Akgul wins by over six minutes

Kurkcu grabs solo women's win

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bilal Akgul (Tur)1:34:54
2Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:06:19
3Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:08:37
4Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
5Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
6Kamil Akalp (Tur)
7Fatih Buyukbalc (Tur)
8Mehmet Kurt (Tur)
9Kaveh Kebriaei (Tur)
10Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
11Volkan Kultepe (Tur)
12Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
13Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
14Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
15Ozkan Bugra (Tur)
16Caglar Fazli (Tur)
17Engin Tetik (Tur)
18Halil Kalic (Tur)
19Erkut Findik (Tur)
20Engin Özen (Tur)
21Murat Iclek (Tur)
DNFSelcuk Veysel Yucel (Tur)
DNFZafer Öztürk (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esra Kurkcu (Tur)1:16:40
2Semra Yetis (Tur)0:00:54
3Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
4Gul Celebi (Tur)
5Ayris Isik (Tur)
6Nihal Altintepe (Tur)
DNFPelin Bayram (Tur)

