Trending

Paternoster wins stage 1 of the Women's Tour Down Under

Roy second, Sierra third in sprint finish to opening stage

Image 1 of 34

Letizia Paternoster can't believe she's done it as she crosses the line as the winner of stage 1

Letizia Paternoster can't believe she's done it as she crosses the line as the winner of stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 34

Mitchelton-Scott are an imposing sight at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia

Mitchelton-Scott are an imposing sight at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 34

Mitchelton-Scott line up at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia

Mitchelton-Scott line up at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 34

Grace Brown is interviewed ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Grace Brown is interviewed ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 34

Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) in the 'queen of the mountains' jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under

Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) in the 'queen of the mountains' jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 34

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the blue points jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the blue points jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 34

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) wears the white best young rider's jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) wears the white best young rider's jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 34

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) is all smiles on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) is all smiles on the podium after winning stage 1 of the 2019 Women'e Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 34

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) has the ochre leader's jersey after winning the opening stage of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) has the ochre leader's jersey after winning the opening stage of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 34

Flowers for Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) as the leader of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Flowers for Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) as the leader of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 11 of 34

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 12 of 34

The Astana Women's Team discuss what they need to do to improve on Arlenis Sierra's third place on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

The Astana Women's Team discuss what they need to do to improve on Arlenis Sierra's third place on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 13 of 34

The riders enjoy the scenery on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

The riders enjoy the scenery on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 14 of 34

The bunch – all together – enjoys the scenery on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

The bunch – all together – enjoys the scenery on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 15 of 34

Defending champion Amanda Spratt and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) talk tactics ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Defending champion Amanda Spratt and Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) talk tactics ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 16 of 34

Grace Brown is interviewed ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Grace Brown is interviewed ahead of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 17 of 34

Mitchelton-Scott line up at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia

Mitchelton-Scott line up at the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 18 of 34

The riders start stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia

The riders start stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 19 of 34

The riders ready for the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia

The riders ready for the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under in Hahndorf, South Australia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 20 of 34

The bunch raced under beautiful, cloudy skies

The bunch raced under beautiful, cloudy skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 21 of 34

Letizia Paternoster is congratulated by her Trek-Segafredo teammate Lauretta Hanson

Letizia Paternoster is congratulated by her Trek-Segafredo teammate Lauretta Hanson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 22 of 34

Letizia Paternoster wins stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Letizia Paternoster wins stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 23 of 34

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo)

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 24 of 34

Anna Booth (Sydney University)

Anna Booth (Sydney University)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 25 of 34

Trek-Segafredo celebrate Letizia Paternoster's stage 1 win

Trek-Segafredo celebrate Letizia Paternoster's stage 1 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 26 of 34

Letizia Paternoster heads to the line to become winner of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Letizia Paternoster heads to the line to become winner of stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 27 of 34

Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Longo-Borghini and Letizia Paternoster celebrate their win on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Longo-Borghini and Letizia Paternoster celebrate their win on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 28 of 34

Did I win? Letizia Paternoster can't believe it on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

Did I win? Letizia Paternoster can't believe it on stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 29 of 34

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) finished second on stage 1

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) finished second on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 30 of 34

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo)

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 31 of 34

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 32 of 34

The press pounce on Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) after she wins the opening stage of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

The press pounce on Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) after she wins the opening stage of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 33 of 34

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates having won stage 1

Letizia Paternoster (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates having won stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 34 of 34

The bunch stayed together during stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under

The bunch stayed together during stage 1 of the 2019 Women's Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Italian Letizia Paternoster gave the new Trek-Segafredo women's team their first victory in the first UCI race of 2019 when she won the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour Down Under in Birdwood, South Australia, on Thursday.

Related Articles

Trek sign promising young Italian Letizia Paternoster for 2019

No fractures for Paternoster after Berlin Madison crash

Hanson to debut with Trek-Segafredo at Women's Tour Down Under

Peter Sagan, Porte and Dennis train for Tour Down Under - Gallery

 The riders taking part in the 112.9km stage between Hahndorf and Birdwood remained together throughout what was a mostly flat day before it culminated in the expected bunch sprint, in which 19-year-old Paternoster got the better of Mitchelton-Scott's Sarah Roy, with Arlenis Sierra (Astana) finishing third. 

"It's great for me and for the whole team to win here and to show the jersey because this is a new team. It was the new team's first race and we won, so this is an amazing feeling," said a delighted Paternoster, who is half Australian through her father, who lives in Sydney.

"The team stayed together pretty much all day and protected me in the bunch, and at the end they did a perfect lead-out to bring me to the finish line.

"When I went, I thought I was closer to the finish line, and when I saw it was still 250m to go, I wanted to die a little," she said. "I'm so happy to have pulled it off.

Trek-Segafredo General Manager Luca Guercilena is in Adelaide to watch the team's opening race, and for many that would have felt like added pressure, although Paternoster feels it only benefited her and the team.

"It didn't give me more pressure," she said. "On the contrary – it made it easy and relaxed, and we all had the confidence to work together, and I was confident at the end, so I think he's really happy."

Following a comfortable pace in the peloton over the first hour, the first action came as Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) took the points and the time bonus at the first intermediate sprint in Gumeracha after 34.7km, ahead of Mitchelton-Scott pair Gracie Elvin and Sarah Roy.

Less than five kilometres later, the hunt for 'Queen of the Mountain' points began, with Alice Cobb (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) snaring top points ahead of Jennifer Pettenon and Justine Barrow of Australian National Road Series team Gusto StepFWD KOM.

The second 'QOM' at the Ngangkiparinga Climb saw Nadia Quagliotto (Ale Cipollini) announce her intentions for the jersey by taking the points ahead of Pettenon and Elena Pirrone (Astana Women's Team). Quagliotto later added the third QOM of the day to take the first Subaru Queen of the Mountains jersey.

It was the same three riders as earlier in the stage sharing the points at the second intermediate sprint, although this time it was Elvin taking top points ahead of Hosking and Roy.

Coming in to the final kilometres, a number teams jostled for position at the head of the peloton, with Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport, Rally UnitedHealthcare, UniSA Australia and the Astana Women's Team all active, although it was Trek-Segafredo in their first race who delivered Paternoster to the front before she unleashed her potent sprint, beating Roy and Sierra to the first ochre leader's jersey.

Paternoster leads the race overall by two seconds from Roy, with Hosking a further three seconds back after they both picked up bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints.

The race returns to Mengler Hill on Friday for the second year in a row with the near 10-per-cent-gradient climb to the finish the first opportunity for the climbers to shine, with temperatures expected to reach nearly 40 degrees.

"I'll talk with my trainer and directeur sportif to see how we'll manage the stage tomorrow," the race's leader, Paternoster, said of her chances for Mengler Hill.

With the race's overall contenders expected to show themselves on the climb, Paternoster and her Trek-Segafredo teammates are likely to have their work cut out trying to keep hold of the race lead.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3:10:28
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
4Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
6Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
7Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
8Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
9Naimh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
11Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
12Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney University
13Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney University
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Paolo Munoz (Chi) Swapit/Agolico
16Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
18Amanda Jaimeson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
19Anischa Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
20Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
21Andrea Ramirez (Mex) Swapit/Agolico
22Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
23Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
25Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
26Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
27Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
28Josie Talbot (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
29Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
30Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
31Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
32Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney University
33Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
34Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
36Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
37Jennifer Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
39Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
40Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
41Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney University
42Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
44Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
45Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
46Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
47Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
48Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
49Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
50Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
51Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
52Tereza Medvedova (Slo) BePink
53Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
54Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
55Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit/Agolico
57Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit/Agolico
59Jess Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
60Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
61Anya Louw (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
62Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
63Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
64Eri Yonamine (Jap) Ale Cipollini
65Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
66Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
67Emily Roper (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
68Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
69Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
70Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
71Yareli Salazar (Mex) Astana Women's Team
72Brenda Andrea Santoyo (Mex) Swapit/Agolico
73Lauretta Hanson (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
74Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
75Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
76Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
77Carolina Rodriguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
78Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
79Jeidy Pradera (Cub) Astana Women's Team
80Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
81Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
82Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
83Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:11
84Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:19
85Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney University
86Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) Swapit/Agolico0:09:06
DNFJustine Barrow (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
DNFJade Colligan (Aus) Sydney University
DNSLotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women

General classification after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women3:10:18
2Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:02
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:05
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
5Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:06
6Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:10
7Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
9Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
10Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
11Naimh Fisher-Black (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
12Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
13Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney University
14Jessica Pratt (Aus) Sydney University
15Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
16Paolo Munoz (Chi) Swapit/Agolico
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
19Amanda Jaimeson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
20Anischa Vekemans (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
21Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
22Andrea Ramirez (Mex) Swapit/Agolico
23Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
24Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
25Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
26Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
27Marie-Soleil Blais (Can) Astana Women's Team
28Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
29Josie Talbot (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
30Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
31Kirsty McCallum (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
33Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney University
34Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
36Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
37Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
38Jennifer Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
39Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
40Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
41Emily Watts (Aus) Sydney University
42Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
43Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
44Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
45Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
46Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
47Elena Pirrone (Ita) Astana Women's Team
48Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
49Summer Moak (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
50Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
51Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
52Tereza Medvedova (Slo) BePink
53Heidi Franz (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
54Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
55Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
56Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit/Agolico
57Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
58Anet Barrera (Mex) Swapit/Agolico
59Jess Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
60Amy Cure (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
61Anya Louw (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
62Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
63Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
64Eri Yonamine (Jap) Ale Cipollini
65Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
66Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
67Emily Roper (Aus) Team UniSA-Australia
68Elyse Fraser (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
69Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
70Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
71Yareli Salazar (Mex) Astana Women's Team
72Brenda Andrea Santoyo (Mex) Swapit/Agolico
73Lauretta Hanson (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
74Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
75Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
76Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
77Carolina Rodriguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
78Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
79Jeidy Pradera (Cub) Astana Women's Team
80Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
81Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
82Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM
83Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney University
84Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:21
85Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:29
86Jannie Milena Salcedo (Col) Swapit/Agolico0:09:16

 

Latest on Cyclingnews