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|44
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|45
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|46
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|47
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|48
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|49
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|51
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|52
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|53
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|54
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|55
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post Sean Kelly
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|58
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|59
|Hans Joachim Benning (Ger) Seven Stones
|60
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|61
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|63
|Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
|65
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|66
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|67
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|68
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Sean Kelly
|69
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|70
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:15
|71
|Brian Megens (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|72
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|73
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|74
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|75
|Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones
|0:00:28
|76
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:34
|77
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|78
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NetApp
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|80
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|81
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|83
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|84
|Andrew Fenn An Post Sean Kelly
|85
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
|86
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|87
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|88
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|89
|Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|0:00:47
|90
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|91
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
|92
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
|0:01:09
|93
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:01:12
|94
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
|0:01:34
