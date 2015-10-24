Image 1 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 The race passed under a covered area (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 27 Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) joins a late attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 27 Chris Froome reaches out to the fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 27 Degenkolb and Froome wave to the crowd from the final podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 27 Chris Froome raced in his Tour de France yellow jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 27 The riders passed Saitama's sky skyscapers (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 27 Chris Froome signs some autographs before the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) win the sprint to the line (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 27 Riders attacked on virtually every lap (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 27 The Japanese crowds watch on Team Sky controlled the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 27 A particular view of the race (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 27 The peloton crosses the line for the climber's points (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 27 The riders raced around the city centre (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 27 John Degenkolb won the 2015 Saitama Criterium (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium at the 2015 Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) is congratulated by Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) collects the winner'strophy at the Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Alexis Vuillermoz (Ag2r-La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Team Katusha) brings home the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) beats Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) begins to celebrate his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Here comes John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) lead the sprint around the final curve (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 John Degenkolb was the sharpest archer of the lot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) sprinted to victory at the Saitama Criterium, beating local rider Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek Factory Racing). Tour de France champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) rounded off the podium after leading out the sprint in the final metres.

The 60-kilometre criterium rounded off a day’s racing that included a time trial and points race earlier in the day.

There was plenty of action throughout the criterium with an early break of four going off the front. Each of the big-name rider in the race made an attack off the front during the 19 laps before the successful move of six riders went clear.

Froome, Degenkolb, Beppu, Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Yukio Arashiro (Europcar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) rode off the front with just a handful of laps remaining. Arashiro was particularly active, hovering up the points available after each lap. As they neared the line to begin the penultimate lap the Japanese rider attacked, much to the delight of the crowd who let out a huge cheer as he passed through the Super Arena Saitama. Arashiro managed a lap out front before he was caught by the other riders.

The six riders came into the final kilometre together, with Froome taking up the sprint first. Degenkolb eased around him to take the victory with Beppu stuck firmly to his wheel. Rodríguez slotted home in fourth, Bardet was right behind him in fifth, while points classification winner Arashiro took sixth.

“It was a very great race, with so many spectators. They are super emotional, especially in the final the crowds were so loud and you can almost compare it to the Champs Elysees from the atmosphere and the noise on the said of the road,” said Degenkolb. “Now the season is really finished for me and now the preparation for the new season starts.”

