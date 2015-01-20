Trending

Santos Women's Tour: Hoskins wins on final day

Australian outsprints Bronzini and Scandolara

Image 1 of 14

The Orica AIS women won the teams catagory

The Orica AIS women won the teams catagory
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 14

Melissa Hoskins and Valentina Scandolara celebrate

Melissa Hoskins and Valentina Scandolara celebrate
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 14

Melissa Hoskins takes the win

Melissa Hoskins takes the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 14

Bridie O'Donnell drove the bunch for several laps

Bridie O'Donnell drove the bunch for several laps
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 14

Valentina Scandolara riding safely near the front

Valentina Scandolara riding safely near the front
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 14

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 14

The women head onto the finishing straight

The women head onto the finishing straight
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 14

Annette Edmondson in the sprinters jersey

Annette Edmondson in the sprinters jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 14

Shannon Malseed on the front

Shannon Malseed on the front
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 14

The women head up the back straight

The women head up the back straight
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 14

The Orica AIS women were on a mission early on

The Orica AIS women were on a mission early on
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 14

The women's field take off on a fine summers evening

The women's field take off on a fine summers evening
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 14

Lining up for the final stage

Lining up for the final stage
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 14

Valentina Scandolara stood on the top step.

Valentina Scandolara stood on the top step.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) won her second stage of the Santos Women's Tour after she beat Wiggle Honda rider Giorgia Bronzini on the final day of racing. Orica-AIS had full control on the last lap of the 70-minute long critérium to deliver Hoskins into the final corner perfectly. Hoskins made the most of her team's work to comfortably beat Bronzini and teammate Valentina Scandolara.

“I didn’t have much success sprinting last year. I just needed a win under the belt to get the confidence back. My team backed me all the time, it was more me not being convinced in my own ability. Now I’m back and I’m happy,” said Hoskins.

Strong winds played into the hands of Orica-AIS, who were intent on keeping the group together. A group of 23 riders did get away on lap six but were reeled in by the Australian team just eight laps later. There were some further attacks but Orica maintained control to set up Hoskins into the final corner.

The third place was enough for Scandolara to retain her lead in the overall competition with Hoskins taking second. The Italian took a solo victory on the opening stage and has held her six-second lead since the. It is the first professional stage race win for the 24-year-old. “It’s been wonderful these past few days and today all these people saw how great Orica-AIS is. It was amazing,” said Scandolara. "“Once again we kept the jersey and we got the win so I am really really happy.

"We couldn’t break up the bunch but that was still alright because we have a great sprinter in Mel and we played that card controlling the race for the jersey and doing a great lead out during the last lap for Melissa. There was many attacks but I was really confident because my teammates and I were always there.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS1:05:19
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
4Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
5Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
6Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing0:00:04
7Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:00:05
8Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
9Julia Kalotas (Aus)0:00:08
10Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
11Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
12Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
13Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
14Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
15Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
16Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
17Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
18Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
19Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
21Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
22Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
23Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
24Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
25Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
26Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
27Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
28Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
29Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
30Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
31Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
32Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
33Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
34Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
35Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
36Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
37Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
39Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
40Joanne Hogan (Aus)
41Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
42Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
43Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
44Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
45Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
46Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
47Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
48Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
49Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
50Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
51Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
52Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
53Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
54Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
55Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
56Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:00:28
57Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:00:39
58Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:00:51
59Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:01:00
dnfRuby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
dnfEmma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
dnfAmy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
dnfMarissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
dnfMichelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
dnfStacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
dnfNaima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
dnfHannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
dnfElla Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
dnfHollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
dnfSara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
dnfRachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
dnfGemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
dnfLisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
dnfAlexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
dnfLaura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
dnfNatalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
dnfNusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
dnfElizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
dnfJustyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
dnfJessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
dnfChloe Moran (Aus)
dnfAmalie Winther Olsen (Den)
dnsLauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
dnsMerridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
dnsCrystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda3
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
3Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad2
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt3
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad3
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS2
4Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt5pts
2Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS3
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt5pts
2Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt2
4Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS3:16:02
2High5 Dream Team0:00:11
3Roxsolt
4Wiggle Down Under
5Bicycle Superstore0:00:19
6Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
7Holden Women's Cycling Team
8Building Champions Squad
9Specialized Securitor
10EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
11Total Rush Hyster0:00:47

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS4:47:54
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
3Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:00:11
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:14
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
7Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
8Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:17
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:42
11Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt0:01:04
12Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:01:20
13Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team0:01:28
14Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
15Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
16Joanne Hogan (Aus)
17Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
18Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:01:33
19Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:01:38
20Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
21Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:42
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
23Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
24Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:01:48
25Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing0:02:00
26Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:02:04
27Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
28Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
29Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
30Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
31Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:02:11
32Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda0:02:19
33Isabelle Beckers (Bel)0:04:24
34Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
35Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
36Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:04:28
38Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
39Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
40Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
41Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
42Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
43Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:29
44Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:04:32
45Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)0:04:38
46Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team0:06:38
47Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:06:42
48Nicole Whitburn (Aus)0:07:06
49Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:07:24
50Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:07:59
51Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:09:02
52Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:09:06
53Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team0:09:11
54Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:09:20
55Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
56Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
57Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:15:01
58Julia Kalotas (Aus)0:19:45
59Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:22:51
DNFRuby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
DNFEmma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
DNFAmy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
DNFMarissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
DNFStephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
DNFMichelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
DNFStacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
DNFMerridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
DNFNaima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
DNFHannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
DNFElla Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
DNFHollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
DNFSara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
DNFRachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
DNFGemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
DNFCrystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
DNFLisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
DNFAlexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
DNFLaura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
DNFNatalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
DNFNarelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
DNFNusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
DNFElizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
DNFJustyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
DNFJessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
DNFChloe Moran (Aus)
DNFAmalie Winther Olsen (Den)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda22pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS12
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda9
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS7
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda6
6Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda5
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS4
8Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS3
9Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt3
11Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
12Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
13Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad2
14Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor2
15Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt1
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
17Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing1
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt12

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt26pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS15
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS11
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster5
6Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS5
8Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS4
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad3
10Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
11Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor2
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt2
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
14Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team1
15Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team1
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt8

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS14:23:59
2Roxsolt0:01:59
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:21
4Specialized Securitor0:03:39
5Wiggle Down Under0:03:57
6Bicycle Superstore0:05:19
7Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team0:07:03
8High5 Dream Team0:07:04
9EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:10:39
10Building Champions Squad0:13:45
11Total Rush Hyster0:15:17

