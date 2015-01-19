Trending

Bronzini sprints to stage three victory at Santos Women's Tour

Scandolara retains leader's jersey with one stage to come

Image 1 of 15

Georgia Bronzini takes the win

Georgia Bronzini takes the win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 15

The Holden girls were ready to go

The Holden girls were ready to go
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 15

The top three from the stage on the podium

The top three from the stage on the podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 15

The Orica AIS Women still had numbers in the break

The Orica AIS Women still had numbers in the break
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 15

The descent begins…

The descent begins…
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 15

Scared landscape on Checkers Hill

Scared landscape on Checkers Hill
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 15

Ruth Corset showed of her climbing skills

Ruth Corset showed of her climbing skills
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 15

As the race headed up the climb, the fire damage was evident

As the race headed up the climb, the fire damage was evident
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 15

The peloton head towards the hills

The peloton head towards the hills
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 15

Tiffany Cromwell put on some pressure on a long climb

Tiffany Cromwell put on some pressure on a long climb
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 15

Perfect conditions in the Barossa Valley

Perfect conditions in the Barossa Valley
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 15

Rebecca Wiasak on her early solo break away

Rebecca Wiasak on her early solo break away
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 15

Rachel Neylan in the race

Rachel Neylan in the race
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 15

The jersey wearers pose for a quick pic before proceeding got under way

The jersey wearers pose for a quick pic before proceeding got under way
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 15

Valentina Scandolara salutes the crowd in the leaders jersey

Valentina Scandolara salutes the crowd in the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The sprint for stage three honours belonged to Georgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under) at the Santos Women's Tour today as she beat yesterday's winner Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) and race leader Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) over the line. Scandolara holds on to the overall race lead with one final criterium to come tomorrow around Victoria Park.

"I’m really happy because my team counted on my race, so I think they deserved that because we worked hard for the win," said Bronzini. "Also we are really happy because Nettie [Edmondson] won the intermediate sprint which was the plan. It was really hard to do but we’ve done it so I’m really happy."

Bronzini was the sole Wiggle-Honda rider in the leading group of 11, after she chased them down in the final 35 kilometres. It was race leader Scandolara that initiated the move on Checkers Hill along with Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster). They were soon joined by Bronzini and eight other riders – a group that contained a further three Orica-AIS riders. Bronzini played the number disparity to her advantage and kept quiet in the group before launching a strong sprint to comfortably beat her break companions.

“There were four Greenedge (Orica-AIS) riders so it was stupid if I rolled in front, so I waited and sat back while some of the girls attacked. It was pretty simple about the tactic, but not simple about the riding,” Bronzini explained.

Scandolara remained six seconds ahead of her teammate Hoskins going into the final stage.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1:47:13
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
4Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
6Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
9Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
10Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
11Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:14
12Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:01:14
13Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
14Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
15Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
16Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
17Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
18Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
19Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
20Joanne Hogan (Aus)
21Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
22Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
23Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
24Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
25Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
27Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
29Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
30Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
31Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
32Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
33Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
34Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
35Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
36Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
37Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:34
38Julia Kalotas (Aus)
39Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
40Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
41Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
42Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
43Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
44Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
45Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
46Chloe Moran (Aus)
47Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:03:38
48Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
49Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
50Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
51Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
52Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
53Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
54Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
55Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
56Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
57Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
58Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
59Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group0:05:48
60Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
61Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
62Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
63Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
64Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
65Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
66Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
67Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
68Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
69Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
70Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
71Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
72Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
73Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:07:31
74Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:07:32
75Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
76Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
77Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:08:39
78Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
79Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
80Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:11:16
81Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)0:11:37
82Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group0:12:31
83Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
84Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:16:05
85Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad0:20:36

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt3
3Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS3
3Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS2
4Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster5pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS3
3Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor2
4Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS5:21:39
2Roxsolt0:01:28
3Specialized Securitor0:02:28
4Holden Women's Cycling Team
5Wiggle Down Under
6Bicycle Superstore0:03:42
7Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team0:06:02
8High5 Dream Team0:06:06
9Boss Racing Team
10Subaru NSWIS NKC Team0:08:22
11EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:08:26
12CBR Women's Cycling0:08:30
13Total Rush Hyster0:09:26
14Building Champions Squad
15SUVelo Racing0:13:27
16Unified Solutions Group0:19:08
17Bikebug-NextGen0:20:51

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS3:42:35
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
5Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
6Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
7Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
8Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
9Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:12
10Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:00:42
11Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:56
12Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:01:20
13Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
15Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
17Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
18Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
19Joanne Hogan (Aus)
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
21Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:01:25
22Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:01:30
23Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
24Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt0:01:34
25Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
26Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
27Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:01:56
28Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
29Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
30Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
31Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
32Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
33Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
34Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda0:02:11
35Isabelle Beckers (Bel)0:04:16
36Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
37Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
38Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
39Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:04:20
40Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
41Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
42Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
43Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
44Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
45Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
46Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
47Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
48Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:04:21
49Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:04:24
50Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)0:04:30
51Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team0:06:30
52Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:06:34
53Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:06:45
54Nicole Whitburn (Aus)0:06:58
55Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:07:51
56Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:08:54
57Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:08:58
58Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
59Chloe Moran (Aus)0:08:59
60Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team0:09:03
61Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group0:09:06
62Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt0:09:12
63Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
64Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
65Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:11:08
66Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:11:16
67Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad0:14:41
68Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:14:53
69Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:15:02
70Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:17:03
71Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:17:12
72Julia Kalotas (Aus)0:19:37
73Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
74Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group0:19:40
75Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:21:51
76Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
77Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:22:06
78Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team0:23:35
79Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
80Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:24:57
81Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:27:23
82Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)0:27:55
83Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group0:28:49
84Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad0:36:39
85Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:37:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda17pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt12
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS10
4Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS7
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
6Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
7Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team3
8Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS2
9Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor2
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS1
11Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt1
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
13Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt16pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS12
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS11
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt8
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster5
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS3
8Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor2
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
10Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS11:07:57
2Roxsolt0:01:48
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:03:02
4Specialized Securitor0:03:20
5Wiggle Down Under0:03:46
6Bicycle Superstore0:05:00
7Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team0:06:44
8High5 Dream Team0:06:53
9Boss Racing Team0:07:34
10CBR Women's Cycling0:09:48
11EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:10:20
12Building Champions Squad0:13:26
13Total Rush Hyster0:14:30
14Subaru NSWIS NKC Team0:19:59
15SUVelo Racing0:25:26
16Unified Solutions Group0:43:37
17Bikebug-NextGen0:51:51

