Katrin Garfoot wins the Santos Women's Tour

Kimberley Wells claims stage honours in final criterium

Winners are grinners Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour final podium - Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) takes the win

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Orica-AIS won the best team title at the Santos Women's Tour 2016

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Dani King (Wiggle High5) wins the mountains jersey at the Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) won the overall title last year at the Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park - Shelley Olds (Cylance)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Orica-AIS surround their overall leader Katrin Garfoot on the last stage of the Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 sprint in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour stage 4 final sprint

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) raises the trophy of the overall winner at the Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) sprays champagne in celebration over her overall victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) won the sprint jersey at the Santos Women's Tour 2016

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins Santos Women's Tour final criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins the finale stage 4

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The women line up for the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park - Julie Leth (Hitec)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Orica-AIS celebrate their overall victory

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) wins Santos Women's Tour

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) celebrates with her teammates after winning the final stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins stage 4

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Kimberley Wells won a fast and furious sprint in Adelaide’s Victoria Park on Tuesday to take out the final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Local hero Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5), the winner of Sunday’s criterium, settled for second place while race leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) sealed the overall victory in third.

“It was so fast and so hectic,” said Wells. “We all saw what happened the other day with Wiggle and their lead-out train at the city crit. I didn’t want to get dominated by them again.”

“I used a lot of energy to put myself in a good position for that really sharp corner,” Wells added. “When I went for it, I never looked back.”

Tied on time with Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Shelley Olds (Cylance Cycling) and Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the start of the stage, Garfoot would need to finish first amongst the top four to win the overall. The Australian time trial champion, Garfoot is far better known for her diesel engine than her quick turn of speed in the fast finishes, but she proved up for the challenge.

“I wasn’t sure how I rated my chances,” admitted Garfoot. “I tried not to think about it. I was confident I could sprint after the last two days, but I wasn’t sure how I could sprint in the bunch with so many strong sprinters pushing each other around like dominos. It strung out toward the back end, which probably suited me.”

Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt Ladies) slipped away from the bunch following the first intermediate sprint. The Kiwi’s solo move proved short-lived. Newly crowned Australian criterium champion Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women) set a quick clip on the front of the bunch to chase back the lone leader.

Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) kick-started the relentless attacks that characterised the second half of Tuesday’s race. Valentina Scandolara (Cylance), who was undoubtedly the most aggressive rider of the night, and Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) jumped on Cromwell’s wheel. The trio never gained more than five seconds over the peloton, but the move signified the start of non-stop action.

During the next 20 minutes, we would see attack after attack after attack. Scandolara, the 2015 Santos Women’s Tour champion, managed to feature in nearly every move. The New Zealand national team, Wiggle High5, High5 Dream Team and Nicheliving Vault’s Erin Kinnealy were amongst the other primary instigators.

A solo move by world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) looked particularly dangerous until the peloton made quick work of shutting down her 20-second advantage with three laps left to race.

With two laps remaining, Garfoot’s team had four riders setting pace on the front of a stretched-out bunch. As the bell rang to signify one lap to go, Wiggle High5, Cylance and Orica-AIS were fighting for control at the head of affairs.   “It really heated up toward the end,” said Garfoot. “I just tried to sit on Chloe [McConville’s] wheel, but she got boxed in. And then Lizzie said: ‘Me! Me! Me!’ So I jumped quickly over. She did a perfect lead-out.”

“It was great to hear the crowd cheering,” added Wells. “It really motivated us to put on a show. We were doing 50 kilometres an hour out there. I reckon the women went a little faster than the men at the Tour Down Under today.”

Wells hopes her performance in Adelaide is the start of a winning season.   “I managed to sign for Team Colavita/Bianchi,” she said. “I’ll do some races over in the United States, but I’ll also be doing some racing in Europe. Hopefully you’ll see the name Kimberley Wells on the podium again. I want to go to the World Championships in Qatar this year and demonstrate the same thing that I just did out there today on the world’s biggest stage.”

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1:03:30
2Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
3Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
4Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
5Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)
6Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
7Josie Talbot (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
8Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
9Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
10Emily Collins (New Zealand)
11Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
13Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
14Liza Rachetto (BCWS)
15Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
16Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
17Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
18Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)
19Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
20Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)
21Jessica Mundy (SASI)0:00:06
22Julie Leth (Hitec Products)
23Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
24Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Netgen)0:00:08
25Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
26Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team)
27Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Team)
28Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
29Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
30Angela Smith (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
31Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
32Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Netgen)
33Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
34Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
35Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
36Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)
37Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
38Georgia Catterick (RXS)
39Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Team)
40Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team)
41Aimee Ingram (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
42Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
43Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Netgen)
44Victoria Veitch (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
45Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
46Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
47Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)
48Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
49Esther Borg (BCWS)
50Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
51Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
52Narelle Hards (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
53Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
54Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team)0:00:18
55Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Team)
56Hannah Gumbley (RXS)
57Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
58Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:00:23
59Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
60Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:00:26
61Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)0:00:32
62Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)0:00:40
63Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:00:55
64Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)0:01:06
65Lucy Barker (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
66Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team)0:01:26
67Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products)0:01:29
68Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:02:13
69Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team)0:03:00
70Carley Mckay (Boss Racing Team)0:04:30
DNSEmma Viotto (Bikebug-Netgen)

Intermediate Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Team)5pts
2Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)3
3Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Team)2
4Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)1

Intermediate Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)5pts
2Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)3
3Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)2
4Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle High53:10:30
2Orica-AIS
3New Zealand0:00:06
4Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:08
5Nicheliving Vault
6High5 Dream Team0:00:16
7Rush Women's Team
8Cylance Pro Cycling
9Bikebug-Nextgen0:00:24
10Boss Racing Team
11Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
12Specialized Women's Racing0:00:34
13Hitec Products0:01:35

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)6:52:36
2Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
3Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
4Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
5Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)0:00:14
6Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)0:00:28
7Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)0:01:16
8Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)0:04:56
9Emily Collins (New Zealand)
10Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
11Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
12Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
13Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
14Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
15Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
16Julie Leth (Hitec Products)0:05:02
17Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
18Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team)0:05:04
19Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
20Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
21Aimee Ingram (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)
22Victoria Veitch (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)
23Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)0:05:12
24Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:05:35
25Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)0:05:36
26Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)0:06:02
27Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)0:06:32
28Jessica Mundy (SASI)0:06:38
29Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products)
30Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Nextgen)0:06:40
31Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
32Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
33Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:07:09
34Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:10:50
35Georgia Catterick (Rxs)0:10:57
36Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)0:10:58
37Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)
38Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
39Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
40Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
41Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)0:11:21
42Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
43Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:11:28
44Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)0:13:49
45Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen)0:14:16
46Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team)
47Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)
48Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Nextgen)
49Hannah Gumbley (Rxs)0:14:26
50Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team)
51Narelle Hards (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)0:14:39
52Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)0:20:23
53Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)0:21:14
54Liza Rachetto (BCWS)0:21:17
55Esther Borg (BCWS)0:23:09
56Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:23:19
57Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)0:23:56
58Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:26:17
59Lucy Barker (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)0:29:04
60Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team)0:29:35
61Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)0:30:21
62Josie Talbot (Sns)
63Madison Farrant (New Zealand)0:30:29
64Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
65Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing)
66Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)0:30:44
67Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing)0:30:51
68Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team)0:31:47
69Carley Mckay (Boss Racing Team)0:35:11
70Angela Smith (SNS)0:36:04

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)23pts
2Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)15
3Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)10
4Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)7
5Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)5
6Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)4
7Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)4
8Danielle King (Wiggle High5)3
9Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)3
10Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)3
11Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)3
12Jessica Mundy (SASI)3
13Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)3
14Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)3
15Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)3
16Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)2
17Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing)2
18Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)1
19Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1
20Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)1
21Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)1

Hill climb classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle King (Wiggle High5)13pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)6
3Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)5
4Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)5
5Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)4
6Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)3
7Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)3
8Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)2
9Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)1
10Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)1
11Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica-AIS20:39:24
2Wiggle High50:08:16
3Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:34
4Hitec Products0:10:04
5New Zealand0:13:18
6High5 Dream Team0:15:12
7Nicheliving Vault0:19:14
8Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome0:23:11
9Holden Women's Cycling Team0:25:08
10Bikebug-Nextgen0:26:00
11Boss Racing Team0:32:00
12Rush Women's Team0:35:07
13Specialized Women's Racing1:03:00

