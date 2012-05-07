Trending

Alzate outsprints Keough, Abraham in Sandy Springs

Kiesanowski just ahead of Lasasso in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)1:04:18
2Jake Keough (unitedHealthcare Professional C)0:00:00
3Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:00
4Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
5Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:01
6John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)0:00:01
7Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
8Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:02
9Leonardo Marquez (Lifetime)0:00:03
10Andrew Crater (cleveland clinic sports health/)
11Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)0:00:03
12Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:03
13Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
14Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
15Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
16Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)0:00:04
17Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:00:04
18Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)0:00:05
19Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:05
20Jean Michel Lechance (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:05
21Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:06
22Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)0:00:06
23Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:06
24Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)0:00:06
25Josh Thornton (ZMotion)0:00:06
26Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:07
27Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)0:00:07
28Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:08
29Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:08
30Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)0:00:08
31Maikel Matos (Team Coco's)0:00:08
32Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
33David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)0:00:08
34Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:08
35Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:09
36Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)0:00:10
37Brandon Spencer (REALDEALRACING/LABICICLETTA)0:00:10
38Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)0:00:10
39Juan Arias (Lifetime Bikes / Loganville For)0:00:11
40Jon Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:11
41Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:00:11
42Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 DEVO)0:00:11
43Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)0:00:12
44Bejamin Brant (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:00:12
45David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:13
46Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
47Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:17
48Christian Parrett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:22
49David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:00:44
50Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)0:00:46
51Daniel Asconeguy (Rosetti Development)0:01:04
52Bradley White (United Healthcare Professional )0:01:07
53Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Professional C)0:01:07
54Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)0:01:08
55Johnny Mitchell (Team Ville LLC)
DNFRyan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFThomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Team)
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFDarion Fleming (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFJordan Heimer (Locos Grill & Pub)
DNFMatthew Whatley (Cycle Sport Concepts)
DNFDavid Goodman (The Hub)
DNFNate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
DNFNeil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFJared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFAndres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
DNFKyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
DNFMichael York (Cycle Sport Concepts)
DNFTimothy Burton (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
DNFPhillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
DNFBrett Magner (Athens Velo Club)
DNFEric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
DNFAndy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
DNFJustin Reddell (DNA Racing)
DNFGabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFMatthew Miller (Athens Velo Club)
DNFHunter Garrison (Athens Velo Club)
DNFTimothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
DNFClaudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
DNFAlejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFLogan Cornel (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
DNFKarel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
DNFLuke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFBen Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefiting Globalbike)
DNFNick Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross)
DNFAndrew Joseph Smith (Depaula Racing)
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
DNFKenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFJohn Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)
DNFOneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
DNFYusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFVictor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFEric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
DNFAlex Dayton (Mock Orange Racing)
DNFJacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
DNFMark Babcock (Deeds Publishing)
DNFMatt Brooks (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFArtiom Kraitor (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFAndrea Pirovano (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFBrendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
DNFGevan Samuel (Rosetti Development)
DNFLeonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
DNFChris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1 DEVO)
DNFJay Thomson (United Healthcare Professional Cycling Team Presented by Maxxis)
DNFJoey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)
DNFOliver Flautt (Athens Velo Club)
DNFAndrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling)
DNFBrad Parkerson (Lifetime Bikes/Loganville Ford)
DNFAbigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
DNFDylan Degan (Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory)
DNFPhil Southerland (Team Type 1)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:59:46
2Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:00:01
3Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing/ MSMOC)0:00:05
4Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)0:00:08
5Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:00:08
6Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)0:00:09
7Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO)0:00:10
8Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)0:00:10
9Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:00:10
10Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
11Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)0:00:10
12Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)0:00:10
13Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)0:00:10
14Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
15Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:00:11
16Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:00:11
17Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)0:00:11
18Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:00:11
19Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:12
20Amy Phillips (Mystique Cycling Team / SCV)0:00:12
21Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)0:00:12
22Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
23Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:12
24Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)0:00:13
25Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:13
26Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:14
27Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO)0:00:38
DNFValerie Brostrom (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
DNFValeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
DNFMandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
DNFJennie May (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
DNFColleen Paine (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
DNFLaura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
DNFMorgan Patton (Team Type 1)
DNFSarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
DNFSarah Rice (Spidermonkey cycling)
DNFRebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
DNFWhitney Schultz (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
DNFRebecca Larson (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
DNFKate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
DNFDominiqiue Shore (Frazier Cycling)
DNFAbigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling)
DNFColleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
DNFAlice Wallet (MVP Health Care Cycling)
DNFCrystal Little (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Racing)
DNFZoey Frasier (Frazier Cycling)

