Day, Abbott charge to victories
Fly V and Peanut Butter & Co celebrate after uphill opener
Defending Champion, Ben Day (Fly V Australia) didn't disappoint the crowds when he climbed into the victory in the opening Glendora Chevrolet time trial at the 2010 San Dimas Stage Race. Day won the six-kilometre uphill event in a time of 12:53, five seconds faster than Paul Mach (Bissell) in second place and a further three seconds ahead of Sid Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms).
"It was a great way to start the season," Day said. "I was a little bit quicker last year but I was in better form then. I’m half way through my preparation since I'd already done the Tour of California [by this stage] last year. I’m excited about coming into this season with a gradual progression in training. This is a stepping stone in my racing. We have a super strong team. The boys are really coming together and it’s very exciting."
Last year, Day won the overall title after the three days of racing ahead of Phillip Gaimon and Chris Baldwin. Today, he was the last rider to start the time trial after a long line of 157 participants in the Pro/Cat 1 men’s race. He set off after his 30-second man, Baldwin, but did not catch him before the finish line.
"How quickly we forget how much it hurts," Day said. "I had Baldwin in front of me today: a great rabbit. I never caught the rabbit but he was putting me in the hurt box. It was a benefit to be chasing him today. I went out hard and it was difficult in the middle. I knew if I was around the same time as last year then it was a good sign that I was in it for the win."
Day commended the efforts of his closest competitors Mach and Taberlay. Taberlay is the Australian National Mountain Bike Champion and no stranger to the podium.
"I don’t know him that well but I know he’s a bloody good bike rider and he’s a champion cyclist," Day said. "He comes from a different back ground of cycling than us but he’s a fierce competitor. Mach did a great ride too. There are a lot of good guys and the race is not over. There are lots of time bonuses up for grabs. But my team is riding very strong."
Abbott beats personal best on Glendora Mountain
Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENT12) displayed her formidable climbing prowess to win the Glendora Chevrolet uphill time trial on Friday. Abbott road to the top of Glendora Mountain Road with a winning time of 14:31, some 16 seconds faster than runner up Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) and 19 seconds clear of her teammate Alisha Welsh in third.
"It’s exciting to see when you go to the first race with the team because you never know what is going to happen," Abbott said. "You trust your training and everything you did in the off season but it’s a relief to know that it all came together."
Abbott won the time trial in 2008 and started the day as the odds-on favourite to win the nearly six kilometre climb through the switchbacks of Glendora Mountain Road. The Boulder, native beat her previous time by 30 seconds. "Some of that might have been because it was less windy or just a faster course, not just because of training," Abbott said.
Stevens was pleased with her second place performance while racing for her new HTC-Columbia outfit. She is confident her team can pull off a winning performance by the end of this weekend. "It was a hard course but it was good competition," Stevens said. "It’s still early in the season. Any of the girls on this team are capable of winning the overall. But there is really strong competition so we will see how everyone is riding."
Abbott praised her teammate, Welsh, for her third place effort. Welsh’s result surprised some observers, but not Abbott. "We have to highlight Alisha’s ride today," she said. "There are a few people out there who realize how much talent she has but by and large there are people who've overlooked her. I am very excited to get the chance to ride with her because she’s excited about it and so talented."
Other notable performances include Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) in fourth, Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci) in fifth, Kathryn Donovan (InCycles-SCVelo) in sixth, Ina Teutenberg (HTC_Columbia) in seventh, Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Company TWENTY12) in eighth, Rebecca Much (Webcor) in ninth and rounding out the top ten Courtney O’Donnell (Herbalife Lagrange).
The racing continues on Saturday, March 20 at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race held on a 12 kilometre circuit through Bonelli Park. The Pro men will take on 12 laps totalling 135 kilometres and the Pro/Elite women will complete 8 laps for a total of 70 kilometres of racing.
|1
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|0:12:54
|2
|Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|3
|Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:08
|4
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:16
|5
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:00:17
|6
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare-Maxxis)
|0:00:19
|7
|Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:24
|8
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:29
|9
|Tim Roe (Trek livestrong)
|0:00:30
|10
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:31
|11
|Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:00:37
|12
|Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:00:37
|13
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:39
|14
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:40
|15
|Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy)
|0:00:45
|16
|Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:00:49
|17
|Nathan O'neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|18
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:51
|19
|Mike Mathis (AXA Equitable Life Insurance)
|0:00:51
|20
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:52
|21
|Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:53
|22
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|23
|Benjamin King (Trek livestrong)
|0:00:55
|24
|William Dugan (Team Type1)
|0:00:57
|25
|Alex Dowsett (Trek livestrong)
|0:00:58
|26
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:58
|27
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:58
|28
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO)
|0:00:58
|29
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59
|30
|Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:01:03
|31
|Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:01:08
|32
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)
|0:01:08
|33
|Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:01:10
|34
|Thomas Nelson (Adageo)
|0:01:12
|35
|David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:01:14
|36
|Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:16
|37
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:17
|38
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:17
|39
|Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:18
|40
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:19
|41
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)
|0:01:19
|42
|Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrit)
|0:01:23
|43
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:01:23
|44
|Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:24
|45
|Austin Allison (Docfish Racing)
|0:01:24
|46
|Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:25
|47
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:25
|48
|Sam Johnson (hagens Berman LLP Cyclng Team)
|0:01:28
|49
|Scott Stewart (Team Type1)
|50
|Davide Frattini (Team Type1)
|51
|Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:14:22
|52
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:14:23
|53
|Chris Mcdonald (SocalCycling.com)
|0:14:23
|54
|Ric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:14:24
|55
|Fabio Calbria (Team Type1)
|56
|Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia)
|0:14:25
|57
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:14:25
|58
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:14:28
|59
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:14:28
|60
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:14:28
|61
|Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:14:29
|62
|David Williams (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:14:33
|63
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:14:33
|64
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:14:34
|65
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:14:35
|66
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:14:36
|67
|Aaron Olson (FoundationRoots.com)
|0:14:36
|68
|Aaron Heun (Bike Religion)
|0:14:37
|69
|Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:14:37
|70
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:14:38
|71
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:14:39
|72
|Stevie Cullinan (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrit)
|0:14:39
|73
|Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:14:40
|74
|Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:14:40
|75
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:14:41
|76
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:14:41
|77
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:14:41
|78
|David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:14:42
|79
|Osvaldo Olmos (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:14:44
|80
|Clay Murfet (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|0:14:44
|81
|Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:14:46
|82
|James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:14:46
|83
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)
|0:14:48
|84
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:14:50
|85
|Mathew Bell (S/R Trek Red Truck)
|0:14:50
|86
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:14:51
|87
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:14:51
|88
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:14:53
|89
|Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport)
|0:14:56
|90
|Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:14:58
|91
|Scott Tietzeh (Mountain Kharkis Fueled Jitter)
|0:14:58
|92
|Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Inv)
|0:15:04
|93
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:15:04
|94
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:15:05
|95
|Joshua Bartlett (Rubicon-ORBEA)
|0:15:05
|96
|Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:15:06
|97
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com)
|0:15:06
|98
|Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion)
|0:15:09
|99
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:15:09
|100
|Phillip Elsasser (Fanatik Bike Co.)
|0:15:10
|101
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrin)
|0:15:12
|102
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:15:12
|103
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:15:13
|104
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:15:13
|105
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)
|0:15:15
|106
|Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:15:15
|107
|Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:15:15
|108
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:15:16
|109
|Nick Brandtsorenson (Unattached)
|0:15:19
|110
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
|0:15:19
|111
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:15:21
|112
|Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET E)
|0:15:22
|113
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:25
|114
|Tim Farnham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:15:25
|115
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type1)
|116
|Isacc Howe (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)
|0:15:30
|117
|Julian Martinez (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:15:35
|118
|Daniel Holt (Team Type1)
|119
|Joe Lewis (Bannings Bikes)
|0:15:36
|120
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type1)
|121
|Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society)
|0:15:36
|122
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:15:37
|123
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|0:15:39
|124
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled Jittery)
|0:15:41
|125
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:15:44
|126
|Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:15:45
|127
|Will Mcginnis (warp9bikes.com/tristar)
|0:15:47
|128
|James Williamson (Bike Religion)
|0:15:47
|129
|Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-maxxis)
|0:15:53
|130
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:15:53
|131
|Brian Cornelius (Trisports/Eclipse Racing)
|0:15:55
|132
|Iggy Silva (Trek Livestrong)
|0:15:57
|133
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:15:58
|134
|James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)
|0:15:59
|135
|Christopher Johnson (Rock Racing Factory Team)
|0:16:13
|136
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:16:14
|137
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:16:15
|138
|Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
|0:16:15
|139
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:16:16
|140
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|0:16:19
|141
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:16:20
|142
|Daniel Estevez (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:16:22
|143
|Luca Ortolani (IHC PISSEI)
|0:16:24
|144
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:16:28
|145
|Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable / CRCA)
|0:16:39
|146
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:16:43
|147
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
|0:16:47
|148
|Julio C Mollinedo (SoCalCycyling.com)
|0:16:57
|149
|Gustavo Mendez (Herblife LaGrange)
|0:16:58
|150
|Stephen J Alexander (Team CRCA/Foundation)
|0:17:02
|151
|Justin Williams (Trek livestrong)
|0:17:06
|152
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:17:20
|153
|Robert Britton (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|0:17:31
|154
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:17:34
|155
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:17:43
|156
|Danny Kam (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:17:55
|157
|Orion Berryman (Swami's DET)
|0:21:12
|1
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:14:31
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia)
|0:00:16
|3
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:00:36
|4
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:04
|5
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:01:09
|6
|Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo)
|0:01:16
|7
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)
|0:01:24
|8
|Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:01:25
|9
|Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:36
|10
|Courtney O'donnell (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:37
|11
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:01:37
|12
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO II)
|0:01:40
|13
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:43
|14
|Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:49
|15
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:01:50
|16
|Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)
|0:01:53
|17
|Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:54
|18
|Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia)
|0:01:55
|19
|Heat Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:01:57
|20
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:02:08
|21
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:09
|22
|Kim Anderson (High Road - Women)
|0:02:11
|23
|Beatriz Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo)
|0:02:16
|24
|Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:02:20
|25
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:23
|26
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:30
|27
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:37
|28
|Marie Rosado
|0:02:44
|29
|Sara Painter (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:45
|30
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:02:46
|31
|Jerika Hutchinson (Team TIBCO)
|0:02:47
|32
|Mode Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:02:53
|33
|Krystal Jeffs (Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:55
|34
|Anne Guzman (Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:02:56
|35
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:02:58
|36
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:03:00
|37
|Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:03:03
|38
|Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Ma)
|0:03:04
|39
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS)
|0:03:05
|40
|Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|0:03:05
|41
|Annie Malouin (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:08
|42
|Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:18
|43
|Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling)
|0:03:22
|44
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:03:23
|45
|Angela Mcclure (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:24
|46
|Julie Cutts (Colavita/Outback Las Vegas/ Wi)
|0:03:27
|47
|Amanda Seigle (metromint cycling)
|0:03:31
|48
|Melina Bernecker (Helens Cycles)
|0:03:33
|49
|Moriah Macgregor (Equipe Feminine Specialized Ma)
|0:03:33
|50
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wh)
|0:03:34
|51
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:44
|52
|Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo)
|0:03:45
|53
|Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:03:46
|54
|Laura Hines (Helens/Cannondale)
|0:03:49
|55
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO)
|0:03:50
|56
|Karen Meske (Helens / Cannondale)
|0:03:50
|57
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:03:52
|58
|Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society)
|0:04:06
|59
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:04:13
|60
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Coo)
|0:04:17
|61
|Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:04:19
|62
|Anna Drakulich (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:04:19
|63
|Lauren Hecht (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:04:19
|64
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:20
|65
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wh)
|0:04:24
|66
|Yukie Nakamura (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:33
|67
|Lea Adams (InCycle/SCVelo)
|0:04:35
|68
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|0:04:45
|69
|Kathryne Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:04:49
|70
|Dianna Del Fante (Paramount)
|0:05:00
|71
|Tammy Wildgoose (Paramount)
|0:05:04
|72
|Maura Kinsella (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:05:05
|73
|Priscilla Calderon (InCycle/SCVelo)
|0:05:05
|74
|Jenny Rios (Team Helen's/Cannondale)
|0:05:10
|75
|Suzan Given (Paramount)
|0:05:13
|76
|Andrea Bunnin (Team Saskatchewan)
|0:05:14
|77
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:16
|78
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:17
|79
|Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia)
|0:05:25
|80
|Andi Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:05:31
|81
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:05:32
|82
|Megan Elliott (Black Mountain Bicycles)
|0:05:38
|83
|Carola Berger (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Den)
|0:05:38
|84
|Maria Lechuga (Helens/Cannondale)
|0:06:51
|85
|Mary-Ellen Ash (Los Gatos Cycling)
|0:07:20
|86
|Kaitlin Michener (Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:07:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy