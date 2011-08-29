Trending

Kruopis sprints to victory in Schaal Sels

Latvian is too quick for Fiedler and Van Staeyen

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet4:53:12
2Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
7Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
8Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
11Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
13Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
14Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
15Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
16Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
17Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
18Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
19Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
20Svein Erik Vold (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
21Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
22Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Seven Stones
24Eric Baumann (Ger) Team NetApp
25Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
26Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
27James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
28Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
29Christer Jensen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
30Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
31Robert Retschke (Ger) Team NetApp
32Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
33Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
34Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
37Florenz Knauer (Ger) Seven Stones
38Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
39Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post Sean Kelly
40Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
41Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
42Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
43Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
44Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
45Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
46Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
47Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
48Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
49Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
51Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
52Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
53Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
54Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
55Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post Sean Kelly
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
58Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
59Hans Joachim Benning (Ger) Seven Stones
60Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
61Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
63Dan Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post Sean Kelly
65Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
66Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
67Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker - Merida
68Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post Sean Kelly
69Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
70Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:15
71Brian Megens (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
72Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
73Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
74Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
75Julian Kern (Ger) Seven Stones0:00:28
76Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:34
77James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
78Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NetApp
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
80Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
81Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
83Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
84Andrew Fenn An Post Sean Kelly
85Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post Sean Kelly
86Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
87Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
88Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
89Rune Van Der Meijden (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke0:00:47
90Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent
91Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
92Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda`s Willems - Accent0:01:09
93Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:01:12
94Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Team Joker - Merida0:01:34

