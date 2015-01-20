Image 1 of 14 The Orica AIS women won the teams catagory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 14 Melissa Hoskins and Valentina Scandolara celebrate (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 14 Melissa Hoskins takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 14 Bridie O'Donnell drove the bunch for several laps (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 14 Valentina Scandolara riding safely near the front (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 14 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-Honda) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 14 The women head onto the finishing straight (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 14 Annette Edmondson in the sprinters jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 14 Shannon Malseed on the front (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 14 The women head up the back straight (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 14 The Orica AIS women were on a mission early on (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 14 The women's field take off on a fine summers evening (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 14 Lining up for the final stage (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 14 Valentina Scandolara stood on the top step. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) won her second stage of the Santos Women's Tour after she beat Wiggle Honda rider Giorgia Bronzini on the final day of racing. Orica-AIS had full control on the last lap of the 70-minute long critérium to deliver Hoskins into the final corner perfectly. Hoskins made the most of her team's work to comfortably beat Bronzini and teammate Valentina Scandolara.

“I didn’t have much success sprinting last year. I just needed a win under the belt to get the confidence back. My team backed me all the time, it was more me not being convinced in my own ability. Now I’m back and I’m happy,” said Hoskins.

Strong winds played into the hands of Orica-AIS, who were intent on keeping the group together. A group of 23 riders did get away on lap six but were reeled in by the Australian team just eight laps later. There were some further attacks but Orica maintained control to set up Hoskins into the final corner.

The third place was enough for Scandolara to retain her lead in the overall competition with Hoskins taking second. The Italian took a solo victory on the opening stage and has held her six-second lead since the. It is the first professional stage race win for the 24-year-old. “It’s been wonderful these past few days and today all these people saw how great Orica-AIS is. It was amazing,” said Scandolara. "“Once again we kept the jersey and we got the win so I am really really happy.

"We couldn’t break up the bunch but that was still alright because we have a great sprinter in Mel and we played that card controlling the race for the jersey and doing a great lead out during the last lap for Melissa. There was many attacks but I was really confident because my teammates and I were always there.”



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 1:05:19 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 4 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 6 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 0:00:04 7 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:00:05 8 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 9 Julia Kalotas (Aus) 0:00:08 10 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 11 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 12 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 13 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 14 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 15 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 16 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 17 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 18 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 19 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 20 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 21 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 22 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 23 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 24 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 25 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 26 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 27 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 28 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 29 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 30 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 31 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 32 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 33 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 34 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 35 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 36 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 37 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 38 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 39 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 40 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 41 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 42 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 43 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 44 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 45 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 46 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 47 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 48 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 49 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 50 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 51 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 52 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 53 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 54 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 55 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 56 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:00:28 57 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:00:39 58 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:51 59 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:01:00 dnf Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team dnf Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad dnf Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad dnf Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing dnf Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group dnf Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group dnf Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group dnf Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group dnf Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC dnf Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC dnf Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC dnf Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team dnf Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team dnf Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team dnf Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team dnf Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team dnf Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team dnf Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists dnf Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen dnf Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen dnf Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen dnf Chloe Moran (Aus) dnf Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) dns Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt dns Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group dns Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 3 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 2 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 3 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 4 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 3 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 2 4 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 pts 2 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 3 3 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 pts 2 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 2 4 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica - AIS 3:16:02 2 High5 Dream Team 0:00:11 3 Roxsolt 4 Wiggle Down Under 5 Bicycle Superstore 0:00:19 6 Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team 7 Holden Women's Cycling Team 8 Building Champions Squad 9 Specialized Securitor 10 EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists 11 Total Rush Hyster 0:00:47

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 4:47:54 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 3 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:00:11 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 7 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 8 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:17 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:42 11 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 0:01:04 12 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:01:20 13 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 0:01:28 14 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 16 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 17 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 18 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:01:33 19 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:01:38 20 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 21 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:42 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 23 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 24 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:01:48 25 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 0:02:00 26 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:04 27 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 28 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 29 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 30 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 31 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:02:11 32 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 0:02:19 33 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 0:04:24 34 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 35 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 36 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 37 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:04:28 38 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 39 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 40 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 41 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 42 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 43 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:04:29 44 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:04:32 45 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 0:04:38 46 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 0:06:38 47 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:06:42 48 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 0:07:06 49 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:07:24 50 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:07:59 51 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:09:02 52 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:09:06 53 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 0:09:11 54 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:09:20 55 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 56 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 57 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:15:01 58 Julia Kalotas (Aus) 0:19:45 59 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:22:51 DNF Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team DNF Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad DNF Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt DNF Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing DNF Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing DNF Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group DNF Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group DNF Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group DNF Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group DNF Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group DNF Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC DNF Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC DNF Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC DNF Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team DNF Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team DNF Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team DNF Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team DNF Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team DNF Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team DNF Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team DNF Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists DNF Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists DNF Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen DNF Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen DNF Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen DNF Chloe Moran (Aus) DNF Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 22 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 3 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 9 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 7 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 6 6 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 5 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 4 8 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 9 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 3 11 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 12 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 13 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 2 14 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 15 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 1 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 17 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 1 DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 12

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 26 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 15 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 5 6 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 7 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 8 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 4 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 3 10 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 11 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 2 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 14 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 1 15 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 1 DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 8