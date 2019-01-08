Hanson to debut with Trek-Segafredo at Women's Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) congratulate each other on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling) and Sam Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling) punch in and get to work (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 3 Lauretta Hanson (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The newly launched Trek-Segafredo women’s team will line up for the first time at the Women’s Tour Down Under, which kicks off on January 10 in Hahndorf, Australia. Lauretta Hanson, the team's Australian sprinter, is revelling in the opportunity to race with her new squad in front of home crowds, as she seeks out the team's first victory.

"It's really special for me to start my season in Australia," Hanson said in a team statement. "I've always enjoyed the racing and atmosphere that surrounds the Tour Down Under, and it’s made even better as the first race with my Trek-Segafredo teammates."

Last year, Hanson raced the Women's Tour Down Under with the UniSA-Australia team. She was a last-minute replacement to compete in the world-class race and sprinted to a podium place on the opening stage behind winner Nettie Edmondson and Giorgia Bronzini.

This year's Women’s Tour Down Under will feature a range of terrain suited to all-rounders, climbers and sprinters. The final stage is held in Adelaide on a closed city circuit, which could be the perfect place for Hanson to scoop an early-season win.

Hanson will line up with a powerful team that includes all-rounders and overall contenders Elisa Longo Borghini and Ruth Winder. Also on the line will be Tayler Wiles, Letizia Paternoster and Lotta Lepistö – another successful sprinter.

Trek-Segafredo announced two former sprinters, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini, as the two directors in 2019. Teutenberg will be on the road with the team in Australia and believes the riders are capable of strong performances in January.

"We are all very excited about the start of the 2019 season," Teutenberg said. "We will be racing with a solid group of riders who are sure to bring plenty of action. We certainly hope to go home with at least one win in the bag."