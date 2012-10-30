Trending

January 25, Stage 4: Modbury - Tanunda 126.5km

Stage 4 profile

What Stuart O'Grady says...

Kersbrook is quite tough climb. Again it's quite a fair way from the finish but it's one of those days where it depends on the weather. It can get quite windy out there and normally pretty hot around the Barossa [Valley]. It could well be one of the hardest days but I would expect a bunch sprint coming into Tanunda.

Profile

Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under

