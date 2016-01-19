Katrin Garfoot wins the Santos Women's Tour
Kimberley Wells claims stage honours in final criterium
Kimberley Wells won a fast and furious sprint in Adelaide’s Victoria Park on Tuesday to take out the final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Local hero Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5), the winner of Sunday’s criterium, settled for second place while race leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) sealed the overall victory in third.
“It was so fast and so hectic,” said Wells. “We all saw what happened the other day with Wiggle and their lead-out train at the city crit. I didn’t want to get dominated by them again.”
“I used a lot of energy to put myself in a good position for that really sharp corner,” Wells added. “When I went for it, I never looked back.”
Tied on time with Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Shelley Olds (Cylance Cycling) and Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the start of the stage, Garfoot would need to finish first amongst the top four to win the overall. The Australian time trial champion, Garfoot is far better known for her diesel engine than her quick turn of speed in the fast finishes, but she proved up for the challenge.
“I wasn’t sure how I rated my chances,” admitted Garfoot. “I tried not to think about it. I was confident I could sprint after the last two days, but I wasn’t sure how I could sprint in the bunch with so many strong sprinters pushing each other around like dominos. It strung out toward the back end, which probably suited me.”
Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt Ladies) slipped away from the bunch following the first intermediate sprint. The Kiwi’s solo move proved short-lived. Newly crowned Australian criterium champion Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women) set a quick clip on the front of the bunch to chase back the lone leader.
Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) kick-started the relentless attacks that characterised the second half of Tuesday’s race. Valentina Scandolara (Cylance), who was undoubtedly the most aggressive rider of the night, and Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) jumped on Cromwell’s wheel. The trio never gained more than five seconds over the peloton, but the move signified the start of non-stop action.
During the next 20 minutes, we would see attack after attack after attack. Scandolara, the 2015 Santos Women’s Tour champion, managed to feature in nearly every move. The New Zealand national team, Wiggle High5, High5 Dream Team and Nicheliving Vault’s Erin Kinnealy were amongst the other primary instigators.
A solo move by world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) looked particularly dangerous until the peloton made quick work of shutting down her 20-second advantage with three laps left to race.
With two laps remaining, Garfoot’s team had four riders setting pace on the front of a stretched-out bunch. As the bell rang to signify one lap to go, Wiggle High5, Cylance and Orica-AIS were fighting for control at the head of affairs. “It really heated up toward the end,” said Garfoot. “I just tried to sit on Chloe [McConville’s] wheel, but she got boxed in. And then Lizzie said: ‘Me! Me! Me!’ So I jumped quickly over. She did a perfect lead-out.”
“It was great to hear the crowd cheering,” added Wells. “It really motivated us to put on a show. We were doing 50 kilometres an hour out there. I reckon the women went a little faster than the men at the Tour Down Under today.”
Wells hopes her performance in Adelaide is the start of a winning season. “I managed to sign for Team Colavita/Bianchi,” she said. “I’ll do some races over in the United States, but I’ll also be doing some racing in Europe. Hopefully you’ll see the name Kimberley Wells on the podium again. I want to go to the World Championships in Qatar this year and demonstrate the same thing that I just did out there today on the world’s biggest stage.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|1:03:30
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
|4
|Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
|7
|Josie Talbot (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
|8
|Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
|9
|Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
|10
|Emily Collins (New Zealand)
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|13
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|14
|Liza Rachetto (BCWS)
|15
|Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
|16
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|18
|Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)
|19
|Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|20
|Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)
|21
|Jessica Mundy (SASI)
|0:00:06
|22
|Julie Leth (Hitec Products)
|23
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|24
|Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Netgen)
|0:00:08
|25
|Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|26
|Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team)
|27
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Team)
|28
|Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
|29
|Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
|30
|Angela Smith (Subaru NSWIS NKC)
|31
|Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|32
|Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Netgen)
|33
|Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
|34
|Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
|35
|Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
|36
|Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)
|37
|Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
|38
|Georgia Catterick (RXS)
|39
|Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Team)
|40
|Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team)
|41
|Aimee Ingram (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
|42
|Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
|43
|Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Netgen)
|44
|Victoria Veitch (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
|45
|Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
|46
|Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
|47
|Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)
|48
|Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
|49
|Esther Borg (BCWS)
|50
|Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|51
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|52
|Narelle Hards (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
|53
|Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
|54
|Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team)
|0:00:18
|55
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Team)
|56
|Hannah Gumbley (RXS)
|57
|Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|58
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:23
|59
|Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
|60
|Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:00:26
|61
|Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
|0:00:32
|62
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
|0:00:40
|63
|Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:00:55
|64
|Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)
|0:01:06
|65
|Lucy Barker (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome)
|66
|Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team)
|0:01:26
|67
|Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products)
|0:01:29
|68
|Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:02:13
|69
|Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team)
|0:03:00
|70
|Carley Mckay (Boss Racing Team)
|0:04:30
|DNS
|Emma Viotto (Bikebug-Netgen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
|3
|3
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Team)
|2
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
|5
|pts
|2
|Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
|3
|3
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
|2
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle High5
|3:10:30
|2
|Orica-AIS
|3
|New Zealand
|0:00:06
|4
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Nicheliving Vault
|6
|High5 Dream Team
|0:00:16
|7
|Rush Women's Team
|8
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|Bikebug-Nextgen
|0:00:24
|10
|Boss Racing Team
|11
|Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
|12
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:34
|13
|Hitec Products
|0:01:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
|6:52:36
|2
|Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
|4
|Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)
|0:00:14
|6
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|0:00:28
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|0:01:16
|8
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|0:04:56
|9
|Emily Collins (New Zealand)
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
|11
|Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault)
|12
|Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand)
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
|14
|Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|15
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|16
|Julie Leth (Hitec Products)
|0:05:02
|17
|Linda Villumsen (New Zealand)
|18
|Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team)
|0:05:04
|19
|Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault)
|20
|Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
|21
|Aimee Ingram (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)
|22
|Victoria Veitch (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)
|23
|Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team)
|0:05:12
|24
|Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:05:35
|25
|Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
|0:05:36
|26
|Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS)
|0:06:02
|27
|Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS)
|0:06:32
|28
|Jessica Mundy (SASI)
|0:06:38
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products)
|30
|Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|0:06:40
|31
|Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team)
|32
|Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
|33
|Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:07:09
|34
|Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:10:50
|35
|Georgia Catterick (Rxs)
|0:10:57
|36
|Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
|0:10:58
|37
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)
|38
|Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|39
|Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
|40
|Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault)
|41
|Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
|0:11:21
|42
|Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|43
|Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:11:28
|44
|Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
|0:13:49
|45
|Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|0:14:16
|46
|Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team)
|47
|Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team)
|48
|Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Nextgen)
|49
|Hannah Gumbley (Rxs)
|0:14:26
|50
|Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team)
|51
|Narelle Hards (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)
|0:14:39
|52
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
|0:20:23
|53
|Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
|0:21:14
|54
|Liza Rachetto (BCWS)
|0:21:17
|55
|Esther Borg (BCWS)
|0:23:09
|56
|Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:23:19
|57
|Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|0:23:56
|58
|Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:26:17
|59
|Lucy Barker (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome)
|0:29:04
|60
|Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team)
|0:29:35
|61
|Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault)
|0:30:21
|62
|Josie Talbot (Sns)
|63
|Madison Farrant (New Zealand)
|0:30:29
|64
|Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
|65
|Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing)
|66
|Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault)
|0:30:44
|67
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing)
|0:30:51
|68
|Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team)
|0:31:47
|69
|Carley Mckay (Boss Racing Team)
|0:35:11
|70
|Angela Smith (SNS)
|0:36:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
|23
|pts
|2
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing)
|15
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
|10
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS)
|7
|5
|Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team)
|5
|6
|Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|4
|7
|Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5)
|4
|8
|Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
|3
|9
|Tiffany Cromwell (SASI)
|3
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|3
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5)
|3
|12
|Jessica Mundy (SASI)
|3
|13
|Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
|3
|14
|Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5)
|3
|15
|Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
|3
|16
|Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team)
|2
|17
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing)
|2
|18
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
|1
|19
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|1
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|1
|21
|Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle King (Wiggle High5)
|13
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS)
|6
|3
|Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault)
|5
|4
|Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|5
|5
|Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|4
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products)
|3
|7
|Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team)
|3
|8
|Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team)
|2
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS)
|1
|10
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling)
|1
|11
|Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica-AIS
|20:39:24
|2
|Wiggle High5
|0:08:16
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:34
|4
|Hitec Products
|0:10:04
|5
|New Zealand
|0:13:18
|6
|High5 Dream Team
|0:15:12
|7
|Nicheliving Vault
|0:19:14
|8
|Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:23:11
|9
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|10
|Bikebug-Nextgen
|0:26:00
|11
|Boss Racing Team
|0:32:00
|12
|Rush Women's Team
|0:35:07
|13
|Specialized Women's Racing
|1:03:00
