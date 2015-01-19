Image 1 of 15 Georgia Bronzini takes the win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 The Holden girls were ready to go (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 15 The top three from the stage on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 15 The Orica AIS Women still had numbers in the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 15 The descent begins… (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 Scared landscape on Checkers Hill (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Ruth Corset showed of her climbing skills (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 As the race headed up the climb, the fire damage was evident (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 The peloton head towards the hills (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 Tiffany Cromwell put on some pressure on a long climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 Perfect conditions in the Barossa Valley (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 Rebecca Wiasak on her early solo break away (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 Rachel Neylan in the race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 The jersey wearers pose for a quick pic before proceeding got under way (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 Valentina Scandolara salutes the crowd in the leaders jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The sprint for stage three honours belonged to Georgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under) at the Santos Women's Tour today as she beat yesterday's winner Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) and race leader Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) over the line. Scandolara holds on to the overall race lead with one final criterium to come tomorrow around Victoria Park.

"I’m really happy because my team counted on my race, so I think they deserved that because we worked hard for the win," said Bronzini. "Also we are really happy because Nettie [Edmondson] won the intermediate sprint which was the plan. It was really hard to do but we’ve done it so I’m really happy."

Bronzini was the sole Wiggle-Honda rider in the leading group of 11, after she chased them down in the final 35 kilometres. It was race leader Scandolara that initiated the move on Checkers Hill along with Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster). They were soon joined by Bronzini and eight other riders – a group that contained a further three Orica-AIS riders. Bronzini played the number disparity to her advantage and kept quiet in the group before launching a strong sprint to comfortably beat her break companions.

“There were four Greenedge (Orica-AIS) riders so it was stupid if I rolled in front, so I waited and sat back while some of the girls attacked. It was pretty simple about the tactic, but not simple about the riding,” Bronzini explained.

Scandolara remained six seconds ahead of her teammate Hoskins going into the final stage.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1:47:13 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 4 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 6 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 7 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 9 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 10 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 11 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 0:00:14 12 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:01:14 13 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 14 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 15 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 16 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 17 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 18 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 19 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 20 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 21 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 22 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 23 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 24 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 25 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 27 Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 29 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 30 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 31 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 32 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 33 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 34 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 35 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 36 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 37 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:03:34 38 Julia Kalotas (Aus) 39 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 40 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 41 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 42 Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 43 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 44 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 45 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 46 Chloe Moran (Aus) 47 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:03:38 48 Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team 49 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 50 Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 51 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 52 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 53 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 54 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 55 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 56 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 57 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 58 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 59 Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group 0:05:48 60 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 61 Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team 62 Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team 63 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 64 Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 65 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 66 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 67 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 68 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 69 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 70 Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 71 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 72 Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 73 Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:07:31 74 Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:07:32 75 Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 76 Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 77 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:08:39 78 Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing 79 Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 80 Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:11:16 81 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 0:11:37 82 Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 0:12:31 83 Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 84 Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:16:05 85 Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 0:20:36

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 3 3 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 3 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 2 4 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 5 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 3 3 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 4 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica - AIS 5:21:39 2 Roxsolt 0:01:28 3 Specialized Securitor 0:02:28 4 Holden Women's Cycling Team 5 Wiggle Down Under 6 Bicycle Superstore 0:03:42 7 Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team 0:06:02 8 High5 Dream Team 0:06:06 9 Boss Racing Team 10 Subaru NSWIS NKC Team 0:08:22 11 EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:08:26 12 CBR Women's Cycling 0:08:30 13 Total Rush Hyster 0:09:26 14 Building Champions Squad 15 SUVelo Racing 0:13:27 16 Unified Solutions Group 0:19:08 17 Bikebug-NextGen 0:20:51

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 3:42:35 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 6 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 7 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 8 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 9 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:12 10 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:00:42 11 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 0:00:56 12 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:01:20 13 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 15 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 16 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 17 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 18 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 19 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 21 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:01:25 22 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:01:30 23 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 24 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 0:01:34 25 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 26 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 27 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:01:56 28 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 29 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 30 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 31 Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team 32 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 33 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 34 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 0:02:11 35 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 0:04:16 36 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 37 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 38 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 39 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:04:20 40 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 41 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 42 Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 43 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 44 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 45 Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team 46 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 47 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 48 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:04:21 49 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:04:24 50 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 0:04:30 51 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 0:06:30 52 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:06:34 53 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:06:45 54 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 0:06:58 55 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:07:51 56 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:08:54 57 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:08:58 58 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 59 Chloe Moran (Aus) 0:08:59 60 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 0:09:03 61 Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group 0:09:06 62 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 0:09:12 63 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 64 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 65 Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:11:08 66 Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:11:16 67 Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 0:14:41 68 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:14:53 69 Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:15:02 70 Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:17:03 71 Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:17:12 72 Julia Kalotas (Aus) 0:19:37 73 Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 74 Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 0:19:40 75 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:21:51 76 Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 77 Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:22:06 78 Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 0:23:35 79 Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 80 Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:24:57 81 Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:27:23 82 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 0:27:55 83 Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 0:28:49 84 Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 0:36:39 85 Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:37:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 17 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 12 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 4 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 7 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 6 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 7 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 3 8 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 9 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 10 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 1 11 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 1 12 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 13 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 16 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 12 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 11 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 8 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 5 7 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 3 8 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 10 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1