Santos Women's Tour: Hoskins wins on final day
Australian outsprints Bronzini and Scandolara
Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) won her second stage of the Santos Women's Tour after she beat Wiggle Honda rider Giorgia Bronzini on the final day of racing. Orica-AIS had full control on the last lap of the 70-minute long critérium to deliver Hoskins into the final corner perfectly. Hoskins made the most of her team's work to comfortably beat Bronzini and teammate Valentina Scandolara.
“I didn’t have much success sprinting last year. I just needed a win under the belt to get the confidence back. My team backed me all the time, it was more me not being convinced in my own ability. Now I’m back and I’m happy,” said Hoskins.
Strong winds played into the hands of Orica-AIS, who were intent on keeping the group together. A group of 23 riders did get away on lap six but were reeled in by the Australian team just eight laps later. There were some further attacks but Orica maintained control to set up Hoskins into the final corner.
The third place was enough for Scandolara to retain her lead in the overall competition with Hoskins taking second. The Italian took a solo victory on the opening stage and has held her six-second lead since the. It is the first professional stage race win for the 24-year-old. “It’s been wonderful these past few days and today all these people saw how great Orica-AIS is. It was amazing,” said Scandolara. "“Once again we kept the jersey and we got the win so I am really really happy.
"We couldn’t break up the bunch but that was still alright because we have a great sprinter in Mel and we played that card controlling the race for the jersey and doing a great lead out during the last lap for Melissa. There was many attacks but I was really confident because my teammates and I were always there.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1:05:19
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|4
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|6
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|0:00:04
|7
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:05
|8
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|0:00:08
|10
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|11
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|12
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|13
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|14
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|15
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|16
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|17
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|18
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|19
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|20
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|21
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|22
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|23
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|24
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|25
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|26
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|27
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|28
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|29
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|30
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|31
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|32
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|33
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|34
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|35
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|36
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|37
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|39
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|40
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|41
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|42
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|43
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|44
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|45
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|46
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|47
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|48
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|49
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|50
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|51
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|52
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|53
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|54
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|55
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|56
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:00:28
|57
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:39
|58
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:51
|59
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:01:00
|dnf
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|dnf
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|dnf
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|dnf
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|dnf
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|dnf
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|dnf
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|dnf
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|dnf
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|dnf
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|dnf
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|dnf
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|dnf
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|dnf
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|dnf
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|dnf
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|dnf
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|dnf
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|dnf
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|dnf
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|dnf
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|dnf
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|dnf
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|dns
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|dns
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|dns
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|3
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|2
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|3
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|pts
|2
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|pts
|2
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|2
|4
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|3:16:02
|2
|High5 Dream Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Roxsolt
|4
|Wiggle Down Under
|5
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:19
|6
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|7
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|8
|Building Champions Squad
|9
|Specialized Securitor
|10
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|11
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|4:47:54
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|3
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:00:11
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|8
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:17
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:42
|11
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:01:04
|12
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|14
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|15
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|16
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|17
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:01:33
|19
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:01:38
|20
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|21
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|23
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:01:48
|25
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|0:02:00
|26
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:02:04
|27
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|28
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|29
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|30
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|31
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:11
|32
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:19
|33
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|0:04:24
|34
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|35
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|36
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|37
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:04:28
|38
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|39
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|40
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|41
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|42
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|43
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|44
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:32
|45
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|0:04:38
|46
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|47
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:06:42
|48
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|0:07:06
|49
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:07:24
|50
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:07:59
|51
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:09:02
|52
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:09:06
|53
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|0:09:11
|54
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:09:20
|55
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|56
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|57
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:15:01
|58
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|0:19:45
|59
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:22:51
|DNF
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|DNF
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|DNF
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|DNF
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|DNF
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|DNF
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|DNF
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|DNF
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|DNF
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|DNF
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|DNF
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|DNF
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|DNF
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|DNF
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|DNF
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|DNF
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|DNF
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|DNF
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|DNF
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|DNF
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|DNF
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|22
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|3
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|9
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|7
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|6
|6
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|5
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|8
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|9
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|11
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|12
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|13
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|2
|14
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|15
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|1
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|17
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|1
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|26
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|15
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|5
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|8
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|4
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|3
|10
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|11
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|2
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|14
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|1
|15
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|1
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|14:23:59
|2
|Roxsolt
|0:01:59
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|4
|Specialized Securitor
|0:03:39
|5
|Wiggle Down Under
|0:03:57
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:19
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|8
|High5 Dream Team
|0:07:04
|9
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:10:39
|10
|Building Champions Squad
|0:13:45
|11
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:15:17
