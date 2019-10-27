Arashiro holds off Bernal and Roglic to win Saitama Criterium
Chris Froome returns to racing in short TTT event
Local hero Yukiya Arashiro (Bahrain-Merida) pulled off an upset at the Saitama Criterium, holding off Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Vuelta a España champion Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) to take a solo victory.
Arashiro has been a mainstay of the end-of-season exhibition event in Japan in recent years, but has largely found himself written out of the script at the expense of the bigger names.
Chris Froome (Team Ineos) did not ride the criterium race but returned to competition four months after his terrible crash by riding the three-rider 3.1km team time trial with Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski.
The Team Ineos trio finishing 12th, the last of Tour de France teams in the classification. The four Japanese teams were faster than the big-name teams; the AG2R trio finished fifth with an average speed of 46.9 kmph, three seconds ahead of Astana and seven seconds ahead of the Jumbo-Visma squad.
This year, 35-year-old Arashiro made the decisive selection with 16km and just over four laps of the 3.5km circuit remaining, and went solo with three kilometres to go.
Initially, he was in a move with Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Jonathan Castroviejo (Team Ineos), and Kohei Uchima (Team Ukyo).
Seven kilometres later, Bernal and Roglic bridged across, along with Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).
Total Direct Energie launched a futile chase, with full commitment shown by Anthony Turgis, who emptied his bidon across the road in a desperate attempt to lighten the load.
With five kilometres to go, Arashiro went clear with Fuglsang, while Bernal and Roglic set about chasing them down. Fuglsang fell away with three kilometres to go, leaving Arashiro out front against the Grand Tour winners.
He maintained his slim advantage all the way to the line, slowing to celebrate to huge cheers from the local crowds.
Bardet, wearing the polka-dot jersey he won at the Tour de France, won the mountains classification thanks to his presence in the early breaks, while Trentin similarly claimed the green points jersey.
⏪ Relive the finish and the win of @YukiyaArashiro.⏪ Revivez le final de ce #SaitamaCriterium 2019 et la victoire à domicile de Yukiya Arashiro. pic.twitter.com/iNCzfWjmyhOctober 27, 2019
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|1:22:16
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:05
|5
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:00:06
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|9
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|0:00:14
|11
|Keitaro Sawada (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:00:21
|12
|Hayato Okamoto (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|15
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team Ukyo
|16
|Tadaaki Nakai (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|17
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|18
|Kakeru Omae (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|19
|Kota Sumiyoshi (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:23
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|22
|Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|23
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|27
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|31
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|32
|Airán Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|33
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|35
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:00:39
|36
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:00:42
|37
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:44
|38
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|39
|Saya Kuroeda (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:48
|40
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:00:53
|41
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|0:01:36
|42
|Kosuke Takeyama (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|0:02:06
|43
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:02:08
|44
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|DNF
|Kohei Maeda (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Tatsuyoshi Nakamura (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Shingo Shiraishi (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Keita Watanabe (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Takaaki Hori (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Shogo Ichimaru (Jpn) Japan
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|3
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|3
|4
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|2
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|4
|3
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|3
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|4
|3
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|3
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|5
|2
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|4
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|2
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|2
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|2
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|3
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|2
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|3
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|2
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Cycling
|10
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Daiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|6
|5
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|5
|6
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|4
|7
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|4
|8
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|2
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|6
|3
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Team Ukyo
|2
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|6
|Rei Onodera (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton - Scott
|10
|2
|Team Ineos
|12
|3
|Ag2r la Mondiale
|16
|4
|Team Ukyo
|20
|5
|Astana pro Team
|28
|6
|Aisan Racing Team
|30
|7
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|31
|8
|Total Direct Energie
|46
|9
|Team Bridgestone Cycling
|47
|10
|Utsunomiya Blitzen
|48
|11
|Shimano Racing Team
|53
|12
|Matrix Powertag
|75
