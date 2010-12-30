The American duo of Colby Pearce and Daniel Holloway won the men's classification at the Saputo Burnaby 4, comprised of 12 Madison and mass start events over the first three days of racing. Pearce and Holloway kept close tabs on their competition through the final day of GC racing and finished with 174 points to top the 11-team field.

Two teams entered the final day of racing one lap down on the leaders, Canada's Zach Bell and Svein Tuft plus American Madison champions Ian Moir and Danny Heeley, but neither team was able to close the deficit on Pearce and Holloway. Bell and Tuft finished second overall, one lap down with 146 points, while Moir and Heeley completed the podium in third place, one lap down with 88 points.

Unlike the men's competition which was comprised of two-man teams, the women raced individually over the opening three days of the Saputo Burnaby 4 to determine the overall classification. After winning five of six events on the opening two days, Sarah Hammer wrapped up the women's title by winning two of three events on the final day of competition. Hammer, the reigning pursuit world champion, won the 50 lap Scratch Race and the 100 lap Points race en route to accumulating 159 points to top the 12-woman field. Canada's Tara Whitten, the current points race and omnium world champion, finished second overall with 142 points, while Switzerland's Pascale Schnider retained her third place overall with 136 points.

In other competition, Mike Sidic leads the A Group classification and Brian Wong won the C Group title.

The fourth and final day of the Saputo Burnaby 4 will feature an Elite men's and women's omnium run on a modified Olympic format as well as the final events to determine the A Group and B Group winners.

Elite Women - 50 lap Scratch Race 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 20 pts 2 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 17 3 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 15 4 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 14 5 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 13 6 Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson 12 7 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 11 8 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 10 9 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 9 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 8 -1lap 11 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 2 12 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders 2 13 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 2

A Group - 40 lap Scratch Race 1 Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol) 20 pts 2 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal 17 3 Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club 15 4 Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 14 5 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco 13 6 Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS 12 7 Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 11 -1lap 8 Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal 10 -2laps 9 Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution 9 -4laps 10 David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson 8 -5laps DNS Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org DNS Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing DNS Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club

Elite Men Group 2 - 75 lap Scratch Race 1 Ian Moir (USA) Trainer Mic 20 pts 2 Jackie Simes (USA) Hayman 17 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 15 4 Colby Pearce (USA) Saputo 14 5 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 13 6 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Pedal 12 7 Colt Peterson (USA) RTL 11 8 Mark MacDonald (Can) Continental 10 9 John Walsh (USA) Caps South Shore 9 10 Jason Allen (NZl) R&B 8 DNS Cam Mackinnon (Can) BCIT

Group C - 50% Elimination to 5 lap Scratch Race 1 Julian Allen (GBr) Glotman Simpson 20 pts 2 Brian Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson 17 3 Ian Fingler (Can) CVC/Burnaby Velodrome 15 4 Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b V 14 5 Tristan Hughes (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 13 6 Ron Gordon (Can) RTL 12 7 George Mclaughlin (Can) Vancouver Velo Vets 11 8 Rob Mcmurtry (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club 10 9 Paul Baker (Can) Trainer Mic 9 10 Ed Amdahl (USA) SCCA / Starbucks Cycling 8 11 Atilla Avsar (Can) 2

Elite Men Group 1 - Elimination 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 20 pts 2 Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 17 3 Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 15 4 Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 14 5 Zach Bell (Can) Haywood 13 6 James Carney (USA) R&B 12 7 Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 11 8 Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 10 9 Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore 9 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal 8 DNS Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT 2

C Group - 20 lap Scratch Race 1 Brian Wong (Can) Glotman Simpson 20 pts 2 Ian Fingler (Can) CVC/Burnaby Velodrome 17 3 Ed Amdahl (USA) SCCA / Starbucks Cycling 15 4 Julian Allen (GBr) Glotman Simpson 14 5 Jennifer Gerth (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b V 13 6 Paul Baker (Can) Trainer Mic 12 7 Tristan Hughes (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 11 8 George Mclaughlin (Can) Vancouver Velo Vets 10 9 Ron Gordon (Can) RTL 9 10 Atilla Avsar (Can) 8 11 Rob Mcmurtry (Can) Burnaby Velodrome Club 2

Elite Women - Elimination 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 20 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 17 3 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 15 4 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 14 5 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 13 6 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 12 7 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 11 8 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 10 9 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 9 10 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders 8 11 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 2 12 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 2 13 Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson 2

Elite Men - Elimination Madison 1 Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 20 pts 2 Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 17 3 Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B 15 4 Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 14 5 Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 13 6 Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 12 7 Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 11 8 Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 10 9 Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal 9 10 John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore 8 DNS Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT

A Group - Elimination 1 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco 20 pts 2 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal 17 3 Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution 15 4 Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS 14 5 Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol) 13 6 Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club 12 7 Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 11 8 David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson 10 9 Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal 9 10 Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 8 DNS Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org DNS Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing DNS Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club

Elite Women - 100 lap 10 x 10 Points Race 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 20 pts 2 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 17 3 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 15 4 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 14 5 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 13 6 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 12 7 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 11 8 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 10 9 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 9 10 Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson 8 11 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 2 12 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 2 DNF Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders

A Group - 100 lap 10 x 10 Points Race 1 Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS 20 pts 2 Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club 17 3 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco 15 4 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal 14 5 Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol) 13 6 Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution 12 7 David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson 11 8 Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 10 DNF Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo DNS Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal DNS Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org DNS Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing DNS Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club

Elite Men - 125 lap 5 x 25 Madison 1 Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 15 pts 2 Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 14 3 Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 10 4 Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 8 5 Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 3 6 Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 7 Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B 5 -2laps 8 Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 9 Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal -6laps 10 John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore DNS Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT

Elite Men - Final classification 1 Colby Pearce / Daniel Holloway (USA) Saputo 174 pts 2 Zach Bell / Svein Tuft (Can) Haywood 146 -1lap 3 Ian Moir / Danny Heeley (USA) Trainer Mic 88 4 Jackie Simes / Bobby Lea (USA) Hayman 155 -2laps 5 Christian Meier (Can) / Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 148 6 Colt Peterson / Kit Karzen (USA) RTL 80 7 Jason Allen (NZl) / James Carney (USA) R&B 125 -5laps 8 Mark MacDonald / Cody Campbell (Can) Continental 76 -10laps 9 Ryan Aitcheson / Alex Cataford (Can) Pedal 58 -28laps 10 John Walsh / Collin Berry (USA) Caps South Shore 52 -36laps DNF Cam Mackinnon / Jacob Schwingboth (Can) BCIT

Elite Women - Final classification 1 Sarah Hammer (USA) OUCH 159 pts 2 Tara Whitten (Can) Velocity Cycling Club 142 3 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Switzerland 136 4 Joanne Keisanowski (NZl) TIBCO To the Top 117 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Cycling BC 109 6 Cari Higgins (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 100 7 Jennie Reed (USA) Fanatik Bike Co. 78 8 Steph Roorda (Can) Incycle 75 9 Jeanann Mckirdy (Can) Locak Ride 83 10 Sara Coney (Can) Stevens Racing 73 11 Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride 59 11 Jenny Lehmann (Can) Mighty Riders 40 12 Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson 30

A Group - Standings after day 3 1 Mike Sidic (Can) H&R Block Norco 110 pts 2 Cid Martinez-Arr (Bol) 104 3 Jesse Reams (Can) Evolve Cycling Club 104 4 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Team Coastal 103 5 Rob Evans (USA) RHVilla/IAS 97 6 Erik Mulder (Can) Steed Cycles 87 7 Mike Rothengatte (Can) Escape Velocity/DEVo 76 8 Keith Jones (Can) Garneau Evolution 75 9 David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson 57 10 Scott Inman (Can) Team Coastal 51 11 Joshua Simpson (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 19 12 Donald Gillmore (Can) Schwalbe Cycling Club 2 13 Guy Tucker (USA) IJM.org 2