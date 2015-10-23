Tour de France stars in Japan ahead of Saitama Criterium - gallery

Image 1 of 29 Chris Froome takes aim (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez goes for the bullseye (Image credit: Koen de Kort) Image 3 of 29 Chris Froome is greeted by adoring fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Chris Froome with Japanese riders Fumiyuki Beppu and Yukiya Ayashiro on a high speed train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Chris Frooem and the riders enjoy a chuckle at the media event (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Riders pose with people from the school (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 The riders receive some guidance from locals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 John Degenkolb was the sharpest archer of the lot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 John Degenkolb lets rip (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez gives it another go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez missed with all three of his arrows (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Romain Bardet had a good eye (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez draws the arrow back (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Chris Froome takes aim (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez and Jacopo Guarnieri pose together in front of an old train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 The riders went to a train museum (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 Riders on stage at the race presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 Local students hold up a Saitama Criterium banner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Romain Bardet and John Degenkolb make their way inside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Riders pose outside the Japanese school (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Riders and media are treated to a traditional Japanese harp performance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Riders and media are treated to a traditional Japanese harp performance (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 John Degenkolb on target again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez looks for the target (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Chris Froome fires off another arrow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Joaquim Rodriguez strikes a pose (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Chris Froome in his archery gear lines up alongside local pupils (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Chris Froome with Japanese rider Ayashiro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Chris Froome tries his hand at Japanese archery (Image credit: ASO)

The Saitama Criterium takes place on Saturday and, as has been the case since the event launched in 2013, riders were encouraged to broaden their cultural horizons with a taste of traditional Japanese customs on the eve of the race.

The event is organised by Tour de France organisers ASO in an attempt to export that great sporting tradition to a growing market in the far east, and they kept up the two-way cultural exchange on Friday. Chris Froome's skeletal frame crouched before a 20-stone sumo wrestler in 2013 is an image that will struggle to be forgotten by many, but this time the riders took on activities in more dignified attire.

On Friday morning they went to a school in Saitama to watch a Japanese harp performance followed by a Japanese archery display. After a demonstration from three local students, Froome, John Degenkolb, Romain Bardet, and Joaquim Rodriguez stepped up to give it a go, clad in Japanese dress and Tour-themed headbands.

Degenkolb was the only rider of the four not to win a stage at this year's Tour, but he comfortably got the better of his adversaries with bow and arrow in hand, hitting the target with each of his three attempts. Froome and Bardet weren't as quick to get the hang of it but did register a score, while Rodriguez missed with all three arrows and had to be given a fourth chance, whereupon he jokingly took aim at the gathered media.

The riders later visited the railway museum in Saitama, where they had the chance to take a seat in the first ever high speed train ever produced.