Bronzini sprints to stage three victory at Santos Women's Tour
Scandolara retains leader's jersey with one stage to come
The sprint for stage three honours belonged to Georgia Bronzini (Wiggle Down Under) at the Santos Women's Tour today as she beat yesterday's winner Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) and race leader Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) over the line. Scandolara holds on to the overall race lead with one final criterium to come tomorrow around Victoria Park.
"I’m really happy because my team counted on my race, so I think they deserved that because we worked hard for the win," said Bronzini. "Also we are really happy because Nettie [Edmondson] won the intermediate sprint which was the plan. It was really hard to do but we’ve done it so I’m really happy."
Bronzini was the sole Wiggle-Honda rider in the leading group of 11, after she chased them down in the final 35 kilometres. It was race leader Scandolara that initiated the move on Checkers Hill along with Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster). They were soon joined by Bronzini and eight other riders – a group that contained a further three Orica-AIS riders. Bronzini played the number disparity to her advantage and kept quiet in the group before launching a strong sprint to comfortably beat her break companions.
“There were four Greenedge (Orica-AIS) riders so it was stupid if I rolled in front, so I waited and sat back while some of the girls attacked. It was pretty simple about the tactic, but not simple about the riding,” Bronzini explained.
Scandolara remained six seconds ahead of her teammate Hoskins going into the final stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1:47:13
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|4
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|9
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|10
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|11
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:14
|12
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|13
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|14
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|15
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|16
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|17
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|18
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|19
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|20
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|21
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|22
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|23
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|24
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|25
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|27
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|29
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|30
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|32
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|33
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|34
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|35
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|36
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|37
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|38
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|39
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|40
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|41
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|42
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|43
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|44
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|45
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|46
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|47
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:03:38
|48
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|49
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|50
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|51
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|52
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|53
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|54
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|56
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|57
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|58
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|59
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|0:05:48
|60
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|61
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|62
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|63
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|64
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|65
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|66
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|67
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|68
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|69
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|70
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|71
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|72
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|73
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:07:31
|74
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:07:32
|75
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|76
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|77
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:08:39
|78
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|79
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|80
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:11:16
|81
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|0:11:37
|82
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|0:12:31
|83
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|84
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:16:05
|85
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|0:20:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|5
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|3
|3
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|5:21:39
|2
|Roxsolt
|0:01:28
|3
|Specialized Securitor
|0:02:28
|4
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|5
|Wiggle Down Under
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:42
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|8
|High5 Dream Team
|0:06:06
|9
|Boss Racing Team
|10
|Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
|0:08:22
|11
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:08:26
|12
|CBR Women's Cycling
|0:08:30
|13
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:09:26
|14
|Building Champions Squad
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|0:13:27
|16
|Unified Solutions Group
|0:19:08
|17
|Bikebug-NextGen
|0:20:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|3:42:35
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|6
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|7
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|8
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:12
|10
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:42
|11
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:56
|12
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|17
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|18
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|19
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:01:25
|22
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:01:30
|23
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:01:34
|25
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|26
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|27
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:01:56
|28
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|29
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|30
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|31
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|32
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|33
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|34
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|0:02:11
|35
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|0:04:16
|36
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|37
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|38
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|39
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:04:20
|40
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|41
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|42
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|43
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|44
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|45
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|46
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|47
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|48
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|49
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:04:24
|50
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|0:04:30
|51
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|0:06:30
|52
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:06:34
|53
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:06:45
|54
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|0:06:58
|55
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:07:51
|56
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:08:54
|57
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:08:58
|58
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|59
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|0:08:59
|60
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|0:09:03
|61
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|0:09:06
|62
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:09:12
|63
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|64
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|65
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:11:08
|66
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:11:16
|67
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|0:14:41
|68
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:14:53
|69
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:15:02
|70
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:17:03
|71
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:17:12
|72
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|0:19:37
|73
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|74
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|0:19:40
|75
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:21:51
|76
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|77
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:22:06
|78
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|0:23:35
|79
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|80
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:24:57
|81
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:27:23
|82
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|0:27:55
|83
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|0:28:49
|84
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|0:36:39
|85
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|17
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|12
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|4
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|7
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|6
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|7
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|3
|8
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|9
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|11
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|1
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|13
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|16
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|12
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|11
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|8
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|5
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|8
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|10
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|11:07:57
|2
|Roxsolt
|0:01:48
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|4
|Specialized Securitor
|0:03:20
|5
|Wiggle Down Under
|0:03:46
|6
|Bicycle Superstore
|0:05:00
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|8
|High5 Dream Team
|0:06:53
|9
|Boss Racing Team
|0:07:34
|10
|CBR Women's Cycling
|0:09:48
|11
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:10:20
|12
|Building Champions Squad
|0:13:26
|13
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:14:30
|14
|Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
|0:19:59
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|0:25:26
|16
|Unified Solutions Group
|0:43:37
|17
|Bikebug-NextGen
|0:51:51
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy