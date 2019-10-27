Arashiro holds off Bernal and Roglic to win Saitama Criterium

Image 1 of 13 Chris Froome returned to racing at the Saitama Criterium team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Image 2 of 13 The riders line-up for the start of the 2019 Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida) wins the 2019 Saitama Tour de France criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 Mitchelton-Scott at speed during the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 Matteo Trentin wins a sprint at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Chris Froome was back in action at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 Egan Bernal waves after riding the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Manuele Boaro (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 Michal Kwiatkowski leads the peloton at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Primoz roglic wore his red Vuelta a Espana winner's jersey at the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 Egan Bernal in action during the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida) on the podium of the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 The podium of the 2019 Saitama Tour de France Criterium (l-r): Egan Bernal, Yukiya Arashiro and Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local hero Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida) pulled off an upset at the Saitama Criterium, holding off Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Vuelta a España champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to take a solo victory.

Arashiro has been a mainstay of the end-of-season exhibition event in Japan in recent years, but has largely found himself written out of the script at the expense of the bigger names.

Chris Froome (Team Ineos) did not ride the criterium race but returned to competition four months after his terrible crash by riding the three-rider 3.1km team time trial with Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski.

The Team Ineos trio finishing 12th, the last of Tour de France teams in the classification. The four Japanese teams were faster than the big-name teams; the AG2R trio finished fifth with an average speed of 46.9 kmph, three seconds ahead of Astana and seven seconds ahead of the Jumbo-Visma squad.

This year, 35-year-old Arashiro made the decisive selection with 16km and just over four laps of the 3.5km circuit remaining, and went solo with three kilometres to go.

Initially, he was in a move with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos), and Kohei Uchima (Team Ukyo).

Seven kilometres later, Bernal and Roglic bridged across, along with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).

Total Direct Energie launched a futile chase, with full commitment shown by Anthony Turgis, who emptied his bidon across the road in a desperate attempt to lighten the load.

With five kilometres to go, Arashiro went clear with Fuglsang, while Bernal and Roglic set about chasing them down. Fuglsang fell away with three kilometres to go, leaving Arashiro out front against the Grand Tour winners.

He maintained his slim advantage all the way to the line, slowing to celebrate to huge cheers from the local crowds.

Bardet, wearing the polka-dot jersey he won at the Tour de France, won the mountains classification thanks to his presence in the early breaks, while Trentin similarly claimed the green points jersey.

⏪ Relive the finish and the win of @YukiyaArashiro.⏪ Revivez le final de ce #SaitamaCriterium 2019 et la victoire à domicile de Yukiya Arashiro. pic.twitter.com/iNCzfWjmyhOctober 27, 2019

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 1:22:16 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05 5 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:00:06 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:09 9 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:11 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 0:00:14 11 Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:00:21 12 Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 15 Benjami Prades (Spa) Team Ukyo 16 Tadaaki Nakai (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 17 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo 18 Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 19 Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:00:23 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie 22 Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 23 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 25 Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 27 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 29 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 31 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 32 Airán Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag 33 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 34 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 35 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:00:39 36 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:00:42 37 Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:00:44 38 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:45 39 Saya Kuroeda (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:00:48 40 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:00:53 41 Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 0:01:36 42 Kosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Team Ukyo 0:02:06 43 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 0:02:08 44 Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag DNF Kohei Maeda (Jpn) Japan DNF Tatsuyoshi Nakamura (Jpn) Japan DNF Shingo Shiraishi (Jpn) Japan DNF Keita Watanabe (Jpn) Japan DNF Takaaki Hori (Jpn) Japan DNF Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan

Sprint 2nd laps - km 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4 3 Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 3 4 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 2 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 6th laps - km 21 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 2 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 4 3 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 3 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 1

Sprint 10th laps - km 35 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 5 2 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 4 3 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 3 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 14th laps - km 49 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 5 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 4 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 2 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Climb 4th laps - km 11.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 2 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Climb 8th laps - km 25.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 2 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Climb 12th laps - km 39.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 2 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 3 Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 1

Climb 16th laps - km 53.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 3 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 15 2 Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling 10 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag 6 5 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos 5 6 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 4 7 Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 4 8 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 2 10 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountian classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 2 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo 6 3 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo 2 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 6 Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen 1