January 25, Stage 4: Modbury - Tanunda 126.5km
Stage 4 profile
Stage 4: Modbury - Tanunda
What Stuart O'Grady says...
Kersbrook is quite tough climb. Again it's quite a fair way from the finish but it's one of those days where it depends on the weather. It can get quite windy out there and normally pretty hot around the Barossa [Valley]. It could well be one of the hardest days but I would expect a bunch sprint coming into Tanunda.
Profile
Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy