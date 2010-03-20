Image 1 of 27 Paul Mach (Bissell) came in only 5 seconds behind first place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefits) rounds one of the many switch backs on the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Riders getting up the climb as hard as they can (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 Nathan Oneill (Bahati Foundation) on the road again and looking race ready so far (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home) looking forward to the upcoming crit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Aussie rider Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 Rory Sutherland (United Health Care) will be one to watch as things progress this week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 Riders pass each other with one on the way up and a couple finished (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 Walker Savidge (Holowesko) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation) is always a climber that can do some damage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) UK champion testing his legs in the US (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 Steep roads separated riders along the route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) will be at Redlands next week to defend last years win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) floated up the mountain today to take first place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) going all out to hold on to second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co) had a spectacular ride to round out the top three (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 Luis Amaron (Jamis-Colavita) rounds a switch back on the way to his fourth place finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) duplicated lasts years win again today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Sid Taberlay (California Giant-Berry Farms) snuck in under the radar to take third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 Chris Baldwin (United Health Care) looking strong (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) will be going after the big win in sunday's crate (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) looking strong part way up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) national road champ (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 Marra Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) passing riders on the way to her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 Nicholas Walker (Holowesko) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Defending Champion, Ben Day (Fly V Australia) didn't disappoint the crowds when he climbed into the victory in the opening Glendora Chevrolet time trial at the 2010 San Dimas Stage Race. Day won the six-kilometre uphill event in a time of 12:53, five seconds faster than Paul Mach (Bissell) in second place and a further three seconds ahead of Sid Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms).

"It was a great way to start the season," Day said. "I was a little bit quicker last year but I was in better form then. I’m half way through my preparation since I'd already done the Tour of California [by this stage] last year. I’m excited about coming into this season with a gradual progression in training. This is a stepping stone in my racing. We have a super strong team. The boys are really coming together and it’s very exciting."

Last year, Day won the overall title after the three days of racing ahead of Phillip Gaimon and Chris Baldwin. Today, he was the last rider to start the time trial after a long line of 157 participants in the Pro/Cat 1 men’s race. He set off after his 30-second man, Baldwin, but did not catch him before the finish line.

"How quickly we forget how much it hurts," Day said. "I had Baldwin in front of me today: a great rabbit. I never caught the rabbit but he was putting me in the hurt box. It was a benefit to be chasing him today. I went out hard and it was difficult in the middle. I knew if I was around the same time as last year then it was a good sign that I was in it for the win."

Day commended the efforts of his closest competitors Mach and Taberlay. Taberlay is the Australian National Mountain Bike Champion and no stranger to the podium.

"I don’t know him that well but I know he’s a bloody good bike rider and he’s a champion cyclist," Day said. "He comes from a different back ground of cycling than us but he’s a fierce competitor. Mach did a great ride too. There are a lot of good guys and the race is not over. There are lots of time bonuses up for grabs. But my team is riding very strong."

Abbott beats personal best on Glendora Mountain

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENT12) displayed her formidable climbing prowess to win the Glendora Chevrolet uphill time trial on Friday. Abbott road to the top of Glendora Mountain Road with a winning time of 14:31, some 16 seconds faster than runner up Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) and 19 seconds clear of her teammate Alisha Welsh in third.

"It’s exciting to see when you go to the first race with the team because you never know what is going to happen," Abbott said. "You trust your training and everything you did in the off season but it’s a relief to know that it all came together."

Abbott won the time trial in 2008 and started the day as the odds-on favourite to win the nearly six kilometre climb through the switchbacks of Glendora Mountain Road. The Boulder, native beat her previous time by 30 seconds. "Some of that might have been because it was less windy or just a faster course, not just because of training," Abbott said.

Stevens was pleased with her second place performance while racing for her new HTC-Columbia outfit. She is confident her team can pull off a winning performance by the end of this weekend. "It was a hard course but it was good competition," Stevens said. "It’s still early in the season. Any of the girls on this team are capable of winning the overall. But there is really strong competition so we will see how everyone is riding."

Abbott praised her teammate, Welsh, for her third place effort. Welsh’s result surprised some observers, but not Abbott. "We have to highlight Alisha’s ride today," she said. "There are a few people out there who realize how much talent she has but by and large there are people who've overlooked her. I am very excited to get the chance to ride with her because she’s excited about it and so talented."

Other notable performances include Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) in fourth, Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci) in fifth, Kathryn Donovan (InCycles-SCVelo) in sixth, Ina Teutenberg (HTC_Columbia) in seventh, Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Company TWENTY12) in eighth, Rebecca Much (Webcor) in ninth and rounding out the top ten Courtney O’Donnell (Herbalife Lagrange).

The racing continues on Saturday, March 20 at the San Dimas Hospital Road Race held on a 12 kilometre circuit through Bonelli Park. The Pro men will take on 12 laps totalling 135 kilometres and the Pro/Elite women will complete 8 laps for a total of 70 kilometres of racing.



