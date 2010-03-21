Image 1 of 31 Rory Sutherland wins stage two, the San Dimas road race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 31 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) was happy to hold on to her yellow jersey today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 31 The men head off for the first of 12 laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 31 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) had his work cut out for him on todays tough course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 31 Puddingstone Reservoir provided the backdrop for part of todays race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 31 The men on the way out of the feed zone and into the park. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 31 Karl Menzies (United Health Care) gets to the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 31 A break in the men's race rolls through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 31 Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) pulls at the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 31 Brad White (United Health Care) spent most of his day in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 31 The field passes over the Puddingstone Reservoir dam. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 31 Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies) looking comfortable going into the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 31 Fly V Australia had to spend most of the day on the front to defend the jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Colavita) gained a little bit more time with his good ride today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 31 Colavita-Baci happy with the win today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 31 The field stayed together at the front nearing the last time up the KOM. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 31 More wildflowers in the park. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 31 Kelly Benjamin gets a win for Colavita-Baci in fine style. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 31 Rory Sutherland gets a congratulations after his win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 31 The women get started with a roll through the scenic San Dimas countryside. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 31 The women's field gets a little spread out near the KOM. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 31 Today's race rolled through Bonelli Park. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 31 Wildflowers are just starting to peak out on the hillsides. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 31 A break in the women's race makes its way through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 31 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) staying near the front to defend her leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 31 Riders near the top of the KOM. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 31 A strong women's field today in San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 31 The women all together through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 31 Teams who had riders in the break were all covering the front of the main field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 31 Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) pushes the pace on the decent. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 31 The field gets strung out with two laps to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) captured his first victory of the season at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race with a storming run past his four late-stage breakaway companions to take the win ahead of Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation), Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strategies). Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) hung on for fifth place.

"It felt really good," said Sutherland. "We have a new sponsor, new team, and we've made a few mistakes the last weeks. There are some new guys getting to know each other and getting everything going again. This is what we needed to push the team forward and get the morale going."

The five cagey riders snuck off the front of the peloton over the final steep climb located several kilometres from the finish. Amaran started the stage in fourth place overall, 16 seconds behind race leader Ben Day (Fly V Australia).

Grajales was the first to make a bid for the win followed by the Cuban, with Sutherland starting the sprint in fifth place and jumping around Frattini and Shirley before closing the 100 metre gap to Grajales and Amaran and passing them at the line to take the win.

"I've been training hard all winter, training hard on speed work and sprinting the last few races so that I can finish it off at the end," continued Sutherland. "I hit it with 350 metres to go and slowly reeled them in. I got around them with enough time to put my hands up at the end, which has been a long while."

"In the last couple of years I've always tried with two laps to go but if you go late with one big attack it seems to be better than doing two or three little ones and you end up killing yourself," he added.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) held on to his overall lead thanks to the hard work of his seven teammates who set tempo on the front of the peloton for the majority of the race. Fellow Australian Sid Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms) captured enough seconds in the first intermediate time bonus sprint to move up into second place, eight seconds behind the leader. Paul Mach (Bissell) sits in third place, 11 seconds back.

"Bloody Sid is a tricky little bugger and had a crack at the first sprint," said Day. "Thankfully I was able to get those back in a later sprint. The UnitedHealthcare team did a good job of making a race for it and Amaran is looking ferocious. He came to our attention two years ago in San Dimas and I think he's one of biggest threats sitting behind me."

"The boys rode really well and it was a good race," Day added. "We were on the front from the first kilometre today and they had control of the race. The last lap, I didn't have good sensations. I'm still trying to find my legs a little bit. I was a little bit worried and the last break was a classy move, but I'm confident we can have a good crack at the criterium tomorrow."

The men's peloton tackled a short but challenging 135km road race run on a 12km circuit through Bonelli Park. Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation) was arguably the most aggressive rider of the day, initiating an early breakaway on the first lap. The original move was reabsorbed back into the peloton in time for the first intermediate sprint won by Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia).

O'Neill initiated the next breakaway on the third lap that included Lucas Euser (SpiderTech), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) and Adam Smitters (Yahoo!). He became the virtual race leader when the break gained more than 50 seconds as White captured enough intermediate sprint points to take the lead in the best sprinter competition.

Fly V Australia maintained a steady tempo, holding the breakaway between 45 seconds and one minute for the next six laps. The field came back together with three laps to go, just in time for the final intermediate sprint for time bonuses. Menzies won the bunch sprint followed by Day, who earned back the valuable time taken by Taberlay in the first sprint.

Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling-SCVelo) took a flyer with two laps to go. He was later joined by Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation) although the peloton reeled the pair back in with one lap to go.

The final move of the day was initiated over the climb by Sutherland and followed by Amaran, Frattini, Grajales and Shirley. The five riders narrowly crossed the finish line ahead of a bunch sprint won by Ken Hanson (Team Type 1).

Sutherland's teammates Chris Baldwin crashed on the second lap and was taken to a local hospital after the stage where he received eight stitches to a laceration on his leg. It is undecided whether he will start the third and final stage at the Incycle Bike Stores-Cannondale Bicycles criterium held in downtown San Dimas on Sunday.

Early season triumph for Benjamin

In the women's race, Kelly Benjamin (Colavita-Baci) also pulled off an early season win from a five-rider breakaway. Benjamin outpaced Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation), Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) in third and Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears).

"This is really exciting," said Benjamin. "We are fresh off the team camp and it was one of the best team camps I've ever had in my life. We all bonded amazingly. I'm just so happy to get a win for the team."

Odds were on Benjamin to win the sprint, the fastest sprinter of the five women in the breakaway that included Rhodes, Anderson, Samplonious and Amanda Miller (TIBCO). They worked well together on the last lap to maintain a some 50-second advantage ahead of the peloton.

Rhodes attacked with half a lap to go, reducing the break to three riders, as Anderson and Benjamin followed. A game of cat and mouse amongst the leaders allowed Samplonius make her way back across. Samplonius took matters into her own hands and pulled the move towards the finish line in an attempt to hold off the peloton.

"It was all about timing," Benjamin added. "Anne was doing a lot of work in the end. I was second wheel, looked back and saw the peloton was so close. I didn't want to be out there all day and didn't want to get caught. I jumped really hard at 300 metres to go and held it."

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) maintained a 16-second lead in the overall classification ahead of Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) and more than one minute ahead of Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) in third place. Abbott praised her young teammates for their hard work at the front of the peloton.

"All the girls were amazing and made it a really safe race," said the race leader. "We were able to bring it back to within a few seconds and took some of the time bonuses. We're happy with it.

"This is the first time I've seen younger girls taking that [domestique] responsibility. Ruth [Winder] and Coryn [Rivera] are so talented and so strong. For them to be given a responsibility role is great and equal to what they deserve and they're worthy of that."

Rhodes impressed the crowds by being the only rider to stay out front for nearly the full 70km. She initiated an early break that included Rebecca Much (TIBCO) and Heather Logan (Colavita-Baci) although their efforts were neutralised when powerhouse teammates Ina Yoko-Teutenberg and second on general classification, Evenlyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia), tried to bridge across.

"That was not good," said Abbott. "I saw them going up and Ina is a very tricky pack rider, it's good to be on her wheel. I didn't get there in time. When I got to the front Kat [Carroll] was there and Colavita helped us out too."

Rhodes pushed on and wound up in the second move of the day, the winning break. She was joined by Samplonius, Miller, Benjamin and Anderson.

"I didn't think it was a good break because I lost so much time, I was two minutes down," said Anderson. "Once the break was established, good, we needed to have someone come across or something because I was not the best one in the group either. I wasn't going to get in the leaders jersey. In the beginning I didn't work and I was hoping they were going to come. On the last lap I started rolling through."

The San Dimas Stage Race concludes tomorrow at the Incycle Bike Stores-Cannondale Bicycles criterium held in downtown San Dimas.

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 3:17:38 2 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 3 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 4 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 5 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 0:00:04 6 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 7 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 8 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 9 Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 10 Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 11 Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 12 Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 13 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 14 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 15 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 16 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 17 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 18 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 19 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 20 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 21 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 22 Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1) 23 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 24 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 25 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 26 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 27 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 28 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 29 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 30 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 31 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 32 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 33 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 34 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 35 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:00:19 36 Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:00:24 37 Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 38 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 39 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 40 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 41 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 42 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 43 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 44 Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion) 45 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 46 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com) 47 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 48 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 49 Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA) 50 Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition) 51 David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:00:34 52 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:48 53 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 54 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 55 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 56 Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia) 57 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 58 Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 59 Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia) 60 Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia) 61 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 62 Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy) 63 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 64 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 65 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 66 Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 67 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 0:01:01 68 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:08 69 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 0:01:29 70 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:01:32 71 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:01:40 72 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:01:53 73 Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 74 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 75 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 76 Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 77 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO) 78 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 79 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 80 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:02:40 81 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:02:54 82 Nick Brandtsorenson 0:04:31 83 Christopher Johnson 84 Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 85 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 86 Nathan O'neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 87 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 88 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 89 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 90 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 91 Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange) 92 Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 93 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 94 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 95 Austin Allison (Docfish Racing) 96 Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 97 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 98 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 99 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 100 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 101 Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 102 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:39 103 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) 0:06:14 104 Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society) 105 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 106 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:06:45 107 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 108 Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent) 0:09:40 HD Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA) HD Chris Mcdonald (SocalCycling.com) HD Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong) HD Scott Tietzeh (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) HD Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) HD David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling) HD Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 3:30:29 2 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:08 3 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:11 4 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:14 5 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:00:19 6 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:21 7 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 8 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 0:00:37 9 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:00:45 10 Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:00:44 11 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:00:45 12 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 13 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:55 14 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:57 15 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:00:58 16 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:01 17 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:04 18 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 19 Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:01:14 20 Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:01:18 21 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:22 22 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:01:25 23 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 0:01:34 24 Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:01:35 25 Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy) 26 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:36 27 Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1) 0:01:37 28 Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:01:41 29 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 0:01:45 30 Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition) 0:01:49 31 Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 32 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:01:51 33 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:01:53 34 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:54 35 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:55 36 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 0:01:56 37 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:00 38 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:03 39 Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia) 0:02:06 40 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:02:07 41 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 42 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:14 43 Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 44 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:17 45 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 0:02:18 46 Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia) 0:02:22 47 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 48 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:02:24 49 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 50 David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:02:25 51 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 52 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:02:30 53 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:31 54 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:36 55 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:02:39 56 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com) 57 Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion) 0:02:41 58 Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:02:42 59 Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:02:48 60 Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 61 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 62 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 63 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:02:51 64 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO) 0:02:53 65 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 0:02:57 66 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 0:02:59 67 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:03:04 68 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:03:07 69 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:03:29 70 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 71 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:03:39 72 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 0:03:42 73 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:03:49 74 Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:04:00 75 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:04:20 76 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:04:26 77 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:04:27 78 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:04:39 79 Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:04:54 80 Nathan O'neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:20 81 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:25 82 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:05:48 83 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:50 84 Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 0:05:52 85 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 86 Austin Allison (Docfish Racing) 0:05:58 87 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:59 88 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:00 89 Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:06:15 90 Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:06:16 91 Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:06:19 92 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:06:26 93 Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis) 0:06:35 94 Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:06:45 95 Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:51 96 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:06:53 97 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:06:56 98 Nick Brandtsorenson 0:06:58 99 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:07:01 100 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 0:07:21 101 Christopher Johnson 0:07:52 102 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 0:07:55 103 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:07:59 104 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 0:08:57 105 Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society) 0:08:59 106 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:09:03 107 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:50 108 Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent) 0:11:53

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 2:32:12 2 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 3 Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) 4 Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:05 5 Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:00:12 6 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 7 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 8 Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo) 9 Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar) 10 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) 11 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 12 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 13 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 14 Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 15 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO) 16 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 17 Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears) 18 Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears) 19 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 20 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) 21 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 22 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange) 23 Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo) 24 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 25 Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun) 26 Bea Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo) 27 Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife LaGrange) 28 Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) 29 Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO) 30 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 31 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 32 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 33 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 34 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 35 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:20 36 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:25 37 Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:00:41 38 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 39 Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) 40 Julie Cutts (Colavita/Outback Las Vegas/ Wicked Cycling) 0:00:46 41 Marie Rosado 42 Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo) 43 Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson) 44 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 45 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:12 46 Laura Hines (Helens / Cannondale) 47 Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 48 Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society) 0:01:28 49 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 50 Andrea Bunnin (Team Saskatchewan) 0:01:46 51 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:03:41 52 Angela McClure (Webcor/Alto Velo) 53 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 0:04:09 54 Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:04:11 55 Melina Bernecker (Helens / Cannondale) 0:06:57 56 Jenny Rios (Helens / Cannondale) 57 Jennifer Johansen (NOW MS Society) 58 Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling) 59 Tammy Wildgoose (Paramount) 60 Jerika Hutchinson (Team TIBCO) 61 Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 62 Yukie Nakamura (Metromint Cycling) 63 Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears) 64 Lauren Hecht (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:07:01 65 Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:07:20 HD Lauren Liscinski (NOW MS Society) HD Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS Society) HD Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos Cycling)