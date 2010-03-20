Trending

Day, Abbott charge to victories

Fly V and Peanut Butter & Co celebrate after uphill opener

Image 1 of 27

Paul Mach (Bissell) came in only 5 seconds behind first place

Paul Mach (Bissell) came in only 5 seconds behind first place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) rounds one of the many switch backs on the course

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) rounds one of the many switch backs on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Riders getting up the climb as hard as they can

Riders getting up the climb as hard as they can
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

Nathan Oneill (Bahati Foundation) on the road again and looking race ready so far

Nathan Oneill (Bahati Foundation) on the road again and looking race ready so far
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) looking forward to the upcoming crit

Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) looking forward to the upcoming crit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Aussie rider Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)

Aussie rider Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)

Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

Rory Sutherland (United Health Care) will be one to watch as things progress this week

Rory Sutherland (United Health Care) will be one to watch as things progress this week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

Riders pass each other with one on the way up and a couple finished

Riders pass each other with one on the way up and a couple finished
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

Walker Savidge (Holowesko)

Walker Savidge (Holowesko)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) is always a climber that can do some damage

Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) is always a climber that can do some damage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko)

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) UK champion testing his legs in the US

Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) UK champion testing his legs in the US
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Steep roads separated riders along the route

Steep roads separated riders along the route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) will be at Redlands next week to defend last years win

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) will be at Redlands next week to defend last years win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) floated up the mountain today to take first place

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) floated up the mountain today to take first place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) going all out to hold on to second place

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) going all out to hold on to second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co) had a spectacular ride to round out the top three

Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co) had a spectacular ride to round out the top three
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

Luis Amaron (Jamis-Colavita) rounds a switch back on the way to his fourth place finish

Luis Amaron (Jamis-Colavita) rounds a switch back on the way to his fourth place finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) duplicated lasts years win again today

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) duplicated lasts years win again today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Sid Taberlay (California Giant-Berry Farms) snuck in under the radar to take third

Sid Taberlay (California Giant-Berry Farms) snuck in under the radar to take third
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Chris Baldwin (United Health Care) looking strong

Chris Baldwin (United Health Care) looking strong
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) will be going after the big win in sunday's crate

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) will be going after the big win in sunday's crate
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) looking strong part way up the climb

Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) looking strong part way up the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) national road champ

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) national road champ
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) passing riders on the way to her win

Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) passing riders on the way to her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Nicholas Walker (Holowesko)

Nicholas Walker (Holowesko)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Defending Champion, Ben Day (Fly V Australia) didn't disappoint the crowds when he climbed into the victory in the opening Glendora Chevrolet time trial at the 2010 San Dimas Stage Race. Day won the six-kilometre uphill event in a time of 12:53, five seconds faster than Paul Mach (Bissell) in second place and a further three seconds ahead of Sid Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms).

"It was a great way to start the season," Day said. "I was a little bit quicker last year but I was in better form then. I’m half way through my preparation since I'd already done the Tour of California [by this stage] last year. I’m excited about coming into this season with a gradual progression in training. This is a stepping stone in my racing. We have a super strong team. The boys are really coming together and it’s very exciting."

Last year, Day won the overall title after the three days of racing ahead of Phillip Gaimon and Chris Baldwin. Today, he was the last rider to start the time trial after a long line of 157 participants in the Pro/Cat 1 men’s race. He set off after his 30-second man, Baldwin, but did not catch him before the finish line.

"How quickly we forget how much it hurts," Day said. "I had Baldwin in front of me today: a great rabbit. I never caught the rabbit but he was putting me in the hurt box. It was a benefit to be chasing him today. I went out hard and it was difficult in the middle. I knew if I was around the same time as last year then it was a good sign that I was in it for the win."

Day commended the efforts of his closest competitors Mach and Taberlay. Taberlay is the Australian National Mountain Bike Champion and no stranger to the podium.

"I don’t know him that well but I know he’s a bloody good bike rider and he’s a champion cyclist," Day said. "He comes from a different back ground of cycling than us but he’s a fierce competitor. Mach did a great ride too. There are a lot of good guys and the race is not over. There are lots of time bonuses up for grabs. But my team is riding very strong."

Abbott beats personal best on Glendora Mountain

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENT12) displayed her formidable climbing prowess to win the Glendora Chevrolet uphill time trial on Friday. Abbott road to the top of Glendora Mountain Road with a winning time of 14:31, some 16 seconds faster than runner up Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) and 19 seconds clear of her teammate Alisha Welsh in third.

"It’s exciting to see when you go to the first race with the team because you never know what is going to happen," Abbott said. "You trust your training and everything you did in the off season but it’s a relief to know that it all came together."

Abbott won the time trial in 2008 and started the day as the odds-on favourite to win the nearly six kilometre climb through the switchbacks of Glendora Mountain Road. The Boulder, native beat her previous time by 30 seconds. "Some of that might have been because it was less windy or just a faster course, not just because of training," Abbott said.

Stevens was pleased with her second place performance while racing for her new HTC-Columbia outfit. She is confident her team can pull off a winning performance by the end of this weekend. "It was a hard course but it was good competition," Stevens said. "It’s still early in the season. Any of the girls on this team are capable of winning the overall. But there is really strong competition so we will see how everyone is riding."

Abbott praised her teammate, Welsh, for her third place effort. Welsh’s result surprised some observers, but not Abbott. "We have to highlight Alisha’s ride today," she said. "There are a few people out there who realize how much talent she has but by and large there are people who've overlooked her. I am very excited to get the chance to ride with her because she’s excited about it and so talented."

Other notable performances include Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) in fourth, Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci) in fifth, Kathryn Donovan (InCycles-SCVelo) in sixth, Ina Teutenberg (HTC_Columbia) in seventh, Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Company TWENTY12) in eighth, Rebecca Much (Webcor) in ninth and rounding out the top ten Courtney O’Donnell (Herbalife Lagrange).

The racing continues on Saturday, March 20 at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race held on a 12 kilometre circuit through Bonelli Park. The Pro men will take on 12 laps totalling 135 kilometres and the Pro/Elite women will complete 8 laps for a total of 70 kilometres of racing.
 

Men's Pro Results
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)0:12:54
2Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:05
3Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:08
4Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:16
5Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:17
6Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis)0:00:19
7Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:00:24
8Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:29
9Tim Roe (Trek livestrong)0:00:30
10Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:31
11Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:00:37
12Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:00:37
13Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:39
14Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:00:40
15Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy)0:00:45
16Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:00:49
17Nathan O'neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:50
18Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:51
19Mike Mathis (AXA Equitable Life Insurance)0:00:51
20Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:52
21Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:53
22Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:55
23Benjamin King (Trek livestrong)0:00:55
24William Dugan (Team Type1)0:00:57
25Alex Dowsett (Trek livestrong)0:00:58
26Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:58
27Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:58
28Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO)0:00:58
29Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:59
30Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:01:03
31Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:01:08
32Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)0:01:08
33Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:10
34Thomas Nelson (Adageo)0:01:12
35David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:14
36Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia)0:01:16
37Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:01:17
38Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:17
39Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:01:18
40Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:19
41Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)0:01:19
42Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrit)0:01:23
43Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:01:23
44Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:24
45Austin Allison (Docfish Racing)0:01:24
46Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:25
47Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:25
48Sam Johnson (hagens Berman LLP Cyclng Team)0:01:28
49Scott Stewart (Team Type1)
50Davide Frattini (Team Type1)
51Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23)0:14:22
52Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:23
53Chris Mcdonald (SocalCycling.com)0:14:23
54Ric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:14:24
55Fabio Calbria (Team Type1)
56Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia)0:14:25
57Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:14:25
58Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:28
59Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:14:28
60Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23)0:14:28
61Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:14:29
62David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:33
63Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:14:33
64Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)0:14:34
65Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:14:35
66Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:14:36
67Aaron Olson (FoundationRoots.com)0:14:36
68Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)0:14:37
69Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:14:37
70Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)0:14:38
71Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:14:39
72Stevie Cullinan (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrit)0:14:39
73Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange)0:14:40
74Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:14:40
75Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:14:41
76Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:14:41
77Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:14:41
78David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:14:42
79Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:44
80Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:14:44
81Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:14:46
82James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:14:46
83Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)0:14:48
84Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:14:50
85Mathew Bell (S/R Trek Red Truck)0:14:50
86Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:14:51
87Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)0:14:51
88Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:14:53
89Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport)0:14:56
90Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:14:58
91Scott Tietzeh (Mountain Kharkis Fueled Jitter)0:14:58
92Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Inv)0:15:04
93Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:15:04
94Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)0:15:05
95Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)0:15:05
96Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:15:06
97Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com)0:15:06
98Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion)0:15:09
99Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:15:09
100Phillip Elsasser (Fanatik Bike Co.)0:15:10
101Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin)0:15:12
102Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:15:12
103Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:13
104Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:15:13
105Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)0:15:15
106Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:15:15
107Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:15:15
108Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:15:16
109Nick Brandtsorenson (Unattached)0:15:19
110Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:15:19
111Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)0:15:21
112Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)0:15:22
113Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:25
114Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:15:25
115Martijn Verschoor (Team Type1)
116Isacc Howe (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)0:15:30
117Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)0:15:35
118Daniel Holt (Team Type1)
119Joe Lewis (Bannings Bikes)0:15:36
120Kenneth Hanson (Team Type1)
121Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society)0:15:36
122Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:15:37
123Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)0:15:39
124David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)0:15:41
125Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:15:44
126Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:15:45
127Will Mcginnis (warp9bikes.com/tristar)0:15:47
128James Williamson (Bike Religion)0:15:47
129Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)0:15:53
130Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:15:53
131Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)0:15:55
132Iggy Silva (Trek Livestrong)0:15:57
133Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:15:58
134James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)0:15:59
135Christopher Johnson (Rock Racing Factory Team)0:16:13
136Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:16:14
137Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:16:15
138Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:16:15
139Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:16:16
140Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:16:19
141Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:16:20
142Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)0:16:22
143Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)0:16:24
144Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:16:28
145Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable / CRCA)0:16:39
146Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)0:16:43
147Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:16:47
148Julio C Mollinedo (SoCalCycyling.com)0:16:57
149Gustavo Mendez (Herblife LaGrange)0:16:58
150Stephen J Alexander (Team CRCA/Foundation)0:17:02
151Justin Williams (Trek livestrong)0:17:06
152Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling.com)0:17:20
153Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:17:31
154Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)0:17:34
155Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:17:43
156Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)0:17:55
157Orion Berryman (Swami's DET)0:21:12

Women's Pro Results
1Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:14:31
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia)0:00:16
3Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:36
4Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:04
5Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:01:09
6Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo)0:01:16
7Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)0:01:24
8Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:25
9Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:01:36
10Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:37
11Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:01:37
12Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO II)0:01:40
13Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:43
14Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:49
15Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:01:50
16Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)0:01:53
17Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:54
18Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia)0:01:55
19Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:01:57
20Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:08
21Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:09
22Kim Anderson (High Road - Women)0:02:11
23Beatriz Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo)0:02:16
24Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:02:20
25Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:23
26Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:30
27Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:02:37
28Marie Rosado0:02:44
29Sara Painter (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:45
30Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:46
31Jerika Hutchinson (Team TIBCO)0:02:47
32Mode Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:02:53
33Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:55
34Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:56
35Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:02:58
36Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:00
37Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:03:03
38Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Ma)0:03:04
39Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS)0:03:05
40Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)0:03:05
41Annie Malouin (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:08
42Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:18
43Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling)0:03:22
44Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:23
45Angela Mcclure (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:24
46Julie Cutts (Colavita/Outback Las Vegas/ Wi)0:03:27
47Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling)0:03:31
48Melina Bernecker (Helens Cycles)0:03:33
49Moriah Macgregor (Equipe Feminine Specialized Ma)0:03:33
50Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wh)0:03:34
51Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange)0:03:44
52Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo)0:03:45
53Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears)0:03:46
54Laura Hines (Helens/Cannondale)0:03:49
55Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO)0:03:50
56Karen Meske (Helens / Cannondale)0:03:50
57Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:03:52
58Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society)0:04:06
59Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:04:13
60Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)0:04:17
61Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:04:19
62Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)0:04:19
63Lauren Hecht (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:19
64Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)0:04:20
65Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wh)0:04:24
66Yukie Nakamura (Metromint Cycling)0:04:33
67Lea Adams (InCycle/SCVelo)0:04:35
68Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:04:45
69Kathryne Carr (Treads.com/DFT)0:04:49
70Dianna Del Fante (Paramount)0:05:00
71Tammy Wildgoose (Paramount)0:05:04
72Maura Kinsella (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:05
73Priscilla Calderon (InCycle/SCVelo)0:05:05
74Jenny Rios (Team Helen's/Cannondale)0:05:10
75Suzan Given (Paramount)0:05:13
76Andrea Bunnin (Team Saskatchewan)0:05:14
77Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:05:16
78Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:05:17
79Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia)0:05:25
80Andi Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:31
81Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:05:32
82Megan Elliott (Black Mountain Bicycles)0:05:38
83Carola Berger (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)0:05:38
84Maria Lechuga (Helens/Cannondale)0:06:51
85Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos Cycling)0:07:20
86Kaitlin Michener (Nanoblur-Gears)0:07:37

 

