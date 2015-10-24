Trending

Degenkolb wins Saitama Criterium

German beats Beppu and Froome

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the Saitama Criterium

The race passed under a covered area

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) joins a late attack

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

Chris Froome reaches out to the fans

Degenkolb and Froome wave to the crowd from the final podium

Chris Froome raced in his Tour de France yellow jersey

The riders passed Saitama's sky skyscapers

Chris Froome signs some autographs before the race

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) win the sprint to the line

Riders attacked on virtually every lap

The Japanese crowds watch on Team Sky controlled the peloton

A particular view of the race

The peloton crosses the line for the climber's points

The riders raced around the city centre

John Degenkolb won the 2015 Saitama Criterium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium at the 2015 Saitama Criterium

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is congratulated by Chris Froome (Team Sky)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) collects the winner'strophy at the Saitama Criterium

Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium

Jacopo Guarnieri (Team Katusha) brings home the peloton

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beats Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) begins to celebrate his win

Here comes John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lead the sprint around the final curve

John Degenkolb was the sharpest archer of the lot

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) sprinted to victory at the Saitama Criterium, beating local rider Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing). Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) rounded off the podium after leading out the sprint in the final metres.

The 60-kilometre criterium rounded off a day’s racing that included a time trial and points race earlier in the day.

There was plenty of action throughout the criterium with an early break of four going off the front. Each of the big-name rider in the race made an attack off the front during the 19 laps before the successful move of six riders went clear.

Froome, Degenkolb, Beppu, Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) rode off the front with just a handful of laps remaining. Arashiro was particularly active, hovering up the points available after each lap. As they neared the line to begin the penultimate lap the Japanese rider attacked, much to the delight of the crowd who let out a huge cheer as he passed through the Super Arena Saitama. Arashiro managed a lap out front before he was caught by the other riders.

The six riders came into the final kilometre together, with Froome taking up the sprint first. Degenkolb eased around him to take the victory with Beppu stuck firmly to his wheel. Rodríguez slotted home in fourth, Bardet was right behind him in fifth, while points classification winner Arashiro took sixth.

“It was a very great race, with so many spectators. They are super emotional, especially in the final the crowds were so loud and you can almost compare it to the Champs Elysees from the atmosphere and the noise on the said of the road,” said Degenkolb. “Now the season is really finished for me and now the preparation for the new season starts.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:19:30
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
4Joaquim Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
9Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Ryutaro Nakamura (Jpn) Special Team Japan For Saitama
11Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Team Ukyo0:00:24
12Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:32
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Takuto Kurabayashi (Jpn) Special Team Japan For Saitama
15Tomohiro Hayakawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
16Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
17Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Johannes Fršhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
24Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
26Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Team Ukyo
29Ryo Minato (Jpn) Team Ukyo

 

