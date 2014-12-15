Matt White says: "This is a new stage, although this area has been used in the past, with a brand new finish. It's a deceptively hard finish when you are coming down the gorge and turning right as it's very steep at the bottom and if you're not in the front of the peloton, then you are asking for trouble. From the last corner to the finish line it's about 1.5km but it's one of those finishes where we will see the first significant splits in the bunch.‎

Again, another crucial stage which replaces the Corkscrew stage and one that the climbers or very, very punchy riders will battle out for the win. The biggest threat I see on the stage is Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky). It's a stage where the climbers really have to make their make, if you want to win Tour Down Under you have to feature on this stage."

Winner - Watch the likes of Cadel Evans, Richie Porte, Simon Gerrans and a European wild card.

