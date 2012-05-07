Alzate outsprints Keough, Abraham in Sandy Springs
Kiesanowski just ahead of Lasasso in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|1:04:18
|2
|Jake Keough (unitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:00:00
|3
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:00
|4
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|5
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:01
|6
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|0:00:01
|7
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|8
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:02
|9
|Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime)
|0:00:03
|10
|Andrew Crater (cleveland clinic sports health/)
|11
|Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|12
|Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:03
|13
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|14
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|15
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|16
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:00:04
|17
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|0:00:04
|18
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|0:00:05
|19
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:05
|20
|Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|21
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:06
|22
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|0:00:06
|23
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:06
|24
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|0:00:06
|25
|Josh Thornton (ZMotion)
|0:00:06
|26
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:07
|27
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|0:00:07
|28
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:08
|29
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:08
|30
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|0:00:08
|31
|Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)
|0:00:08
|32
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|33
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
|0:00:08
|34
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:08
|35
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:09
|36
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|0:00:10
|37
|Brandon Spencer (REALDEALRACING/LABICICLETTA)
|0:00:10
|38
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
|0:00:10
|39
|Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For)
|0:00:11
|40
|Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:11
|41
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:00:11
|42
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|0:00:11
|43
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|0:00:12
|44
|Bejamin Brant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|45
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:13
|46
|Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
|47
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:17
|48
|Christian Parrett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:22
|49
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:00:44
|50
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|0:00:46
|51
|Daniel Asconeguy (Rosetti Development)
|0:01:04
|52
|Bradley White (United Healthcare Professional )
|0:01:07
|53
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)
|0:01:07
|54
|Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|55
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Ville LLC)
|DNF
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Darion Fleming (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|Jordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
|DNF
|Matthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|DNF
|David Goodman (The Hub)
|DNF
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|DNF
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
|DNF
|Michael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|DNF
|Timothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|DNF
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|DNF
|Brett Magner (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|DNF
|Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|DNF
|Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|Matthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Hunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|DNF
|Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Logan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|DNF
|Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|DNF
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
|DNF
|Nick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
|DNF
|Andrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)
|DNF
|Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Alex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing)
|DNF
|Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
|DNF
|Mark Babcock (Deeds Publishing)
|DNF
|Matt Brooks (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Artiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Andrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|DNF
|Gevan Samuel (Rosetti Development)
|DNF
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|DNF
|Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Alex Bowden (Team Type 1 DEVO)
|DNF
|Jay Thomson (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team Presented by Maxxis)
|DNF
|Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (Athens Velo Club)
|DNF
|Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Brad Parkerson (Lifetime Bikes/Loganville Ford)
|DNF
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Dylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory)
|DNF
|Phil Southerland (Team Type 1)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:59:46
|2
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:00:01
|3
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)
|0:00:05
|4
|Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|0:00:08
|5
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:00:08
|6
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|0:00:09
|7
|Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:10
|8
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|0:00:10
|9
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:00:10
|10
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|11
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|0:00:10
|12
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
|0:00:10
|13
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|0:00:10
|14
|Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|15
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:00:11
|16
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:11
|17
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
|0:00:11
|18
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:11
|19
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:12
|20
|Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)
|0:00:12
|21
|Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)
|0:00:12
|22
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|23
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:12
|24
|Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
|0:00:13
|25
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:13
|26
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:14
|27
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)
|0:00:38
|DNF
|Valerie Brostrom (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|DNF
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|DNF
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|DNF
|Jennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|DNF
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|DNF
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|DNF
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|DNF
|Sarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
|DNF
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|DNF
|Whitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|DNF
|Rebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|DNF
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|DNF
|Dominiqiue Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|DNF
|Alice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|DNF
|Crystal Little (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
|DNF
|Zoey Frasier (Frazier Cycling)
