Pearce and Holloway win Burnaby men's classification
Hammer claims women's overall
The American duo of Colby Pearce and Daniel Holloway won the men's classification at the Saputo Burnaby 4, comprised of 12 Madison and mass start events over the first three days of racing. Pearce and Holloway kept close tabs on their competition through the final day of GC racing and finished with 174 points to top the 11-team field.
Two teams entered the final day of racing one lap down on the leaders, Canada's Zach Bell and Svein Tuft plus American Madison champions Ian Moir and Danny Heeley, but neither team was able to close the deficit on Pearce and Holloway. Bell and Tuft finished second overall, one lap down with 146 points, while Moir and Heeley completed the podium in third place, one lap down with 88 points.
Unlike the men's competition which was comprised of two-man teams, the women raced individually over the opening three days of the Saputo Burnaby 4 to determine the overall classification. After winning five of six events on the opening two days, Sarah Hammer wrapped up the women's title by winning two of three events on the final day of competition. Hammer, the reigning pursuit world champion, won the 50 lap Scratch Race and the 100 lap Points race en route to accumulating 159 points to top the 12-woman field. Canada's Tara Whitten, the current points race and omnium world champion, finished second overall with 142 points, while Switzerland's Pascale Schnider retained her third place overall with 136 points.
In other competition, Mike Sidic leads the A Group classification and Brian Wong won the C Group title.
The fourth and final day of the Saputo Burnaby 4 will feature an Elite men's and women's omnium run on a modified Olympic format as well as the final events to determine the A Group and B Group winners.
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|20
|pts
|2
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|3
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|15
|4
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|14
|5
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|13
|6
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|12
|7
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|11
|8
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|10
|9
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|9
|10
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|8
|-1lap
|11
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|2
|12
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|2
|13
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|2
|1
|Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
|20
|pts
|2
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|17
|3
|Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|15
|4
|Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|14
|5
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
|13
|6
|Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
|12
|7
|Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|11
|-1lap
|8
|Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
|10
|-2laps
|9
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|9
|-4laps
|10
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
|8
|-5laps
|DNS
|Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org
|DNS
|Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|DNS
|Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
|1
|Ian Moir (USA) Trainer Mic
|20
|pts
|2
|Jackie Simes (USA) Hayman
|17
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|15
|4
|Colby Pearce (USA) Saputo
|14
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|13
|6
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Pedal
|12
|7
|Colt Peterson (USA) RTL
|11
|8
|Mark MacDonald (Can) Continental
|10
|9
|John Walsh (USA) Caps South Shore
|9
|10
|Jason Allen (NZl) R&B
|8
|DNS
|Cam Mackinnon (Can) BCIT
|1
|Julian Allen (GBr) Glotman Simpson
|20
|pts
|2
|Brian Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson
|17
|3
|Ian Fingler (Can) CVC/Burnaby Velodrome
|15
|4
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b V
|14
|5
|Tristan Hughes (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|13
|6
|Ron Gordon (Can) RTL
|12
|7
|George Mclaughlin (Can) Vancouver Velo Vets
|11
|8
|Rob Mcmurtry (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club
|10
|9
|Paul Baker (Can) Trainer Mic
|9
|10
|Ed Amdahl (USA) SCCA / Starbucks Cycling
|8
|11
|Atilla Avsar (Can)
|2
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|20
|pts
|2
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|17
|3
|Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|15
|4
|Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|14
|5
|Zach Bell (Can) Haywood
|13
|6
|James Carney (USA) R&B
|12
|7
|Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|11
|8
|Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|10
|9
|Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|9
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|8
|DNS
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|2
|1
|Brian Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson
|20
|pts
|2
|Ian Fingler (Can) CVC/Burnaby Velodrome
|17
|3
|Ed Amdahl (USA) SCCA / Starbucks Cycling
|15
|4
|Julian Allen (GBr) Glotman Simpson
|14
|5
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b V
|13
|6
|Paul Baker (Can) Trainer Mic
|12
|7
|Tristan Hughes (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|11
|8
|George Mclaughlin (Can) Vancouver Velo Vets
|10
|9
|Ron Gordon (Can) RTL
|9
|10
|Atilla Avsar (Can)
|8
|11
|Rob Mcmurtry (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club
|2
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|20
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|17
|3
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|15
|4
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|14
|5
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|13
|6
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|12
|7
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|11
|8
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|10
|9
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|9
|10
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|8
|11
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|2
|12
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|2
|13
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|2
|1
|Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|20
|pts
|2
|Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|17
|3
|Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B
|15
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|5
|Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|13
|6
|Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|12
|7
|Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|11
|8
|Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|10
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|9
|10
|John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|8
|DNS
|Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|1
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
|20
|pts
|2
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|17
|3
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|15
|4
|Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
|14
|5
|Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
|13
|6
|Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|12
|7
|Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|11
|8
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
|10
|9
|Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
|9
|10
|Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|8
|DNS
|Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org
|DNS
|Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|DNS
|Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|20
|pts
|2
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|17
|3
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|15
|4
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|14
|5
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|13
|6
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|12
|7
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|11
|8
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|10
|9
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|9
|10
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|8
|11
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|2
|12
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|2
|DNF
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|1
|Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
|20
|pts
|2
|Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|17
|3
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
|15
|4
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|14
|5
|Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
|13
|6
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|12
|7
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
|11
|8
|Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|10
|DNF
|Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|DNS
|Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
|DNS
|Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org
|DNS
|Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|DNS
|Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
|1
|Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|15
|pts
|2
|Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|14
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|10
|4
|Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|8
|5
|Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|3
|6
|Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|7
|Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B
|5
|-2laps
|8
|Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|-6laps
|10
|John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|DNS
|Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|1
|Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo
|174
|pts
|2
|Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood
|146
|-1lap
|3
|Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic
|88
|4
|Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman
|155
|-2laps
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|148
|6
|Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL
|80
|7
|Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B
|125
|-5laps
|8
|Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental
|76
|-10laps
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal
|58
|-28laps
|10
|John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore
|52
|-36laps
|DNF
|Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT
|1
|Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH
|159
|pts
|2
|Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club
|142
|3
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland
|136
|4
|Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top
|117
|5
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC
|109
|6
|Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
|100
|7
|Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co.
|78
|8
|Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle
|75
|9
|Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride
|83
|10
|Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing
|73
|11
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride
|59
|11
|Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders
|40
|12
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson
|30
|1
|Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco
|110
|pts
|2
|Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol)
|104
|3
|Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club
|104
|4
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal
|103
|5
|Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS
|97
|6
|Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles
|87
|7
|Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|76
|8
|Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution
|75
|9
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson
|57
|10
|Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal
|51
|11
|Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|19
|12
|Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club
|2
|13
|Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org
|2
|1
|Brian Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson
|54
|pts
|2
|Ian Fingler (Can) CVC/Burnaby Velodrome
|52
|3
|Julian Allen (GBr) Glotman Simpson
|48
|4
|Ed Amdahl (USA) SCCA / Starbucks Cycling
|36
|5
|Paul Baker (Can) Trainer Mic
|36
|6
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b V
|35
|7
|Tristan Hughes (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo
|34
|8
|George Mclaughlin (Can) Vancouver Velo Vets
|30
|9
|Ron Gordon (Can) RTL
|23
|10
|Rob Mcmurtry (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club
|23
|11
|Atilla Avsar (Can)
|22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy