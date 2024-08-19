Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens shake up the dust in Colorado for wins at SBT GRVL

Reigning US gravel national champions carry stars-and-stripes jerseys to victories in Steamboat Springs

Reigning US gravel national champions Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz-SRAM) and Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) earned solo victories in respective pro divisions at SBT GRVL on Sunday in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pro women - top 5
Pos.NameResult
1Lauren Stephens06:17:17
2Sofia Gomez Villafañe00:12:55
3Cecily Decker00:20:03
4Karolina Mignon00:25:22
5Paige Onweller00:28:00
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pro men - top 5
Pos.NameResult
1Keegan Swenson05:41:10
2Torbjørn Røed00:08:36
3Alexey Verneulen00:08:37
4Brendan Johnston00:08:37
5Peter Stetina00:08:38

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

