January 22, Stage 3: Norwood - Paracombe 143km
January 22, 2015: Norwood - Paracombe 143km
Stage 3: Norwood - Paracombe
Matt White says: "This is a new stage, although this area has been used in the past, with a brand new finish. It's a deceptively hard finish when you are coming down the gorge and turning right as it's very steep at the bottom and if you're not in the front of the peloton, then you are asking for trouble. From the last corner to the finish line it's about 1.5km but it's one of those finishes where we will see the first significant splits in the bunch.
Again, another crucial stage which replaces the Corkscrew stage and one that the climbers or very, very punchy riders will battle out for the win. The biggest threat I see on the stage is Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky). It's a stage where the climbers really have to make their make, if you want to win Tour Down Under you have to feature on this stage."
Winner - Watch the likes of Cadel Evans, Richie Porte, Simon Gerrans and a European wild card.
Stage details
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy