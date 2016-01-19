Image 1 of 39 Winners are grinners Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 39 Santos Women's Tour final podium - Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) takes the win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 39 Orica-AIS won the best team title at the Santos Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 39 Dani King (Wiggle High5) wins the mountains jersey at the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 39 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance) won the overall title last year at the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park - Shelley Olds (Cylance) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 39 Orica-AIS surround their overall leader Katrin Garfoot on the last stage of the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 sprint in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 39 Santos Women's Tour stage 4 final sprint (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 39 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) raises the trophy of the overall winner at the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 19 of 39 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) sprays champagne in celebration over her overall victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 20 of 39 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) won the sprint jersey at the Santos Women's Tour 2016 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 21 of 39 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 22 of 39 Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins Santos Women's Tour final criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 23 of 39 Kimberly Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins the finale stage 4 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 24 of 39 The women line up for the final stage of the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 25 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 26 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 27 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 28 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 29 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 30 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park - Julie Leth (Hitec) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 31 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 32 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 33 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 34 of 39 Santos Women's Tour finished with a criterium in Victoria Park (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 35 of 39 Orica-AIS celebrate their overall victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 36 of 39 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) wins Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 37 of 39 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) celebrates with her teammates after winning the final stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 38 of 39 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 39 of 39 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Kimberley Wells won a fast and furious sprint in Adelaide’s Victoria Park on Tuesday to take out the final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Local hero Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5), the winner of Sunday’s criterium, settled for second place while race leader Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) sealed the overall victory in third.

“It was so fast and so hectic,” said Wells. “We all saw what happened the other day with Wiggle and their lead-out train at the city crit. I didn’t want to get dominated by them again.”

“I used a lot of energy to put myself in a good position for that really sharp corner,” Wells added. “When I went for it, I never looked back.”

Tied on time with Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products), Shelley Olds (Cylance Cycling) and Dani King (Wiggle High5) at the start of the stage, Garfoot would need to finish first amongst the top four to win the overall. The Australian time trial champion, Garfoot is far better known for her diesel engine than her quick turn of speed in the fast finishes, but she proved up for the challenge.

“I wasn’t sure how I rated my chances,” admitted Garfoot. “I tried not to think about it. I was confident I could sprint after the last two days, but I wasn’t sure how I could sprint in the bunch with so many strong sprinters pushing each other around like dominos. It strung out toward the back end, which probably suited me.”





Georgia Catterick (Roxsolt Ladies) slipped away from the bunch following the first intermediate sprint. The Kiwi’s solo move proved short-lived. Newly crowned Australian criterium champion Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women) set a quick clip on the front of the bunch to chase back the lone leader.

Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) kick-started the relentless attacks that characterised the second half of Tuesday’s race. Valentina Scandolara (Cylance), who was undoubtedly the most aggressive rider of the night, and Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) jumped on Cromwell’s wheel. The trio never gained more than five seconds over the peloton, but the move signified the start of non-stop action.

During the next 20 minutes, we would see attack after attack after attack. Scandolara, the 2015 Santos Women’s Tour champion, managed to feature in nearly every move. The New Zealand national team, Wiggle High5, High5 Dream Team and Nicheliving Vault’s Erin Kinnealy were amongst the other primary instigators.

A solo move by world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) looked particularly dangerous until the peloton made quick work of shutting down her 20-second advantage with three laps left to race.

With two laps remaining, Garfoot’s team had four riders setting pace on the front of a stretched-out bunch. As the bell rang to signify one lap to go, Wiggle High5, Cylance and Orica-AIS were fighting for control at the head of affairs. “It really heated up toward the end,” said Garfoot. “I just tried to sit on Chloe [McConville’s] wheel, but she got boxed in. And then Lizzie said: ‘Me! Me! Me!’ So I jumped quickly over. She did a perfect lead-out.”

“It was great to hear the crowd cheering,” added Wells. “It really motivated us to put on a show. We were doing 50 kilometres an hour out there. I reckon the women went a little faster than the men at the Tour Down Under today.”

Wells hopes her performance in Adelaide is the start of a winning season. “I managed to sign for Team Colavita/Bianchi,” she said. “I’ll do some races over in the United States, but I’ll also be doing some racing in Europe. Hopefully you’ll see the name Kimberley Wells on the podium again. I want to go to the World Championships in Qatar this year and demonstrate the same thing that I just did out there today on the world’s biggest stage.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 1:03:30 2 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 3 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 4 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 5 Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) 6 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) 7 Josie Talbot (Subaru NSWIS NKC) 8 Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) 9 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 10 Emily Collins (New Zealand) 11 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 13 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 14 Liza Rachetto (BCWS) 15 Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault) 16 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) 17 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 18 Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault) 19 Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 20 Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS) 21 Jessica Mundy (SASI) 0:00:06 22 Julie Leth (Hitec Products) 23 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 24 Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Netgen) 0:00:08 25 Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 26 Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team) 27 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Team) 28 Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team) 29 Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault) 30 Angela Smith (Subaru NSWIS NKC) 31 Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 32 Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Netgen) 33 Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team) 34 Madison Farrant (New Zealand) 35 Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team) 36 Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team) 37 Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault) 38 Georgia Catterick (RXS) 39 Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Team) 40 Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team) 41 Aimee Ingram (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 42 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 43 Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Netgen) 44 Victoria Veitch (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 45 Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team) 46 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 47 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team) 48 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) 49 Esther Borg (BCWS) 50 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 51 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 52 Narelle Hards (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 53 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 54 Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team) 0:00:18 55 Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Team) 56 Hannah Gumbley (RXS) 57 Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) 58 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:00:23 59 Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault) 60 Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:00:26 61 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) 0:00:32 62 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 0:00:40 63 Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:00:55 64 Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) 0:01:06 65 Lucy Barker (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Blackchrome) 66 Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team) 0:01:26 67 Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products) 0:01:29 68 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:02:13 69 Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team) 0:03:00 70 Carley Mckay (Boss Racing Team) 0:04:30 DNS Emma Viotto (Bikebug-Netgen)

Intermediate Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Team) 5 pts 2 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 3 3 Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Team) 2 4 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) 1

Intermediate Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team) 5 pts 2 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 3 3 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 2 4 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wiggle High5 3:10:30 2 Orica-AIS 3 New Zealand 0:00:06 4 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Nicheliving Vault 6 High5 Dream Team 0:00:16 7 Rush Women's Team 8 Cylance Pro Cycling 9 Bikebug-Nextgen 0:00:24 10 Boss Racing Team 11 Mercedes-Benz Adelaide Blackchrome 12 Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:34 13 Hitec Products 0:01:35

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 6:52:36 2 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 3 Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) 4 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 5 Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) 0:00:14 6 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 0:00:28 7 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 0:01:16 8 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 0:04:56 9 Emily Collins (New Zealand) 10 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 11 Jessica Huston (Nicheliving Vault) 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (New Zealand) 13 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) 14 Shannon Malseed (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 15 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) 16 Julie Leth (Hitec Products) 0:05:02 17 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) 18 Justine Barrow (Boss Racing Team) 0:05:04 19 Rebecca Mackey (Nicheliving Vault) 20 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 21 Aimee Ingram (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome) 22 Victoria Veitch (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome) 23 Tessa Fabry (High5 Dream Team) 0:05:12 24 Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:05:35 25 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) 0:05:36 26 Rachel Neylan (Orica-AIS) 0:06:02 27 Chloe Mcconville (Orica-AIS) 0:06:32 28 Jessica Mundy (SASI) 0:06:38 29 Tatiana Guderzo (Hitec Products) 30 Taryn Heather (Bikebug-Nextgen) 0:06:40 31 Samantha De Riter (High5 Dream Team) 32 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 33 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:07:09 34 Sophie Williamson (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:10:50 35 Georgia Catterick (Rxs) 0:10:57 36 Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team) 0:10:58 37 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing) 38 Louisa Lobigs (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 39 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 40 Sarah Duffield (Nicheliving Vault) 41 Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team) 0:11:21 42 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 43 Miranda Griffiths (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:11:28 44 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 0:13:49 45 Tayla Evans (Bikebug-Nextgen) 0:14:16 46 Lynne Clarke (Boss Racing Team) 47 Gina Ricardo (Boss Racing Team) 48 Rachel Ward (Bikebug-Nextgen) 49 Hannah Gumbley (Rxs) 0:14:26 50 Emily Cunningham (Boss Racing Team) 51 Narelle Hards (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome) 0:14:39 52 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 0:20:23 53 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) 0:21:14 54 Liza Rachetto (BCWS) 0:21:17 55 Esther Borg (BCWS) 0:23:09 56 Doris Schweizer (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:23:19 57 Alison Tetrick (Cylance Pro Cycling) 0:23:56 58 Laurelea Moss (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 0:26:17 59 Lucy Barker (Mercedes Benz Adelaide Backchrome) 0:29:04 60 Gaby Leveridge (Rush Women's Team) 0:29:35 61 Julia Kalotas (Nicheliving Vault) 0:30:21 62 Josie Talbot (Sns) 63 Madison Farrant (New Zealand) 0:30:29 64 Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team) 65 Verita Stewart (Specialized Women's Racing) 66 Liz Leyden (Nicheliving Vault) 0:30:44 67 Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing) 0:30:51 68 Amy Bradley (Rush Women's Team) 0:31:47 69 Carley Mckay (Boss Racing Team) 0:35:11 70 Angela Smith (SNS) 0:36:04

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 23 pts 2 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Women's Racing) 15 3 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) 10 4 Amanda Spratt (Orica-AIS) 7 5 Minda Murray (Rush Women's Team) 5 6 Valentina Scandolara (Cylance Pro Cycling) 4 7 Lucy Garner (Wiggle High5) 4 8 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 3 9 Tiffany Cromwell (SASI) 3 10 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 3 11 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) 3 12 Jessica Mundy (SASI) 3 13 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 3 14 Amy Roberts (Wiggle High5) 3 15 Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) 3 16 Jessica Allen (High5 Dream Team) 2 17 Jasmine Mcmillan (Specialized Women's Racing) 2 18 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 1 19 Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) 1 20 Rossella Ratto (Cylance Pro Cycling) 1 21 Tayler Wiles (Orica-AIS) 1

Hill climb classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle King (Wiggle High5) 13 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Orica-AIS) 6 3 Erin Kinnealy (Nicheliving Vault) 5 4 Sharlotte Lucas (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 5 5 Shelley Olds (Cylance Pro Cycling) 4 6 Lauren Kitchen (Hitec Products) 3 7 Joanne Hogan (Rush Women's Team) 3 8 Lauretta Hanson (Rush Women's Team) 2 9 Lizzie Williams (Orica-AIS) 1 10 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Cylance Pro Cycling) 1 11 Peta Mullens (Wiggle High5) 1